GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings

Two of the Republican Party’s rising stars, both people of color, offered an optimistic view of President Donald Trump’s leadership on Monday night, closing the opening night of the GOP’s scaled-back convention with a positive message at odds with the dark warnings that dominated much of the night.
While other Republicans predicted a national “horror movie” should Trump lose in November, Sen Tim Scott and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley tried to welcome new voters to the party to help broaden Trump's appeal beyond his hard-core base.
“I was a brown girl in a black and white world,” Haley said, noting that she faced discrimination but rejecting the idea that “America is a racist country.” She also gave a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement, saying “of course we know that every single Black life is valuable.”
And Scott, the Republican Party’s only Black senator, leveled the kind of personal attack against Joe Biden that Trump and his white allies could not.
“Joe Biden said if a Black man didn’t vote for him, he wasn’t truly Black. Joe Biden said Black people are a monolithic community,” Scott charged.
He acknowledged that African Americans have sometimes been victimized by police brutality, but later said: “The truth is, our nation’s arc always bends back toward fairness. We are not fully where we want to be ... but thank God we are not where we used to be.”
Yet efforts to strike an optimistic tone were frequently overshadowed by dire talk that Biden would destroy America, allowing communities to be overrun by violence.
Rep Matt Gaetz of Florida likened the prospect of Biden’s election to a horror movie.
“They’ll disarm you, empty the prisons, lock you in your home, and invite MS-13 to live next door,” Gaetz declared.
The GOP convention marks a crucial moment for Trump, a first-term Republican president tasked with reshaping a campaign he is losing by all accounts, at least for now.
A deep sense of pessimism has settled over the electorate 10 weeks before Election Day. Just 23% of Americans think the country is heading in the right direction, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both were renominated early in the day. Then Trump, who was not scheduled to deliver his main address until later in the week, made multiple public appearances throughout the first day of the four-day convention. And while the evening programming was carefully scripted, Trump was not.
“The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election,” Trump told hundreds of Republican delegates gathered in North Carolina, raising anew his unsupported concerns about Americans’ expected reliance on mail voting during the pandemic. Experts say mail voting has proven remarkably secure.
Trump and a parade of fellow Republicans distorted Trump rival Joe Biden’s agenda through the evening, falsely accusing the Democrat of proposing to defund police, ban oil fracking, take over health care, open borders and raise taxes on most Americans. They tried to assign positions of the Democratic left to a middle-of-the-road candidate who explicitly rejected many of the party’s most liberal positions through the primaries. Trump set the tone with unsupported claims about voting fraud and falsehoods about his own record in office.
The Republican convention comes as more than 177,000 Americans have been killed by the pandemic and millions more have been infected. Coronavirus-related job losses also reach into the millions
Trump and his supporters on Monday night touted his response to the pandemic while standing alongside front-line workers in the White House, although he glossed over the mounting death toll, the most in the world, and his administration's struggle to control the disease.
Organizers also repeatedly sought to cast Trump as an empathetic figure, borrowing a page from the Democrats' convention playbook a week ago that effectively highlighted Biden's personal connection to voters.
The evening program highlighted the tension within Trump's Republican Party. His harsh attacks against Democrats who are trying to expand mail voting and demonstrators protesting deaths in police custody, for example, often delight his die-hard loyalists. Yet the party pointed to a somewhat more diverse convention lineup with a more inclusive message designed to expand Trump's political coalition beyond his white, working-class base.
One of several African Americans on the schedule, former football star Herschel Walker, defended the president against those who call him a racist.
“It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald,” Walker said. “The worst one is ‘racist.’ I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist.”
Polling shows that Black Americans continue to be overwhelmingly negative in their assessments of the president’s performance, with his approval hovering around 1 in 10 over the course of his presidency, according to Gallup polling.
The program also featured Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St Louis couple arrested after pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters marching past their home.
“Democrats no longer view the government’s job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens," the McCloskeys said in remarks that broke from the optimistic vision for America organizers promised.
They added: “Make no mistake: No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America."
Those cheering Trump’s leadership on the pandemic included a coronavirus patient, a small business owner from Montana and a nurse practitioner from Virginia.
“As a healthcare professional, I can tell you without hesitation, Donald Trump’s quick action and leadership saved thousands of lives during COVID-19,” Amy Ford, a registered nurse who was deployed to New York and Texas to fight the coronavirus.
Some of the planned remarks for the evening program were prerecorded, while others were to be delivered live from a Washington auditorium.
The fact that the Republicans gathered at all stood in contrast to the Democrats, who held an all-virtual convention last week. The Democratic programming included a well-received roll call video montage featuring diverse officials from across the nation. The Republicans spoke from the ballroom in Charlotte and were overwhelmingly white.
The president has sought to minimize the toll of the coronavirus pandemic and he barely addressed it on Monday, but its impact was plainly evident at the Charlotte Convention Center, where just 336 delegates gathered instead of the thousands once expected to converge on this city for a week-long extravaganza. Attendees sat at well-spaced tables at first and masks were mandatory, though many were seen flouting the regulation.
Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said she had “shared concern about the lack of mask wearing and social distancing in the room” with RNC staff and had “been assured that they are working hard to address these issues.”
Democrats were content to let Trump’s unfiltered message drive the day.
While he campaigned aggressively across the country throughout last week's Democratic convention, Biden made no public appearance on Monday.
PTownsend
Trump dog whistling to his base. I think he'll win (the globe's 'elite' are doing better with him in office than ever before and he's got support 'foreign' rulers, especially those from oil states), but I think by repeating 'rigged' fixed' 'deep state' 'hoax' so frequently he's urging his base to vote (good thing) but also preparing them to get armed and ready if he might lose.
P. Smith
In lie-filled convention with nepotism literally at center stage, Trump primes his willfully ignorant supporters for if he loses in November.
We don’t know who will win in November, but we do know it’s going to be a mess either way.
Randy Johnson
PRESIDENT TRUMP 2020!!!
MAGA!!!
P. Smith
If you think America needs to be made great again, that means you don’t think it’s great now. Not very patriotic if you. Also, why hasn’t Trump been able to make America great again in the past three and a half years? Incompetence.
David Varnes
I'm actually looking forward to the next 4 days.
Why?
Because in prime time, unedited in front of the entire country, Donald Trump and his nepotistic sycophants are going to lay bare their insanity and unfitness for the White House. For four nights in a row Donald Trump will get to rant and rave and go on and on with his BS, and there won't be anyone to edit or stop him.
In other words, he'll sink himself. He's just been handed four days' worth of rope, and he can't help himself. Sure, the Trumptonians will continue to drink the Kool-Aid, but the rest of the country will see his insanity for what it is.
nostromo
Before questioning the integrity of the election I think we need to question the integrity of Trump and his conga-line of dubious associates...
PTownsend
Most likely among those 23% are those whose portfolios have not been adversely affected by the failing Trump economy. Those from Wall Street and their investors continue to live large.
While the majority of the country, Main Street, live paycheck to paycheck - if they haven't already lost their jobs.
This election Trump is the establishment. Trump's admin are the swamp needing draining.
ulysses
We would question trump’s integrity, but we know he doesn’t have any!!
Mickelicious
But America does Grate Again.
More bigly than ever.
Peter Neil
A five-time bankrupt, draft dodging narcissist con man (noun: a man who cheats or tricks someone by gaining their trust and persuading them to believe something that is not true) is the choice of the GOP.
Staggering.
A true conservative, rational voter has no one to voter for again.
vanityofvanities
I appreciate Trump highly because he is dauntless and uncompromising to China. Democrats and sleepy Joe talk nice but they will be conciliatory to China. Free world helped China to become No. 2 world economy. Result is expansion of China's influences in the world. Communist China only used capitalism and technologies of the west to enrich and strengthen horrible totalitarian country China.
Serrano
We don’t know who will win in November, but we do know it’s going to be a mess either way.
