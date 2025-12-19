EU leaders agree on 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine after plan to use Russian assets unravels

European Union leaders agreed on Friday to provide a massive interest-free loan to Ukraine to meet its military and economic needs for the next two years, but they failed to bridge differences with Belgium that would have allowed them to use frozen Russian assets to raise the funds.
After almost four years of war, the International Monetary Fund estimates that Ukraine will need 137 billion euros ($161 billion) in 2026 and 2027. The government in Kyiv is on the verge of bankruptcy, and desperately needs the money by spring.
The plan had been to use some of the 210 billion euros ($246 billion) worth of Russian assets that are frozen in Europe, mostly in Belgium.
The leaders worked deep into Thursday night to reassure Belgium that they would protect it from any Russian retaliation if it backed the “reparations loan” plan but in the end the leaders did not use that option, but as the talks bogged down the leaders eventually opted to borrow the money on capital markets.
“We have a deal. Decision to provide 90 billion euros ($106 billion) of support to Ukraine for 2026-27 approved. We committed, we delivered,” EU Council President António Costa said in a post on social media.
Not all countries agreed to the loan package. Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic refuse to support Ukraine and opposed it, but a deal was reached in which they did not block the package and were promised protection from any financial fallout.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in Europea and describes himself as a peacemaker, said “I would not like a European Union in war.”
“To give money means war.” said Orbán. He also described the rejected plan to use the frozen Russian assets as a “dead end.”
French President Emmanuel Macron said the deal was a major advance, saying that borrowing on capital markets “was the most realistic and practical way” to fund Ukraine and its war efforts.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also hailed the decision.
“The financial package for Ukraine has been finalized,” Merz said in a statement, noting that “Ukraine is granted a zero-interest loan."
“These funds are sufficient to cover the military and budgetary needs of Ukraine for the two years to come,” Merz added. He said the frozen assets will remain blocked until Russia has paid war reparations to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that would cost over 600 billion euros ($700 billion).
“If Russia does not pay reparations we will — in full accordance with international law — make use of Russian immobilized assets for paying back the loan,” Merz said.
Zelenskyy, who traveled to Brussels for a summit that took place during fiery protests by farmers angry about a proposed trade deal with five South American countries, had appealed for a quick decision to keep Ukraine afloat in the new year.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned early on Thursday that it would be a case of sending “either money today or blood tomorrow” to help Ukraine.
The plan to use frozen Russian assets got bogged down as Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever rejected the scheme as legally risky, and warned that it could harm the business of Euroclear, the Brussels-based financial clearing house where 193 billion euros ($226 billion) in frozen assets are held.
Belgium was rattled last Friday when Russia’s Central Bank launched a lawsuit against Euroclear to prevent any loan being provided to Ukraine using its money, which is frozen under EU sanctions slapped on Moscow after its launched its full-scale war in 2022.
“For me, the reparations loan was not a good idea," De Wever told reporters after the meeting. “When we explained the text again, there were so many questions that I said, I told you so, I told you so. There are a lot of loose ends. And if you start pulling at the loose ends in the strings, the thing collapses.”
“We avoided stepping into a precedent that risks undermining legal certainty worldwide. We safeguarded the principle that Europe respects law, even when it is hard, even when we are under pressure,” he said, adding that the EU "delivered a strong political signal. Europe stands behind Ukraine."
Still, Costa said that the EU "reserves its right to make use of the immobilized assets to repay this loan."
Underworld
Indeed. While Russia continues lobbing missiles into Ukrainian apartments, Ukraine absolutely have the right to this money.
Ryokai
It will be even worse for Europe if Belgium does not give this money to Ukraine. Europe should get its head together.
RichardPearce
Love how lawsuits and seizing assets in response to illegal asset seizures are 'aggression'.
The fear Belgium has is that it will quickly pay a price as international investors react to the decision that 'money held in trust' can be pulled out of the trust without ICJ approval, but the INSTIGATERS of that act (Britain, France, Germany) won't pay anything until, half a century from now, their ability to delay and deny runs out, and they (like the US under Obama) finally pay what they owe.
Underworld
RichardPearce
Most investors won't be worried, because they don't have any plans to wage illegal wars of aggression on their neighbors.
deanzaZZR
Legal situation needed.
The integrity of the international financial system is more important than a suite of loan that could alternatively be provided directly by EU member nations if they feel so invested in the Ukraine issue.
HopeSpringsEternal
Impoundment of Russian assets without Legal Due Process and now some in the EU proposing to spend such assets, hardly makes PEACE more likely.
Important to note that several EU countries, including Italy, Hungary, Slovakia and others are firmly opposed to spending these impounded Russian assets on Ukraine
Currencies depend on trust, so if EU/others just ignore Legal Due Process, Trust in Currencies and thus their purchasing power will continue to fall, resulting in even higher Inflation, already caused by the Ukraine Proxy War
KnightsOfCydonia
Let's hope the Europeans have the cojones to follow through with this.
Russia can go to hell, they can't cry to the very international community they have thumbed their nose at.
All money should be used for aiding Ukraine and every russian should know every drone, shell and bullet aimed at their troops was paid for by putin.
HopeSpringsEternal
Below from CNBC yesterday and it's worth noting that the US and Japan are also opposed to using such Russian assets without Legal Due Process, that will almost guarantee that Peace is not achieved shortly.
Let's not forget, Ukraine's economy is rapidly collapsing without sufficient reliable energy or people who are busy fleeing, as the battlefield situation worsens daily, so the Russian assets even if used illegally will not be decisive
GBR48
They could have dismantled Putin's regime for less than $10m in a few months. Instead, this.
Abe234
I have always been of the mind that certain east European countries should not have been allowed into the EU. Orban’s Hungary was one. This should be a slam dunk for the EU. A) free up the money.B) Ukraine will use it to purchase European weapons. C) boosting European production, and European investment in weapons production D)The US has its eyes on that money for its own companies for when Ukraine wants to rebuild E) any other money could help rebuild Ukraine’s but without US contractors. Thats why the U.S. opposes the EU deal. Poland is right. Money now, or blood later.
HopeSpringsEternal
Nobody considers Ukraine a Democracy with out-of-control corruption, that's why Trump's busy pushing for elections. Ukraine's economy has collapsed thus Govt. needs immediate $bailout and PEACE to save Ukraine
When a country has no elections, no money, no reliable energy and many millions have and are fleeing abroad, infrastructure destroyed etc., that's Failed State = Ukraine
Hopefully EU raises necessary Funds without bypassing Legal Due Process, then Ukraine can legally seek '$damages/reparations' once Peace is achieved
Hideyoshi.N
This idea is very bad idea for international financial market stability.
I have always been of the mind that certain east European countries should not have been allowed into the EU. Orban’s Hungary was one.
Why, because Hungary leader Orban says things you disagree? If Hungary elects opposite leader with different thinking then you would change and be OK with it as EU member? Does membership depend on leader? Leaders often change when elections come
RichardPearce
The reason the EU isn't going the route of Legal Due Process to 'not steal' Russian citizens money is the reason that the UK hasn't gone the legal due process route in locking up citizens for peacefully protesting against genocide.
Once the need to present a legal argument backed by evidence hits a competent court, so too does the legal argument against it, and the evidence others want considered gets presented too.
And that's what the EU and UK fear, having the evidence and the arguments ALL out where everyone can see it. Because nothing collapses a propaganda campaign quite as messily as ALL the evidence, and ALL the arguments being put in front of a critical mind.
HopeSpringsEternal
Richard Right, as the facts are these 'tricky little things', but simply ignoring the Courts and Due Process because it's not 'convenient' ends up destroying both the Global Financial System and Democracy = Law of the Jungle
Seems EU will not 'cross the Rubicon', another bluff that Putin is correctly calling out, because the EU is fracturing on this asset issue and thus Ukraine as US pulls away
Overworld
It seems that it will be up to each and one EU member if want borrow money to Kiev/and if yes-what amount/or will not borrow.
borrow in this case mean will never see money back again.
KnightsOfCydonia
I think you mean the russian pension fund. babushkas are sleeping cold and hungry tonight.
Overworld
Knights
I mean that finally some EU leaders understood that give to Kiev money is to give and forget they will see even penny back one day.Who wants to give money-just do it.Everyone-not just gov.
ClippetyClop
Excellent news. Spend it well. Then go after Putin's $200 billion, his family & supporters homes, yachts, their assets, everything.
Yep. But not just by Putin, by their own taxes and labour.
Make this the most expensive and misjudged three day Special Operation in history.
HopeSpringsEternal
Great the Rule of Law, not the Jungle, prevailed, as even during WWII, Germany's frozen assets were not spent without Legal Due Process, that occurred AFTER the War
itsonlyrocknroll
End of 2024 EU member states adopted a new model for financial assistance packages for Ukraine.
The so called exceptional “macro-financial assistance loan” of €18 billion through a “loan cooperation mechanism” to support Ukraine in repaying loans provided by EU member states for up to €45 billion.
A loan to payback past EU loans.
This €90 billion loan, pilling more loans on the Ukraine people, it is a criminal act, a fudge from EU weak leadership.
EU/UK/Europe buy Russian fossil fuels, UK laundering through Indian “middleman” refineries.
Europe won’t stand up to Putin war criminal aggression, by sending the frozen Russian funds to Ukraine, also providing the advanced military support.
It is appeasing Putin no less.
Underworld
The good news is that Ukraine gets $90 billion to invest in their own military technology which is more suited to modern warfare. They will become leaders of this technology and sell back to Europe.
Europe, unlike Trump, know that supporting Ukraine is supporting their own security.
Underworld
It's required for the security of Europe.
This isn't as bad as it sounds, because India gets Russian oil at rock bottom prices, so Russia isn't making as much money on this oil.
But I agree they need to get off of Russian oil. Germany needs to start up its nuclear reactors. Hungary needs to stop supporting Putin.