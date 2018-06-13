Global reaction to Trump-Kim summit mainly positive

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at the conclusion of their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island on Tuesday.

Here is a look at global reaction to Tuesday's summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore.

South Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his country could help North Korean and U.S. efforts to find the remains of U.S. military personnel missing in action and presumed dead from the 1950-53 Korean War.

Moon's office says he made the proposal to Trump as they spoke over the phone after the summit.

Moon's office said he told Trump the summit was a success that laid down a "big framework" for peace in the Korean Peninsula and the world. Moon's office saids Trump told Moon he was impressed by Kim's determination reflected by a decision to destroy a missile test site.

Russia

Russia's Foreign Ministry welcomed the Singapore summit.

Russia said the "normalization of American-North Korean relations ... is an integral part" of solving "the problems of the Korean Peninsula, including the nuclear one."

Russia is also welcoming Trump's statement on refraining from military exercises during negotiations. The foreign ministry says it will continue efforts to "maintain a political and diplomatic process around the Korean Peninsula."

Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the upper house of the Russian parliament, said on Facebook that there is "no certainty yet" that both sides will capitalize on the talks.

He sais Trump's words that denuclearization will start very soon is "more of a wish than a fact."

EU

The European Union welcomed the U.S.-North Korea summit as a sign that diplomacy is the only way to achieve peace. The EU said it shows there is hope of achieving a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement Tuesday that "this summit was a crucial and necessary step to build upon the positive developments achieved in inter-Korean relations."

Mogherini thanked in particular South Korean President Moon Jae-in for his leadership.

She said the ultimate goal remains "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization" and that the summit statement "gives a clear signal that this goal can be achieved."

Israel

Israel's prime minister is congratulating President Donald Trump for an "historic" summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Tuesday that the meeting was an important step toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

He also praised Trump's "tough" stance on Iran and its nuclear program, which he said was already affecting Iran's economy. He said: "President Trump's policies are an important tiding for Israel, the region and the entire world."

Netanyahu has been one of Trump's most vocal supporters on the global stage. He vehemently opposed the Iran nuclear deal signed between world powers and Iran, from which the U.S. withdrew last month.

Israeli cabinet minister said that North Korea giving up its nuclear weapons would send a "strong" signal to Iran. He says it would "increase the pressure on Iran" to give up its nuclear infrastructure and capabilities.

Israel has staunchly opposed the deal between Iran and world powers meant to curb its nuclear program, which the U.S. withdrew from last month.

Both the U.S. and Israel hope Trump's withdrawal can lead all sides into addressing what they say are the deal's shortcomings.

Iran

A spokesman for the Iranian government warned North Korean leader Kim that Trump could nullify any nuclear deal with North Korea.

The semi-official Fars news agency quoted Mohammad Bagher Nobakht as saying Tuesday: "We are facing a man who revokes his signature while abroad."

Nobakht's remarks were the first by an Iranian official after Trump and Kim concluded their nuclear summit.

While flying for talks with Kim on Sunday, Trump rejected an agreement signed by the leaders of the G7 countries at their summit in Canada.

The U.S. also pulled out of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in May.

China

China has suggested that the U.N. Security Council could consider suspending or lifting sanctions against North Korea if Pyongyang is in compliance with U.N. resolutions and making progress in diplomatic negotiations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Tuesday that China "welcomes and supports" talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump to reach consensus on denuclearization and establishing a peace mechanism.

Geng told reporters in Beijing that the Security Council's sanctions against the North could be suspended or lifted in accordance with the North's actions.

Geng says, "Sanctions are not an end," Geng said. He says: "We believe the Security Council should make efforts to support the diplomat efforts at the present time."

United Nations

The U.N. says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the summit "an important milestone" in advancing peace and "complete and verifiable denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula."

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the secretary-general "urges all concerned parties to seize this momentous opportunity."

Dujarric said Guterres wrote to both leaders before the summit and reiterates Tuesday that "the road ahead requires cooperation, compromise and a common cause."

Guterres told reporters that the International Atomic Energy Agency and other parts of the U.N. system "stand ready to support this process in any way, including verification if requested by the key parties."

U.S. Senate

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said Trump already has given up American leverage over North Korea.

The New York Democrat during a speech on the Senate floor that Trump's meeting with Kim might well have been "a reality show summit."

Schumer spoke as Trump celebrated the first meeting in history between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader. But Trump also faced mounting questions about whether he got too little and gave away too much - including an agreement to halt U.S. military exercises with treaty ally South Korea.

He said if North Korea does not denuclearize, the "meeting alone will be a victory for North Korea and a defeat for the U.S."

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the summit produced "a major step" toward peace.

But the Kentucky Republican said that if the North does not follow through with complete denuclearization, "We and our allies must be prepared to restore the policy of maximum pressure."

McConnell was referring to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement that the U.S. goal remains the "complete verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula." That language is not included in the agreement.

McConnell added that "the next steps in negotiation will test whether we can get to a verifiable deal which enhances the security of North East Asia, our allies and of course, the United States."

Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organization

The Vienna-based body set up to oversee a treaty banning nuclear testing worldwide welcomed the "positive and direct dialogue" between the U.S. and North Korean leaders and offering to support verification efforts.

Lassina Zerbo is the executive secretary of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organization. He says he hopes that Tuesday's summit "will provide a basis for progress toward verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Zerbo says his group would, if invited, "support any verification activities for the permanent closure of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site."

The organization was created more than 20 years ago to monitor the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, but that deal has not yet gone into force because key nations have yet to ratify it.









