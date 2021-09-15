Fate of California Gov Newsom hangs on recall vote

With Gov Gavin Newsom’s fate at stake, Californians on Tuesday cast the last of the ballots that will decide whether he continues to lead them or if the nation’s most populous state veers in a more conservative direction amid anger over his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom, a Democrat who is leading in polls, is only the fourth governor in U.S. history and the second in California to face a recall. He was elected in a landslide less than three years ago.
The leading Republican candidate is conservative talk show host Larry Elder, who is seeking to become California’s first Black governor.
Newsom got a final push late Monday from President Joe Biden, who warned that the contest could shape the country’s direction on the pandemic, reproductive rights and the battle to slow climate change. The results also are likely to influence the 2022 midterm elections, when control of Congress will be in play again. The party that controls the White House historically loses seats in midterms.
Biden said the issues that defined the 2020 presidential race have been resurrected in California, with potentially disastrous results if Newsom is removed. Speaking to hundreds of cheering supporters during a twilight rally in the coastal city of Long Beach, south of Los Angeles, Biden referred to Elder, as a “clone” of Trump.
“The eyes of the nation are on California,” he warned. The recall vote is “going to reverberate around the nation and ... around the world.”
Elder staged his capstone rally in nearby Orange County, where he urged supporters to reach out to friends and neighbors to vote. The GOP will need a heroic Election Day turnout to catch Democrats, who have been turning in mail ballots in larger numbers. Nearly 8.6 million of California’s 22 million voters already have cast mail-in ballots.
“Make sure you have your friends vote, vote, vote, and try and get 10 more friends to vote and hit every call, make every call, knock on every door. We’re going to win this thing if we turn out the vote,” Elder said from a hotel ballroom in Costa Mesa.
U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, called the election an opportunity to change course in a state where Democrats hold a nearly 2-to-1 advantage among registered voters. He cited homelessness, rising crime and the wildfire-driven closure of national parks, which he said was due to “forest mismanagement.”
“And you want to reward that?” McCarthy said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox and Friends.
In 2003, Californians removed Democratic Gov Gray Davis and replaced him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger. The “Terminator" actor won re-election in 2006, the last time a GOP candidate won statewide office in California.
This recall was fueled largely by anger over Newsom’s actions during the pandemic, which included imposing the nation’s first statewide shutdown order. Critics said he was heavy handed, shuttering businesses and keeping children out of classrooms for longer than necessary. Newsom said his actions saved lives.
“I am angry. It should be a freedom of choice. What is this? A dictatorship?" asked Janet Webb, a 69-year-old Lafayette resident who voted for Elder.
She said squabbles over Newsom's handling of the pandemic have split her family and friends and may prompt her to move out of state.
“I can’t live here like this if they’re going to force everyone to get a vaccine," Webb said.
California voters have just two questions on Tuesday’s ballot: Should Newsom stay in office? And if not, who should replace him? There are 46 replacement candidates to choose from. If voters keep Newsom, the results on the second question are irrelevant.
Briana Mendoza, 30, said the last thing California needs is more turmoil. She voted to keep Newsom.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic. Why would we recall the governor who has been really trying to curb the spread of the virus?” the San Diego social worker said.
Mendoza believes Newsom brought the recall upon himself by attending a birthday party at an upscale Napa Valley restaurant last fall in violation of his own administration’s coronavirus rules. But she thinks the effort to unseat him remains a backlash by a small minority of Republicans in a firmly Democratic state.
“We don’t want Elder in office,” she said. "This is ridiculous. We just got Trump out. We don’t want a Trump puppet.”
Beyond Elder, other prominent Republicans in the race include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and businessman John Cox. The best-known Democrat is Kevin Paffrath, a financial adviser with a large YouTube following.
How California votes could determine how aggressively Democrats campaign on COVID-19 restrictions that many Republicans have decried as unnecessary and overly burdensome.
Newsom’s ouster would be a stunning rebuke in California, where the Democratic Party controls every statewide office and dominates the Legislature and the congressional delegation.
Biden’s visit in the waning hours of the race was a final effort to motivate the state’s more than 10 million Democratic voters. Newsom’s advisers expressed increasing confidence that the governor would survive the effort to drive him out more than a year before the end of his first term. The campaign had 25,000 volunteers on the streets over the weekend and has sent 31 million text messages to voters.
While Newsom has sought to nationalize the race, Republicans have criticized him relentlessly for high taxes, an unchecked homeless crisis, climbing crime rates and housing prices that are out of reach for many in the working class.
In recent days, Elder suggested the results of the recall election could be skewed by unspecified “shenanigans,” echoing Trump’s baseless claims of voting fraud in his 2020 race with Biden.
There has been no confirmed evidence of widespread fraud. Elder's campaign website has linked to a “Stop CA Fraud" site where people can sign a petition demanding a special legislative session to investigate the “twisted results,” well before any results were announced.
cla68
He racist attacks on Larry Elder by Democrats have been shocking.
Strangerland
The racist attacks on Newsom by Republicans have been even more shocking.
Mr. Noidall
It’s critical that Larry Elder win this contest. He’s the only hope for California. Pelosi, Waters, Newsome and their ilk have turned California into a third world country. If Elder wins, the entrenched corrupt dems’ days will be numbered. It will also send a clear message that although most Americans are on board with equality, fairness, and diversity; they fully reject the progressive agenda. Let’s go Elder!
P.s. If Elder were a democrat, the white lady who wore a gorilla mask and failed to egg Elder from 3ft away would be suffering repercussions right now. But alas, hypocrisy hypocrisy hypocrisy. I’m not the only one who sees it:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/if-elder-were-a-democrat-11631225349
Jimizo
Looks like the more febrile members of the right will have a meltdown if Newsom survives this.
Strangerland
Yes, it's important that a minority impose their will upon the majority, who voted Newsom in in a landslide.
I mean, because democracy right?
nishikat
How exactly will he fix California's problems? What are some specifics? For example will he build more public housing for the homeless? And when they outlaw abortion how will they take care of all the newborn? Childcare for mothers in poverty does not grow on trees.
MarkX
California has to either get rid of or change the way a recall can be put into action. In a state of over 45 million when all you need is a small percent of the people to sign a petition to force this kind of election is undemocratic, and we can see why the Republicans like it, as they are both undemocratic and always will be the minority in California with no hope of winning the state.
ulysses
Thank you for the early morning humor.
The only election elder will win is the for the president of the misogynists association in his block.
nishikat
Yes, he hates women and wants to ban abortions. Then who will pay for the poor kinds and their single moms?
ulysses
elder once justified slavery, makes you wonder whether he is really in control of his thoughts !!!
Strangerland
Did he actually justify slavery? I only read his quote where he said that slave owners should receive reparations for losing their slaves.
ulysses
That’s his exact quote.
u_s__reamer
Nice try, Larry, but California's majority is still too hip to swallow your brand of right-wing recall snake-oil. Gavin's still got it!
Cat Stevens
That quote hardly justifies slavery and does not actually say slave owners should receive reparations. He was comparing the end of slavery in America to England, who did give money as a form of reparations to slave owners...I guess that part of the conversation got left out. It was a historical discussion on slavery, but I guess that doesn't matter to most people who just want to be outraged by something.
ulysses
I think the only part he left out was condemning slavery and slave owners. He was concerned that the slave owners weren’t getting compensated for losing’ their ‘property’
I am sure you wouldn’t blame people for being ‘outraged’ by slavery’ . I am outraged by the ones who aren’t outraged!!!
Cat Stevens
You missed the part about it being in a historical context. It's okay. Continue to be outraged by a black man who was talking to a black woman about the history of slavery and reparations. Oh right, they are conservatives, so it's okay to bash them. (for everyone reading this, note the sarcasm)
GdTokyo
Mr. Know-nothing is about to receive an unpleasant surprise...
GdTokyo
This recall is a remarkable (and remarkably inept) attempt at a power grab by an rudderless GQP in a state where they make up a whopping 24% of registered voters.
Wakarimasen
Prolly he'll win. Undeserved but that's democracy. Big money and ability to bribe voters helps. The reporting on this whole thing has been pretty biased also. As Mencken said, California is going to continue to get it good and hard (paraphrase).
ulysses
How does that justify their justification of slavery? You will always talk about slavery in the historical context, considering it doesn’t exist in America anymore.
And yes it’s acceptable to bash unacceptable opinions, unless of course if you think slavery was justified!!
fxgai
I thought it was funny that Biden would show up to support his man in California. Biden seems to be plummeting in recent polls so I wonder if his man wanted that.
What I thought was funnier was the suggestion that a black talk show host is a Trump “clone”. Huh? But I guess if you are a person of color that doesn’t play for the right team then you will be targeted with such stuff since that’s all they got. Such is the leftist collectivist authoritarian mentality.
Mr. Noidall
Nope. It’s the people of California who’ll suffer if newsome remains. I’m sure he’ll celebrate and reward his cronies with another lavish dinner at French Laundry.
NOMINATION
I know several people that typically vote Democrat that also signed the petition to recall. Whenever you ask someone what Newsom has done for California to make him worthy of keeping, they can't think of a single reason but quickly deflect to Florida and Texas. The only reason Joe, Kamala and the who's who of the Democrat party are out campaigning for him is that they worry about their own future votes. They don't care about him.
nishikat
Again, when Larry Elder bans abortion and his hatred for women how is it going to help with California's problems, especially homelessness?
So?
ulysses
I find it highly condescending when you try to justify disgusting attitudes because of a person’s race.
Justifying slavery is not acceptable, irrespective of your race or color!!!
Cat Stevens
How does that justify their justification of slavery? You will always talk about slavery in the historical context, considering it doesn’t exist in America anymore.
And yes it’s acceptable to bash unacceptable opinions, unless of course if you think slavery was justified!!
They never justified slavery. I've listened to Larry Elder for a long time and while I don't agree with some of what he says, he has never justified slavery. Does this mean that whenever talking about a less than savory piece of history, one must always preface it with, "By the way, I'm outraged by what happened!" ? If that is what you think, then I cannot help you.
GdTokyo
NOMINATIONToday 08:43 am JST
Therefore it MUST be a wave and not a tiny minority of the electorate that is mad it didn’t get its way and decided to try to overturn a free and fair election, right?
The vote isn’t even in and already the GQP is gunning up the lie-machine because it COULDNT BE that the Republicans got their butts knicker, right?
The overwhelming majority of recall signatures came from the white majority areas that voted against the Governor in the election.
Fortunately, this is not 2003, the population is not the same and Larry sure as hell isn’t Arnold.
In short, your non-random sample does not an accurate prediction make.
condolences.....
Richard Ogle
Newsome will likely survive and the same problems plaguing California will remain . Even in Larry Elder wins he won't win reelection. Individuals and businesses will continue leaving in droves to other states like Texas and Arizona.
California is a beautiful state but the politicians have created this mess and its the typical definition of insanity to assume the same politicians will be able to fix it.
Bob Fosse
When will the excuses about a rigged election start? Oh, they already have…
lincolnman
Did you see Elder dance around the question of will he accept the voting results?
https://www.mediaite.com/tv/larry-elder-repeatedly-refuses-to-say-whether-hell-accept-the-recall-election-results-if-he-loses/
Just another example of Repubs embracing authoritarianism....rather than accepting that they lost; they whine, scream, and stomp their feet like a two-year old and yell "That wasn't fair, it was rigged"....
And we know who started this slide toward authoritarianism - the author of The Big Lie himself - The Great Orange Con Man who is still bilking his supporters out of their money preaching this fabrication.
And tearing our democracy apart - just like his BFF Putin and his business partner Xi want....
NOMINATION
In your short white people this, Republicans that comment, I still did not see any examples of why Gavin Newsom is good for California instead that he has a "D" by his name. By the way, since your World evolves around race, I voted Yes for recall and chose Larry Elder a black man sending it from non-White majority Japan.
Addfwyn
Not particularly keen on Newsome, if he had an actual leftist challenger I would be singing a very different tune. For the most part, he is a personification of the [many] issues I have with Democrats. Still, the recall seems to be mostly unjustified and this doesn't put me in camp Elder, who is impressively somehow worse.
fxgai
Huh?
I have no knowledge of this guy beyond what I read in the article, that he is a black talk show host who plays for the other team.
Playing for the other team is a disgusting attitude, which cannot be excused by having dark skin?
It reeks of racism when leftists make out that people of certain color ought to be in support of their own team.
Robert N
Go Gavin! Represents everything good about California.
ulysses
Racism is focusing on the color of a person but not the person's views.
bass4funk
Even if Elder doesn’t win, democrats over the last three decades have completely ruined the city. Newsom has done nothing to better the State and if he wins and the state will continue to spiral down word and the best suggestion at that point is to just move out, there are plenty of other places to live that are better, higher quality standard of living, more freedom, lower taxes and will allow you to live as you choose. California is a wasteland and for the average person that can’t afford the high cost of living and if you look at San Francisco and LA County those areas have been ravaged by some of the highest taxes, homelessness, petty theft crime, illegals, home invasions, high unemployment especially among minorities, feces in urine, the average housing cost Will run you anywhere between $500–800k For a semi-decent area and can go higher if you want to live in a nice and decent secure area of the state. Glad I left it years ago. I go for business from time to time, but I keep it as short as possible and then leave, but I just look at the degradation of it all and glad I’m not part of that mess and the majority of my family did the right thing to leave that once beautiful State.
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2021/01/06/california-exodus-top-5-largest-outbound-migration/
jeancolmar
Historical note regarding part of this discussion: "On April 16, 1862, President Lincoln signed the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act. This law prohibited slavery in the District, forcing its 900-odd slaveholders to free their slaves, with the federal government paying owners an average of about $300 (equivalent to $8,000 in 2020) for each." See Wikipedia.
SuperLib
Translation: I can't afford the high cost of living in California.
plasticmonkey
Huh?
plasticmonkey
Most Californians would disagree.
California is the 6th happiest state in the nation. Your beloved Texas and Florida are ranked #25 and #27. (Nine of the ten most miserable states are deep red.)
California will keep Newsom, and the state will continue to be a progressive example to the rest of the country.
bass4funk
And for those people that can’t should live in that State which seems to be growing day by day…
Huh?
https://allthatsinteresting.com/san-francisco-poop-patrol
plasticmonkey
Sorry, forgot to post link about California happiness:
https://www.newsweek.com/usa-states-ranked-happiness-hawaii-1533784
SuperLib
They should go to Texas. Lots of cheap apartments and call center jobs. Much worse infrastructure, but it's not like they have a choice.
Meitaro
@plasticmonkey, speak for yourself. I grew up in Milpitas, there’s nothing special in Cali besides the food.
With all the restrictions and silly slap games the politicians play, Texas is a better bet.
Incredible how hypocritical the left is.
ulysses
Sir, this sounds like a serious ailment and should be treated immediately.
Thank you for your concern for the average person, but considering the regressive voting laws in Texas and even more regressive abortion laws, people are moving to California in droves. My very good friend in California, who is a republican, told me that.
I spent half my life there, another half in Paris and a full in Tokyo, I still love going back there to sign a few million dollar deals there. Because unlike the republican rules states there is actual money in California.
bass4funk
….and more of the sadness
https://themilsource.com/2021/09/14/why-are-people-leaving-california-for-more-affordable-lifestyles/
Housing costs, gas prices, taxes and overall utilities have skyrocketed throughout the years, and now California remains one of the most expensive places to live in the United States. Because California is focusing on progressive regulations, some of which aim to reduce carbon emissions and preserve the environment, the overall cost of housing has gone up exponentially.
Yup.
What? Try again…
https://www.citywatchla.com/index.php/cw/los-angeles/19737-la-s-crumbling-infrastructure-an-ounce-of-good-news-and-ton-of-bad-news
You always have a choice in life. Always.
https://markieyoung.medium.com/10-reasons-why-texas-is-better-than-california-60299d72046b
ulysses
I've heard they have very liberal abortion laws in texas!
SuperLib
Texas is a good place for people who want taxes so low they sometimes don't have a working power grid.
The fact is that the #1 destination for people living Texas is California. Why? (insert things I don't like about conservatives here) and to prove it (insert story with a couple of anecdotal stories from a couple of people.)
And don't throw some BS statistics and data at me. I lived in both states for over 30 years and won't be fooled by those voodoo surveys, statistics, and economists. I know the real deal.
zichi
bass4funk
Never. How do the poor of California move to Texas? Takes piles of cash.
The homeless move to California from other states because of the weather. Not all are from the state.
bass4funk
But they have freedom at least. Take that over heat any day of the week.
For the über-rich, it is. The beach, the homes, you can afford to live separate from the illegals and homeless so it makes sense.
stop hiding, stop making lame excuses. Unflattering.
Why would I question you? I don’t know you.
lincolnman
Expect the ridiculousness to start tomorrow....
"It was rugged! Hugo Chavez used a software program that changed Elder votes to Newsom! Find Hunter's laptop - it has 5K Trump votes hidden on it! The COVID vaccine had mind control chips that made Repubs vote Dem!"
If that sounds like a joke or satire, you haven't been paying attention since Nov 20....
nishikat
And in places like Austin (Texas):
Home prices are still soaring in Austin, driven in part by out-of-towners with tons of cash to spend
(news source)
And it will be made worse in Texas with all the new non-aborted babies and poor mommies who will have no good place to stay due to their anti abortion laws. Texas housing problem is right behind California and will get worse. Also, Texas can't manage power grids
nishikat
How about abortions being made illegal in Texas? Who is going to pay for all that babycare? Does babycare grow on trees to support the mommies living in poverty on the streets? Housing in Texas is 99% up there with California, especially Austin. Texas has serious problems and they can't manage power grid and people freeze to death.
Happy Day
California has been turned into third-world socialist country, thanks to Democrats. Same with New York. Their poisonous policies have been bad for all.
GdTokyo
It seems that not only a large majority of the electorate, but also a large majority of those who chose to participate in the recall disagree with you. Exit polls say that the recall participate rate was 40 something percent Dem, 31% Independent, 24% GQP.
Republican enthusiasm indeed.....
Blacklabel
I will just say Dems deserve what they vote for. You voted for Biden or Newsom? You deserve every single thing their policies are doing to you. crime, inflation, border, foreign policy, all of it.
The problem is, Dems keep voting for these people, then it goes to crap. then they move to another place that is actually fine without them, and then they vote for it again. rinse and repeat.
nishikat
How is that possible? SF has the highest number of billionaires in the world. That's not socialist. By the way, what does socialism mean exactly? Like Medicare for old people? Should that be eliminated?
ReynardFox
Elder was the greatest gift anyone could have ever given Newsom. Prior to Elder getting in on things, Newsom was struggling to energize Democrats with vague, nebulous messaging. Elder, with the Trump stamp of approval, was a godsend. It gave Newsom a target; and not just A target, the PERFECT target. While being Trump-approved might win you elections in the deep red South, that badge of dubious honor is a death sentence in California, where Dems outnumber Pubs over two to one. Before Elder, it was Newsom vs some undefined 'them' who were trying to recall him. After Elder, Newsom could easily frame the recall as an attempt to overthrow the will of the people by yet another Trumpist, and nothing gets Dems to the polls like having a MAGA boy to clobber. Before Elder, the race was tight. After Elder, the polling has Newsom winning the first question pretty handily.
You can tell just how little confidence Elder has in his chances by the fact that he was crowing about 'fraud' before the first vote had even been cast. That's the new GOP playbook. You lose? Cry fraud.
GdTokyo
Noted. Health care for everyone. Rational foreign policy. Fundamental competence w/out the gas-lighting and compulsive lying. Basic competence in public health.
We will take it. Thanks.
SuperLib
Texas is turning from red to blue anyway. Just look at the margin of victory for Presidential elections over the past couple of decades.
When you can't pass any more voter restriction laws, where will everyone go? Tuckerstan?
bass4funk
Yeah, that’s why the CBP are not allowed to comment on that question.
I know, I know, again, doesn’t have anything to do with thousands of illegals migrating to other parts of the US
Goodwill, donations, other family members.
Because many illegals are out of sent or migrate to wherever they can.
Illegals don’t.
Addfwyn
Actual ML checking in here, I wish that were the case but Cali is extremely far from socialist still. There are socialist policies, like in every state, but those have existed for ages and are nothing new.
No fear for you, the US democratic party has little to no chance of ever being an actual socialist movement, it is far too conservative for that. If even the slightest left-leaning politicians surfaces, they get quickly stomped down before they can threaten the status quo (See: Sanders). An actual leftist would never get the time of day from the party.
bass4funk
California is turning red
Yeah, we keep hearing that, it’s not going to happen, O’Rourke found that out. Embarrassingly…
26 other states are getting ready to pass similar laws, Dems have an uphill battle.
ulysses
That's extremely informative sir, but how about some facts.
California is the 5th largest economy in the world behind US, China, Japan and Germany.
Now how many 3rd world socialist economies can boast of that???
Blacklabel
I dont think it is likely, but it will be hilarious if all the Dems just didnt even care enough to go vote.
2020hindsights
The whole idea of a recall election is undemocratic. You have the chance of a recall at the next election.
On top of that you have a situation where if the person getting recalled doesn't get 50% of the vote, the highest of the contenders - who could get a tiny majority of the vote of the remainder, becomes the new governor.
It's crazy. I couldn't have invented a worse more undemocratic system if I tried.
ulysses
Not at all sir, it's bluer than ever.
