FBI admits failure to act on Florida school gunman

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Friday said it failed to act on a tip that the teenager accused of killing 17 people in Florida had guns and the desire to kill, drawing calls from Florida's Republican governor for the FBI director to resign.
A person close to accused gunman Nikolas Cruz called an FBI tip line on Jan. 5 to report concerns about him, the FBI said in a statement.
"The caller provided information about Cruz's gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting," it said.
The tip appeared unrelated to a previously reported YouTube comment in which a person named Nikolas Cruz said, "I'm going to be a professional school shooter." The FBI has acknowledged getting that tip as well but failing to connect it to Cruz, who is accused of carrying out Wednesday's mass shooting with an AR-15-style assault rifle.
Florida Governor Rick Scott said FBI Director Christopher Wray should step down over the agency's mishandling of the tip.
“The FBI’s failure to take action against this killer is unacceptable," Scott said in a statement. "We constantly promote‘see something, say something,’ and a courageous person did just that to the FBI. And the FBI failed to act."
Other Republicans including Florida Senator Marco Rubio also harshly criticized the FBI and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he had ordered a review of the bureau and Department of Justice procedures following the shooting.
At the funeral for massacre victim Meadow Pollack, an 18-year-old senior who had been headed to university, family friend Jeff Richman expressed disbelief at the FBI fumble.
"The FBI apologized? Tell that to families," said Richman, 53, an advertising executive who lives in Parkland. "Everybody always tells you ‘when you see something, say something.’ Well, here people were seeing something and saying something and it still happened."
The FBI said the information on Cruz should have been forwarded to its Miami field office and investigated, but that never happened.
"We have spoken with victims and families, and deeply regret the additional pain this causes all those affected by this horrific tragedy," Wray said in a statement.
The killings in the affluent Miami suburb of Parkland have raised concerns about potential failures in school security and stirred the ongoing U.S. debate about gun rights, which are protected by the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The sheriff of Broward County where the shootings took place said in a Friday press conference that authorities had received around 20 "calls for service" in the last few years regarding Cruz.
The sheriff, Scott Israel, said not all of the calls had resulted in the dispatch of law enforcement officers but added that his office would scrutinize them all to see if they were properly handled.
Leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump have linked mental illness to Wednesday's violence, suggesting that it was the public's responsibility to warn officials of such dangers.
Cruz, who had been expelled for undisclosed disciplinary reasons from the school where he allegedly staged his attack, made a brief court appearance on Thursday and was ordered held without bond.
"He's a broken human being," his lawyer, public defender Melissa McNeill, told reporters. "He's sad, he's mournful, he's remorseful."
Wednesday's shooting ranks as the greatest loss of life from school gun violence since the 2012 shooting rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six adult educators dead.
Broward County officials have called for the demolition of the school building where the killings took place.
"No parents are going to want to send their children back into that annex, no one is going to want to go there," said Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine.
Trump tweeted on Friday morning that he would leave for Florida later in the day to meet people whose "lives had been totally shattered" by the shooting.
The vice mayor of Broward County, a strongly Democratic area, blasted any visit by Trump, saying Republicans had failed to back common sense gun laws and had rolled back measures that made it harder for severely mentally ill people to buy weapons.
"Him coming here is absolutely absurd, and he's a hypocrite," Mark Bogen told CNN in an interview following Trump's tweet.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
CrazyJoe
This has probably been said, but the best warning sign for a potential mass murderer wouldn't be Facebook posts or social awkwardness, it'd be the fact that he bought an assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
PTownsend
Echo that - it's about the guns. Curious that Trump's as well as the NRA's supporters (and the Russians?) are once again attacking the FBI, saying they're the problem. It does sound like they screwed up on this, along with possibly many other government agencies, but it's interesting watching the rightwingers assault US institutions, especially those that might have dirt on Trump and his family.
