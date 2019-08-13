Hong Kong's airport reopens after protests but more than 200 flights cancelled

Hong Kong's airport reopened on Tuesday but its administrator warned that flight movements would still be affected, after China said protests that have swept the city over the past two months had begun to show the "sprouts of terrorism".
Some flights resumed but many others were cancelled. Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific said it had cancelled more than 200 flights into and out of the airport on Tuesday, according to its website.
The airport, one of the world's busiest, blamed demonstrators for halting flights on Monday. The exact trigger for the closure was not clear because protesters occupying the arrivals hall since Friday have been peaceful.
The airport was the latest focus of protests that began two months ago. The sometimes violent protests began as opposition to a now-suspended bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China but have grown into wider calls for democracy.
The protests have plunged the Chinese-ruled territory into its most serious crisis in decades, presenting Chinese leader Xi Jinping with one of his biggest challenges since he came to power in 2012.
Analysts said the disruptions and protests in Hong Kong were unsettling Asian stock markets, and the Hang Seng index opened 1.1% lower on Tuesday.
Embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the "lawbreaking activities in the name of freedom" were damaging the rule of law and that it could take a long time for the city to recover from the protests.
The protesters have been switching tactics in recent weeks and more than a dozen sit-ins were planned at hospitals in the city, according to social media posts on Tuesday.
Most of the protesters had left the airport shortly after midnight, with about 50 still there on Tuesday morning.
"Hong Kong International Airport will implement flight rescheduling today with flight movements expected to be affected," said a notice published on the Hong Kong International Airport's official mobile app on Tuesday.
Cathay Pacific said it would only operate a limited number of flights for connecting passengers. Airport flight boards showed the likes of Emirates Airline and Virgin Australia had flights scheduled to depart on Tuesday.
China said on Monday protests in the Asian financial hub had reached a critical juncture.
"Protesters have been frequently using extremely dangerous tools to attack the police in recent days, constituting serious crimes with sprouts of terrorism emerging," said Hong Kong and Macau Affairs office spokesman Yang Guang in Beijing.
Some Hong Kong legal experts say the official description of terrorism could lead to the use of anti-terror laws.
Protesters in turn say police have used excessive force, firing tear gas and bean bag pellets at close range, and are calling for an independent inquiry into the crisis.
Demonstrators say they are fighting the erosion of the "one country, two systems" arrangement enshrining some autonomy for Hong Kong when China took it back from Britain in 1997.
Hong Kong's airport is the 8th busiest by passenger traffic, handling 73 million passengers a year.
Shares in Cathay, which fell to a 10-year-low on Monday, continued their slide on Tuesday and were down more than 4.5% in morning trading.
The company is caught in crosswinds between Beijing and pro-democracy groups in Hong Kong after the Chinese civil aviation regulator demanded it suspend personnel who engaged in or supported the protests from staffing flights into its airspace.
The closure of the Hong Kong airport added to that pressure. A Reuters reporter saw more than 100 travellers queuing up at Cathay's ticketing counter early on Tuesday.
"The way to handle last night was chaotic," said Kate Flannery from Australia, who was travelling to Paris. "The airport authority didn't deal with the situation. I felt like I was walking around and nobody gave us information."
A Cathay customer officer at the airport, who declined to provide his name, said nearly all the airline's flights were full.
"It is possible that the airport authority will cancel more flights as they need to control the air traffic movements at the Hong Kong International Airport," he said.
8T
The only terrorists are the Beijing police force.
commanteer
Step one: Infiltrate
Step two: Suggest the protestors are terrorists
Step three: The infiltrators will commit a terroristic act
Step four: The government sends in troops to "stamp out terrorism."
Protests end, and over the next month many of the leaders will quietly be arrested and disappear.
kyronstavic
When will democratic governments around the world wake up and isolate China from commerce and political connections until the brutal and despotic CCP falls?
CrazyJoe
The protesters are doing what China's leadership fears the most - practicing democracy. If even a small part of the Chinese people were to demand freedom and democracy, China's government would collapse, and the corrupt party elite would have to give up their power and wealth.
Silvafan
China won't let the Empire wannabe fall because of some protesters. They still have a plan to export over 300 million people worldwide to other countries for all kinds of nefarious reasons.
Norman Goodman
Any group of people will a population equal or greater to Liechtenstein, or perhaps even smaller, has the right to independence on the very ground they stand on. This should be obvious to all people whether its Hong Kong, Crimea. Quebec, Scotland or even a U.S. city or state wanting to cede. Anything else is being a slave to despots and favoring it. But there are a lot of very stupid people in the world.
theFu
When asked their names in interviews, the protestors should all say Xi.
zones2surf
Videos coming in today from Shenzen indicate that China is staging massive resources along the border.
Anyone that thinks a repeat of Tiananmen won't happen is delusional.
The PRC has no compunction about crushing resistance and killing innocent people in the process.
Bad things are about to happen!!
Lamilly
If protesters behaved this way in the US, (causing a disruption bad enough to close an airport ) I wonder how they would be treated? I'm not against the protest, just wondering how another Government would react?
Osaka_Doug
Yes, I wonder too why the airport decided to close yesterday. I imagine the officials were told to close the airport by government officials to counter the sympathy from those using the airport. The one country, two system approach is obviously not working and the HKG administrators need to ensure the protestors concerns are addressed. It is easy for this to stop if the government honestly adheres to their promises to the world (not just HKG).
Osaka_Doug
Simple, the government just needs to talk with the students and cancel extradition bill completely. A government that respects the people would agree to do that.
Eppee
Open discussion channels with the protesters. Listen to them, talk to them.
I would guess that ensuring the security of travelers would have become impossible in those conditions, better close it than facing security issues in an international airport.
theFu
People in the US have the right to choose who stands for elections and for whom they vote. There are also processes to have govt officials removed from office.
Only govt accounts say there was a reason to close the airport. Other sources say the protesters were not causing any issues, were passing out fliers with their grievances, and were completely peaceful.
Protesting is an American cultural thing, like freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, the right to assemble. Americans DEMAND them, for popular and unpopular speech/protests. Hong Kongers do understand.