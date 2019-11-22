Former Trump aide calls Ukraine meddling theory fiction; Trump would welcome Senate tria

President Donald Trump's former Russia adviser urged lawmakers in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Thursday not to promote "politically driven falsehoods" that cast doubt on Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election.
Fiona Hill spoke on the last day of public testimony scheduled before the Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee probing whether Trump improperly asked Ukraine to launch investigations that would benefit him politically in return for a White House meeting or the release of U.S. security aid.
Democrats argued that seven public hearings over the past two weeks had buttressed their case that Republican Trump acted improperly in asking Ukraine for investigations of Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, and of whether Ukraine meddled in the 2016 U.S. election.
Republicans denied wrongdoing by Trump, questioned the credibility of a career diplomat who said he overheard Trump asking if Ukraine would carry out investigations and argued that Democrats aimed to thwart the will of the people by ousting the president.
If the Democratic-led House voted charges, formally called articles of impeachment, against Trump, the matter would go to the Republican-led Senate, where the White House said the president would welcome a trial on whether to remove him from office.
"President Trump wants to have a trial in the Senate because it’s clearly the only chamber where he can expect fairness and receive due process under the Constitution," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement on Thursday night.
"We would expect to finally hear from witnesses who actually witnessed, and possibly participated in corruption - like Adam Schiff, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the so-called Whistleblower, to name a few," Gidley said.
Gidley was referring to Democrat Adam Schiff, who is leading the impeachment inquiry as chairman of the House intelligence panel, as well as to an intelligence community whistleblower whose complaint helped trigger the investigation.
Trump has accused Biden of corruption without offering evidence. Biden, a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has denied any wrongdoing. A spokesman for Schiff declined comment.
It was unclear if the House panel would conduct further hearings.
In her testimony, Hill said some members of the panel appeared to believe that Russia and its security services did not meddle in the 2016 presidential race to support Trump, and that perhaps Ukraine did.
"This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves," said Hill, who served until July as the director for European and Russian affairs at the White House National Security Council.
"In the course of this investigation, I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests," she said during the hearing, which ended after more than five hours of testimony.
In a July 25 call at the heart of the inquiry, Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden, ; his son Hunter, who had served on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma; and whether Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.
The inquiry is also examining whether Trump's temporary freeze of $391 million in congressionally approved security aid to help Kiev fight Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, was intended to pressure Zelenskiy to conduct the probes.
Democrats say Trump's dealings with Ukraine amount to an abuse of power to pressure a vulnerable U.S. ally to dig up dirt on a domestic political rival.
Trump has denied wrongdoing, publicly criticized witnesses and described the impeachment proceedings as a "witch hunt." His fellow Republicans call the proceedings a "sham."
'HAND GRENADE'
David Holmes, a career diplomat serving in the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, testified about a July 26 phone call in which he said he overheard Trump ask Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, about the status of the investigations.
"So, he's gonna do the investigation?" Trump asked Sondland, referring to Zelenskiy, Holmes said of the call, overheard while he was dining with Sondland outdoors at a Kiev restaurant.
"He's gonna do it," he said Sondland replied.
Holmes also testified that his work started to become overshadowed in March by Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was pushing Ukraine to carry out the two probes.
In her testimony, Hill recalled a conversation she had with Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton about Giuliani's activities.
Bolton, she said, looked pained and "basically indicated with body language that there was nothing much that we could do about it. And then, in the course of our discussion said Rudy Giuliani was a hand grenade that was going to blow everyone up."
Asked what she thought Bolton meant, Hill replied that Giuliani was "pretty explosive" and that the former New York mayor "was clearly pushing forward issues and ideas that would, you know, probably come back to haunt us and in fact I think that that's where we are today."
U.S. intelligence agencies and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller have determined that Russia interfered in 2016 with a campaign of hacking and propaganda intended to sow discord in the United States, boost Trump's candidacy and harm his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.
Hill warned lawmakers that Russia was gearing up to repeat its election interference activities in 2020.
"We are running out of time to stop them," she said.
Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the committee, said the Democrats were trying to overturn the 2016 U.S. election.
"What you have seen in this room over the past two weeks is a show trial, the planned result of three years of political operations and dirty tricks, campaigns waged against this president," Nunes said near the end of the hearing.
He and other Republicans also argued that Ukraine might have sought to interfere in the 2016 election in addition to Russia.
Schiff, the Democrat who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, said Trump believed he could act with impunity.
"There is nothing more dangerous than an unethical president who believes they are above the law," he said.
SimondB
I watched this. That was some powerful stuff from Fiona Hill. Not sure how the WH is going to spin this one. She has completely debunked the Ukraine conspiracy that it was them, and not Russia behind the US election meddling. Yet incredibly Trump has placed his presidency on the line trying to prove otherwise. I can't but help wonder if in the meeting with Putin in Finland he was told this. It certainly lines up with his belief that all the US Intelligence services were wrong. Putin must laughing his head off that he so easily fooled the president of the US.
WilliB
That is simply a statement of fact, unless you live in the CNN propaganda bubble. (Which many daily contributors here sadly do).
CrazyJoe
It's interesting how yesterday Sondland tried to throw Giuliani under the bus to save the President, and how Hill today deftly ties those three, along with Pompeo, Mulvaney, & Bolton, into a separate team focused on Ukranian bribery/extortion.
The "preponderance of the evidence" indicates that Trump is guilty beyond reasonable doubt of the bribery scheme involving the Ukraine.
PTownsend
Alt factual perhaps in the minds of those pushing pro-Russian, anti-'western' agendas, especially those who get their 'alt facts' from RT, Sputnik, Breitbart, infowars, Fox and Comrades and many of the other global far right media.
Haaa Nemui
Did you miss this part?
stormcrow
All of the witnesses represented the best and brightest. Trump probably won't be impeached for his crimes by this Senate, but this case isn't for them to decide but for the voters to decide at the ballot box in 2020.
The damage has already been done to this failed president.
2020 can't come soon enough.
sunfunbun
Good to hear the obvious from Fiona Hill. No one except the perpetual lying Republican/Trumpet base could possibly believe Ukraine meddled in 2016 over Russian interference.
Blacklabel
If Schiff didn’t block Alexandra Chalupa from testifying we could hear all about Ukraine and the DNC interfering in 2016.
on to the Senate, our turn now. If dems are dumb enough to move this forward.
Strangerland
Aww, the rules aren't the way you think they should be again? Awww, poor 'pubs. I really feel sorry for you, it must be stressful living in a world that doesn't change the rules at a whim to suit your needs.
Blacklabel
Fredo Cuomo was dumb enough to do the”hear both sides of a phone call” on live TV. It failed.
Strange how this disrespectful witness could hear every single word when the topic was Ukraine but list his magic powers soon as the topic changed.
hey saw video of Vindman right back in his suit right after the testimony. Going back to work, he was.
Blacklabel
Don’t care about the Schiff rules anymore. You had your chance and it’s our turn now.
seems you would want her to testify to get to the bottom of what happened. But nah.
sunfunbun
Chalupa, who has said the Ukrainian-interference theory is a distraction promoted by the Kremlin. And there’s no evidence that the DNC used the information Chalupa found, or that there was any kind of concerted effort within the Ukrainian government was trying to help Hillary Clinton.
If she testified, it'd just bring more evidence the Kremlin was way more involved than Ukraine, but useless for impeachment purposes, at this time.
Strangerland
Oh, didn't they tell you in the bubble? They aren't schiffs rules, they're YOUR team's! You guys made them.
Strangerland
I love the schandenfruede when telling Pubs that the thing they are whining about is something they made themselves.
Blacklabel
Is the purpose of the Schiff show to find the truth or to support impeachment?
you raise some curiosities for me. So Chalupa found “something” it just wasn’t used? Ukraine did interfere but just much less than Russia so it’s ok?