With a GOP president who's anti-immigrant (particularly those who aren't Norwegian), with a Congress led by the anti-immigrant GOP, with all federal cabinet members and most federal departments headed by Republicans, have the FBI been told by the Republicans in charge to focus their attention on 'foreign' threats, and not domestic?
Tommy Jones
You know as well as I That the journalist will start spewing about this lad being a dem/lib wearing a Trump hat just to make Trump look bad. Similar to how that poster claimed Franken resigning was just a ploy to make Kiddie fiddler Moore and Trump look bad for not.
https://www.snopes.com/did-shooters-instagram-picture-maga-hat/
bass4funk
Maybe is the upper leaders of the FBI would have been so obsessed with trying to take down Trump they could’ve done something about this situation. What a bunch of keystone morons.
Not anti-immigrant, anti-ILLEGAL immigrant, big difference.
The establishment FBI Republicans and the Democratic DOJ have been overly focused on domestic issues (Trump) rather than on the foreign outside entities (Russia)
Lizz
Did they ever try to take his guns ?
https://nypost.com/2018/02/16/deputies-called-to-suspected-shooters-home-39-times-over-seven-years/
Deputies called to suspected shooter’s home 39 times over seven years
Before Nikolas Cruz carried out his mass killing at a Florida high school this week, police responded to his home 39 times over a seven-year period, according to disturbing new documents.
Details about the calls to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office — obtained from police records by CNN — were not immediately available and it was impossible to determine if all involved Cruz.
But the nature of the emergencies at his Parkland home included “mentally ill person,” “child/elderly abuse,” “domestic disturbance” and “missing person,” KTLA reported.
And a schoolmate, Brody Speno, told the network that cops were called to Cruz’s home “almost every other week.”
PTownsend
By saying 'overly focused' are you implying that the intelligence agencies should not be concerned with allegations of connections between the president of the United States and Russians, or any oter foreign power for that matter? Who are you trying to protect? I ask because even Fox 'news' is reporting Russians used Texans to spread their anti-US, pro-Trump messages. Posters who claim connections with Texas and consistently berate the US for-profit media, attack the US system of separation and balance of powers and attack the US intelligence agencies plus write other anti-American posts and claim to be Texans? Walks like one, talks like one....I'm calling duck.
deadbeatles
If they did do something, in Amerika"s current climate, any action would be seen as racially motivated. There is no answer other than LOVE... and what CrazyJoe said.
PTownsend
Would the NRA have tried to protect him if they did? Republicans and NRA supporters keep trying to deflect.
The reality is the massacres are about the guns!
Republicans and NRA supporters point to the FBI, suggesting the massacre's on them. (Interesting that they're attacking the FBI while they're investigating Trump and his family).
Republicans and NRA supporters once again make this latest massacre about mental health. But they also know that that’s a ‘safe place’ for them to hide. They know their representatives won’t commit to better funding for mental health; every time a massacre occurs they can use the mental health card.
If you think it’s about mental health, how about some specific suggestions backed by legislation to show you’re serious and aren’t just deflecting?
The massacres are about the guns! Especially the type used to massacre innocents.
bass4funk
Sigh...I didn't say that, I said, the Feds put all their eggs into the Trump basket and so overly obsessed to downplay the current corruption that is damaging their credibility with their rogue agents trying to take down Trump and is now backfiring. With all this mess going on, they dropped the ball on the rambling warnings of the shooter.
What?
ROFL! I don't know whether to burst out in laughter or just roll my eyes or both. I don't claim or feel, personal insults are completely meaningless. But you are a funny guy PT. Kudos
Tommy Jones
You are conflating taking down Trump with being concerned about the foundations of US democracy.
Anyone who disagrees with you is either establishment Republican or Democratic. Got it. Ummm . . . the FBI is the domestic intelligence agency. Russia was assisting Trump, so . . .
bass4funk
Depends. If they know what a loon this guy was, they would have.
For Democrats, it is. Just minutes after the shooting, the screams and howls were to politicize the issue immediately.
