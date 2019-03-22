Newsletter Signup Register / Login
EU sets April 12 Brexit date if Britain fails to back deal

4 Comments
By Gabriela Baczynska and William James
BRUSSELS

Britain could leave the European Union without a Brexit deal on April 12 if lawmakers fail next week to back Prime Minister Theresa May's agreement with Brussels, EU leaders said after a crisis summit in Brussels on Thursday.

With just a week to go until Britain risks lurching out into legal limbo at midnight next Friday, EU leaders gave May an extra two months, until May 22, to leave if she wins next week's vote in parliament. But she failed to convince the other 27 that she would succeed, prompting a frantic seven hours of talks to find a way to get Britain out without seeming to push.

The conclusion was a deal that suggested that Britain could, if May fails, come back and ask for a much longer delay. But this would be on the condition -- likely a major stumbling block-- that it takes part in elections to the new EU parliament on May 23. For it to do so, British election law says that would have to be announced six weeks beforehand, by April 12.

If it does not call an EU election, Britain will be out.

"The European Council agrees to an extension until 22 May 2019, provided the Withdrawal Agreement is approved by the House of Commons next week," the statement said.

"If the Withdrawal Agreement is not approved by the House of Commons next week, the European Council agrees to an extension until 12 April 2019 and expects the United Kingdom to indicate a way forward before this date for consideration by the European Council."

4 Comments
How is that nationalism stuff working out for the Brits???

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Nothing to do with nationalism but a lot to do with poor planning.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

"Ah, Mr. Sh%t? Right this way.... Meet Mr. Fan...."

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"Nothing to do with nationalism but a lot to do with poor planning."

Nationalism and poor planing are far from distant cousins....

1 ( +1 / -0 )

