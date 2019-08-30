Hong Kong democracy activists get bail; protest march banned

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong and another core member of a pro-democracy group were granted bail Friday after being charged with inciting people to join a protest in June, while authorities denied permission for a major march in what appears to be a harder line on this summer's protests.
The organizers of Saturday's march, the fifth anniversary of a decision by China against allowing fully democratic elections for the leader of Hong Kong, said they were calling it off after an appeals board denied permission. It was unclear whether some protesters would still demonstrate on their own.
Police have been rejecting more applications for rallies and marches, citing violence at or after earlier ones. They also are arresting people for protests earlier this summer.
Andy Chan, the leader of a pro-independence movement, was arrested at the airport Thursday night. Three others were taken in earlier this week for the vandalizing of the legislature offices on July 1.
"The first priority of the Civil Human Rights Front is to make sure that all of the participants who participate in our marches will be physically and legally safe. That's our first priority," said Bonnie Leung, a leader of the group. "And because of the decision made by the appeal board, we feel very sorry but we have no choice but to cancel the march."
Police said Wong and Agnes Chow are being investigated for their role in a June 21 unauthorized protest outside a police station. Both are charged with participating in the demonstration and inciting others to join it. Wong is also charged with organizing it.
Wong is secretary-general of Demosisto and Chow is a prominent member. He was one of the student leaders of the Umbrella Movement, the major pro-democracy demonstrations in 2014.
Both were granted bail hours after their arrests.
Isaac Cheng, the vice chair of the group, said the arrests are an attempt to spread fear and "white terror" among Hong Kong residents.
He accused authorities of trying to identify leaders in a "leaderless" movement that has rocked Hong Kong for nearly three months. The Communist Party-ruled government in Beijing is pulling the strings and has misjudged the situation, he said, urging residents to continue protesting despite the risk of arrest.
Demosisto first reported the arrests on its social media accounts, saying Wong was pushed into a private car as he was heading to a subway station around 7:30 a.m. and was taken to police headquarters. It later said Chow had also been arrested, at her home.
Wong was released from prison in June after serving a two-month sentence related to that protest. He has been speaking out regularly in support of the pro-democracy protests that have racked Hong Kong this summer.
The protests were set off by extradition legislation that would have allowed suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial and expanded to the general concern that China is chipping away at the rights of Hong Kong residents.
The extradition bill was suspended but the protesters want it withdrawn and are also demanding democracy and an independent inquiry into police actions against protesters.
Police said Chan was arrested under suspicion of rioting and attacking police.© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
17 Comments
Login to comment
papigiulio
Yikes, 850 is a lot of arrests. Hong Kong and Beijing taking out the opposition like its business as usual.
Scary!!
Good on them, don't give in, but I guess they will just arrest more people until everyone gives up.
sf2k
They have to keep protesting or the gig is up and they all go under. Free Hong Kong!
CrazyJoe
Carrie Lam will find arresting Joshua Wong the beginning of the end for her role with the communists in china. The protests will be beyond the pale now.
Joshua Wong is a role model for aspiring leaders everywhere. He should be immediately released.
taychan
Daniel Naumoff
Unlike in TRussia, the protesters might actually be publicly executed. I wonder if the regime goons understand the bit about "creating martyrs" and how unprofitable it is for them.
Laguna
They're screwed. Calling off tomorrow's protest means only the die hards will show up, giving Beijing an excuse to crack down. Talk about throwing out the baby with the bathwater. Say goodbye to Hong Kong as you know it. You might as well call it Shenzhen.
Strangerland
Stay strong Hong Kong.
The alternative is being subjected to Chinese non-democratic tyranny, that does not respect human rights.
Shiver.
Toasted Heretic
The Hong Kong protests are an example of bravery to us all.
Jimizo
These people have guts. My respect for them grows by the day.
I just wish I had more hope for their success.
rcch
this is what China wants... careful everybody....
i,m hoping for a time where Hong Kong can be whatever they want to be, but it,s not easy... unfortunately
Cricky
These leaders will no doubt suddenly, miraculously appear on a video made in mainland China criticising themselves before being never to be see again. As they are so young I'm sure their organs will live on in some high ranking party official.
Wakarimasen
PRC tactics for dealing with this. Van pulls up and these kids are bundled inside and taken away. Not likely to appease the demonstrators.
expat
The Chinese government under Xi is a textbook example of how closely fascism and communism one another on a political scale - they are both at the extreme ends of a ring that's not quite closed. Totalitarianism is what closes the gap.
TheLongTermer
the thing about it is, their is no international community to help. Where are the hollywood elites? they always seem to be looking for a cause, they could be out their protesting. Trump has to duck it, or China will blame the US for being involved. HK got screwed by everybody.
ClippetyClop
There isn't one. Do you expect actors to change China?
Why does he have to? I thought he was straight talking etc? Is he scared of China? Methinks he is and that he wishes he could do the same to his own population at times.
TheLongTermer
because dummy, if he does, China will say the US is behind the protest, and he cant get any trade deal done. If he positions chairman forget his name, he can get more results for HK
HK is screwed and will soon be just another west coast Chinese town
TheLongTermer
Trump needs to be a politician in this case, let the absent loud mouths from MSM and Hollywood do the straight talk and support democracy