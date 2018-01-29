Gunman kills 4 at Pennsylvania car wash

An officer stands guard as people comfort each other near the scene of a fatal shooting at a car wash in Melcroft, Pa., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (Michael Palm /Herald-Standard via AP)

A man who fatally shot four people at a car wash in Pennsylvania was on life support on Sunday, while another woman suffered only minor injuries after hiding in the back of a car, state police said.

The shooting at Ed's Car Wash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the Melcroft community of Saltlick Township, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.

State police said Tim Smith killed 27-year-old William Porterfield, 25-year-old Chelsie Cline, 23-year-old Courtney Snyder and 21-year-old Seth Cline.

Police earlier said that a fifth person was pronounced dead at a hospital, but they said at a late afternoon news conference that the shooter remained on life support.

The survivor was not shot and suffered only minor injuries, they said.

Police said that they were not able to speak with Smith at the hospital. They did not immediately say whether Smith knew the victims.

State Trooper Robert Broadwater said two of the victims were found inside a pickup truck and two others were found outside in the car wash's parking lot.

Family members of the victims told WPXI-TV that the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute. They claim the shooter was a man who used to date one of the victims.

Ed Bukovac, who owns the car wash, told the Tribune-Review that a neighbor called him around 4 a.m. Sunday and said something was wrong at his business. Bukovac said police were on the scene by the time he arrived and that he had few other details about what happened.

A man who lives nearby told the newspaper that he heard about 30 gunshots over a span of several minutes.

Three vehicles were towed from the location. Two were pickup trucks — including the one that two of the victims were found in — and the other was a sedan.

This story has been corrected to change the number of fatalities to four, based on updated information from state police, and to show that the TV station is WPXI-TV, not WXPI-TV in story summary.

