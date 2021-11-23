Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Netherlands
In this image taken from video, demonstrators protest against government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues. (Media TV Rotterdam via AP)
world

EU wants calm amid virus protests; rioters called 'idiots'

1 Comment
By RAF CASERT and MIKE CORDER
THE HAGUE, Netherlands

In the face of demonstrations across much of Europe protesting tough COVID-19 measures over the past days, authorities on Monday pleaded for patience, calm and a willingness to get a vaccine shot in the arm as infections spike upward again.

And for those who abused the protests to foment violence, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte just called them “idiots."

Protest marches from Zagreb to Rome and from Vienna to Brussels and Rotterdam, bringing tens of thousands out, all had one message from a coronavirus-weary crowd — we've had enough!

“Not able to work where you want work, to be where you want to be. That’s not what we stand for, that’s not freedom,” said Eveline Denayer, who was at Sunday's march in Brussels, which drew a crowd of over 35,000.

"We live in Western Europe and we just want to be free, how we were before,” she said.

Government leaders and European Union officials all made clear on Monday that a return to bygone days was still out of the question and that the violence at some of the marches was counterproductive.

Much of the discontent however is targeted at politicians who had promised that vaccinations would bring freedom. With the delta variant making sure contagion remains rampant, EU governments are being forced to reimpose constraints and — in some countries — slap tougher restrictions on the non-vaccinated.

“The rising numbers are unfortunately fueling vaccine hesitancy, and we all need to take a firm stand against this,” said EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides. However, she said the spike is mainly to blame on those who refuse to have a shot.

“But now we are facing a pandemic mainly driven by the unvaccinated,” Kyriakides said.

Breakthrough infections and deaths among the vaccinated happen, though at far lower rates, according to officials.

Rutte condemned rioters in Rotterdam and across the Netherlands after coronavirus protests there and in Brussels descended into violence amid simmering anger at lockdown measures being put into place in an attempt to rein in soaring rates of infection.

Late Friday, police in Rotterdam even used live fire to disperse rioters gone amok, and four people suffered gunshot wounds. Altogether in both countries almost 100 people were detained.

“I realize that there are a lot of tensions in society because we have been dealing with all the misery of coronavirus for so long,” Rutte said. But he stressed the rioters were something completely different, producing "a pure explosion of violence directed against our police, against our firefighters, against ambulance drivers.”

Scenes were ugly too at the end of the Brussels protest march, with rioters pelting police, who then used tear gas and water cannons to break up the crowds.

“Our goal today is to fight against the virus. Please, let us not get incited by a small group which would turn it into a fight against one another,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.

The protests come as a fourth wave of infections is locking down Austrians and forcing renewed restraints in many European nations on anything from working in the office to drinking at bars.

The Dutch violence came a week into a new partial lockdown in the Netherlands and after an announcement that the government was banning fireworks on New Year's Eve in an effort to ease the strain on hospital emergency rooms. In riots across the country, youths threw fireworks at police officers.

The EU pointed out that scientific evidence shows that increased vaccinations would contain the crisis and avoid more deaths.

“You know the three words very well — vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate,” said spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Much of the discontent however is targeted at politicians who had promised that vaccinations would bring freedom.

Absolutely.

When the shots were rolled out they were touted as "95% effective", "lifetime immunity", "all you need is 1", "no more masks", "no more lockdowns", "herd immunity at 70%" blah blah blah

After 8 months, we're told that they basically only last 6 months, we need endless boosters, vaccines don't stop the spread so you still need masks and lockdowns

They should have told the truth at the beginning or admitted that they didn't know.

They lied and here are the consequences.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Dr. Mira Simic-Yamashita Considers Mental Health And The Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sharpen Up: Hone Your Knowledge of Japanese Cooking Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

5 Obscure Japanese Music Genres You’ve Probably Never Heard

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog