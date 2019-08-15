Gunman who wounded at least 6 Philadelphia police officers in custody

A gunman who opened fire on police Wednesday as they were serving a drug warrant in Philadelphia, wounding six officers and triggering a standoff that extended into the night, is in police custody, authorities said.
Philadelphia police Sgt Eric Gripp said early Thursday morning that the man was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with police.
The shooting began around 4:30 p.m. as officers went to a home in a north Philadelphia neighborhood of brick and stone row homes to serve a narcotics warrant in an operation "that went awry almost immediately," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.
Many officers "had to escape through windows and doors to get (away) from a barrage of bullets," Ross said.
The six officers who were struck by gunfire have been released from hospitals, Gripp said.
Two other officers were trapped inside the house for about five hours after the shooting broke out but were freed by a SWAT team well after darkness fell on the residential neighborhood. Three people that officers had taken into custody in the house before the shooting started were also safely evacuated, police said.
"It's nothing short of a miracle that we don't have multiple officers killed today," Ross said.
Police implored the gunman to surrender, at one point patching in his lawyer on the phone with him to try to persuade him to give up, Ross said.
"We're doing everything within our power to get him to come out," Ross said during the standoff. "He has the highest assurance he's not going to be harmed when he comes out."
Temple University locked down part of its campus, and several children and staff were trapped for some time in a nearby day care.
Police tried to push crowds of onlookers and residents back from the scene. In police radio broadcasts, officers could be heard calling for backup as reports of officers getting shot poured in.
"I was just coming off the train and I was walking upstairs and there were people running back downstairs who said that there was someone up there shooting cops," said Abdul Rahman Muhammad, 21, an off-duty medic. "There was just a lot of screaming and chaos."
Dozens of officers on foot lined the streets. Others were in cars and some on horses.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents responded to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.
President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr were briefed on the shooting, officials said.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was thankful that officers' injuries weren't life-threatening.
"I'm a little angry about someone having all that weaponry and all that firepower, but we'll get to that another day," Kenney said.
rgcivilian1
Sad, but expected from serving a drug warrant. This is not a gun issue but more of a criminal action resulting from drugs not guns...The media is wrong in calling this an active shooter. This situation is clearly tied to a drug related matter not active shooter. Glad that the police officers were not seriously hurt.
PTownsend
A CRIMINAL WITH a GUN.
Was it got legally? Stolen from another gun owner? From a store? From the military?
The more guns in circulation, the more guns criminals have and the more crimes committed by criminals with guns.
Will the circle be unbroken? Fat chance with the US having such powerful gun lobbies and so many politicians backing them.
sf2k
If only the police were armed none of this would have ever happened......oh wait
Toasted Heretic
Normally it's the cops killing people.
Another day in America.
NCIS Reruns
If the standoff lasts much longer the SWAT team will withdraw, they will call in a B-52 strike and level the entire city block. That's the tried-and-true American way of dealing with 2nd Amendment aberrations.
Cogito Ergo Sum
To the NRA wing.
In both "gone-postal" and sane shootings, a gun is the common factor.
alwaysspeakingwisdom
So Much for American Justice. I'll take Japan's system anyday. The west is a warzone. Maybe the west should learn from Japan.
Joe Blow
Maybe if the place was a gun-free zone, white supremacists wouldn't be shooting cops.
CrazyJoe
Market tanking, multiple global hotspots, rising income inequality, and rampant gun violence in America. Which part of this is supposed to make you believe that America is “great again”?
Lost in all the narrative on gun violence is that every single day our Police Officers are placed in great danger of being killed responding to gun violence. There are Police Officers today that may not be coming home tonight to their family.
Yet, Republicans believe it is more important to protect the BS rights of weekend Rambos than the lives of our Law Enforcement Officers. Disgraceful cannot adequately described these Republicans.
Metal and plastic are worth more than the lives of our Police. Disgraceful, indecent, and an abomination.
Chip Star
Mass shootings have little to do with the justice system. Japan's "justice" system is so full of holes that it resembles Swiss cheese.
Learn things such as constructing quality buildings? How to not question authority? How to not critically think?
William Bjornson
As a sojourner amongst what many describe as the "deadliest animal on Earth", this time in history sees the least display of personal weaponry in Western social life than at any time in the past, but the Human of the past still lives today, no? This story just describes a poorly organised attack upon a person for whom they had no respect and soon learned that such arrogance can have blowback. 9mm, 7.62mm, and/or .45 blowback in crescendo, just what a large burly crowd in a small hallway need. Anyone ever seen "Keystone Kops" movies? There was a time in America when you could ridicule police even in popular comedic shorts (films, features, 1920s). And that's what it must have looked like when holes started to appear in the walls and Kevlar met skin with a punch like horsekick... I hope they had body cameras! Look, no one was killed as of this story. The shooter's Meth is going to run out and then he'll either come out unarmed or do what he has wanted to do for a long time, come out waving and pointing an (empty) gun at the police. If he wasn't being made insane by a substance, he may have just had all he needed of our current society and, hearing 10+ heavily armored hippos in combat boots trying to be quiet in a small hallway outside his door, he made a choice. The consistency of that choice will be determined by how he comes out. If he comes out without the gun, his prison cred is going to be significant...
NCIS Reruns
No, learn such things as limiting gun ownership to shotguns and small-magazine hunting rifles; tight restrictions on purchases of ammunition ("bullet control"); robust enforcement of existing laws regarding storage, transport and use of guns; and crackdowns on criminal gangs, who are the greatest violators of the gun laws. Which is why only 7 firearms homicides were reported in Japan in 2018.
cleo
So let me get this straight.... the holy, etched-in-stone second amendment guarantees the average citizen the right to be armed to the teeth to protect himself from the tyranny of the govmint, isn't that how it goes?
By that logic, the 'at least one gunman' was totally within his rights to protect himself and his property from the arm of the govmint (the police) that attempted to restrict his domestic freedum as a Merkan siddizun, is that the way faithful supporters of the Second and of the NRA see this incident? Of course they are 110% behind the gunman, and think the police should just back off?
rlperez@hotmail.com.au
American democracy at work!
smithinjapan
"I'm a little angry about someone having all that weaponry and all that firepower, but we'll get to that another day,"
Oh, come on! We all know he could have done the same thing with a toaster oven and intent! Or with a water noodle. Guns have nothing to do with gun deaths, or this happening DAILY in the US.
Norman Goodman
Another stupid chapter in the government's stupid drug war of profiteering for the elites facilitated by a blue goon squad who probably actually think they are protecting and serving. Meanwhile in Portugal...peace broke out.