Thanks a lot, universal / mass mail-in ballots, thanks a lot.
Before questioning the integrity of the election I think we need to question the integrity of Trump and his conga-line of dubious associates
But we don't need to question the integrity of Harris-Biden. Their integrity is unquestioned.
Blacklabel
CNN obediently reporting the “dark” message that Trump kicked off the convention with.
gotta support the light bringer Biden by immediately calling every thing “dark”.
Who knew the light that Biden was speaking it would be all the fires his rioting voters set.
P. Smith
Nope. Thanks a lot ignorant extremists on both sides of the political divide.
For someone who constantly fails on CNN, you sure do consume a lot of it.
Nobody knew because that’s not what he was talking about. Unlike Trump’s unintelligible drivel, we don’t need a meter prefers to understand what Biden says.
P. Smith
*rails on CNN
Ah_so
Trump has both possible election results covered - if he wins, it's a great victory and if he loses, the election was rigged, and possibly opens the door to him attempting to seize power in some way.
His gullible fan base will believe him too, particularly the QAnon cult.
Blacklabel
CNN is your narrative bringer. Always good to monitor them to see where they are guiding everyone else’s attention.
was nothing “dark” about what Trump said whatsoever. So why does it exactly match the Narrative Biden?
Ah_so
What is particularly disturbing is how many rational conservative voters vote for him. Not every Trump voter can be a half-witted uneducated redneck. Particularly not considering he is polling well over 40% and will probably close a lot of the gap between now and November.
Texas A&M Aggie
Another “dark and dismal” missive (according to the MSM) from the Best. President. Ever.
12 More Years!!! 12 More Years!!!
u_s__reamer
Flags, Flags, Flags! Made in Chinah, or not, stars and stripes do not a patriot make (especially of a proven, self-confessed traitor like Trump).
... delegates... did not vote on a new 2020 platform, which details the party's positions on key issues, after a unanimous vote to forgo one this year.
Because with their arm-jerk, right-wing dog whistles like Columbus Day (fake history) and their demonization of organizations dedicated to social justice like the SPLC which, contrary to their disingenuously paranoid assertions of "erasing history, encouraging lawlessness, muting citizens and violating free exchange of ideas, thoughts, and speech", are genuine, spontaneous grass-roots movements whose aim is to encourage those who hold the reins of power to deliver on their so far empty promises to make America "the land of the free", the Republican delegates themselves are guilty of the most egregious projections indulging, as is their wont, in their own elephantine“cancel culture,” erasing history, encouraging lawlessness, muting citizens and violating free exchange of ideas, thoughts, and speech. With their anointed leader, the witless Trump who wings it every day as Potus, that there is no Republican 2020 platform and thus nothing to offer the "canceled" white working-class base of the "Forgotten Man" goes without saying.
Serrano
*rails on CNN
I think this is one thing P. Smith and I can agree on - it would be nice if JT had an edit button.
P. Smith
Someone has no clue about the constitution, or just hates it. Very patriotic. Tell me again how you love our country.
Ah_so
The poorly educated in America are not known for their geography knowledge, so need constant reminders of what country they live in.
Serrano
If mail in voting is not allowed, how are all the pets and dead people going to vote Democrat?
Someone has no clue about the constitution, or just hates it.
Crowd: "4 more years! 4 more years!"
Trump: "Now if you want to really drive hem crazy, you say 12 more years."
Looks like Trump has driven someone here crazy.
Yrral
Trump sister say Trump lack intergrity
P. Smith
Sure. If you can stomach wading through the rambling, do it and then tell me how there was nothing dark about his speech:
“We have to be very careful because they’re trying it again with this whole 80 million mail-in ballots that they’re working on, sending them out to people that didn’t ask for them, they didn’t ask, they just get them and it’s not fair and it’s not right and it’s not going to be possible to tabulate in my opinion.
. . .
Every one of you, you have to watch. Because bad things happened last time with the spying on our campaign and that goes to Biden and that goes to Obama and we have to be very, very careful.
. . .
Think of it, they’ll be sending them, they’ll be dumping them in neighborhoods. People are going to be picking them up. They’ll be bribing. They’ll be paying off people to grab some. This is going to be one of the greatest scams.
. . .
This is the greatest scam in the history of politics, I think, and I’m talking about beyond our nation.
. . .
But what it means is they’re trying to steal the election from the Republicans, that’s what it means. In a very, very nice way, I will tell you they are trying to steal the election just like they did it last time with spying and we caught them, and that included President Obama and that included-
. . .
All rainbows and unicorns there.
Matt
No comments about the 5 star elephant sign, yet.
There must be some self-congratulatory significance, but to me it reminds me that Trump is a blustering animal who tramples on those who get in his way.
Perhaps it is a reference to his phenomenal memory: Person, woman, man, camera, TV!
Yrral
Trump has lost Florida, this losing the election, the election will be over on Nov 3,2020,at 9 pm EST, when Florida is called for Biden
PTownsend
All those flags and Trump, a male who's answered JFK's question 'ask what you can do for your country' by saying he'll avoid military service and cheat on taxes. Trump asks 'foreign' countries to 'meddle' in US politics to help him, his family and fellow 'elite', not help 'his' country. Remember, Trump said he was 'Scotch' (sic) and that his father was born in Germany.
jack o helen
So if Trump wins, then what? It must have been rigged too, right? Hey Trump, try to be a good sport. Every presidential candidate before you had. Also, it's quite telling that if you minus Trump's family, he has less GOP speakers at the RNC than Biden had at the DNC.
Like leading the world in the number of Corona Virus cases and deaths, having more civil unrest now than ever before, still not having any form of health care package that you promised way back in 2016, and having the nation headed towards its worst recession since the Great Depression? I'm sorry, but I can live without your so-called "achievements".
Mickelicious
What next, poisoning challengers?
Mickelicious
At least their children aren't brainwashed into saluting a flag every day like those pesky Chinese
ulysses
The speaker list at the convention includes a lot of trump's family, many of whom will end up in prison once trump is kicked out.
Amongst non-family Bannon is already going to prison, will be interesting to see who else goes down that road!!
bass4funk
Hope so, why would you want to punish the job creators? You want more people on welfare?
Well, Dems are doing the exact same thing.
bass4funk
The man was joking.
StevieJ
Republicans have built a cult around Trump and to his supporters he can do no wrong. Don't be shocked when one side treats politics like a sporting event and will vote for whatever so long as it "owns the libs", despite how much harm is brought upon the country and it's citizens.
ulysses
McCloskeys are another set of beauties, bottom feeders who have made a career out of suing people.
They claimed they were liberals, but are now with the bigots.
How long before these lowlives end up in prison.
u_s__reamer
Trump’s sister, a retired federal judge, is on record as saying of him:
"He has no principles. None!"
No better qualifications then to lead the GOP and represent the patriotic quest for excellence in greed and self-interest. And so positively no need for a party platform under him.
Where have all the flowers gone?
P. Smith
Hiw exactly does one become a certified Trump interpreter?
Graham DeShazo
An updated version of the popular children’s book “If you give a mouse a cookie.”
“If you let a narcissistic sociopath into your party...”
Silvafan
@Peter Neil
Excuse me, but that is a 6-time bankrupt, draft dodging narcissist con man.............
Trump has had 6 bankruptcies. Will America be number 7?
https://www.frontpagelive.com/2020/02/11/trump-has-had-6-bankruptcies-will-america-be-number-7/
Be Best!
klausdorth
Rigged election, voter fraud, fake news, ......
Is there anything else the man can say?
Best comment so far (he made on Twitter): "GOD!" like in "G(et) O(ut) D(onald)!
Graham DeShazo
There’s a reason (beyond his megalomania) that trump is speaking all 4 nights: nobody, and I mean NOBODY of any stature (The my pillow guy and gun Karen and fat polo Ken don’t count) beyond his dim-witted grifter kids and his sycophants wants to be anywhere near him even virtually. He’s radioactive.
bass4funk
But before this incident these liberal Soros funded lawyers who incidentally had represented a BLM member, that was ok and they were decent people then, right?
Yes, you are a bigot because you don't want a mob of thugs threatening you to destroy your house, kill your pets and harm your family, if that makes you a racist for wanting to protect your family and property, oh, well.....
For defending their livelihoods, never hopefully.
theFu
The largest risk to Trumps re-election has been Trump AND Pence. His lies. His stupidity. His tweeting. He is a nasty human. I honestly expected him to become "Presidential" on Jan 21, 2017. That didn't happen. After 3 months and learning he didn't understand govt at all - he must have failed 5th grade USGovernment class, I knew.
I've never, ever, voted for a Democrat President and will this time.
The GOP screwed themselves too by not reigning in Trump early and completely. They should have blocked all spending bills, gotten the deficit under control - then people like me - fiscal conservatives - may have had some reason to vote Republican. Alas, the GOP has been useless except to get the SCOTUS stocked with right-wing religious fanatics, with whom I disagree too.
Fiscal conservative, science-based decisions from the GOP is what I want.
I will never be a Democrat. My belief in personal responsibility doesn't allow it, but this election ballot won't have too many Republicans checked.
Blacklabel
strangely, suddenly none of the liberals here are adamantly claiming Trump wont win. any takers?
Biden says he will shut down the economy and lockdown all Americans if the scientists tell him to. He also picked up endorsements from Communist China, the leader of the Nazis Richard Spencer and even RINO king, Jeff Flake. His VP claimed Trump never said that Black Lives Matter. but of course there is audio of him clearly saying Black Lives Matter last week.
Not going well for the Bringer of Light these days.
I am quite sure Trump will be showing us everything the media refuses to talk about as it relates to Biden and the rioting mobs of Antifa. Its gonna be a fun 4 days.
bass4funk
If you watched and listened to what he said, the exact quote was: "if you want to really drive them crazy, you'll say 12 more years." and Trump was right, liberals are losing their minds, funny.
Blacklabel
12 more years! Liberals take the bait, every single time.
Nancy just called Republicans "domestic enemies", projection much?
PTownsend
Nor class, he can't even think of a word that rhymes.
The Republican rapid response team members have been trained to do so. Their common use of terms, e.g. overuse of 'liberal', 'the media', 'muh Russia', some of many that identify them.
P. Smith
How many deplorable social have endorsed Trump?
I did watch and listen, but I didn’t see any joking. It’s funny how Trump gets away with spouting so much garbage and his supporters defend it by saying he was joking.
bass4funk
Hmm, never seen Biden rap....at least not yet....
Not to bow down and submit to liberal orthodoxy?
Democrats scream: Russia, Putin, collusion, golf, taxes, bad orangman, Tucker, Hannity, FNC meltdown and that's pretty much the daily TV drivel of liberals....
bass4funk
Watch the video and you see him laughing and you're reacting exactly how he said you would, you guys took the bait....again....now that's hilarious!
SuperLib
Will Trump run on the same platform seeing as he accomplished nothing?
Blacklabel
If Trump supposedly accomplished nothing....why you guys so mad about everything he did?
Speaking of platforms, over 1000 Democrat delegates voted AGAINST the Dem Party platform. wasnt radical enough for them.
Bob Fosse
12 years sounds good. Might be able to get it down to half that with a plea bargain.
bass4funk
https://gellerreport.com/2019/11/monumental-trumps-accomplishments.html/
That's a lot of nothing of accomplishments
jeancolmar
Now we know exactly what the Republican Party is all about. They are on the extreme right and they have nominated a madman for the presidency.
Chicanoinjapan
You mean that like that one time Bolton confessed that Trump was begging China to help him win reelection.
Or that one time that China granted 18 trademarks to Ivanka in 2 months.
But yea, tell me again how Trump is tough on China...whatever that means.
