Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

French officer who swapped himself for supermarket hostage dies

3 Comments
TREBES, France

France's top security official says a heroic officer who swapped himself for a hostage during an attack on a supermarket has died of his injuries.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb wrote in a tweet early Saturday that Col Arnaud Beltrame had "died for his country."

Beltrame offered himself up unarmed to the 25-year-old attacker in exchange for a female hostage. He managed to surreptitiously leave his cell phone on so that police outside could hear what was going on inside the supermarket. Officials said once they heard shots inside the market they decided to storm it, killing the gunman.

Beltrame was grievously injured, and his death raises the toll from the attack to four.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest since Emmanuel Macron became president last May.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Apr 21st (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

The religion of peace strikes again! RIP to all the victims.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

What a hero.

Hopefully this will spur a more honest debate in France.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Col Arnaud Beltrame (45), a true French hero and a man of courage and compassion. Sad loss for his family and friends and colleagues.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Luxury Living

A Magical Night for Fathers and Daughters

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Sponsored Post

Explore English Teaching Opportunities in Japan with EduCareer

Savvy Tokyo

8 of the Coolest Movie Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Careers

Savvy Spotlight: TELL Lifeline Director Vickie Skorji

Savvy Tokyo

History

Wakasa

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Good Morning! This School Ritual Could Be the Key to a Great Day

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa