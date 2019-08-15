Gunman wounds at least 6 Philadelphia police; 2 more trapped

At least one gunman opened fire on police Wednesday as they were serving a drug warrant in a Philadelphia neighborhood, wounding six officers and triggering a standoff that extended into the evening, including a potential hostage situation, authorities said.
Two other officers were still trapped inside the house more than four hours after the shooting broke out, as dozens if not hundreds of their fellow police outside tried to talk down the shooter and sporadically took fire from him.
None of the officers' injuries was considered life-threatening and they were being treated at hospitals, Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.
The shooting began around 4:30 p.m. as officers went to a home in a north Philadelphia neighborhood of brick and stone rowhomes, to serve a narcotics warrant, said Police Commissioner Richard Ross. Shots were still being fired three hours later, police said, and officers returned fire.
Ross said many officers "had to escape through windows and doors to get (away) from a barrage of bullets."
Police were imploring the gunman to surrender, calling him on the phone several times and using a loudspeaker to communicate, Ross said.
"We're doing everything within our power to get him to come out," Ross said, adding: "He has the highest assurance he's not going to be harmed when he comes out."
The situation was exacerbated by the apparent presence of officers inside the house with the gunman. Ross said police were trying to resolve a "potential hostage situation" without elaborating.
Asked about two officers inside the house, Ross said: "We believe they're OK, and I'm not going to say much more about that right now, out of concern for their safety."
Temple University locked down part of its campus, and several children and staff were trapped for some time in a nearby daycare.
Police tried to push crowds of onlookers and residents back from the scene. In police radio broadcasts, officers could be heard calling for backup as reports of officers getting shot poured in.
Dozens of officers on foot lined the streets. Others were in cars and some on horses.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents responded to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.
President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr were briefed on the shooting, officials said.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was thankful that officers' injuries weren't life-threatening.
"I'm a little angry about someone having all that weaponry and all that firepower, but we'll get to that another day," Kenney said.
rgcivilian1
Sad, but expected from serving a drug warrant. This is not a gun issue but more of a criminal action resulting from drugs not guns...The media is wrong in calling this an active shooter. This situation is clearly tied to a drug related matter not active shooter. Glad that the police officers were not seriously hurt.
PTownsend
A CRIMINAL WITH a GUN.
Was it got legally? Stolen from another gun owner? From a store? From the military?
The more guns in circulation, the more guns criminals have and the more crimes committed by criminals with guns.
Will the circle be unbroken? Fat chance with the US having such powerful gun lobbies and so many politicians backing them.
sf2k
If only the police were armed none of this would have ever happened......oh wait
Chip Star
There is no information i. Thezartivle thsg says yhdvpolice were serving a "drug warrant."
Toasted Heretic
Normally it's the cops killing people.
Another day in America.
Chip Star
*There is no information in the article that says police were serving a "drug warrant."
kolohe
Chip Star, what drug warrant? Nothing mentioned about a drug warrant. An arrest warrant more likely.
NCIS Reruns
If the standoff lasts much longer the SWAT team will withdraw, they will call in a B-52 strike and level the entire city block. That's the tried-and-true American way of dealing with 2nd Amendment aberrations.
Cogito Ergo Sum
To the NRA wing.
In both "gone-postal" and sane shootings, a gun is the common factor.
alwaysspeakingwisdom
So Much for American Justice. I'll take Japan's system anyday. The west is a warzone. Maybe the west should learn from Japan.
Joe Blow
Maybe if the place was a gun-free zone, white supremacists wouldn't be shooting cops.
CrazyJoe
Market tanking, multiple global hotspots, rising income inequality, and rampant gun violence in America. Which part of this is supposed to make you believe that America is “great again”?
Lost in all the narrative on gun violence is that every single day our Police Officers are placed in great danger of being killed responding to gun violence. There are Police Officers today that may not be coming home tonight to their family.
Yet, Republicans believe it is more important to protect the BS rights of weekend Rambos than the lives of our Law Enforcement Officers. Disgraceful cannot adequately described these Republicans.
Metal and plastic are worth more than the lives of our Police. Disgraceful, indecent, and an abomination.
Chip Star
Mass shootings have little to do with the justice system. Japan's "justice" system is so full of holes that it resembles Swiss cheese.
Learn things such as constructing quality buildings? How to not question authority? How to not critically think?
Chip Star
Agreed. I was responding to the very first post.
Haaa Nemui
What's an "unman"?
PTownsend
A male so afraid of existence that it carries a weapon and then becomes an 'unman', no longer even human.
Haaa Nemui
Article might have since been edited but there is now at least, in the very first paragraph.
Educator60
Chip StarToday 09:35 am JST
*There is no information in the article that says police were serving a "drug warrant."
What? It’s in in the very first sentence of the article.
Chip Star
Yep: