Fire out at Ukraine's key nuclear plant as Russian invasion advances

A fire at Europe's biggest nuclear plant ignited by Russian shelling has been extinguished, Ukrainian authorities said Friday, and Russian forces have taken control of the site.
Ukraine's state nuclear regulator said that no changes in radiation levels have been recorded so far. It said staff are studying the site to check for other damage to the compartment of reactor No. 1 at the Zaporizhzhia plant in the city of Enerhodar.
The regulator noted in a statement on Facebook the importance of maintaining the ability to cool nuclear fuel, saying the loss of such ability could lead to an accident even worse than 1986 Chernobyl accident, the world's worst nuclear disaster, or the 2011 Fukushima meltdowns in Japan. It also noted that there is a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel at the site, though there was no sign that facility was hit by shelling.
The shelling of the plant came as the Russian military pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea. As the invasion entered its second week, another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.
Leading nuclear authorities were worried - but not panicked - about the damage to the power station. The assault, however, led to phone calls between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders. The U.S. Department of Energy activated its nuclear incident response team as a precaution.
Earlier, nuclear plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells fell directly on the facility and set fire to one of its six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, he said.
The Zaporizhzhia regional military administration said that measurements taken at 7 a.m. Friday (0500 GMT) showed radiation levels in the region "remain unchanged and do not endanger the lives and health of the population."
The mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, announced on his Telegram channel Friday morning that "the fire at the (nuclear plant) has indeed been extinguished." His office told The Associated Press that the information came from firefighters who were allowed onto the site overnight.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council in "coming hours" to raise the issue of Russia's attack on the nuclear power plant, according to a statement from his office.
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted that the Zaporizhzhia plant's reactors were protected by robust containment structures and were being safely shut down.
In an emotional speech in the middle of the night, Zelenskyy said he feared an explosion that would be "the end for everyone. The end for Europe. The evacuation of Europe."
"Only urgent action by Europe can stop the Russian troops," he said. "Do not allow the death of Europe from a catastrophe at a nuclear power station."
But most experts saw nothing to indicate an impending disaster.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said the fire had not affected essential equipment and that Ukraine's nuclear regulator reported no change in radiation levels. The American Nuclear Society concurred, saying that the latest radiation levels remained within natural background levels.
"The real threat to Ukrainian lives continues to be the violent invasion and bombing of their country," the group said in a statement.
Orlov, the mayor of Enerhodar, said Russian shelling stopped a few hours before dawn, and residents of the city of more than 50,000 who had stayed in shelters overnight could return home. The city awoke with no heat, however, because the shelling damaged the city's heating main, he said.
Prior to the shelling, the Ukrainian state atomic energy company reported that a Russian military column was heading toward the nuclear plant. Loud shots and rocket fire were heard late Thursday.
Later, a livestreamed security camera linked from the homepage of the Zaporizhzhia plant showed what appeared to be armored vehicles rolling into the facility's parking lot and shining spotlights on the building where the camera was mounted.
Then there were what appeared to be muzzle flashes from vehicles, followed by nearly simultaneous explosions in surrounding buildings. Smoke rose into the frame and drifted away.
Vladimir Putin's forces have brought their superior firepower to bear over the past few days, launching hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites around the country and making significant gains in the south.
The Russians announced the capture of the southern city of Kherson, a vital Black Sea port of 280,000, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed the takeover of the government headquarters there, making it the first major city to fall since the invasion began a week ago.
A Russian airstrike on Thursday destroyed the power plant in Okhtyrka, leaving the city without heat or electricity, the head of the region said on Telegram. In the first days of the war, Russian troops attacked a military base in the city, located between Kharkiv and Kyiv, and officials said more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed.
"We are trying to figure out how to get people out of the city urgently because in a day the apartment buildings will turn into a cold stone trap without water, light or electricity," Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said.
Heavy fighting continued on the outskirts of another strategic port, Mariupol, on the Azov Sea. The battles have knocked out the city's electricity, heat and water systems, as well as most phone service, officials said. Food deliveries to the city were also cut.
Associated Press video from the port city showed the assault lighting up the darkening sky above deserted streets and medical teams treating civilians, including a 16-year-old boy inside a clinic who could not be saved. The child was playing soccer when he was wounded in the shelling, according to his father, who cradled the boy's head on the gurney and cried.
Severing Ukraine's access to the Black and Azov seas would deal a crippling blow to its economy and allow Russia to build a land corridor to Crimea, seized by Moscow in 2014.
Overall, the outnumbered, outgunned Ukrainians have put up stiff resistance, staving off the swift victory that Russia appeared to have expected. But a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russia's seizure of Crimea gave it a logistical advantage in that part of the country, with shorter supply lines that smoothed the offensive there.
Ukrainian leaders called on the people to defend their homeland by cutting down trees, erecting barricades in the cities and attacking enemy columns from the rear. In recent days, authorities have issued weapons to civilians and taught them how to make Molotov cocktails.
"Total resistance. ... This is our Ukrainian trump card, and this is what we can do best in the world," Oleksiy Arestovich, an aide to Zelenskyy, said in a video message, recalling guerrilla actions in Nazi-occupied Ukraine during World War II.
The second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations was held in neighboring Belarus. But the two sides appeared far apart going into the meeting, and Putin warned Ukraine that it must quickly accept the Kremlin's demand for its "demilitarization" and declare itself neutral, renouncing its bid to join NATO.
Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron he was determined to press on with his attack "until the end," according to Macron's office.
The two sides said that they tentatively agreed to allow cease-fires in areas designated safe corridors, and that they would seek to work out the necessary details quickly. A Zelenskyy adviser also said a third round of talks will be held early next week.
Despite a profusion of evidence of civilian casualties and destruction of property by the Russian military, Putin decried what he called an "anti-Russian disinformation campaign" and insisted that Moscow uses "only precision weapons to exclusively destroy military infrastructure."
Putin claimed that the Russian military had already offered safe corridors for civilians to flee, but he asserted without evidence that Ukrainian "neo-Nazis" were preventing people from leaving and were using them as human shields.
The Pentagon set up a direct communication link to Russia's Ministry of Defense earlier this week to avoid the possibility of a miscalculation sparking conflict between Moscow and Washington, according to a U.S. defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the link had not been announced.
Editor: Story has been updated.
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Chernov reported from Mariupol, Ukraine. Sergei Grits in Odesa, Ukraine; Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; Jamey Keaten in Geneva; Lynn Berry, Robert Burns and Eric Tucker in Washington; Edith M. Lederer and Jennifer Peltz at the United Nations; and other AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Speed
THIS is why I'm not in favor of nuclear power plants.
rainyday
Jesus Christ, Putin really is a madman.
zichi
Putin is a mad man and has gone nuclear. The lesson from Chernobyl should have been enough not to attack an atomic plant.
jeancolmar
As if things could not be any worse. This is horrific. How are we going to be affected in Japan?
stormcrow
“It’s a near miracle that nuclear war has so far been avoided.”
Noam Chomsky
Let’s pray that it stays that way, but Putin is obviously quite mad.
The Avenger
Putin needs to be taken out ASAP.
100% of the blame for this war - and everything it causes- is on Vladimir Putin.
Reckless
I never thought we would see another world war. I hope China steps up as it is the only country that can control this guy.
Aly Rustom
Agree with all of the above. Putin is more than a madman. He is a rabid dog that needs to be put down.
rainyday
I certainly hope that is the case. The mere fact that they are even shooting and starting fires in the vicinity of a nuclear power plant in the first place is itself extraordinarily worrying though.
zichi
According to several reports I read before posting, the electrical power plant was bombed and on fire. That supplies power to the plant including the reactors.
It is insane to bomb any part of a nuclear plant.
"9:40 a.m. A spokesman for Europe's largest nuclear plant says the facility is on fire after Russia attacked the power station in the southern Ukrainian city of Enerhodar. A government official tells The Associated Press elevated levels of radiation are being detected near the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which provides about 25% of the country's power generation. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the information has not yet been publicly released."
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/Ukraine-war/Ukraine-war-Free-to-read/Ukraine-latest-Google-pauses-all-ad-sales-in-Russia
"Firefighters unable to extinguish a blaze at a nuclear plant
So far, firefighters have not been able to start extinguishing a fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant due to ongoing Russian shelling, the town’s mayor has said, according to Nexta channel."
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/3/3/russia-ukraine-zelenskyy-urges-putin-to-sit-down-for-talks-liveblog
LIVE: Russians shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station
https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/03/04/live-russians-shelling-europes-largest-nuclear-power-station/
Monty
The german news are saying, that the Russian As..holes are shooting Nonstop from all sides towards the plant.
How stupid are these idiots?
Can't they use their brains?
The whole world knows already that Putin is unable to use his brain, because it is full of madness, but the Russian soldiers at least should understand what they are doing and what can be the impact if they do not stop shooting towards the plant.
Jtsnose
Is there some way UN can intervene in order to prevent a nuclear catastrophe?
Michael Machida
Hope that someone on the inside takes Poo Tin out.
Moderator
Readers, in the interest of keeping the discussion at a reasonable level, please spell Putin's name correctly.
nandakandamanda
Totally sickening reality. Totally unnecessary.
Please, Comrade Putin, take a chill pill.
mammamia
As I was fearing since they invaded Ukraine..the biggest nightmare now materialised! This will be 10 times of what Chernobyl was! Thank you to the world for allowing a sick man to lead for 20 years the most dangerous country to humanity!! Russia!!! This will be an apocalyptic disaster!!!!
zichi
Putin is totally consumed by hate and will not stop until he destroys every Ukrainian city. His way to win wars is to bomb the hell out of it.
Hiro
I am still curious what molotov cocktails can do against tanks and armored vehicles.
rainyday
What makes this extremely worrying is that as bad as the Fukushima disaster was, it at least occurred in a country during peace time that had considerable resources on hand to respond to it. And despite those advantages it was still a disaster of course, but it could have been much, much worse.
If anything goes wrong in one of these plants in Ukraine in the middle of this war though they won't have that same type of support. I mean these idiot Russians are literally shooting at the bloody plant now and I can imagine they'll interfere with any attempts to respond to a meltdown or other emergency should one occur as a result, which could lead to a worst case scenario.
This is just absolute madness, Putin must be stopped immediately. If he sets off one of these plants and the fallout starts landing on NATO countries this could escalate this idiotic war quite quickly out of control.
mammamia
The other sick Chinese dictator was already agreed don’t illude yourself! This could be part of a much bigger plan in order to destabilise NATO so China can take advantage and attack Taiwan shortly! NATO should have acted promptly as soon as the evil Russian stepped into Ukraine! that was the moment to act strongly and stop them whatever were the costs! Now is too late and we are going towards a world war conflicts of imaginable proportions!
venze
Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine on fire after Russia shelling:
That is not acceptable even in time of war.
A nuclear plant on fire may explode & cause tremendous damage to many people & their surrounding.
Did Chernobyl & Fukushima not ring any bell at all..?
zichi
Atomic plants can not blow up like a nuclear bombs. It can explode like at Chernobyl or meltdowns like at Fukushima.
Monty
Hope that someone on the inside takes Poo Tin out.
I 100% agree
Day by Day, as longer this madness continue, the world is going closer to a horrible disaster.
And everything (again) just because of one insane Idiot!
noriahojanen
How's the reaction of Belarus? A Russia's staunch ally is located closer to the plants under attack across the border. The 1986 nuclear disaster affected many local Belorussians.
Please don't claim it's another pretext of Kyiv! Get serious.
Lindsay
This is true. However, they can go into an uncontrollable meltdown which would make the sci-fi movie China Syndrome a sci-reality.
This madman is not gonna stop until the Ukraine is a pile of rubble. The political and economic sanctions placed on Russia obviously don’t mean anything to Putin.
Antiquesaving
Putin is nuts , OK we know that, so why in the name of logic are Ukrainian forces in the area of a Nuclear plant.
They know Putin is nuts they knew the Russian military was on its way there.
Logic says shut the plant down pull out all military targets and avoid a fight around the place.
Sorry I get they are defending the land but what good is that land if another nuclear meltdown happens.
Addfwyn
I know Reuters confirmed fires after a firefight broke out, but Russia shelling a territory they've occupied for days now already makes no sense.
Hopefully they can get firefighting crews in as soon as possible. Fires themselves won't detonate a nuclear power plant, but if they damage cooling systems or prevent staff operations that would be a big issue.
dagon
French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke to Putin Thursday, believes "the worst is to come," an aide said.
He wasn't kidding. I think the Doomsday Clock just moved a lot closer to midnight.
Antiquesaving
We really have only a few options.
We can do what Ukraine wants, have NATO intervem settings of WW3 and make no mistake it will be that.
Or we can guarantee no NATO expansion, guarantee Ukraine remains neutral as a "buffer zone" ( most likely with the breakaway regions going to Russia and hope future negotiations with a Putin successor in the future lead to a better solution.
But at this point time is running out.
The
Won't make any difference and any attempt at enforcing a no fly zone will lead the war with what ever country tries doing the enforcing.
Velius
if Russia is targeting the plant it’s undoubtedly to pressure Ukraine to surrender. Worst case, if it blows, they can claim (again) that Ukrainian soldiers fired on it by accident or sabotage, basically maximum denial and obfuscation as is their tactic. At least the Russian and Chinese public will buy it, the only part of the world that matters to Putin now.
About the comment of why are Ukrainian soldiers there - of course if Russia seized the plant without a fight they can shut down electrical generation which would be really bad for Ukraine’s resistance.
Blacklabel
this is also why I was insistent that the smaller lies we have already seen are not allowable or justified despite the horrific circumstances in Ukraine. and despite the desperation on the part of Ukraine and their existence being at stake. there still has to be a demand for TRUTH in all narratives.
The lies and half truths and propaganda will just keep increasing until the desired result of US and NATO combat troops on the ground is met. this is just another escalation towards that goal.
Desert Tortoise
China has very little influence on Russia. Consider also the Russians do not want to allow themselves to become a Chinese satellite state. The Russians are acutely aware that the CCP sees much of the Russian Far East as traditionally part of China and rightfully theirs. They eye it the same way they eye Taiwan or the South China Sea.
Desert Tortoise
The Russians are trying to seal off the nearby river and surround a formation of Ukrainian Army. The power plant is basically in between the Russian and Ukrainian forces.
nandakandamanda
The reactor itself is shut down for maintenance, but it still has fuel inside and can go into meltdown if it receives a direct hit. The prevailing winds would blow this over Russia too.
Desert Tortoise
Please look at a map. The reactors in question are well to the south of Kiev, the opposite direction from Belarus and closer to the Black Sea.
Nator
Als Bazaar are saying its ok at the moment. I hope that both sides will be sensible about fighting close to power stations. Although in reality its a strategic target as the power plant has the capacity of 1/4 (sounds wrong but that is what was reported) of ukraines energy.
@Zichi when Chernobyl had its explosion the fall out reached the UK. The fukushima melt-down was much more contained. It may not be the same as an atomoic weapon but it has the potential to harm a massive part of Europe and unlike previous melt-downs it will be in the middle of a war-zone.
I would add that I am sure there are some dusty folders on what to do if a nuclear plant is hit in a war but I think those plans would be mainly speculative. Interstingly when I volunteered for the Tokyo Olympics the instruction book had a section on what to do if there was a nuclear melt-down which felt to me a little over the top.
Bob Fosse
This displays a fundamental misunderstanding of the meaning of ‘narrative’ which is surprising since you bandy the word around so freely.
Nihon Tora
Apparently the fire is not affecting the safe operation of the plant. That said, an kind of fighting with bombs and bullets anywhere near a nuclear power plant is complete insanity.
Peter Neil
Chernobyl had no containment structure, zichi. You know that.
The reports I’ve seen have said an office building was on fire.
Yes, shelling electrical systems around the plant is nuts. If the reactors shut down, they still need electrical power for cooling and control.
As stupid as this is by perhaps rogue, dimwit troops, let’s not claim doomsday at this early time. I have to believe someone in Moscow will put a stop to this.
But, I’m running out of reasons for hope Putin has limits and isn’t willing to go out in a blaze of glory.
wtfjapan
then because of the propaganda, things like this happen.
and what happens when its not propaganda, what all the right wing nutters going to say then That Ukraine started another Chernobyl with Russian rockets? .. How is that Putin is a genius narrative of the right now?
John-San
Putin is a dead man walking.
William77
Vladimir Adolf Putin Hitler is playing a game that will burn the whole humanity forever.
Can’t the MI6 or the CIA just get rid of that pig?
Or maybe some general try a Coup D’etat to remove him?
wtfjapan
Hopefully they can get firefighting crews in as soon as possible. Fires themselves won't detonate a nuclear power plant,
no they wont but they can spread the radiation into the atmosphere like in Chernobyl, so that half of Europe and Russia glows in the dark. Just plain insanity.
Addfwyn
@Blacklabel
I think we rarely see eye-to-eye on much prior to this, but I agree with you here fully Blacklabel. The higher the stakes are the more we need to try to report things as accurately as we possibly can, because there is going to be an agenda behind any kind of reporting. Especially something where virtually every country in the world has some kind of stake in.
People are quick to identify Russian bias in reporting, which they should, but seem oblivious to any bias from the other side. In an age where even video evidence can be faked, we need to be more cautious than ever.
wtfjapan
then because of the propaganda, things like this happen.
like the propaganda of Putin sending in peace keepers,
or denying that it was them supplying the rebels with surface to air missiles that downed the Malaysian flight in 2014. BS flows both ways
buchailldana
everyons worst nightmare is getting closer.
tooheysnew
I hope this is true - but apparently a Russian businessman has put a million dollar bounty on Putin’s head.
I’m happy to chip in a few bucks as well
Blacklabel
yet you always speak so "cryptically" where we have to guess why you are claiming someone else doesnt understand everything. You could simply just explain what you mean, no?
What is my misunderstanding of what "narrative" means?
rainyday
This makes no sense. Why put the onus on the Ukrainian military to not...simply be in the vicinity of a nuclear plant in their own country...instead of putting the onus on Russia to not needlessly attack that same plant?
I don't know the situation on the ground but I can think of many legitimate reasons for Ukrainian forces to be in a given part of their own country and zero legitimate reasons for the Russians to be. The Russians are the ones deciding where these battles are taking place and where their own bombs are landing, they are the ones who should be avoiding Ukrainian nuclear plants and not the other way around.
I'm not a nuclear engineer, but its not a matter of just flipping a switch to shut one of these things down, and even if they aren't generating electricity they still need to be operated and are still extremely dangerous.
None. Yeah, maybe there is a good argument for the areas around nuclear power plants to be de-militarized, but the onus now is clearly on Russians not to attack those areas irrespective of whether there happen to be some Ukrainian soldiers there.
Blacklabel
no one has said this that I am aware of.
Simply said there is NO increased radiation and the nuclear reactor is NOT on fire.
Both of which are true.
klausdorth
Still denying that Putin doesn't care?
Still questioning my comment that Putin will just say "nitshewo"?
Still putting the blame on Ukraine?
What's up with attacking a nuclear power plant,
and no, not just one, but the biggest in Europe!
Another Tchernobyl 10 times at least of what happened years ago is approaching.
This man goes for "total war" ....., "scorched earth".... , and he won't stop with Ukraine!
Blacklabel
there should not be "BS on both sides" when one side is expecting the entire world to rally to their defense and send their young men to die and be maimed for life in defense of the "BS" on their side?
one side should be "bs" free if they are righteous and just and deserving of the life and blood of otherwise uninvolved people, no? the USA does not HAVE to be involved in this. even more so if there is bs on both sides.
Garthgoyle
Coz it's suuuuch a good idea to destroy a nuclear power plant. What they heck are they thinking!?
nandakandamanda
The danger with hitting the electricity supply is a possible inability to continue cooling the reactors.
Unfortunately I have to agree with Speed's first post on this thread. Nuclear power generation assumes that humans are first and foremost rational and well-meaning beings.
If that basic assumption does not hold true, then we need to ban all nuclear power generation immediately.
Antiquesaving
rainydayToday 12:46 pm JST
This is a well worn long used tactic by the underdog to get far more international sympathy.
Place your troops in a way that a civilian population, hospital, school, etc... Is between you and the overwhelming enemy.
Fire and wait for the more powerful enemy to return fire hitting the civilian targets between you and them.
The let the world know about it
Now having no civilian targets to place between you and the enemy what a great alternative a nuclear power plant makes.
We have seen this tactic used in nearly every recent conflict from the wars of the former Yugoslavia, to the Middle east.
And judging by the reaction here and on other news sites it is working perfectly.
Antiquesaving
GarthgoyleToday 12:54 pm JST
Who, the Ukrainian troops that thought it was a good idea to set up next to a nuclear plant or the Russians that thought it was a good idea to shoot at them.
Seems to me they both are lacking logic.
gintonic
This will be 10 times of what Chernobyl was! Thank you to the world for allowing a sick man to lead for 20 years the most dangerous country to humanity!! Russia!!! This will be an apocalyptic disaster!!!!"
Its now been reported now that shelling has stopped and there is no increase in radiation.
Calm down.
rainyday
Give us a break. This is an article about RUSSIAN FORCES bombing a Ukrainian nuclear plant in Ukraine yet all you want to do is - based purely on conjecture on your own part - place all the blame on Ukraine for this.
This is just idiotic Russian propaganda BS you are spewing here, nothing more.
Zoroto
Nobody is bombing the nuclear plant.
What is your source of fake info. CNN?
Zoroto
CNN says:
"The fire that broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday started in a training building outside the main reactor complex, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Services (SES). "
There you have it. Conversation over about bombing, or blowing up the power plant.
Alex
So if Putin cant have the Ukraine he will make sure no one can by blowing up a nuclear station...he is totally unhinged and the whole world is in danger now...
Antiquesaving
So you are trying to tell us that the Russians just fired on the nuclear power plant for fun? Just to waste ammunition?
I know the Ukrainian propaganda machine has been working overtime trying to portray Russian troops as incompetent.
But let's face it they are well into the country.
It is interesting that using POWs for propaganda is against the rules but Ukraine is doing just that and the western news have broadcasted it using the excuse Ukraine is fighting for its existence.
If Russia did the same how would the Western media react if Russia was using Ukrainian pows as a propaganda tool on TV broadcasts.
Nator
Place your troops in a way that a civilian population, hospital, school, etc... Is between you and the overwhelming enemy.
AQ what you are describing is actually a war-crime. I suggest if you have any proof this is happening you report it. Although you wont get anywhere because only Putin will face a court because as T.Blair before Z will get a pass for anything he does.
Antiquesaving
rainydayToday 01:12 pm JST
Both sides are throwing propaganda BS out of all their orifices the difference between you and I is that I don't believe either side they're both untrustworthy liars
Desert Tortoise
Ukrainian forces were trying to defend the plant and the nearby town. The Russian forces are trying to block the adjacent river and encircle them and are firing through the plant at the defending Ukrainians.
However Russian naval forces are using commercial shipping to shield their warships from shore fire.
https://gcaptain.com/russia-used-civilian-ship-as-a-human-shield/
BigYen
Just in the interests of objective, truth-telling reporting, Australia's ABC is also carrying a Reuters article which reports that:
"A fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe, broke out in a training building outside the plant's perimeter after an attack by Russian troops, the SES said. It said the "fire condition" at the power plant itself was "normal".
Separately, the plant's director told Ukraine 24 television that radiation security had been secured at the site."
I know we all like to get real partisan on one another, but as far as we know this appears to be the true situation.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-03-04/russia-ukraine-war-invasion-updates/100880512
rainyday
Could have fooled me, all you have done in your posts on this article is to uncritically repeat pro-Russian talking points.
Nator
@blastcaptain
This link: https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2022-03-03/debates/09361B37-8E3B-44BB-B41F-D0955C53EA40/Russia%E2%80%99SAttackOnUkraine
Is the debate yesterday in UK parliament regarding completely locking out russia. Not just putin but everything russian. That is the context you need to have regarding all news-media. Everything is on a war-footing and that includes peoples comments on social media. The balance will not return until the war is over.
Personally I am finding Al Jazeera are doing a decent enough job of being balanced. You can get an overview of reports on the hour. RT is still available for an alternative view but its balance is way over to one side. UK news-media is just rubbish but it was rubbish before so nothing has changed other than politicians being kind to the BBC.
Express sister
Woah I wonder why
bass4funk
Yes, that is exactly what I have been saying.
zichi
Nuclear power plants can "just be shut down". It takes months and they all have cooling pools with spent nuclear fuel and new nuclear. This NPP supplies power to millions of Ukrainians. 25% of total power supply.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, built between 1984 and 1995, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the ninth-largest in the world. It has six reactors, each generating 950MW, and a total output of 5,700MW.
