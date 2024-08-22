Harris' running mate Tim Walz introduces himself to nation after Bill Clinton tears into Trump

Minnesota Gov Tim Walz accepted his party's nomination for vice president Wednesday and used his Democratic National Convention address to thank the packed arena for “bringing the joy” to an election transformed by the elevation of his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris.
“We're all here tonight for one simple, beautiful reason: We love this country," Walz said.
Democrats gathered at Chicago’s United Center are hoping to build on the momentum Harris has brought since taking over the top of the party’s presidential ticket last month. They want to harness the Democratic exuberance that followed President Joe Biden stepping aside while also making clear to their supporters that they face a fierce battle with former President Donald Trump.
Many Americans had never heard of Walz until Harris made him her running mate. In his first weeks of campaigning, he’s charmed supporters with his background and helped to balance Harris’ coastal background as a cultural representative of Midwestern states whose voters she needs this fall.
But Walz also has faced scrutiny, including questions about embellishing his background. His wife this week clarified that she did not undergo in vitro fertilization, as Walz has repeatedly claimed, but used other fertility treatments. Republicans also have criticized Walz for a 2018 comment he made about carrying weapons in war. Though he served in the National Guard for 24 years, he did not deploy to a war zone.
Benjamin C. Ingman, one of Walz's old high school students, introduced the man many speakers — and Harris at times — have referred to as “Coach Walz.” At Ingman's prompting, many of Walz’s former players from the 1999 high school state championship team he helped coach -- many decked out in their red and white jerseys -- took the stage to help introduce him.
The Bill and Oprah Show
Walz's speech followed former President Bill Clinton who returned to a place he knows well, the Democratic National Convention stage, to denounce Donald Trump as selfish and praise Kamala Harris as focused on the needs of Americans — firing up his party with his trademark off-the-cuff flourishes.
“We’ve got a pretty clear choice it seems to me. Kamala Harris, for the people. And the other guy who has proved, even more than the first go-around, that he’s about me, myself and I," Clinton said.
The nation’s 42nd president and a veteran of his party’s political convention going back decades, Clinton was once declared the “secretary of explaining stuff” by Barack Obama, whose reelection bid in 2012 was bolstered by a Clinton stemwinder at that year's DNC.
Now 78 — the same age as Trump — Clinton's delivery was sometimes halting, his movements slower and he mispronounced Harris' first name twice. His left hand often shook when he wasn't using it to grip the lectern.
Still, he delivered several memorable, homespun pronouncements including asking. "What does her opponent do with his voice? He mostly talks about himself. So the next time you hear him, don’t count the lies, count the I's.”
His primary warmup act was a two-term president and generational leader of his party who noted that he attended his first convention in 1976 — then corrected himself by saying it was actually 1972.
"I have no idea how many more of these I’ll be able to come to,” Clinton said.
Still, Clinton implored delegates about the Harris-Walz ticket, “If you vote for this team, if you can get them elected and let them bring in this breath of fresh air, you will be proud of it for the rest of your life.”
“Your children will be proud of it,” he said. “Your grandchildren will be proud of it.”
Oprah Winfrey, who long hosted her signature talk show from Chicago, picked up on one of Democrats’ favorite themes of late, scoffing at Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance having once derided “childless cat ladies” as he argued that Americans should be having more children.
Winfrey said that if a burning house belonged to a “childless cat lady,” neighbors would still help and “try to get that cat out too.”
“We are beyond ridiculous tweets and lies and foolery,” she said of Trump, before referencing a recent comment he made to supporters about only having to vote once more — for him — and never again.
“You’re looking at a registered independent who’s proud to vote again and again and again, because that’s what Americans do,” she said. “Voting is the best of America.”
A focus on ‘freedoms’
The night's theme was “a fight for our freedoms," with the programming focusing on abortion access and other rights that Democrats want to center in their campaign against Trump. Speaker after speaker argued that their party wants to defend freedoms while Republicans want to take them away.
Colorado Gov Jared Polis used a prop that has become a convention staple, an oversized book meant to represent the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025, a sweeping set of goals to shrink government and push it to the right, if Trump wins. Polis even ripped a page from the ceremonial volume and said he was going to keep it and show it to undecided voters.
The former president has distanced himself from Project 2025, but its key authors include his former top advisers. His running mate, JD Vance, wrote the foreword for the Heritage Foundation CEO's new book.
Florida Rep Debbie Wasserman Schultz told the story of a woman in her state, which enacted new abortion restrictions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, who was forced to carry to term a child with a fatal illness, only to watch the newborn die just hours after birth.
Dana Nessel, Michigan's attorney general and an openly gay woman, declared, “I got a message for the Republicans and the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court: You can pry this wedding band from my cold, dead, gay hand.”
Rep Bennie Thompson of Mississippi spoke about the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. He chaired a congressional committee that investigated the mob overrunning the Capitol, saying, “They wanted to stop the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in American history.”
“Thank God they failed,” Thompson said.
Trump bashed the convention as a “charade” and noted the fact that he has been a frequent topic of conversation. He also singled out his predecessor, Obama, for a highly critical convention speech Tuesday night, saying Obama had been “nasty.”
A recognition of the Oct 7 hostages
Democrats recognized the hostages still being held by Hamas after its Oct. 7 attack on Israel in which 1,200 people were killed. Jon and Rachel Goldberg-Polin brought some in the arena to tears as they paid tribute to their son Hersh, who was abducted in the attack.
Freeing hostages “is not a political issue. It is a humanitarian issue,” Jon Goldberg-Polin said, adding that “in a competition of pain there are no winners.”
The Israel-Hamas war has split the Democratic base, with pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating outside the United Center and several speakers this week acknowledging civilian deaths in the Israeli offensive in Gaza. More than 40,000 people have died in Gaza, according to local health authorities.
Associated Press writers Zeke Miller in Chicago, Jill Colvin and Ali Swenson in New York and Chris Megerian in Washington contributed to this report.
Asiaman7
Excellent. Bill standing up to one of life’s bullies.
Quo Primum
The Washington Free Beacon’s Joe Simonson reported that scores of people were filing out of the DNC because of how dangerous it was becoming outside:
“Insane security failures. People are turning around and leaving. All because of fear about protests. Clown show.”
People were reported to be “getting trampled” and “jumping over barriers” during the panic.
One floor delegate called the situation “absolute chaos,” and that the DNC is “the worst event I’ve ever been to.”
Outside the United Center, left-wing agitators were destroying fencing and clashing with police.
(Wow. Left-wing violence. Never seen that before. That was sarcasm, by the way.)
Instead of condemning any of this, Joe Biden said that a lot of these protesters have a “point.”
There weren’t rows of boarded-up buildings during the RNC in Milwaukee. Riot police didn’t fight with protesters who tore down security fencing. No one spat on the cops.
Those are scenes that are apparently reserved for the newly self-christened Party of Joy.
To the Left, it seems, "joyful" is when you destroy property and attack the police.
Blacklabel
Bill looked and sounded rough.
Still a fan though. He’s entitled to his (incorrect) opinion. Not the first time he has had questionable judgement though.
stormcrow
Great speaker in a folksy and believable kind of way.
Quo Primum
Clinton is only "tearing into Trump" because he can't defend the Biden/Harris administration's horrible job performance.
Nobody can. Not if they've got two objective brain cells in their heads to rub together, anyway.
Everything is demonstrably and verifiably worse under Biden/Harris then it was under Trump I. This is an undeniable fact.
The economy. Prices. Inflation. Border security. Wars breaking out in eastern Europe and the Middle East. An absolutely and atrociously bungled Afghanistan withdrawal.
Everything. Everything is worse under the current administration than under the previous one.
Kamala Harris is promising to fix all of the very problems that her administration has failed to fix for the past 3 years, and in fact has made undeniably worse.
That's why we absolutely need a Trump II.
I'm not sure which part of Trump I is more objectionable to Clinton -- the world peace, the security at home, or the prosperity.
Blacklabel
Trump has been mentioned by name over 200 times without even counting tonight.
policies? Nothing.
bass4funk
I voted for Clinton twice, the guy was at the time quite alright, measured, pragmatic, center, old-school Democrat didn’t have radical money-robbing policies, anything like the Marxists and Socialists we see today that completely took over the party.
Asiaman7
President Clinton: "Since the end of the Cold War in 1989, America has created about 51 million new jobs. What's the score? Democrats 50, Republicans 1."
—
Mostly True.
The number of jobs created from 1989 through March 2024 — under Republican Presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Donald Trump, and Democratic Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden — was 50.6 million. Of that number, a bit over 1 million, or about 2.6%, were created during the Republican presidencies.
—
https://www.politifact.com/article/2024/aug/22/2024-dnc-tim-walz-fact-check/
Blacklabel
Yeah it was really odd last night when the Obamas kept mentioning how great everything will become again once Kamala gets in office.
basically admitting everything is poor now and overlooking that Kamaya is in office now.
that was the fun of Biden speech. He (likely intentionally) credited her with everything that was done over the last 3.5 years.
While she was desperately trying to distance herself from all of it, he pulled her right back in by giving her credit and praise for driving it
Bill was good but did blatantly lie that Biden “voluntarily” stepped away from power. Joe should be speaking tomorrow night in a just world, as he won the vote.
burgers and beers
Both Obama and Clinton have some great one line zingers. Sure know how to work the crowd. Gotta love that. But since Kamala is on a roll and seems to have the election in the bag why the continued feet dragging on policy releases or public interviews ? The show is great but isn't the electorate beginning to wonder about some substance?
