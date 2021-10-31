G20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

Leaders of the world's biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses.
The move by the Group of 20 summit in Rome was hailed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as benefiting American businesses and workers.
G20 finance ministers in July had already agreed on a 15% minimum tax. It awaited formal endorsement at the summit Saturday in Rome of the world’s economic powerhouses.
Yellen predicted in a statement that the deal on new international tax rules, with a minimum global tax, “will end the damaging race to the bottom on corporate taxation.”
The deal did fall short of U.S. President Joe Biden's original call for a 21% minimum tax. Still, Biden tweeted his satisfaction.
“Here at the G20, leaders representing 80% of the world's GDP — allies and competitors alike — made clear their support for a strong global minimum tax,” the president said in the tweet. “This is more than just a tax deal — it's diplomacy reshaping our global economy and delivering for our people.”
The agreement aims to discourage multinationals from stashing profits in countries where they pay little or no taxes. These days, multinationals can earn big profits from things like trademarks and intellectual property. These companies can then assign earnings to a subsidiary in a tax haven country.
Briefing reporters midway through the summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said: "There are good things to report here. The world community has agreed on a minimum taxation of companies. That is a clear signal of justice in times of digitalization.”
Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, said that the deal clinched in Rome “will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better in a digitalized and globalized economy.”
The minimum rate “completely eliminates the incentive for businesses around the world to restructure their affairs to avoid tax,” Cormann contended.
On other issues crucial to fairness across the globe — including access to COVID-19 vaccines — the summit on the first of its two days heard pleas to boost the percentage of those in poor countries being vaccinated.
Italian Premier Mario Draghi made a sharp call to pick up the pace in getting vaccines to poor countries.
Draghi, the summit host, said Saturday that only 3% of people in the world's poorest countries are vaccinated, while 70% in rich countries have had at least one shot.
“These differences are morally unacceptable and undermine the global recovery,” said Draghi, an economist and former chief of the European Central Bank.
French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to use the summit to press fellow European Union leaders to be more generous in donating vaccines to low-income countries.
But advocates of civil society which have held discussions with G20 officials said suspension of vaccine patents was crucial to increasing access in poor countries.
Canada noted it was both sharing vaccines as well as donating money to develop production in South Africa, which is a G20 country. Chrystia Freeland, deputy prime minister, said Canada was increasing its commitment to international vaccine sharing through the COVAX program by donating 200 million doses.
The summit is also confronting two-track global recovery in which rich countries are bouncing back faster.
Rich countries have used vaccines and stimulus spending to restart economic activity, leaving the risk that developing countries that account for much of global growth will remain behind due to low vaccinations and financing difficulties.
Macron has told reporters he expects the G20 to confirm an additional $100 billion to support Africa’s economies.
On the urgent problem of climate change, Italy is hoping the G20 will secure crucial commitments from countries responsible for about 80% of global carbon emissions — ahead of the U.N. climate conference that begins Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, just as the Rome summit winds down.
Most of the G20 leaders will head to Glasgow.
Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China, whose efforts to reduce emissions are paramount to combating climate change, were participating remotely in the Rome summit.
But midway through the summit it was the corporate tax rate rule that dominated.
White House officials say the new tax rate would create at least $60 billion in new revenue a year in the U.S. — a stream of cash that could help partially pay for a nearly $3 trillion social services and infrastructure package that Biden is seeking. U.S. adoption is key because so many multinational companies are headquartered there.
But Civil 20, which represents some 560 organizations from more than 100 countries in a network making recommendations to the G20, was less enthusiastic. The 15% rate is “a little more than those (rates) we'd consider fiscal paradises,” Civil 20 official Riccardo Moro told reporters following the summit.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
sakurasuki
People, Planet, Prosperity in that conference backdrop?
People got pandemic, Planet got polluted and warmer, Prosperity got concentrated in particular individual.
Skeptical
What a surprise.
The Avenger
The problem with taxing corporations is not that the tax rates are too low, but that there are ways for corporations to avoid taxes. Those ways should be eliminated before any tax increases.
P. Smith
Reasonable.
dagon
Yellen predicted in a statement that the deal on new international tax rules, with a minimum global tax, “will end the damaging race to the bottom on corporate taxation.”
There is still a lot of potential for misuse of the tax funds gained and additional opportunities for evasion.
Time for nationalizations of some sectors and key industries for the future and arrests if needed.
If you want to characterize that as CCP behavior , we can go back further to the two Roosevelts; Teddy and FDR. Those are the type of bold and confrontational steps that are needed in the face of robber barons.
fxgai
So “damaging”, that the US tax revenues have jumped to a record 4 trillion dollars…
You just had record revenues of 4 trillion dollars, without this.
The reshaping that has been happening recently is high levels of inflation, which is a regressive tax on consumers.
Not impressed.
fxgai
I think there should be a democratic vote on this, myself.
Since when did the western world come to rule like the Chinese?
dagon
Since when did the western world come to rule like the Chinese?
Since Teddy's trust busting and attacking robber barons, FDR and the Keynesian New Deal and Eisenhower and Kennedy 90 percent taxes on top earners. You know, all those times of growing, broad based prosperity.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Wow Macron actually took his hand out of his pocket and stopped playing pocket snooker for the photo this time.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Its unfortunate they couldn't get the spacing correct for the photo as we cant see everyone.
Perhaps if they used the first step and correct spacing and placed their supposed leader on the center pedistol it would had been better.
Biden hiding in the corner ?
prionking
Pay no attention to these charlatans until they start living by the rules they impose on us. Any such global minimum corporate tax will have the requisite loopholes, while at the s@me time the digital currencies that governments are toying with will make it easier to control what we earn and spend.
But only if we comply.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
These are our leaders ?
God help us !