 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Belgium Europe Summit
Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever, center, speaks with from left, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Netherland's Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a round table meeting at the EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
world

EU leaders agree on 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine after plan to use Russian assets unravels

22 Comments
By LORNE COOK, SAM McNEIL and ANGELA CHARLTON
BRUSSELS

European Union leaders agreed on Friday to provide a massive interest-free loan to Ukraine to meet its military and economic needs for the next two years, but they failed to bridge differences with Belgium that would have allowed them to use frozen Russian assets to raise the funds.

After almost four years of war, the International Monetary Fund estimates that Ukraine will need 137 billion euros ($161 billion) in 2026 and 2027. The government in Kyiv is on the verge of bankruptcy, and desperately needs the money by spring.

The plan had been to use some of the 210 billion euros ($246 billion) worth of Russian assets that are frozen in Europe, mostly in Belgium.

The leaders worked deep into Thursday night to reassure Belgium that they would protect it from any Russian retaliation if it backed the “reparations loan” plan but in the end the leaders did not use that option, but as the talks bogged down the leaders eventually opted to borrow the money on capital markets.

“We have a deal. Decision to provide 90 billion euros ($106 billion) of support to Ukraine for 2026-27 approved. We committed, we delivered,” EU Council President António Costa said in a post on social media.

Not all countries agreed to the loan package. Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic refuse to support Ukraine and opposed it, but a deal was reached in which they did not block the package and were promised protection from any financial fallout.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in Europea and describes himself as a peacemaker, said “I would not like a European Union in war.”

“To give money means war.” said Orbán. He also described the rejected plan to use the frozen Russian assets as a “dead end.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said the deal was a major advance, saying that borrowing on capital markets “was the most realistic and practical way” to fund Ukraine and its war efforts.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also hailed the decision.

“The financial package for Ukraine has been finalized,” Merz said in a statement, noting that “Ukraine is granted a zero-interest loan."

“These funds are sufficient to cover the military and budgetary needs of Ukraine for the two years to come,” Merz added. He said the frozen assets will remain blocked until Russia has paid war reparations to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that would cost over 600 billion euros ($700 billion).

“If Russia does not pay reparations we will — in full accordance with international law — make use of Russian immobilized assets for paying back the loan,” Merz said.

Zelenskyy, who traveled to Brussels for a summit that took place during fiery protests by farmers angry about a proposed trade deal with five South American countries, had appealed for a quick decision to keep Ukraine afloat in the new year.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned early on Thursday that it would be a case of sending “either money today or blood tomorrow” to help Ukraine.

The plan to use frozen Russian assets got bogged down as Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever rejected the scheme as legally risky, and warned that it could harm the business of Euroclear, the Brussels-based financial clearing house where 193 billion euros ($226 billion) in frozen assets are held.

Belgium was rattled last Friday when Russia’s Central Bank launched a lawsuit against Euroclear to prevent any loan being provided to Ukraine using its money, which is frozen under EU sanctions slapped on Moscow after its launched its full-scale war in 2022.

“For me, the reparations loan was not a good idea," De Wever told reporters after the meeting. “When we explained the text again, there were so many questions that I said, I told you so, I told you so. There are a lot of loose ends. And if you start pulling at the loose ends in the strings, the thing collapses.”

“We avoided stepping into a precedent that risks undermining legal certainty worldwide. We safeguarded the principle that Europe respects law, even when it is hard, even when we are under pressure,” he said, adding that the EU "delivered a strong political signal. Europe stands behind Ukraine."

Still, Costa said that the EU "reserves its right to make use of the immobilized assets to repay this loan.”

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

22 Comments
Login to comment

“Ukraine has the right to this money because Russia is destroying us, and to use these assets against these attacks is absolutely just,'' Zelenskyy told a news conference.

Indeed. While Russia continues lobbing missiles into Ukrainian apartments, Ukraine absolutely have the right to this money.