FizzBit
Why? I don’t know how old you are but I hope you realize someday that it’s all a puppet show, and you’re given a choice of puppet A or puppet B. BIG everything runs the puppet show but BIG MSM has the most influence. The ultimate power lever is The Commission on Presidential Debates.
“The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) is a nonprofit corporationestablished in 1987 under the joint sponsorship of the Democratic and Republicanpolitical parties in the United States.[1][3]“
These guys and gals decide which puppets are to be displayed.
IMO, Ralph Nader (Green Party 2000) was the best hope for the country. Healthcare, the MIC, taxes, reigning in greedy corps, etc. He probably would have served only one term but it would have put the US back on a logical and caring path. The Democrat party and the CPD did everything they could to thwart his run. Turning on him and Dem party principals (of old) like a rabid dog. That was the time that the Dem party went BIG money/Wall Street/ etc.
Trump is a puppet, but he calls out the hypocrisy of the other puppets, how the other puppets talk and talk about multiculturalism, LBQ whatever, meanwhile firmly entrenched into the BIG puppet show (remember what they did to Bernie Sanders?). That’s why the average puppet viewer likes him. There’s a big country out there and everything should t revolve around what’s “happenin” in the urban centers.
SuperLib
Being an accomplished racist isn't quite what I was looking for.
Where's the Middle East peace deal? New healthcare deal? New Iran deal? The list goes on and on.
Thanks for showing me the link you liked best when you Googled "Trump accomplishments.". An intelligent man would be able to quote a few big ones from memory.
Peter Neil
Trump will be defeated.
Trump will throw tantrums and embarrass himself and the US.
Trump will be indicted for tax and bank fraud.
Those are my predictions. Let’s see who’s right, you draft dodger fans.
Blacklabel
Thats good because you wont find it until you start looking on your own Team Biden. Richard Spencer endorsed him for a reason, you know?
Numerous, recent racist comments.
bass4funk
Don't worry, not hard to Google and there's a lot more of that good stuff of Trump accomplishments out there.
At least he signed the criminal justice reform act. Bush didn't do it, neither did Obama, guess they didn't like black people to fix the mess that Biden wrote in his crime bill.
Kniknaknokkaer
The whole Trump family have their tentacles increasingly wrapped around U.S policy. What they do is not to serve the U.S people, it's to serve the Trumps and their buddies. Remember, you create your own luck and the Trumps are doing that at Americas expense.
Jimizo
You are consistent. I’ll give you that.
What should we be reading?
Thanks in advance.
GW
The headline as I said recently in another thread is TREASONOUS & simply stating this in public should have led to him being led from the stage & taken into CUSTODY for questioning, absolutely TREASONOUS!!
His words can lead to violence in the streets, possibly even to a civil war(which sadly I think is POSSIBLE in the US!)............and his party cheers, the US is going to need a LOT to recover if it ever does!!
yakyak
The only small chance the Democrats have is if Biden surrenders to Kamala, and the race is between Kamala and Trump. Biden is too toxic for his base. The majority of Democrats have had enough of him. Trump will "make America great again, again"!
Kniknaknokkaer
He's undone more than he's done!
kohakuebisu
That's certainly true and may be his main appeal. It's a major theme in the work of reporters like Matt Tiabbi. Unfortunately Trump just gives people a more grotesque version of what they had already. More corruption, more tax breaks for the rich, more nepotism, more incompetence, and more blame shifting. The USA has had voter suppression for a long time, (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Voter_suppression_in_the_United_States), but Trump looks to implementing a more grotesque version of that one as well.
America, or at least Americans as groups or individuals have created loads of great things over the years, and it is very sad to watch all of this happen from the outside.
Dr Maybe
@Blacklabel
Not going well for the Bringer of Light these days.
Apparently you didn't read the article:
"The GOP convention marks a crucial moment for Trump, a first-term Republican president tasked with reshaping a campaign he is losing by all accounts, at least for now."
strangely, suddenly none of the liberals here are adamantly claiming Trump wont win. any takers?
If a free and fair election were guaranteed, there's no doubt Biden would win. However, I think most sensible people are aware that Trump and his enablers are organising fraud, cheating and disinformation on such a massive scale that it's going to be an uphill battle for Biden. Voter suppression (particularly of less privileged, likely Democrat voters) has been picking up pace for years, and now he has his stooge as head of the USPS to work on holding back postal votes from Democrats until after the deadline, not to mention the fact that even though the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee recently stated that there is **no doubt that Trump's campaign colluded with Russians linked to the FSB in 2016** (you were strangely quiet about that one, I remember, Herr Label) there has been no serious effort launched by the administration to stop further Russian meddling in 2020 (I wonder why...). Then there's Facebook, only making belated, grudging efforts to take down a tiny amount of the blatant Trumpite disinformation from its site.
Put it all together, and its about as far from being a level playing field as you could get. That's why Democrats and the majority of people around the world, who desperately want to see the back of Trump (with the exception of a few dictators and their supporters), are watching this unfold through their fingers.
The irony of Trump whining about rigged elections... !!
Hung Nguyen
Even though the outcome of this coming election is difficult to predict, the way Trump raised an unthinkable question might reveal Trump's self doubt about his chance and the tendency of an incompetent tradesman blaming anything for his bad job.
ulysses
Only cowards think it is acceptable to wave guns in the faces of unarmed people.
No you are a bigot because you are a bigot and lie about imaginary threats to find excuses to wave guns, something they think can replace the lack of courage.
Anyone with a minimum literacy can tell you they are personal injury lawyers, how does waving guns protect their livelihoods.
ulysses
One think trump got right was that these are important elections.
People will decide whether trump and his band of bigots will rule America for another 4 years or not.
It is a fight between the false prophet trump and truth.
Once trump is kicked out his bigoted supporters who were crawling out of the wood will start slinking back and disappear.
bass4funk
If 30-60 coming to my house telling me they will kill me or hurt my family, I will even the odds and do what the McCloskey's did.
Well, when he waved that gun, they sure left in a hurry. LOL
OssanAmerica
Trump questions election integrity? We don't even question Trump's integrity, we already know he has none. He is going to have to be pried out of the WH kicking and screaming lies and fantasies. Rest assured if he loses he will call it a hoax and rigged. And as a life long Republican, that's it. I will never forgive the GOP for letting this so obviously unqualified individual even end up a candidate much less POTUS. Even worse is to support his insanity. MAGA? America is not even what it was in October 2016. Trump has accomplished the nearest thing to turning America into..."..A Disaster, A Disaster".
Vanessa Carlisle
Its hard to think of anything good Trump has done, but I was sad to see so many hate him so fiercely they actually spoke against approval of plasma treatments for Covid-19 patients.
I think one part of the puzzle that was missing is that if its not approved its difficult for a doctor to prescribe the treatment, meaning most people are not going to get it. Trump did a good thing there for once. But of course, it was not for us, but for Trump's re-election chances.
But this is certainly not enough to warrant Trump being nominated.
FizzBit
I can’t disagree with that.
Ever since the beginning of the nation. Suffragettes, the voting rights act have been great moves.
Yep.
Lord of the Rings
SuperLib
Is that what happened? If that's what happened then surely you feel the police are in serious need of reform
u_s__reamer
Now we know exactly what the Republican Party is all about. They are on the extreme right and they have nominated a madman for the presidency.
"Trump is Amerika! Amerika is Trump!" is the only Republican platform = collective suicide, as the Dems win the trifecta of Senate, House and presidency (game, set and match
bass4funk
Bigots? Looking at the Democrat policies that have devastated the black communities for over 60 years that in itself is institutionalized racism.
That Democrat policies are toxic? We are seeing this daily in every Democrat run city.
Yeah, that won't happen, but on a lighter note, the polls are tightening, won't be even close to easy for Biden...