Quo Primum
And who fact-checks the "fact checkers"?
Please. These "fact checkers" have a long and demonstrated history of raging pro-Democrat bias.
They're not different than the mainstream media in general. And just slapping a "fact checker" label on yourself doesn't automatically make you perfect and infallible.
And besides, a very large chunk of those "created jobs" were post-COVID.
But they were mostly a case of jobs RETURNING after they were DESTROYED primarily due to draconian and excessive COVID measures put in place mostly by DEMOCRAT GOVERNORS.
This is unbelievable. This party destroys jobs, and then when those jobs return, they take credit for "creating jobs."
Don't vote for these liars, people.
Mike_Oxlong
Bill certainly had his share of scandals. Let he without sin cast the first stone.
piskian
I have to wonder,as a British,and a neutral observer,whether these posters are renumerated for their comments?
Otherwise,it seems a colossal waste of time,emotion and energy.
Multinationals control most governments nowadays,we all know this
Some dude
Republicans: "Clinton, Obama, etc. all attack Trump. They're aiming at the low-hanging fruit!"
Everyone else: "So, where's the high-hanging fruit?"
onedragon
"Tears into" really? So much hype.
Quo Primum
Exactly. That really is all the Democrats seem to have. "Trump is bad, Trump is bad, Trump is bad, wind and repeat."
Everything was better when Trump was president before.
Since he left and Biden/Harris took over, the economy has slumped badly.
Prices have risen unbelievably dramatically.
The southern border, which Harris was put in personal charge of dealing with, is an absolute mess.
Meanwhile, half of the world is on fire. Under Trump, no new wars broke out anywhere.
Biden/Harris inherited a relatively stable situation in Afghanistan. They proceeded to mess it up completely. Now, thanks to the Party That Cares About Women, women in Afghanistan are lower than second-class citizens again.
And meanwhile, media outlets like Japan Today are running hysterical stories about Trump visiting some town with "historic ties to white supremacy" -- while "forgetting" to mention that Joe Biden himself also visited that same town.
The RNC had no incidents of violence against police or damage anywhere. At the DNC, people are leaving in fear of their own safety, and multiple police officers in Chicago have been injured in attacks by left-wing lunatics.
I wish I didn't have to write all of this, but somebody has to do it on here.
Some dude
Both Obama and Clinton have some great one line zingers. Sure know how to work the crowd. Gotta love that. But since Kamala is on a roll and seems to have the election in the bag why the continued feet dragging on policy releases or public interviews ? The show is great but isn't the electorate beginning to wonder about some substance?
Well, let's say she does. She releases a list of policies and starts doing public events, interviews, etc.
Is that going to change anyone's mind at all?
Republicans / MAGA people will vote for Trump even if he comes around their house and shoots their dog.
Democrats are never going to vote for Trump in a trillion years.
There can't be anyone out there who can, in good faith, call themselves "undecided".
In modern politics, policy, publicity, the press, etc. are basically just giving ammunition to the people who are against you.
Quo Primum
Just four or five months ago, even many in the "progressive" media (which is most of the media) were saying that Kamala Harris was a political liability for Joe Biden, who was then the presumptive Democrat nominee.
Some were even calling for her to step down. This was the "progressive" media, mind you.
They were saying she was unimpressive, unaccomplished, a failure as southern-border czar, and so on.
This was just four or five months ago.
Now, they're treating Kamala Harris as the best thing since JFK.
Just let that sink in for a moment, folks, before you commit the utterly colossal mistake of actually voting for this woman.
dagon
The Tea Party which birthed MAGA and their "Contract with(on) America" was all trickle down/ destroy labor protections, enshrine banker bailouts and legislate corporate takeover of American politics.
Now with Project 2025 people know it is so heinous they are trying to keep it as plausibly deniable as possible. So much for GOP party platforms.
Oprah, Pete Buttigieg and AOC also had powerful speeches highlighting the differences with Trump.
You have to give it to the Dems, they have a deep bench of people who speak leadership.
Unlike the foaming, spewing MAGA rabble whose debility goes up to the very top.
Jimizo
Bill Clinton arguably the most gifted politician of recent times but showing his age here.
Still sounds in far better mental shape than Trump though
bass4funk
True
I don’t know about all that.
bass4funk
Well, that was because of Obama, I should thank him actually.
What is up with you guys and this Project 2025, No one is going to implement it, no one, relax.
You are joking, right? ROFL!
And? No one is thinking about voting for these people, so their opinions don’t matter.
The difference is, they were talking about disastrous Marxist and Socialist policies and you don’t need a celeb to frost all over it like it's a glazed donut.
piskian
@Some Dude.
Yep, reckon you may be right.
Perhaps a transition from South/North or religious extremism of America's history?
They always seem to need something to argue against,to espouse their opinions.
