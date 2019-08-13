Hong Kong leader urges calm as protest tensions rise

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the city's recovery from protests that have swept the Asian financial hub could take a long time and that she would be responsible for rebuilding its economy "after the violence eases".
Her comments followed serious developments in the growing crisis over the past week. Beijing said on Monday the protests had begun to show "sprouts of terrorism", and the city's airport was closed in an unprecedented move that forced hundreds of flight cancellations.
As she spoke to reporters, her voice cracking with emotion at one point, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell by more than 1% to its lowest level since Jan 4. The index was down around 1.5% soon after.
She said violence by protesters had pushed Hong Kong into "a state of panic and chaos".
"Hong Kong, as an open, free, very tolerant, economically stable city will see severe wounds ... The recovery may take a long time," she said.
The increasingly violent demonstrations have plunged the Chinese-ruled territory into its most serious crisis in decades, presenting Chinese leader Xi Jinping with one of his biggest challenges since he came to power in 2012.
The protests began as opposition to a now-suspended bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China for those facing criminal charges but have grown into wider calls for democracy.
Demonstrators say they are fighting the erosion of the "one country, two systems" arrangement enshrining some autonomy for Hong Kong when China took it back from Britain in 1997.
They also say police have used excessive force, firing tear gas and bean bag pellets at close range, and are calling for an independent inquiry into the crisis.
"I ask everybody to put aside our differences and calm down, take a minute to look at our city, our home. Can we bear to push it into the abyss and see it smashed to pieces?" said Lam.
The protesters have called for Lam's resignation.
China said on Monday the protests had reached a critical juncture.
"Protesters have been frequently using extremely dangerous tools to attack the police in recent days, constituting serious crimes with sprouts of terrorism emerging," Hong Kong and Macau Affairs office spokesman Yang Guang said in Beijing.
Some Hong Kong legal experts say the official description of terrorism could lead to the use of anti-terror laws.
Hong Kong's airport reopened on Tuesday with some flight resumptions but hundreds of others were still cancelled, with airlines such as Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Malaysian Airlines advising travellers of rescheduling.
The airport was the latest focus of protests that began two months ago.
Its administrator blamed demonstrators for halting flights on Monday but the exact trigger for the closure was not clear because protesters occupying the arrivals hall for the past five days have been peaceful.
Most protesters had left the airport shortly after midnight, with about 50 protesters still there on Tuesday morning. Hong Kong's airport is the eighth busiest by passenger traffic, handling 73 million passengers a year.
Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific said on its website it had cancelled more than 200 flights into and out of the airport on Tuesday and that it would only operate a limited number of flights for connecting passengers.
Shares in Cathay, which fell to a 10-year-low on Monday, continued their slide on Tuesday and were down more than 4.5% in morning trading.
The company is caught in crosswinds between Beijing and pro-democracy groups in Hong Kong after the Chinese civil aviation regulator demanded it suspend personnel who engaged in or supported the protests from staffing flights into its airspace.
The closure of the airport added to that pressure. A Reuters reporter saw more than 100 travellers queuing up at Cathay's ticketing counter early on Tuesday.
Kate Flannery, an Australian traveller heading for Paris, said the handling of the protests appeared chaotic on Monday night.
"The airport authority didn't deal with the situation," she said. "I felt like I was walking around and nobody gave us information."
A Cathay customer officer at the airport, who declined to provide his name, said nearly all the airline's flights were full.
"It is possible that the airport authority will cancel more flights as they need to control the air traffic movements at the Hong Kong International Airport," he said.
8T
The only terrorists are the Beijing police force.
commanteer
Step one: Infiltrate
Step two: Suggest the protestors are terrorists
Step three: The infiltrators will commit a terroristic act
Step four: The government sends in troops to "stamp out terrorism."
Protests end, and over the next month many of the leaders will quietly be arrested and disappear.
kyronstavic
When will democratic governments around the world wake up and isolate China from commerce and political connections until the brutal and despotic CCP falls?
CrazyJoe
The protesters are doing what China's leadership fears the most - practicing democracy. If even a small part of the Chinese people were to demand freedom and democracy, China's government would collapse, and the corrupt party elite would have to give up their power and wealth.
Silvafan
China won't let the Empire wannabe fall because of some protesters. They still have a plan to export over 300 million people worldwide to other countries for all kinds of nefarious reasons.
Norman Goodman
Any group of people will a population equal or greater to Liechtenstein, or perhaps even smaller, has the right to independence on the very ground they stand on. This should be obvious to all people whether its Hong Kong, Crimea. Quebec, Scotland or even a U.S. city or state wanting to cede. Anything else is being a slave to despots and favoring it. But there are a lot of very stupid people in the world.
theFu
When asked their names in interviews, the protestors should all say Xi.
zones2surf
Videos coming in today from Shenzen indicate that China is staging massive resources along the border.
Anyone that thinks a repeat of Tiananmen won't happen is delusional.
The PRC has no compunction about crushing resistance and killing innocent people in the process.
Bad things are about to happen!!
Lamilly
If protesters behaved this way in the US, (causing a disruption bad enough to close an airport ) I wonder how they would be treated? I'm not against the protest, just wondering how another Government would react?
Osaka_Doug
Yes, I wonder too why the airport decided to close yesterday. I imagine the officials were told to close the airport by government officials to counter the sympathy from those using the airport. The one country, two system approach is obviously not working and the HKG administrators need to ensure the protestors concerns are addressed. It is easy for this to stop if the government honestly adheres to their promises to the world (not just HKG).
Osaka_Doug
Simple, the government just needs to talk with the students and cancel extradition bill completely. A government that respects the people would agree to do that.
Eppee
Open discussion channels with the protesters. Listen to them, talk to them.
I would guess that ensuring the security of travelers would have become impossible in those conditions, better close it than facing security issues in an international airport.
theFu
People in the US have the right to choose who stands for elections and for whom they vote. There are also processes to have govt officials removed from office.
Only govt accounts say there was a reason to close the airport. Other sources say the protesters were not causing any issues, were passing out fliers with their grievances, and were completely peaceful.
Protesting is an American cultural thing, like freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, the right to assemble. Americans DEMAND them, for popular and unpopular speech/protests. Hong Kongers do understand.
cracaphat
I question the taking it to the streets..., I mean airport, is going to garner much support from the people travelling, whose lives have been disrupted through no fault of their own.I remember the Thai opposition party doing that some years ago on a greater scale and it wasn't a good look. They've gotta do better than that.
wipeout
It didn't happen last time. Chinese people engaged in mass pro-democracy protests before Hong Kong. They paid in blood.
And while they ultimately failed, they fired up democracy movements across the world in 1989, setting off the collapse of communism governments in Europe, ending communism in Mongolia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mongolian_Revolution_of_1990
and boosting democracy movements in Hong Kong and Taiwan. The 1990 Wild Lily movement was a push for universal suffrage (in protest against the National Assembly's selection of the Kuomintang's Lee Teng Hui for a six-year presidential term as the sole, unopposed candidate).
Whatever happens in Hong Kong, they were not the first to demand democracy in China. They're a few decades late for that honour. The China pro-democracy protests weren't just a handful of students, it was a movement that affected cities all across China, and ordinary citizens were in on it. They did this at far greater personal risk, whether they were aware of that or not.
theFu
Lam can make almost all of this end tomorrow.
She just needs to step down.
CrazyJoe
Make no mistake - they are falsely claiming "terrorism" so that they can try to justify the deadly crackdown that's about to come. This is what tyranny looks like.
papigiulio
cough, the violence was caused by rent-a-triad and CCP, the protesters have been mostly peaceful.
FizzBit
And then what Crazy Joe?
smithinjapan
I fear we're going to see another Tiananmen massacre. There's no way the Communist government of China will let Hong Kong get what it wants.