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/trump-can-still-win-heres-how-arnon-mishkin
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/swing-voters-independents-undecided/2020/08/23/id/983508/
bass4funk
I do think that there needs to be some reform, but if the Democrats would’ve done their job and denounced these thugs and made sure that they would hold these people accountable, then we wouldn’t have to worry so much, but since they want to prosecute anyone for upholding the Second Amendment, I would say the problem is more with the leaders of these cities and states and less to do with the police and reform.
Blacklabel
Don Junior just crushed his speech.
Exactly what the American people need to hear, that you can have what you want. if you want it, you can have it. Full of hope and promise for a bright future for everyone.
SuperLib
What kind?
expat
I would question his personal integrity, but he's proven over the past 4 decades that he has none.
ReturningGrace
Trump is amazing. He drove many people crazy. It's great. Looks like he's enjoying himself, doing some of the things he wanted to do and said the things he wanted to say.
bass4funk
Better training, martial arts such as Brazilian jujitsu, walking beat patrols, more interaction with the communities, they patrol. Monthly local community meetings, better outreach, punishing officers that hide criminal conduct under the color of blue and more funding to create a better, and stronger police force.
HonestDictator
I've been questioning his integrity since he stepped in office. Hypocrite that he is. Literally single handedly destroyed any dignity, credibility the Republicans used to have. As I said before, the smart Republicans LEFT the party... I don't agree with the ones just jumping over the the Democratic party (smells of partisan powermongering), but the ones that went independent got my respect.
Blacklabel
Beautiful event, full of hope and positivity. Absolutely amazing LIVE speech by Tim Scott.
Not something that was taped a week prior and edited.
plasticmonkey
Trump's campaign theme:
"America has gone down the toilet during my presidency. Trust me with another four years."
smithinjapan
If he wins? great! If he loses? RIGGED! And even posters on here support this dictator.
bass4funk
Lol, you guys funny.
As opposed to a Socialist President with a VP Marxist? Yeah, what could possibly go wrong.....
plasticmonkey
That's all there is to the Trump presidency. Trump is a petty man who appeals to petty people.
itsonlyrocknroll
To raise perfectly legitimate questions into the on-going cuts to reform US postal services after years, suffering from financial problems is fair critique.
But Presidents Trumps inflammatory remarks, and assertion that quote “What they’re doing is using COVID to steal our election,” is an unjustified slur on the integrity of the postal workers themselves.
To kick off an election campaign on such defamations Is unworthy, lacks basic political judgement.
RNC and Trump campaign prepare to wage war over voting laws
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/08/06/politics/rnc-trump-voting-laws/index.html
plasticmonkey
You are deranged.
P. Smith
How many members of Team Biden have been sued by the federal government for racist housing policies? How many times has Trump?
The KKK and David Duke endorses Trump for a reason, you know.
rgcivilian1
I question the entire system on both family Democrat and Republican empires that need to change and long over due. Ironic how the US cans spend billions possibly into the trillions, on defense toys, put who knows what in space, manipulate weather and now using AI for many purposes, yet can't seem to get a simple process that worked well for over 200 years and now has suddenly become a major issue in the last 16 yrs. but not fixed yet? hmmmm..
P. Smith
Biden and Harris are so socialist and Marxist that rational, intelligent, moderate republicans are endorsing them.
P. Smith
Any evidence at all to back up this assertion? Please don’t tell me you’ve posted it before; that’s the other guy’s tactic.
P. Smith
You do realize that Republicans causes the postal service to start losing money by requiring it to re-fund 50 years of retirement benefits, correct? This was in 2006.
Randy Johnson
One of the greatest American athletes of our time. Herschel Walker.
The great Herschel Walker says he has known Trump for 37 years and his deep friendship with Trump. He says Trump joined his family on a last-minute trip to Disney World. Walker says he has “watched him treat the janitors, security guards, and waiters the same way he would treat a VIP. He made them feel special because he knew they were. He understands that they are the people who make this country run.” He says Trump always told people to remember their names. Walker says it hurts his soul to hear people call Trump names and the worst one is racist.
“I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist,” Walker says.
Walker says to give Trump four more years if you love America and want it to succeed.