There were no reports I could find of Ukraine troops being around the NPP.
Putin claims Ukrainian troops are using women and children as human shields and placing military equipment in apartments. Hence the need to blow them up. That part I did see on TV with Putin speaking.
Putin has made it illegal for the war to be reported in Russia and is only showing and talking about East Ukraine.
"U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says the reactors at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station "are protected by robust containment structures and reactors are being safely shut down," Granholm said on Twitter she had just spoken with Ukraine's energy minister about the situation at the plant, where a fire broke out during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces. "We have seen no elevated radiation readings near the facility," Granholm said."
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/Ukraine-war/Ukraine-war-Free-to-read/Ukraine-latest-Nuclear-reactors-being-safely-shut-down-says-U.S.-official
In the Black Sea near Odessa, an Estonian-owned ship sank after hitting a Russian mine.
https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/1634381/estonian-cargo-ship-sinks-off-odessa-after-explosion-ukraine-accuses-russia-media
zichi
Accurate facts and news are difficult in the fog of war with rampant misinformation.
Bungle
Putin has stated that he wishes to push NATO back to its pre-1999 boundaries. He is now using his army to enforce that boundary, and if anyone tries to stop him it is going to be July 4th all over the world.
Our options are:
a) Surrender and give Putin what he wants.
b) Defend NATO and suffer a nuclear attack.
QED.
Sven Asai
Yes, quite bigger than the real one is now the propaganda war. We don’t know who shelled the NPP, but you can find a reason for every side to do it or not to do it. For example, would you contaminate the whole region that is very near for what you have once started the invasion, Crimea and Donbas? Makes not so much sense. On the other side, Putin has gone wild and crazy, so a big nuclear disaster is in the result quite equal or similar to a complete , how he calls it, demilitarization or denazification. We don’t know it and we can only wait and see what it all turns out and the truth brings up one day.
M. Jamil
I'm skeptical about this part of the news:
"Firefighters cannot get near the flames because they are being shot at, he said, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted a plea to the Russians to stop the assault and allow fire teams inside".
Would the Russians shell a NPP while tens of thousands of their soldiers & millions of their people are right around that nuclear power plant?
I doubt it very much!!
The fire is either accidental or set by the Ukrainian paramilitary battalions, because he, who burns people alive could do anything.
zichi
"The fight between Russia and Ukraine does not appear to be reaching a turning point. In this war, again, the risk of nuclear war has increased. Ukraine’s nuclear power stations have been the target of Russia since it invaded Ukraine. Earlier, the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant was captured by Russian troops on 24 February 2022."
https://gajabgyaani.com/russia-ukraine-war-could-lead-to-a-nuclear-accident/
Another report
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ukraine-nuclear-power-plant-fire-russian-shelling/
Spidey
I fear we are seeing the beginnings of World War 3. But this time, the battle won't be so confined. It will truly be global on both physical and virtual landscapes.
S
zichi
Most of the conscripted Russian troops were not told they were going to invade Ukraine and kill Ukrainians. They and their families thought they were on training exercises.
Zoroto
Yes, capturing important infrastructure is usually a goal of every war. But not destroying it. There has been no claims that the Russians tried to release radiation from Chernobyl, and there is no reason think it would make any sense for them to do so in any other NPP. A fire can start in any which way in a chaotic situation, many of which are unintentional.
The Avenger
$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman
https://www.jpost.com/international/article-699098
Blacklabel
For me, I critically report some of them as factual. you dont seem to care when that is the case.
"Pro-Russian talking point!" over and over.
well, to others its just what actually happened or what was actually said. and no, repeating something that is true is not pro-Putin either. its pro-whatactuallyhappened.
John-San
Zichi as far as this war. Putin has only started this truck up. This truck is only idling and yet to put into first gear. When they put this truck into second gear ( try to take Neto territory) will you see action from NETO. It will be a full on air, sea and land attack on the area where Putin is held up. The Russian population will not rally to Putin war. They realise it can only get worse not better if they side with Putin Nationalism and prolong the misery.
Antiquesaving
No what I have done is expose facts that the media doesn't like.
If you don't like the facts then they are "pro-Russian" talking points.
Sky News and other showed what are supposed to be Russian POWs no blocking their faces, pure Ukrainian propaganda crying soldiers calling the parents, etc...
The news caster Said it was a clear violation of the rules of war but still they showed it using the excuse "Ukraine is in a fight for its existence".
So ask yourselves if Russia had done the same would the west be silent?
Does "is in a fight for its existence". Mean anything goes?
Again we are dealing with one mad man and another entrench group that has a hatred for one ethnic group despite the people that were a major reason for the past were Georgian and ethinc Ukrainian not Russian.
But why bother with the truth.
Blacklabel
no support whatsoever for what Putin and/or Russia is doing. its horrible and terrible. any words like that.
But did I believe Zelensky saying all of Europe would be destroyed by this direct and intentional attack on a nuclear reactor that could blow up any minute unless you come save us right now? No, I dont.
Do I believe that Zelensky has survived THREE assassination attempts already because friendly Russians have warned him? No, I dont.
