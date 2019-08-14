Hong Kong airport reopens amid warnings over protests

Hong Kong's airport resumed operations on Wednesday, rescheduling hundreds of flights that had been disrupted over the past two days as protesters clashed with riot police in a deepening crisis in the Chinese-controlled city.
Ten weeks of increasingly violent clashes between police and pro-democracy protesters, angered by a perceived erosion of freedoms, have plunged the Asian financial hub into its worst crisis since it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
About 30 protesters remained at the airport early on Wednesday while workers scrubbed it clean of blood and debris from overnight. Check-in counters reopened to queues of hundreds of weary travellers who had waited overnight for their flights.
Police condemned violent acts by protesters overnight and said on Wednesday a large group had "harassed and assaulted a visitor and a journalist". Some protesters said they believed one of those men was an undercover Chinese agent and that another was a reporter from China's Global Times newspaper.
Five people were detained in the latest disturbances, police said, bringing the number of those arrested since the protests began in June to more than 600.
Operations at the city's international airport were seriously disrupted as riot police used pepper spray to disperse thousands of black-clad protesters.
In Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump said the Chinese government was moving troops to the border with Hong Kong and urged calm.
Trump described events in Hong Kong as tricky but hoped it would work out for everybody, including China, and "for liberty" without anyone getting hurt or killed.
The Hang Seng stock index fell to a seven-month low on Tuesday and embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the city had been pushed into a state of "panic and chaos".
China condemned some protesters for using dangerous tools to attack police, saying the clashes showed "sprouts of terrorism". The protests represent one of the biggest challenges for Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.
In another potentially ominous warning, China's official People's Daily said in a front-page commentary on Wednesday that using the "sword of the law to stop violence and restore order is overwhelmingly the most important and urgent task for Hong Kong".
Demonstrators say they are fighting the erosion of the "one country, two systems" arrangement that enshrined some autonomy for Hong Kong when it returned to China in 1997.
The protests began in opposition to a now-suspended bill that would have allowed the extradition of suspects for trial in mainland China but have swelled into wider calls for democracy.
Hong Kong's Airport Authority said on Wednesday it had obtained an interim injunction to stop people from obstructing airport operations. It said protesters could only demonstrate in designated areas.
Flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways published a half-page advertisement in the Hong Kong Economic Journal on Wednesday pledging its support for the government and calling for the resumption of the rule of law and social order.
"Rule of law is the cornerstone of prosperity and for people to live and work in peace. We have to act now to oppose violence, to resume the peace, and to maintain the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong," it said.
Swire Pacific also said in an advertisement in the same paper that, as Cathay's largest shareholder, it supported the carrier's "zero tolerance on illegal activity".
China's aviation regulator demanded last week that Cathay suspend personnel who engaged in or supported protests in Hong Kong from staffing flights into its airspace. The carrier later suspended two pilots.
Some tourists stopped to look at posters put up by protesters in the airport's arrival hall.
"To do a protest you have to get people's attention. Protests at the airport can let the whole world know what is happening in Hong Kong," said Canadian tourist Jason Grafstrom.
Check-in operations at the airport were suspended late on Tuesday afternoon, a day after an unprecedented shutdown. Thousands of peaceful protesters had swarmed the arrivals and departures halls earlier on Tuesday, chanting, singing and waving banners.
Some protesters used luggage trolleys to blockade the doors to customs checkpoints. Protesters scuffled with police and several police vehicles were blocked amid heated scenes later on Tuesday night, according to Reuters witnesses.
A policeman was seen drawing his gun at one point.
The United Nations human rights commissioner, Michele Bachelet, urged Hong Kong authorities to exercise restraint and investigate evidence that tear gas was fired at protesters in ways banned under international law.
China responded by saying her comments sent the wrong signal to what it described as violent criminal offenders.
Forward Keys, a flight data company, said the recent wave of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong had deterred people from making plans to visit the city.
"The situation in Hong Kong has deteriorated substantially in the past eight weeks, and particularly so in the past four weeks," said spokesman David Tarsh.
Long-haul bookings to Hong Kong between June 16 and Aug. 9 were down 4.7 percent from the same period last year, he said.
CrazyJoe
All the best Hong Kong! I applaud your bravery and lack of apathy when your personal freedoms are threatened. You could teach the rest of the world about what it means to have a social conscience and the strength to stand up for those beliefs.
We will be watching.
jj1067
Just learned Royal Thai Air Force is sending 2 aircrafts to evacuate Thai people from HK. Time limit seems to be near.
Toasted Heretic
The bravery of these protesters brings tears to my eyes. I hope so very much that China does not use brutal intervention. On the plus side, the whole world is watching but then again, we were watching 30 years ago, as well.
Kaerimashita
Edging ever closer to full scale crackdown. Like China gives a hoot what the rest of the world thinks.
zones2surf
Since I lived and worked in HK for nearly 6 years, I have been in touch with my local friends in HK (not foreign expats) and they all support and are involved in the current protests.