Can't say of Texas though, with the way things are going there and how people are fleeing that state, it might turn empty soon.
It is happening, that's why they are trying so hard to restrict voter rights.
Wow, 26 states feel that the only way they can keep GOP in power is by denying votes to the minorities.
They sure are scare, wouldn't you agree dear sir!
bass4funk
That’s not helping the middle class, the poor and the homeless, separate issue.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/6-million-californians-living-in-poverty-down-704000-in-a-year/ar-AAOrPPD
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/newsom-accelerated-the-economic-decline-of-california-with-excessive-lockdowns/ar-AAKiSiB
ulysses
Do you mean we should tax the rich more? I could not agree more dear sir.
AOC's gown at the Met Gala said exactly that , I am so happy that you support AOC.
bass4funk
Wouldn’t help, hasn’t in 3 decades.
I never said such a thing.
bass4funk
Texas is as red as ever.
No, Democrats are angry because they won’t be able to cheat anymore.
No, keep the Dems from cheating. Minorities are not denied anything, they just need to have an ID and if they don’t have that, a social will suffice which pretty much all Americans possess.
GdTokyo
Fun fact: There is No evidence of systemic organized election fraud at any level. Zero, Zilch, Zip, Nada, None.
You sir, are lying and I do not use the term lightly. In order to be a liar, it has to be false, one has to know it is false, and one has to claim it anyway.
Either you are a liar or you are delusional. To be fair, it could be some combination thereof.
ulysses
Sir, allowing minorities to vote is no longer cheating, at least the 15th amendment says that.
Sir please read above
Sir it is more than just an ID issue, it is whether the poor can afford to take time off from work to vote etc.
SuperLib
A decade ago Republicans outnumbered Democrats by 16% in Texas. That number is now less than 6%.
If the narrative that people are moving to Texas because they hate Democrats, then I suppose we are left to believe that it's native Texans turning blue and the reason why the GOP is still in power is because they are importing others from out of state.
Bob Fosse
Not so many if you live in Texas. Except the best choice, which is to move out.
nishikat
And what will Texas do for the mothers with all these non aborted babies who need support? There is no abortion is Texas anymore. Why are Trump people so hung up on abortion since it's ruining their party. What woman in their right mind would vote Trump?
GdTokyo
Let's use a bit of logic here: In order for systemic voter fraud to occur and to be effective at the national level, thousands - perhaps tens of thousands of people of both parties (because Republican poll officials wouldn't just "not find out") would have to agree to engage in a conspiracy across multiple states and EVERYONE would have to keep their mouths shut about it. Including people who agreed to vote fraudulently, this would likely total several hundred thousand people.
And the entire Judicial branch (should fraud be uncovered) would have to turn a blind eye INCLUDING judges appointed by Republicans AND Trump.
Oh, and everyone in all media across all spectrums would have to ignore the incredible outlier results at more than 3 standard deviations from the mean and not say "Huh, that's weird. I wonder what happened?"
It is just so incredibly farcical as to call into question the basic intelligence of anyone claiming it. No wonder it is the favorite claim of Trump supporters....
In short, there was no cheating. Biden stomped Donald's behind. This is the fever-dream of a cult.
bass4funk
Illegals, it is.
And the great thing about the new law is, once you can verify yourself you can vote by mail. Genius.
lincolnman
Texas - where they restrict the rights of women, permit open carrying of assault rifles, and have a third-world electrical grid
It's where the Taliban go when Kabul is too progressive...
prionking
My word the Democrat supporters here get nasty when their side is losing the argument. Don;t like someone? Just label them as racist, sexist, and whatever other ad hom they can think of. It must be really tough to handle when a Black man like Larry Elder stands for the other side. Because Blacks are supposed be on the blue team, right?
I hope Elder wins.
bass4funk
And yet more Hispanics have turned out to vote Republican and that number is growing as well. Now it’s going to be almost impossible for the left to cheat.
But they’re not. I live here half of the year, you see Trump signs everywhere.
Hardly, they’re getting people from the rural countryside to get up out of their house to vote. Makes a huge difference.
Concerned Citizen
Newsom and Biden's pro abortion policies have nothing to do with reproductive rights, but rather the right not to produce by brutally destroying the product of reproduction -a baby.
Blacklabel
It’s California, low expectations. But i see around 4+ million people really need to think about moving.