”if she testified”, we would be asking her, not you.
u_s__reamer
It's a scandal that Trump's Russian interpreter has not been forced by subpoena to testify to the content of Trump's close encounters with Putin. Playing footsie with Putin has not been to the advantage of the national interests of the USA. It's time to blow the lid off this secretive relationship with the Gremlin in the Kremlin that apparently continues to float the POTUS's boat.
Blacklabel
And the pivot back to “Muh Russia” begins.,,...
IG report 9 December. Better go find Stormy or start the 25th amendment/racist attacks again. You have a news cycle to fill. Right now it’s being filled with Bidens new unexpected grandson, the inept Dem debate and California court unanimously saying taxes aren’t needed to be on the ballot for 2020.
Strangerland
Yeah, I'm interested in what fake news this corrupt department will put out.
Everyone knows it cannot be believed or trusted.
ulysses
Donny got KOed big time!!
Strangerland
No, just a punch in the gut. He's still well in the game.
Anyone thinking this will result in Trump being guilty is being ignorant to just how unethical the Republican party has become. They have abandoned all pretense of ethical behavior, and are quite open now that it's not about truth or lies, it's about holding on to power.
Trump will not be convicted and will campaign on being 'totally exonerated' again.
This impeachment process is necessary, so history will be able to see that Trump was corrupt, even if the morons on the Republican party are willing to pret3end otherwise now. But the Democrats would be stupid to rely on a guilty conviction. The impeachment process is simply ammo to use in campaigning next year.
sunfunbun
Duh. Both. It's finding truthful evidence to impeach Trump.
I'm 100% sure they wouldn't be asking me. I'm 99% sure they wouldn't ask Chalupa. Point is, she doesn't bring anything to the impeachment proceedings other than to say the Kremlin was involved, not Ukraine, making it a moot point in the context of gathering evidence for these hearings.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Why would Donny be peddling Russian conspiracy theories? Does he have a hotel to build in Moscow? Oh yeah,....
https://www.forbes.com/sites/danalexander/2019/05/23/the-truth-behind-trump-moscow-how-the-president-risked-everything-for-a-relatively-tiny-deal/#68f13a84bc32
Blacklabel
That’s what it always was. Nothing more. You don’t want to find the actual truth.this Schiff show backfired badly and kinda fizzled out. So let’s vote?
and yes the previous DOJ and FBI was corrupt. We gonna hear all about it soon. Peter Strzok was even dumb enough to sue for wrongful termination.
Yrral
The FBI is interested in talking to the Whistle-blower about Trump conspiracy with President Ukraine Google FBI Ukraine Whistle-blower
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Umm no, its all part of the same fact pattern. Donny comes first, before all else. As long as it makes him a buck (or Ruble), he'll knife an ally in the back, he'll repeat Kremlin lies. Hell, he'll even sell his own country. A total clown.
David Varnes
I swear the arrangement of witnesses was designed for one simple purpose...
give Donnie, Devin, Jordan and all the others all the rope they needed... and let them hang themselves with it.
Yrral
Nunes conspired with Ukrainian Google Mines Parnas
MarkX
I just have one question. What benefit would the Ukrainians get from sabotaging the US election. They are a poor country that is fighting a war with Russia. They don't have their sights on reclaiming their former glorious empire. They are not looking to move into the middle east. They are not trying to be a world power. So why meddle in the election. Just for fun?
Now Russia on the other hand....
bass4funk
That’s an understatement, so once again we were treated to the same boring spectacle told by different people that “heard or presumed” to have heard without physical proof or tangible evidence. This farce is actually helping Trump, they should continue.
According to the new IG report coming from Durham it seems so.
Ah_so
I wonder whether this could be boiled down to a few questions:
did Trump withhold funding to Ukraine?
did Trump hope that Ukraine would initiate an investigation into corruption in Ukraine?
was the withholding of funding in anyway related to the initiation of this investigation?
was there a tacit agreement that the funding would be approved if the investigation went ahead?
if so, was Trump's desire to see an investigation into Ukrainian corruption motivated by a desire to see Hunter Burden included in the investigation?if there was this desire, was this motivated by a desire to damage a political opponent?