4 ( +9 / -5 )

It will be even worse for Europe if Belgium does not give this money to Ukraine. Europe should get its head together.

2 ( +6 / -4 )

Love how lawsuits and seizing assets in response to illegal asset seizures are 'aggression'.

The fear Belgium has is that it will quickly pay a price as international investors react to the decision that 'money held in trust' can be pulled out of the trust without ICJ approval, but the INSTIGATERS of that act (Britain, France, Germany) won't pay anything until, half a century from now, their ability to delay and deny runs out, and they (like the US under Obama) finally pay what they owe.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

RichardPearce

The fear Belgium has is that it will quickly pay a price as international investors react to the decision that 'money held in trust' can be pulled out of the trust without ICJ approval

Most investors won't be worried, because they don't have any plans to wage illegal wars of aggression on their neighbors.

0 ( +5 / -5 )

Ukraine absolutely have the right to this money

Legal situation needed.

The integrity of the international financial system is more important than a suite of loan that could alternatively be provided directly by EU member nations if they feel so invested in the Ukraine issue.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

Belgium fears that Russia will strike back and would prefer that the bloc borrow the money on international markets. It wants frozen assets held in other European countries to be thrown into the pot as well, and for its partners to guarantee that Euroclear will have the funds it needs should it come under legal attack.

Impoundment of Russian assets without Legal Due Process and now some in the EU proposing to spend such assets, hardly makes PEACE more likely.

Important to note that several EU countries, including Italy, Hungary, Slovakia and others are firmly opposed to spending these impounded Russian assets on Ukraine

Currencies depend on trust, so if EU/others just ignore Legal Due Process, Trust in Currencies and thus their purchasing power will continue to fall, resulting in even higher Inflation, already caused by the Ukraine Proxy War

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

Let's hope the Europeans have the cojones to follow through with this.

Russia can go to hell, they can't cry to the very international community they have thumbed their nose at.

All money should be used for aiding Ukraine and every russian should know every drone, shell and bullet aimed at their troops was paid for by putin.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Below from CNBC yesterday and it's worth noting that the US and Japan are also opposed to using such Russian assets without Legal Due Process, that will almost guarantee that Peace is not achieved shortly.

Let's not forget, Ukraine's economy is rapidly collapsing without sufficient reliable energy or people who are busy fleeing, as the battlefield situation worsens daily, so the Russian assets even if used illegally will not be decisive

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Thursday he believes proposals to use immobilized Russian assets as a means to support Ukraine have been “killed.”

Hungary, Belgium, Italy and Bulgaria have expressed doubts over the plans.

Russia has said such a move would be tantamount to justification for war.

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

They could have dismantled Putin's regime for less than $10m in a few months. Instead, this.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

I have always been of the mind that certain east European countries should not have been allowed into the EU. Orban’s Hungary was one. This should be a slam dunk for the EU. A) free up the money.B) Ukraine will use it to purchase European weapons. C) boosting European production, and European investment in weapons production D)The US has its eyes on that money for its own companies for when Ukraine wants to rebuild E) any other money could help rebuild Ukraine’s but without US contractors. Thats why the U.S. opposes the EU deal. Poland is right. Money now, or blood later.

-1 ( +5 / -6 )

Nobody considers Ukraine a Democracy with out-of-control corruption, that's why Trump's busy pushing for elections. Ukraine's economy has collapsed thus Govt. needs immediate $bailout and PEACE to save Ukraine

When a country has no elections, no money, no reliable energy and many millions have and are fleeing abroad, infrastructure destroyed etc., that's Failed State = Ukraine

Hopefully EU raises necessary Funds without bypassing Legal Due Process, then Ukraine can legally seek '$damages/reparations' once Peace is achieved

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

This idea is very bad idea for international financial market stability.

I have always been of the mind that certain east European countries should not have been allowed into the EU. Orban’s Hungary was one.

Why, because Hungary leader Orban says things you disagree? If Hungary elects opposite leader with different thinking then you would change and be OK with it as EU member? Does membership depend on leader? Leaders often change when elections come

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

The reason the EU isn't going the route of Legal Due Process to 'not steal' Russian citizens money is the reason that the UK hasn't gone the legal due process route in locking up citizens for peacefully protesting against genocide.

Once the need to present a legal argument backed by evidence hits a competent court, so too does the legal argument against it, and the evidence others want considered gets presented too.

And that's what the EU and UK fear, having the evidence and the arguments ALL out where everyone can see it. Because nothing collapses a propaganda campaign quite as messily as ALL the evidence, and ALL the arguments being put in front of a critical mind.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Richard Right, as the facts are these 'tricky little things', but simply ignoring the Courts and Due Process because it's not 'convenient' ends up destroying both the Global Financial System and Democracy = Law of the Jungle

Seems EU will not 'cross the Rubicon', another bluff that Putin is correctly calling out, because the EU is fracturing on this asset issue and thus Ukraine as US pulls away

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

It seems that it will be up to each and one EU member if want borrow money to Kiev/and if yes-what amount/or will not borrow.

borrow in this case mean will never see money back again.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

borrow in this case mean will never see money back again.

I think you mean the russian pension fund. babushkas are sleeping cold and hungry tonight.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Knights

I mean that finally some EU leaders understood that give to Kiev money is to give and forget they will see even penny back one day.Who wants to give money-just do it.Everyone-not just gov.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Excellent news. Spend it well. Then go after Putin's $200 billion, his family & supporters homes, yachts, their assets, everything.

every russian should know every drone, shell and bullet aimed at their troops was paid for by putin.

Yep. But not just by Putin, by their own taxes and labour.

Make this the most expensive and misjudged three day Special Operation in history.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

“We have a deal. Decision to provide 90 billion euros ($106 billion) of support to Ukraine for 2026-27 approved. We committed, we delivered,” Costa said in a post on social media. The money would be borrowed by the EU on capital markets and underwritten by the 27-nation bloc's seven year budget.

Great the Rule of Law, not the Jungle, prevailed, as even during WWII, Germany's frozen assets were not spent without Legal Due Process, that occurred AFTER the War

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

End of 2024 EU member states adopted a new model for financial assistance packages for Ukraine.

The so called exceptional “macro-financial assistance loan” of €18 billion through a “loan cooperation mechanism” to support Ukraine in repaying loans provided by EU member states for up to €45 billion.

A loan to payback past EU loans.

This €90 billion loan, pilling more loans on the Ukraine people, it is a criminal act, a fudge from EU weak leadership.

EU/UK/Europe buy Russian fossil fuels, UK laundering through Indian “middleman” refineries.

Europe won’t stand up to Putin war criminal aggression, by sending the frozen Russian funds to Ukraine, also providing the advanced military support.

It is appeasing Putin no less.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The good news is that Ukraine gets $90 billion to invest in their own military technology which is more suited to modern warfare. They will become leaders of this technology and sell back to Europe.

Europe, unlike Trump, know that supporting Ukraine is supporting their own security.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This €90 billion loan, pilling more loans on the Ukraine people, it is a criminal act, a fudge from EU weak leadership.

It's required for the security of Europe.

EU/UK/Europe buy Russian fossil fuels, UK laundering through Indian “middleman” refineries.

This isn't as bad as it sounds, because India gets Russian oil at rock bottom prices, so Russia isn't making as much money on this oil.

But I agree they need to get off of Russian oil. Germany needs to start up its nuclear reactors. Hungary needs to stop supporting Putin.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Christmas Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Easy Kinako Cookie Recipe: Spread The Love This Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Shicchy’s Charity Fair Review: A Discount Designer Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2026 – 2027 Tournament Guide and Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Yamashita Park

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Rethinking Life in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Mizuhiki Art: The Beautiful Knots On Holiday Gifts

Savvy Tokyo