A police officer stands guard at the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday night. Photo: REUTERS
world

Gunman dead after shooting 14, killing one, in Toronto

13 Comments
TORONTO

Fourteen people, including a young girl, were shot near downtown Toronto, police in Canada's biggest city said on Sunday, with one person killed and the gunman also dead.

The young girl was in a critical condition, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said.

"We are looking at all possible motives... and not closing any doors," Saunders told reporters at the site of the shooting.

Paramedics, firefighters and police converged on the shooting in Toronto's east end, which has many popular restaurants, cafes and shops.

Police said the gunman had used a handgun.

Reports of gunfire in the city's Greektown neighborhood began at 10 p.m., CityNews.com said. Witnesses said they heard 25 gunshots, the news website reported.

Toronto is grappling with a sharp rise in gun violence this year. Deaths from gun violence in the city jumped 53 percent to 26 so far in 2018 from the same period last year, police data last week showed, with the number of shootings rising 13 percent.

Toronto deployed about 200 police officers from July 20 in response to the recent spate in shootings, which city officials have blamed on gang violence.

Toronto Mayor John Tory told reporters that the city has a gun problem and guns were too readily available to too many people.

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Extremely rare in Canada, and no doubt the nutter got the gun illegally through the US.

5 ( +9 / -4 )

No doubt non-Caucasian gang-related.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

@smith - yes, you are right extremely rare in Canada. We shall see where the gun came from. Who knows?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

there was a shooting just the morning before south of there so it might be connected. Been a rough summer

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Where do these crazy people come from?

Getting a legal gun in Canada takes time and education.

Toronto police have been addressing an illegal gun smuggling situation.

I wonder if this was one of those.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Mental health. Is this an acceptable reason for Canada? I know it’s not to the anti-gun liberals in the USA. So there is “no doubt” the gun came from the USA huh?

"It's not gang related. It looks like someone who is very disturbed," Fletcher said. Councillor Mary Fragedakis also said she heard the gunman was disturbed.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Being a handgun...probability of it coming illegally from south of the border is very high.

We should build a wall.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

So there is “no doubt” the gun came from the USA huh?

I'm curious to find out myself.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

> kawabegawa198Today  01:47 pm JST

No doubt non-Caucasian gang-related.

Sorry, lots of doubt for you and your biases. Witness described the suspect as a white male, in his late to early 30s, who was dressed in all black. Police have yet to provide a suspect description. Best wait until all the facts are in

This is in Greektown, by Christina's and Demetres, for those who know the area

2 ( +2 / -0 )

26 so far this year is 1 a wekk.  Is that "extremely rare?".......

Also is it that hard to get a gun in Canada?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Thank God it happened in Toronto and not in Canada where such things just don’t happen.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Little reason to own one unless you to hunting. You require a license and background legally. You can look it up. We have freely available government websites on the topic. Everything USA doesn't have we have

I can thus speculate that this was a black market gun and a grievance. Note this area is the centre of the Taste of the Danforth in August, 1.5 million people jam packed on the streets for a mega street food festival. Largest Greek food fete in the world? Must be close. They'd be deep in the planning stages with it 3 weeks away

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No doubt non-Caucasian gang-related.

I think you meant to say RIP to the victim.

Is it really that important to be first with the inflammatory bias?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