I can be against Putin and Russia while at the same time also for Ukraine being held to some basic standard for telling the truth.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Basic standard of truth?
1) Do you have any proof Zelensky didn't escape 3 assassination attempts? Simply saying, "I don't believe it" isn't proof.
2) As for the invasion of the rest of Europe, that remains to be seen. You can't claim that is a lie, because you don't know what will happen, but I'd be willing to bet Putin will try this same stunt again, if given the chance.
Zoroto
No offense, and I realize it requires critical thinking skills, but that projectile could have been fired by Ukrainian themselves, by accident or by choice.
zichi
Blacklabel
Where are the news reports on that?
Antiquesaving
Why do I or anyone else have to be with Russia or with Ukraine.
Why can't I be against both!
I know many many ethnic Ukrainians in Canada, their attitudes toward Poles, Russians, etc...I would describe as abysmal if not R.....
Putin is the definition of a mad dictator.
I don't trust either of them, both lie as easily as they breathe.
I just get tired of hearing the false propaganda by Ukraine given as facts.
Russia's propaganda is give as what most of it is "propaganda".
cleo
Sorry, you've lost me.
How could Russia do the same, when there are no Ukrainian teenage conscripts on Russian soil, attacking Russian civilians and thinking they are engaged in military exercises?
Express sister
Come on. Next your argument will be that Ukraine is invading itself.
Zoroto
This is not a criminal court. What somebody believes is up to them. Or are you trying to control people's thoughts?
(and for one, I also don't believe half the things Zelensky says either)
gintonic
Putin has only started this truck up. This truck is only idling and yet to put into first gear. When they put this truck into second gear ( try to take Neto territory) will you see action from NETO. It will be a full on air, sea and land attack on the area where Putin is held up. "
Nobody ever mentioned attacking NATO ( or even NETO) and taking its territory. I think Putin,s generals would get rid of him before following an order to attack a NATO country. They are not all mad and your hyperbole is off the charts.
PTownsend
Are pro-Putin cultists and other anti-Americans who follow the I'd rather be a Russian ,han a Democrat deserting his leaky ship, and now claiming they never wrote pro-Putin posts? And then, like they've long done, when questioned appeal for the mods to sensor the poster who questioned them. Be honest many right wing Americans probably believe the slogan on this shirt
Tshirt.https://www.amazon.com/Id-Rather-Russian-Than-Democrat/dp/B07G8C5TT4
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
No, I'm pointing out the fact that OP is calling Zelensky a liar without a shred of evidence. I mean, if I'm going to call someone a liar, I going to actually provide facts and context not simply say, "I don't believe it."
Antiquesaving
Oh come on, no one with a brain larger than a pea thinks Putin is so delusional that he thinks he can take on all the western European countries and the USA without nuking the planet!
He may go after a few former Soviet republics but the rest of Europe, anyone believing that also must be waiting for the Easter Bunny to bring them some chocolate.
Zoroto
CNN
43 min ago
'Zelensky urges world leaders to stop Russia "before this becomes a nuclear disaster"'
Antiquesaving
cleoToday 03:00 pm JST
So instead of admitting Ukraine has violated the rules ( oh BTW the USA got called out for during Afghanistan and Iraq wars), you play a game of nuance.
Nice
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
All of Europe? I didn't say all of Europe. To be more specific, I'm talking about Moldova. Look at the Transnitria region, and tell me that doesn't play out exactly the same way as Dombas and Luhansk.
Antiquesaving
Ok look at Kosovo, isn't the argument the Donna's & Luhansk integral parts of Ukraine and the ethic Russians their cannot just take it?
Well Kosovo was part of Serbia even the region it church was founded in , the ethic Albanians refugees from the Ottoman Empire.
But the west was fine with it breaking away, no attempt to reconcile their differences and to keep it unified with Serbia.
Strange how that works.
I am not condoning what Russia is doing I am just pointing out the inconsistencies and double standards of the western countries.
Express sister
Zoroto:
Literally one minute later:
And just now:
Do you consider CNN to be reliable, or not?
bass4funk
Most likely they don’t. Don’t give in to the propaganda hype. And remember one thing, conservatives never embrace and communist ideology. Wrong party.
KuroTokage
Nothing to worry about. RPVs and the containment building itself are pretty sturdy.
In the unlikely event that it breaks, just duck and cover.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
You also seem to have a double-standard yourself. At any rate, what does that have to do with Russia invading Ukraine? What right does Russia have to invade a sovereign country?
Antiquesaving
I think my favourite double standard and hypocrisy about this was is the willingness of so many western countries to take in ukrainian refugees when few would even touch Syrian refugees, Canada just announced it would take " unlimited" number of Ukrainians, imagine if it had tried that with Syrians.
Japan also doing the same, zero Syrians but Ukrainians Ok.
Zoroto
Absolutely not, thanks for asking.
I just pointed to the source, true or not. I have no idea if Zelensky said that or not.
UChosePoorly
I disagree with most of what you have had to say on the the conflict, but I agree with you on this point. Countries need to do more to help refugees wherever they come from.
Antiquesaving
Wow do I need to explain everything.