Primarily the reason. I do definitely believe the FBI has a lot of guilt on this one.
And the Democrats want to make this only about guns, these people have trying and trying and trying.....
The Democrats that are the entitlement party and prides themselves of being champions of the underdog, the sick, the mentally ill, but they don't want to take the responsibility or caring for these people, give them a pill, keep them under observation for 24 hours and release them to a family member. No asylums, that's just cruel, we need to keep the mentally challenged free and happy.
Good question, the party that wants to try to take guns away in vain, could try doing something for the mentally challenged, how about doing something reasonably good for a change instead of bothering law abiding Americans on an issue that they will lose every time, but as far as the mental side of the issue, the Dems could come up with something positive and concrete to help these people.
Only for the Democrats.
bass4funk
Not at all.
It's not about me, there are plenty of people that agree with me and disagree, the issue is, the Washington establishment is out to protect "the Washington establishment" and you had an outsider Trump that has been shaking the very foundation of this Cabal. The Russians weeded their way and using unsuspecting Americans to influence this election. Everyone got played, Trump was right all along, the Feds finally got the main players in this witch hunt, but that doesn't take the spotlight off of Mueller as a whole, but now that the pressure is building, it would seem that the Trump witch hunt is slowly coming out to be what it always was, a joke.
Tommy Jones
Okay.
I'll rely on your omniscience since you didn't provide any evidence. Oops, I forgot, proof.
Tommy Jones
The Dems aren't the party in power. Why don't republicans come up with something positive and concrete?
Tommy Jones
I'm offering 200:1 odds that conservative/republican hopes and prayers aren't going to prevent the next school massacre.
Stuart hayward
Why has the argument become about blaming one party line or the other?
Both Republican and Democrates have had many mass shootings on their watch and each are at fault.
Mass Shootings under the Last Five Presidents
Ronald Reagan: 1981-1989 (8 years) 11 mass shootings
Incidents with 8 or more deaths = 5
George H. W. Bush: 1989-1993 (4 years) 12 mass murders
Incidents with 8 or more deaths = 3
Bill Clinton: 1993-2001 (8 years) 23 mass murders
Incidents with 8 or more deaths = 4
George W. Bush: 2001-2009 (8 years) 20 mass murders
Incidents with 8 or more deaths = 5
Barrack H. Obama: 2009-2015 (in 7th year) 162 mass murders
Incidents with 8 or more deaths = 18
Now we can add trump to that sad list as well.
Its not a black and white issue or an us verses them thing. Police, FBI, NRA, politicians, culture and we the people, have all played a part in this!
plasticmonkey
Put all their eggs into the Trump basket? You know that as a fact? You have evidence that the FBI overlooked this case because of their investigation of Russian meddling?
FYI the FBI has many, many people working on many, many cases at a time. Sometimes mistakes are made.
It’s ridiculous for Gov Scott to call for the resignation of the FBI head. Pathetic to use a school shooting to discredit an entity that’s investigating Trump.
Blacklabel
Same reasons Dems didn’t when they were in power.
Tommy Jones
Fair retort, except that poster I was replying to places blame squarely on the Dems.
Curious what your general take on that posterbis.
i do love the line that the FBI was too busy with Trump to catch this. It's sound logic given the FBI is only capable of undertaking on investigation at a time.
zichi
bass4funk
The FBI have more than 30,000 agents and you have attempted to disgrace and discredit its work only because of the Russian election investigation. Without that, I believe you would have been rushing to protect it from criticisms.
You even claimed to have deep file inside contacts and claimed that the FBI agents were "so unhappy" with its director.
The first real and warning was when this mass killer was able to walk into a gun shop and buy not just one assault rifle, but several and a hand gun too.
Because of the system the fact that a young kid is buying so many weapons does not ring any warning bells which would have happened if there were a registration system and a check on the buyer.
This tragic event, and the loss of so many lives falls squarely at the feet of the lack of gun control and not at the feet of the FBI.
Both you and Trump have egg on your faces.