Which ones can you say yes to, and which ones is there strong evidence for?
The answers to these questions can clarify the position instead of squabbling about which country interfered in the US election in the Republican's behalf.
Blacklabel
The impeachment inquiry related to Trump and his interactions with Ukraine is the official topic.
but yeah I can see why “get Trump” is an acceptable substitute for you.
Nancy why are you afraid of letting the judiciary, an equal branch of government, decide the legality of what you are doing?
Ah_so
Blacklabel: Why are you so uninterested in the truth of Trump's motives but instead concentrate on somewhat irrelevant things?
Strangerland
Fake media fake news conspiracy theory.
We all know Russia paid for the entire Trump campaign. Unless you think that's a conspiracy theory. But it's been proven with facts.
Blacklabel
It’s what Nancy Pelosi said:
And Pelosi on Thursday amplified that message in no uncertain terms, saying Democrats would “absolutely not” wait for the judiciary to weigh in.
“We cannot be at the mercy of the courts,” she told reporters in the Capitol.
“We're moving at the pace the truth takes us. And when more evidence unfolds, if that requires more time, that's when we’ll go,” she continued. “[But] we're not going to wait 'til the courts decide.”
that’s not fake news. So why doesn’t she let the courts decide instead of Adam Schiff?
Blacklabel
Nice, you give me 2 mins to reply, I hadn’t even seen that yet.
answer: you don’t impeach a president over “motives”. It is quite relevant if Ukraine worked with the DNC to elect their preferred Dem candidate who they donated to. Would explain Trumps reluctance to trust them right away.
Strangerland
Which is relevant seeing as no one is impeaching him over his motives.
"Deflect deflect".
Attilathehungry
This whole investigation truly puzzles me. There is no actual evidence! The vast majority of the testimony is hearsay, third hand, fourth hand, presumptions and assumptions.... Only rarely have the witnesses testified to actual facts. And when they do, the facts dont have any evidence of a crime.
Fewer and fewer Americans actually care about this. Previous impeachments had obvious facts- Clinton getting 'favors', Nixon's minions performing a burglary. This one? All smoke and mirrors. It provides a glimpse into the dirty world of politics and policy that has existed for decades. A big yawn for most people.
Blacklabel
link? Source? The “entire” campaign? “We all know”. Yeah right.
SuperLib
I hate being right all the time:
November 2:
They delivered exactly that, an airtight case backed by their own credibility.
SuperLib
You said that last time, and when the narrative didn't go your way, you simply chose to not believe it. Here, watch:
Bass, do you agree with the IG's conclusion that the FBI conducted the Clinton email investigation properly with no evidence of professional bias? That's what the IG report said.
Do you believe the conclusion of the IG's investigation?
Blacklabel
That’s what the guy said, why am I not concerned about his motives? I said why. It’s not a part of impeachment.
bass4funk
The Democrats should bring articles of impeachment and let this go to a trial, then the GOP has to take it up and then they can call THEIR own witnesses like “Hunter Biden and Adam Schiff as well as the whistleblower” do the Democrats have the guts to see this all the way through? For the GOPs sake I sure hope so.
Strangerland
Exactly:
Once again, you took the bait.
And probably still don't even see it after I showed how right above.
Blacklabel
Russian interfering does not prevent Ukraine from interfering as well. Especially considering they have conflicting interests and are enemies currently at war, no?
lincolnman
He's also consistent; you know like this...
Is Sondland a hero or scum?
zichi
Trump is looking forward to May 1st when he can stand in Red Square alongside his mate Putin singing "keep the red flag flying".
Strangerland
Neither does it prevent trump from abusing the office of power. Not aids nor a million other things.
Well that’s why the trumpets hate Ukraine - they’re fighting with the US... or trump at least... best friend.
Strangerland
And then he complains about not being able to have an honest conversation. What a joke.
bass4funk
What? Dear lord....
Yrral
Ukraine election conspiracy debunked Google Leshchenko Ukraine
Attilathehungry
Still not getting the whole fetish the left has with Russia. Not so long ago, when Mitt Romney said that the number one geopolitical foe of the US was Russia, they all laughed and called him an anachronism. Were they wrong then, or wrong now?
The fact is that the biggest foe for the US is China. Russia, if anything, can be a partner in controlling Chinese ambitions. Russia has no means to project power, either economically or militarily. It boggles my mind why people want to refight the Cold War. It's just so obviously a craven political decision that has nothing to do with reality and everything to do with domestic politics.
Blacklabel
Anyway....on to the Senate. If you are dumb enough to bring this impeachment farce to a vote,
Lets proceed, as Nancy doesnt want to wait for the courts.
Strangerland
There is no conspiracy that can be debunked in the Republicans eyes.
Strangerland
Yeah ethics is so dumb
Attilathehungry
...not to mention that the tv ratings for these hearings are a joke. Started weak and are weakening by the day. Fewer than 10 million viewers at times, even for part of the proceedings. The only worse thing on TV? The Democratic candidates debate. Didn't draw flies. More people are tuning in to reruns of Matlock and the Arkansas Under 16 State Bowling Championship than these snoozefests.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Its quite relevant to note that this bogus conspiracy theory was conjured up by the Russian government, and peddled by Donny's former campaign chair, who is now a convicted felon. Theguardian.com/us-news/2019/nov/03/mueller-documents-manafort-ukraine-donald-trump
lincolnman
Haunted are the Trump cronies that were shown to be part of Ukrainegate; Pence, Pompeo, Mulvaney, Perry...and Crazy Rudy who Repubs are already throwing under the bus - "It was all Rudy's fault"...
These folks are all worried about joining the other Trump crony Stone at Club Fed...
Yes, that's called corroboration...Repbs aren't familiar with that term since they don't have any...
Uh-huh, and what's your boy Donnie done in three years other than meet secretly with Putin and then lick his boots in public - you said so yourself after the first Summit. And once more, why are Repubs disregarding and dissing their own Senate Repub report?
Absolutely, Russia is on Dems minds 24/7 since their trying to subvert our national interests all over the world. That's called protecting our democracy - versus Trump selling out to the enemy...you know; "How big a penthouse do you want in Trump Tower Moscow Vlad?"
arrestpaul
Good for her. One of the biggest "politically driven falsehoods" has been the repeated attempts by elected Democrats, and the CNN-types, to falsely claim that Trump colluded with the Russians for the 2016 election. Which is definitely not the same thing as claiming Russia interfering with U.S. elections. The Mueller debacle has proven that there was NO collusion between the Russians and Trump for the 2016 election. There is ample evidence that Russians did, repeatedly, attempt to influence the U.S. election. There is also evidence that Democrats bought and paid for the fake/phoney/dishonest Steele dossier which was used to spy on the Trump campaign.
expat
Trump ex-adviser calls Ukraine election interference theory 'fictional narrative'. Fair enough. I can think of several terms that are both more accurate and more colorful, but she kept it professional.
Blacklabel
Headline:
FBI official under investigation for allegedly altering document in Russia probe: report
cam anyone guess who it was changed to hurt?
Serrano
Trump also pressed Ukraine on the call to investigate Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the 2020 presidential election, and his son Hunter, who had served on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma.
Trump asked Zelensky to investigate corruption. He can't help it if Joe Biden and his son are involved in the corruption.
Nunez: "You know who the source of the money was?
Hill: "The DNC"
Nunez: And the Clinton campaign?
Hill: "I don't know that for sure." ( I don't want to end up like Epstein. )
Haaa Nemui
Or protect? Link it and maybe we can see. Either way the official concerned should be investigated
Chip Star
The desperation of Trumpophiles is palpable. They are in overdrive pushing falsehoods and conspiracies to deflect from Donny's corruption. Always humorous.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Irrelevant, as per your usual conspiracy theories.
bass4funk
Haunted? As if the GOP wanted this farce. Lol
No, because the Senate will....sorry is already laughing at Schiff.
And the evidence of that is? So far none of these people have said anything that would even be considered an impeachable offense.
I think Med and Putin have rotted the brains of Dems, why are they thinking 24/7 about Russians. Time to call Dr. Drew....
Thanks to the Dems, they have elevated the Presidents standing and helping to raise in the polls and opening the eyes of the people that are now realizing that this farce is a laughable joke, but again, let’s get this to the Senate, I’m waiting for Hunter and the whistleblower to testify.
lincolnman
You can see a clear parallel emerging from Trump and Repubs on how they responded to the Mueller report and how they are going to respond to Ukrainegate...
After Mueller finished, and Manafort, Flynn, Gates, Papdapolous, etc., were all indicted - the narrative was "it was all Paul's fault" - Manafort was running a rogue criminal campaign operation but Trump knew nothing about it... Hilarious, but that was the narrative.
Now we're seeing more and more "leaks" from Repubs that Crazy Rudy was running a "rogue operation" - he and Sondland were trying to shakedown the Ukrainians but the President "wasn't involved"...more hilarity...
Hilarious because Pence, Pompeo, Mulvaney, and Perry were all "in the loop" too. Bolton saw what was going on and said "no way I'm getting involved in this drug deal" and promptly said "I'm outa here"....smart move.
But as Trump's cabal all face their own legal jeopardy, will they take one for the team?
And the biggest question, will Crazy Rudy take the fall for Trump? Trump and Barr already have Rudy under DOJ criminal investigation for campaign finance violations. What's Rudy going to do when offered a plea deal in exchange for a lower sentence?
They are going to need a fleet of ambulances on standby at the White House...
Attilathehungry
The only conspiracies I see are coming from the left- everyone talking about a shadowy cabal of their political enemies. The right is asking for evidence. Actual evidence, not innuendo or opinion or speculation. So far, I haven't seen any.
One takeaway from the hearings that I DID get was the arrogance of the established bureaucracy. They could barely contain their contempt for their elected bosses. The simple truth is that the President makes foreign policy. The bureaucrats' jobs are to impement it. Not try to subvert it or undermine it. The impression they are leaving is not good.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Lol no, they're under no obligation to break the law. Holding up foreign aid exchange for a political favor isn't foreign policy, it's bribery or extortion. Put Donny first, right?
bass4funk
Wait until the IG report comes out and the GOP Senate hearings begin and then the Senate hearings for this farce impeachment. When Schiff, Hunter and E.., I mean the whistleblower comes out and testifies, it should be very interesting to see their LEGO blocks fall apart.
Allegedly from a witness that so many times revised his story....
To carry out those Obama holdovers, one could only hope.
Strangerland
Um, he’s one person that contributes to it.
Someone doesn’t understand the constitution.
lincolnman
I noticed you missed this one below...
Care to comment?
I'm waiting for Pence, Perry, Mulvaney, Pompeo, and Crazy Rudy to testify...
Gentlemen, when were you first aware of the QPQ, and what did the President know and when did he know it?
Sec Perry, please explain the meetings and pressure you placed on Ukraine officials to award large oil and gas contracts to two of your Texas friends and big donors?
Mayor Giuliani, who was your client and who instructed you to launch the bribery and extortion scheme to force the Ukrainians to launch a bogus investigation of Hunter Biden in exchange for military aid and a WH meeting?
Trump's physician better have a defibrillator ready at the White House....
Strangerland
Why would we waste time exploring your random theories you throw out there.
Maybe if your team had a reputation of dealing with reality. I mean there are republicans on this site who have shown they can have an honest discussion on a topic, and I’d take the time to look into something they said. But with the credibility problems the trumpets have due to believing every ridiculous conspiracy out there even after they’ve been debunked, we’d have to have endless amounts of time to look into the ridiculous theories you put forward. And if you can’t even be bothered to post a link, well why should we be bothered to look into your silly claims.
This is how reputation works. If you are consistently credible, people will be more likely to take what you say at face value, or research it a little. When you destroy your reputation, you don’t get the benefit of the doubt.
Once again you’re complaining about the rules of the game because they don’t work in your favor.