Gunman shot dead after killing 2 police officers, passerby in Belgian city

A gunman killed two police officers and a passer-by on Tuesday before being shot dead in the center of the Belgian city of Liege, public broadcaster RTBF said on its website and authorities said terrorism could not be ruled out as a motive.
La Libre Belgique newspaper quoted a police source as saying the gunman shouted "Allahu Akbar" -- "God is great" in Arabic -- and RTBF said investigators believed the attacker may well have had a terrorist motive.
The man had taken a woman hostage at some point in the attack, the newspaper said.
The national anti-terrorist crisis centre, which Interior Minister Jan Jambon said on Twitter was monitoring the situation, said terrorism could not be excluded as a motive though it was also looking into other possible reasons.
"It (terrorism) is one of the questions on the table, but for the moment all scenarios are open," a spokesman for the crisis centre said.
Two other police officers had been injured, Belga news agency said. A spokeswoman for the Liege public prosecutors office confirmed that two police officers had been shot dead and the gunman "neutralised" but could not confirm other details.
Images on social media showed people scurrying for safety on Liege's central boulevard d'Avroy with shots and sirens being heard in the background.
Liege, an industrial city close to the German border in a French-speaking region, was the scene of a shooting in 2011, when a gunman killed four people and wounded more than 100 others before turning the gun on himself.
Belgium has been on high alert since a Brussels-based Islamic State cell was involved in attacks on Paris in 2015 that killed 130 people and Brussels in 2016 in which 32 died.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
theFritzX
Poor Western Europe. What its done to itself.
commanteer
Good thinking. I understand that "allahu akbar" means "I'm tired of being served cold pomme frites" in some dialects of Laplandish. One mustn't make assumptions.
zichi
There are thousands of refugees and immigrants trying to go back to Syria because the west won't accept them into their culture. People are being smuggled back the other way to Greece and across the sea into Turkey.
Another tragic killing but compared to the mass shootings and gun homicides in America the terror figures pale. So far this year, 2018 more than 5,000 gunshot deaths. 106 mass shootings.
Alfie Noakes
What all those US-manufactured wars in the Middle East have done, more like.
Jimizo
I hope I’m not tempting fate by saying this year’s Ramadan has been less bloody than others.
I’m just trying to find something optimistic.
zichi
The American lead wars against Iraq, Afghanistan, the bombing of Libya, and in Syria have created millions of refugees which fled from their countries in fear for their lives and those of their family and children, They risked their lives to escape. America bombed and made war in the name of freedom but we are left to pick up the pieces.