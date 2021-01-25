Dutch curfew protesters clash with police; France imposes new border controls

People in the Dutch city of Eindhoven burned cars and looted businesses during an anti-curfew demonstration

Clashes broke out in the Netherlands on Sunday as anti-curfew demonstrators protested against coronavirus restrictions, while France imposed new border controls with numerous countries under pressure to slow the spread of new variants.

France introduced a requirement for incoming travelers from EU neighbors to show a recent negative coronavirus test and Israel announced it would "close" its skies to almost all aircraft.

In the Netherlands, a COVID-19 testing center was burned in one village, while police used tear gas against demonstrators in Eindhoven, where cars were burned and businesses looted, and deployed water cannon and dogs in central Amsterdam.

"The fire in a screening centre in Urk goes beyond all limits," Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said.

The clashes came on the first day of a new 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. curfew, the country's first since World War II.

In Denmark, two men were arrested on Saturday night for burning an effigy of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at an anti-restriction protest, while thousands marched against virus measures in Spanish capital Madrid.

France imposed a requirement for a negative PCR test for arrivals by sea and air from European Union neighbors -- a measure required for non-EU arrivals since mid-January.

The rule does not apply to those traveling by land, including thousands of cross-border workers.

Meanwhile Sweden said it would prohibit entry from neighboring Norway for three weeks, after cases of the more transmissible strain that emerged in Britain were detected in Oslo.

Germany said Sunday it had paid 400 million euros ($487 million) for 200,000 doses of the experimental antibody treatment used on former US President Donald Trump.