SuperLib
Well don't forget that elections where Republicans win are safe and fair and secure, then next year when they lose they need to make things more secure. If they win the following year then elections are suddenly safe and secure again, then if they lose the year after that we suddenly need more laws.
So Republicans don't question all elections, just the ones they lose.
People think there is an investigation going on in the state of Arizona. It's not for the state, it's just for the counties where Trump lost. For the counties where Teump won, there is no investigation or questioning of the results.
In the same state for the same election.
Blacklabel
Southern California and along the coast is totally useless, guess they are happy with being subjects of the government overreach.
Northern California still some hope to escape the oppression.
ulysses
Believe me dear sir, it is not illegal for minorities to vote, since the 1865 by law.
The problem dear sir is the verification process. I am sure you have empathy for the poor and we should be making it easier for them to vote, not difficult.
ulysses
That's great to hear, so am I.
All the companies I own in Japan and around the world have declared record profits.
Though I still am working at my day job!
nishikat
Me too. I'm in the 8-10 figures in USD [maybe more]. Especially with non Trump companies like Micro$soft, Amazon, and Google.
bass4funk
The Dems need to call half of Washington.
We never really updated the laws until last week which is something that was needed a long time ago.
Like Stacy Abrams?
Gore questioned Florida as did Abrams in Georgia
GdTokyo
Recall being a referendum on the sitting Governor. Newsome wins 67.5% to 32.5% or by a GREATER PERCENTAGE than his initial election.
And even better, he basically recall-proofs himself and the GQP relegates itself to even less relevance than it had previously.
Who would have thought that a bomb-throwing blow-hard with no experience would make such a distasteful candidate??? Apparently CA GQP......
Blacklabel
Only lost 10% of what I made in 2016. Which was a lot at 6 or 7:1.
why do you care so much about me? can’t you speak about the topic?
I don’t constantly question how much you make at 7–11.
Seth Majer
and one of the highest rates of homelessness in the country.
I guess you have no idea about California's terrible power grid which we constantly get blackouts in heat waves. Try again!
ulysses
Looks like the GOP is receiving another licking in California, Newsom is performing even better than the last time.
Now watch out for them to be sore losers and claim it was rigged!!!
nishikat
No possible because Trump people invest in companies such as Trump corporation and coal companies.
bass4funk
Exactly, but even if Newsom wins, I’m happy to know that more and more Hispanics are voting against the Democrats and that’s a great start, it’s not going to stop amd as California slips further into the abyss in the deep long run, it will definitely make a change.
The Democrats haven’t done anything for the black and Latino community for over 60 years, you think they will upgrade the power grid? Will not happens.
ulysses
Sir, as a fellow billionaire who works a day job, I request you to be polite.
My portfolio has grown 1000% in the last week alone, I am so rich I don't know how rich I am!
nishikat
Yes, Reagan gave 3 million green cards to Hispanic illegals back in the late 80s. Good point. It would have been millions more, but they didn't get the message and/or scared in hiding.
nishikat
Texas complains about power grid incompetence and illegalized abortion. Soon many more poor babies in the streets. I like San Francisco, I have many billionaire friends there and love their great food. Why do Trump people hate San Francisco so much? Must be jealousy due to their lack of sophistication?
Express sister
Newsom has won, easily.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/sep/14/gavin-newsom-will-remain-california-governor-after-easily-defeating-recall-attempt
lincolnman
Indeed, give them a job at Trump Rower, Bedminster, or Mar-A-Lago, and they'll vote for you...
https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/423465-attorney-says-more-undocumented-workers-are-employed-at-trump-golf-course
So you live in a trailer park?
Hmmmm.....
https://www.ajc.com/politics/georgia-investigates-florida-republican-accused-of-trying-to-register-for-runoff/3Q4AG7D6QVFQ5OUY5NLP2KUG6A/
zichi
Gavin Newsom wins. This is the time the republicans call voter fraud?
Newsom initially dismissed the recall election as a costly distraction – indeed, it cost the state about $276m.
GdTokyo
At least service industry workers (of which I am not one, or at least not the kind you needlessly disparage) actually add value to the economy, unlike speculative stock traders.
And as a former service industry worker in school who knows how hard the work is, I treat them with respect. You could learn a thing or two when you are not "meme stock analyzing."
Express sister
The GOP: We're the party of the working man
Also the GOP: People who work in the stores I use are scum and I hate them, they should have a useful job, like trading meme stonks.