They know that this could all end with the PLA deployed in the streets and HK forever changed, but they believe the cause is right and must be pursued.
More than anything, they long for true democracy where the CE is elected by the people, not some prearranged selection process that Beijing controls.
Carrie Lam has no legitimacy in their eyes, as she was not chosen by the people.
Truly remarkable people, fighting for a cause they know is probably quixotic!
Akie
Pro-democracy ? OMG.
Akie
If this is democracy, what is chaos ?
rlperez@hotmail.com.au
CrazyJoe: "I applaud your bravery and lack of apathy when your personal freedoms are threatened."
Can you tell us exactly what "freedoms" you are referring to.
zones2surf: " they long for true democracy"
Can you tell us exactly what "true democracy" is and what you are referring to?
M3M3M3
Let's face some hard truths about this; The protestors are attempting to force a confrontation with China at a time when China is at the height of its power and those who might support Hong Kong independence in the west are either not in power or extremely weak. It's suicidal and foolish to make any move now. Hong Kong was assured political autonomy until 2047, but the violence and disruption gives China a legitimate legal excuse to move in at 20:47 later tonight. The smarter game plan was always to wait China out, because whether China makes it to 2047 is still an open question. They should have waited to see if a Gorbachev-style reformer comes to power in the CCP, or for unrest to kick off on the mainland first, or for an economic crisis to hit. Violence and disruption was always going to be a last resort in 2047, not a first restort in 2019 when time is still on Hong Kong's side.
rlperez@hotmail.com.au
M3M3M3: "It's suicidal and foolish to make any move now."
"The move is being now because the West is trying to contain China's economic growth. How dare China have an economy as great as the US. How dare China have a military as great as the US. So far US trade sanctions and tariffs have not worked so lets us the HK citizens to advance our cause, lets manipulate them so we can disrupted Chinese commerce.
Akie
Stupidity is the best friend of colonial mentality.
zones2surf
@Akie,
You do know what democracy is, right?
The ability for the people to choose their leaders!
When the people are denied that ability and the "leaders" that are chosen without their consent undertake actions against the will of the people, what recourse do the people have??
Absence of democracy results in revolution!
You should know! That is why Mao came to be and the Communists took control of China!
Akie
zones2surf, tell me which leaders are chosen by majority people, and their popular rating ?
zones2surf
@rlperez@hotmail.com.au,
Right. Because Trump has been such a huge advocate for the protestors in HK.
Oh, wait....
He hasn't and seems to have said this an internal matter for China.
Do you know ordinary HKers?? Do you know why they protest?? Because I do, having lived there for 6 years. I was there in 2014 for Occupy Central.
The lives of ordinary HKers have been screwed by the elites who bow to the will of the mainland authorities. They have absolutely no control over their futures.
But, hey, it must be those dang meddlers from the U.S., the C.I.A., etc.
Right.......
rlperez@hotmail.com.au
zones2surf: " Do you know why they protest?? Because I do, having lived there for 6 years." Well let us all into the secrete.
"The lives of ordinary HKers have been screwed by the elites"
Do you mean the same as the elites have done to ordinary citizens in the US? Trump is a typical elite who is screwing the average citizen.
"You do know what democracy is, right?
The ability for the people to choose their leaders!"
Many people in the US, mainly US CITIZENS of the US annexed territories, do not have the right to vote or stand for presidency; these are regarded as second class citizens, so I gauss the US is not democratic.
zones2surf
@Akie,
Certainly not China or Hong Kong.
The U.S., yes.
Japan, yes.
The UK, yes.
You may criticize their systems for electing their leaders, but they are democratic. There is a mechanism for the ordinary citizen / voter to select their leader.
But in HK, most certainly not.
zones2surf
@rlperez@hotmail.com.au,
Ahh, yes, typical deflection.
Let's assume Trump is a typical elite screwing the average citizen. Guess what? The voters can vote him out next year. By direct vote.
Can HK voters vote out the insufferable, incompetent Beijing stooge, Carrie Lam?? Nope/
As for the U.S. annexed territories, please be specific. Which "territories?? And, remember, I am talking about the right for HKers to choose the CE, not to choose the Premier of the PRC. Which is where your analogy breaks down!
M3M3M3
@rlperez@hotmail.com.au
I don't necessarily disagree with you. My comment is just an observation how poorly planned the protest movement is from a strategic point of view, not that I support it.
My ultimate sympathies are with the silent majority in HK who've planned their lives, careers, businesses and economic futures around 2047 but might have it all turned upside down through no fault of their own.
rlperez@hotmail.com.au
zones2surf: Do you consider a President's veto of congress to be democratic? Congress has been elected by the people.
Do you consider signing of Presidential orders to be democratic, these generally bypass congress.
Democracy requires citizens to be fully and honestly informed before voting for a candidate, it requires a candidate to be independent and not be bank rolled by specific interest groups (eg the NRA). Democracy requires not vote rigging or election manipulation, no campaign interference.
Akie
Ignorance is ignorance, call it sweat heart, call it honey, it is still ignorance.