Fascinating.
finally rich
Mentions at night one of the DNC:
TRUMP: 147 times
ECONOMY: 27 times
BORDER: 8 times
CRIME: 6 times
PRICES: 5 times
INFLATION: 3 times
Priorities!
dagon
Clinton was a neo-liberal who dismantled American manufacturing and sold it off to China and outsourcing with NAFTA, setting the stage for white disillusionment and a race to the bottom and MAGA. Also a MIC interventionist .
Trump donated to his campaigns too.
He got in some good digs at Trump's character though.
finally rich
Been telling these guys since January or so.
The thousands upon thousands of angry comments won't change a thing, the election has been already decided.
Bob Fosse
“When it comes to the border, hear me when I say, you know nothing, Donald Trump.”
El Paso. Someone actually from the border. I’d take her word.
finally rich
Democrats are a cult. They care nothing about the Country or everyday working Americans.
All they care about is getting Trump.
bass4funk
TRUMP: 147 times
That’s all they have, those are their policies.
Yeah, but Bill can’t say squat about Trump because Trump jabbed him up as well. Bill has his own problems still, that Epstein thing is still hanging over his shoulder.
John
Day 2 viewership is in. 20.8 million. That’s 6 million more viewers than the GQP snooze-fest.
So. Much. Winning.
Cards fan
Yes, vote for the fascist liars I support.
Ricky Kaminski13
Always liked Bill Clinton, he certainly had the touch with people, but the Democratic Party of today compared to what it was in his day is a completely different monster. Hardly even recognizable. Having a free abortion clinic at the venue was particularly classy guys. Sacrifice a baby for the cause. Love your work. So inspirational.
Desert Tortoise
She released a list of policy proposals last week including some to help make housing affordable for first time buyers and measures to stop price gouging on food (if you look at publicly available corporate financial statements you will see that big grocery chain profit margins more than doubled during the pandemic, their prices rising more than twice as fast as their costs). I guess you weren't paying attention last week.
Jimizo
I remember the days when Republicans went after Clinton for sullying the dignity and integrity of that most sacred office.
These days they defend Trump.
The moral slide of the right in the US is alarming.
No standards left. Nothing left to sell out.
Cards fan
lol you didn't have to.
dagon
I think I need a Trump/MAGA Whisperer to understand what this means.
The speakers at the DNC like AOC are speaking to actual issues faced by Americans.
If for MAGA making billionaires like the God Emperor pay the same tax rate as bartenders is labeled 'Marxist', so be it.
Desert Tortoise
It was Ronald Reagan who made a deliberate decision to run big deficits during the Cold War and simultaneously help grow the economies of allied nations by buying their imports in order to win the war for hearts and minds. If the west was visibly and obviously more free and more prosperous than the Communist states that would help the narrative that capitalism and democracy were superior to communism. The upshot was those budget deficits generated lots of debt instruments, US Govt bonds that our trading partners quickly figured out buying them was a good way to use the excess US Dollars generated by their trade surpluses. The surplus of US Dollars should have caused the value of the Dollar to fall, making the trade deficits self correcting, but that didn't happen. US debt is the reason the US has a huge trade deficit. If there were no T bills for trade partners to buy, any surplus of US Dollars would lead to a devaluation, making US exports less expensive in trade and making imports more expensive. That is how free trade is supposed to work, but US debt spending handed US trade partners the tool to perpetuate their trade surpluses, at the expense of US industry.
It was Bill Clinton and his economic team who figured out that game when the Japanese, who had at the time vast holdings of US Treasuries, threatened to sell them all at once. The US modeled what would happen if they did, decided Japan would be hurt a lot worse than anyone else and basically dared Japan to sell. Cooler head prevailed in Japan and they pulled back from their threat. However this focused the best economic minds in the Clinton administration on the threat the national debt posed and by the last two years of the Clinton administration the US budget had small surpluses. During the 2000 Presidential campaign there was even talk of splitting the surplus between paying down the debt and adding funds to the Social Security Trust Fund. By then the national debt, which was 69% of GDP when Bill Clinton took office was down to 59% of GDP.
However George W. Bush won the election and the first thing he did was cut taxes and increase the national debt. When he left office the national debt was over 90% of GDP.
True facts. I was a grad student working on my MA in Econ during this time and we watched this in real time. It was highly educational.
dagon
Clinton did take advantage of that end of Cold War peace dividend and balanced the budget and created a surplus even.
Cut entitlements and welfare benefits too. In many ways a more classically conservative Republican than those who attacked him in the GOP.
finally rich
I like Trump but I wouldnt jump down people's throat for him, much less waste hours of my day not making money or enjoying anything... for him.
Definitely not a cult.
Keep coming! Kamala needs your help!
onedragon
It's all a smoke screen, trust yet verify.
Blacklabel
At least we have learned from Kamala that you don’t have to win every game to be undefeated!