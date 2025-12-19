EU leaders agree on 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine

European Union leaders agreed on Friday to provide a massive interest-free loan to Ukraine to meet its military and economic needs for the next two years, EU Council President Antonio Costa said.
“We have a deal. Decision to provide 90 billion euros ($106 billion) of support to Ukraine for 2026-27 approved. We committed, we delivered,” Costa said in a post on social media, without providing details about how the money would be raised.
The EU leaders worked deep into Thursday night to reassure Belgium that they would provide guarantees to protect it from Russian retaliation if it backed the loan for Ukraine.
Editor: Story will be updated shortly.
Underworld
Indeed. While Russia continues lobbing missiles into Ukrainian apartments, Ukraine absolutely have the right to this money.
Ryokai
It will be even worse for Europe if Belgium does not give this money to Ukraine. Europe should get its head together.
RichardPearce
Love how lawsuits and seizing assets in response to illegal asset seizures are 'aggression'.
The fear Belgium has is that it will quickly pay a price as international investors react to the decision that 'money held in trust' can be pulled out of the trust without ICJ approval, but the INSTIGATERS of that act (Britain, France, Germany) won't pay anything until, half a century from now, their ability to delay and deny runs out, and they (like the US under Obama) finally pay what they owe.
Underworld
RichardPearce
Most investors won't be worried, because they don't have any plans to wage illegal wars of aggression on their neighbors.
deanzaZZR
Legal situation needed.
The integrity of the international financial system is more important than a suite of loan that could alternatively be provided directly by EU member nations if they feel so invested in the Ukraine issue.
HopeSpringsEternal
Impoundment of Russian assets without Legal Due Process and now some in the EU proposing to spend such assets, hardly makes PEACE more likely.
Important to note that several EU countries, including Italy, Hungary, Slovakia and others are firmly opposed to spending these impounded Russian assets on Ukraine
Currencies depend on trust, so if EU/others just ignore Legal Due Process, Trust in Currencies and thus their purchasing power will continue to fall, resulting in even higher Inflation, already caused by the Ukraine Proxy War
KnightsOfCydonia
Let's hope the Europeans have the cojones to follow through with this.
Russia can go to hell, they can't cry to the very international community they have thumbed their nose at.
All money should be used for aiding Ukraine and every russian should know every drone, shell and bullet aimed at their troops was paid for by putin.
HopeSpringsEternal
Below from CNBC yesterday and it's worth noting that the US and Japan are also opposed to using such Russian assets without Legal Due Process, that will almost guarantee that Peace is not achieved shortly.
Let's not forget, Ukraine's economy is rapidly collapsing without sufficient reliable energy or people who are busy fleeing, as the battlefield situation worsens daily, so the Russian assets even if used illegally will not be decisive
GBR48
They could have dismantled Putin's regime for less than $10m in a few months. Instead, this.
Abe234
I have always been of the mind that certain east European countries should not have been allowed into the EU. Orban’s Hungary was one. This should be a slam dunk for the EU. A) free up the money.B) Ukraine will use it to purchase European weapons. C) boosting European production, and European investment in weapons production D)The US has its eyes on that money for its own companies for when Ukraine wants to rebuild E) any other money could help rebuild Ukraine’s but without US contractors. Thats why the U.S. opposes the EU deal. Poland is right. Money now, or blood later.
HopeSpringsEternal
Nobody considers Ukraine a Democracy with out-of-control corruption, that's why Trump's busy pushing for elections. Ukraine's economy has collapsed thus Govt. needs immediate $bailout and PEACE to save Ukraine
When a country has no elections, no money, no reliable energy and many millions have and are fleeing abroad, infrastructure destroyed etc., that's Failed State = Ukraine
Hopefully EU raises necessary Funds without bypassing Legal Due Process, then Ukraine can legally seek '$damages/reparations' once Peace is achieved
Hideyoshi.N
This idea is very bad idea for international financial market stability.
I have always been of the mind that certain east European countries should not have been allowed into the EU. Orban’s Hungary was one.
Why, because Hungary leader Orban says things you disagree? If Hungary elects opposite leader with different thinking then you would change and be OK with it as EU member? Does membership depend on leader? Leaders often change when elections come
RichardPearce
The reason the EU isn't going the route of Legal Due Process to 'not steal' Russian citizens money is the reason that the UK hasn't gone the legal due process route in locking up citizens for peacefully protesting against genocide.
Once the need to present a legal argument backed by evidence hits a competent court, so too does the legal argument against it, and the evidence others want considered gets presented too.
And that's what the EU and UK fear, having the evidence and the arguments ALL out where everyone can see it. Because nothing collapses a propaganda campaign quite as messily as ALL the evidence, and ALL the arguments being put in front of a critical mind.
HopeSpringsEternal
Richard Right, as the facts are these 'tricky little things', but simply ignoring the Courts and Due Process because it's not 'convenient' ends up destroying both the Global Financial System and Democracy = Law of the Jungle
Seems EU will not 'cross the Rubicon', another bluff that Putin is correctly calling out, because the EU is fracturing on this asset issue and thus Ukraine as US pulls away
Overworld
updates
Overworld
The EU’s plan to steal Russian assets held in the bloc in order to fund Ukraine’s military and prolong its disastrous war has failed to get the backing of bloc leaders.
Overworld
It seems that it will be up to each and one EU member if want borrow money to Kiev/and if yes-what amount/or will not borrow.
borrow in this case mean will never see money back again.
KnightsOfCydonia
I think you mean the russian pension fund. babushkas are sleeping cold and hungry tonight.