What started this whole thing, Ethinc Ukrainians vs ethnic Russians in Ukraine and 2 breakaway Russian regions.
Guess that part didn't get through.
When Kosovo said it wanted to leave a certain group of countries dropped bombs on Serbia but I guess that also doesn't count as attacking because some here will say it was to protect ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.
But contrary to popular belief fighting the the Donna's & Luhansk regions has not actually ever stopped. So big brother Russia came and put his nose into things.
Can you now see the parallels?
Neither side is any better, they all worked really hard to dig in deeper to the point that neither one could back down.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
This is just nonsense. Ukraine is unquestionably in the right here. Russia has no right to invade. The fact that there are ethnic Russians in those regions doesn't give Russia special authority to invade a sovereign country. Even if we were to agree with that premise for a moment, bombing Kyiv and other regions outside of the breakaway regions is most certainly overreach.
Russia really put a lot of effort into stirring the pot. They took the embers of discontent and poured gasoline onto it. I'm two-sidesing this one. Nope.
njca4
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
We're in a lose-lose situation. Putin just doesn't care about the loss of human life.
We think that we're going to make him suffer with sanctions ... He's playing ransom with nuclear power stations. 100% orchestrated to show the west that he is willing to make moves that we would never think of.
rainyday
You are not exposing facts. At 1:04, the post I was responding to, you made a lengthy post speculating on the motives of Ukrainian forces. Speculation is not facts. You putting spin on stuff is not facts. This is what I am calling you out on. Neither of us know much about what is going on on the ground, but you are the one making very specific allegations about what the Ukrainian forces are doing based on zero evidence to support that. Its just BS talking points.
I'm not doing that. I'm questioning why you are putting the entire blame for all of this on Ukrainian forces in the absence of any facts to back that conclusion up. All we know is that Ukrainian forces in the vicinity of the plant came under attack by invading Russian forces and some shells landed on or near the plant, causing a fire. From those limited facts, you immediately rush to the conclusion that this is all the Ukrainians fault. That is not you exposing facts the media doesn't like, that is you making stuff up off the top of your head. Its pathetic.
Antiquesaving
Interesting, because the USA foreign policy specifically says the USA has the Right to intervene anywhere in the world of its interest is threaded or its citizens and has done so on many many many occasions including invading several sovereign countries.
But I guess that only is acceptable if the one doing it is part of NATO, or a western governments, or ......
So tell me what is the difference, why is USA policy ok but Russia doing the same not?
Just to be clear I view both as not acceptable.
WilliB
The warmongering and misinformation in the media is mindboggling. The current media narrative is that evil Putin attacked peaceful Ukraine out of nowhere without any reason.
While in reality all Russia experts have warned since the Maidan coup in 2015 that a NATO expasion into the Ukrain is a red line that Russia will never be allowed to cross. And it is not just Putin who says that, it is entire political class in Russia.
As would be same in the US.... would any US government accept a foreign government engineering a coup in Mexico, and then turning Mexico into a hostile nation, with missilel pointed at the US?
But we never hear that in our corporate media, do we. Truly sad.
UChosePoorly
I don't agree with what the US has done and I don't agree with what Russia is doing. It looks like we have found another point of agreement.
rainyday
Nobody on here is saying its OK for the US to invade anyone, stop making strawman arguments. This is an article about Russia invading a country, not the US invading a country.
zichi
Since 1945, the Soviet Union and Russia has invaded more European countries than any other one. I think about 14?
zichi
America has never invaded any European country.
Sven Asai
It’s just only comparing probabilities. That NPP firing is of course for gaining international attention and a propaganda boost. Why should the Russians set the gained regions and their favorite nearby summer vacation resort and home of the riches and oligarchs into a nuclear contaminated desert? On the other hand you cannot completely exclude that it happened by error or to accelerate the war progression. Anyway , it’s not decisive to attack for the Russians, they could have ended it already in the first 30 minutes. The weaknesses or logistics problems you all love to see are nothing else than giving that brotherly folks a generous little time for giving up alive.
Antiquesaving
rainydayToday 03:44 pm JST
Did Ukraine implement the accords to try and resolve the Donna's & Luhansk problem? No it delayed and delayed, it passed laws on language and ethnicity knowing they would offend the Russian minority, and hostility (AKA fighting) continued.
Ukraine spent more time trying to buy weapons and getting into NATO than trying to look for a peaceful solution.
Everything I wrote can be verified.
Putin was just salivating as Ukraine did more and more to push those regions further into his grasp.
As simple compromise, not passing more and more anti ethinc Russian laws would have possibly avoided this mess and dangling NATO membership was a big part of the problem.
UChosePoorly
The Russians certainly have a strange way of showing brotherly love. Maybe the Ukrainians don't want that kind of brotherly love?
The Avenger
Does everyone feel as helpless as I do? I want somebody to go to their rescue. It is just heartbreaking that they are trying so hard.
Radiation pouring into Earth's atmosphere represents an existential threat to all of Europe and to a lesser extent, the entire globe. It is now a matter of self-defense to oppose the Russian forces in Ukraine.