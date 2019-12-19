House nears historic vote to impeach Trump

A bitterly divided U.S. House of Representatives neared a historic vote to impeach Donald Trump on Wednesday after a day-long debate in which Democrats called the president a threat to democracy and Republicans called the proceedings a partisan coup.
With partisan differences on full display, the Democratic-led House prepared to vote on two articles of impeachment alleging abuse of power and obstruction arising from the president's actions toward Ukraine.
Trump would become the third U.S. president to be impeached. That would set the stage for a trial in the Republican-led Senate next month, with House members acting as prosecutors and senators as jurors. A conviction would result in his removal from office, but the Senate's top Republican has said there is"no chance" of that happening.
On the House floor, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi read the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance, then said: "Today we are here to defend democracy for the people," to applause from fellow Democratic lawmakers.
As the debate unfolded, Trump on Twitter called the proceedings "AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA" and on his party. Trump, who has denied wrongdoing, later added of Pelosi: "Will go down in history as worst Speaker."
While the House twice previously voted to impeach presidents Bill Clinton in 1998 and Andrew Johnson in 1868 - no president has ever been removed from office via impeachment.
Separate votes on the two charges are expected in the early evening. The votes are expected to fall almost entirely along party lines, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed.
In speeches on the House floor, Republicans defended the president and accused Democrats of seeking to use an unfair, rigged process to nullify the results of the 2016 election in which Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton. The House voted down a Republican bid to adjourn and a motion accusing Democrats of violating the chamber's rules.
"If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the president's reckless actions make impeachment necessary," Pelosi said, adding that "he gave us no choice."
"It is a matter of fact that the president is an ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections - the basis of our democracy," Pelosi said.
House Democrats accuse Trump, 73, of abusing his power by asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the November 2020 election. Trump is also accused of obstructing the House investigation by directing administration officials and agencies not to comply with subpoenas for testimony and documents related to impeachment.
Republican Representative Mike Rogers said: "The matter before the House today is based solely on a fundamental hatred of our president. It's a sham, a witch hunt - and it's tantamount to a coup against the duly elected president of the United States."
The debate underscored the deep divide in Congress over Trump's conduct during his tumultuous presidency and the larger political schism dividing the United States.
Republican Representative Mike Kelly compared the impeachment to the Japanese attack on Hawaii's Pearl Harbor in 1941, calling the House proceedings another "date that will live in infamy," similar to the words Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt used to describe the raid that killed about 2,400 people and led to America's entry into World War Two.
Impeachment is an extraordinary check on presidential power spelled out in the Constitution enabling Congress to remove presidents who commit "high crimes and misdemeanors."
"The founders' great fear of a rogue or corrupt president is the very reason why they enshrined impeachment in the Constitution," Pelosi said, calling the gathered lawmakers the"custodians of the Constitution."
The House vote to approve the rules to formally begin debate was 228-197, a possible preview of the later votes on the articles of impeachment, with only two Democrats - Representatives Collin Peterson and Jeff Van Drew - voting no and no Republicans voting in favor.
Van Drew has announced plans to become a Republican. Representative Justin Amash, an independent who left the Republican Party in July, joined the Democrats in the vote.
Vice President Mike Pence, speaking in Michigan, touted the economy under Trump and called the House proceedings "a disgrace."
"They are trying to impeach this president because they know they can't defeat this president" in 2020, Pence said.
But House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said on the House floor: "We cannot rely on the next election as a remedy for presidential misconduct when the president threatens the very integrity of that election. He has shown he will continue to put his selfish interests above the good of the country. We must act without delay."
Fearful of political blowback, senior Democrats long resisted an impeachment inquiry, even after Special Counsel Robert Mueller outlined episodes of Trump seeking to impede the federal investigation that documented Russian interference in the 2016 election to boost his candidacy.
But after a whistleblower from the U.S. intelligence community brought to light a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry in September and moved swiftly to take testimony from current and former administration officials.
Democrats said Trump held back $391 million in security aid intended to combat Russia-backed separatists and a coveted White House meeting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as leverage to coerce Kiev into interfering in the 2020 election by smearing Biden.
On the July telephone call, Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden as well as a discredited theory promoted by the president and beneficial to Russia that Democrats conspired with Ukraine to meddle in the 2016 election. Hunter Biden had joined the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma while his father was vice president. Trump has accused the Bidens of corruption without offering evidence. They have denied wrongdoing.
During the debate, Nadler accused Republican Representative Louie Gohmert of spouting "Russian propaganda on the floor of the House" after Gohmert said the impeachment inquiry was impeding an investigation of alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election. An angry and shouting Gohmert came back to the podium, only to be gaveled into silence by the presiding Democrat, Representative Diana DeGette.
Senator Lindsey Graham, the Senate Judiciary Committee's Republican chairman, said on Wednesday he would want any impeachment trial to be quick and with no new witnesses.
Removing Trump from office would require a two-thirds majority of those present and voting in the 100-member Senate, meaning at least 20 Republicans would have to vote to convict the president.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
66 Comments
Login to comment
WilliB
Wow, no chorus from the Trump haters yet? I just wanted to point out that Allan Dershowitz says the current impeachment scam is constutionally wrong and would set a terrible precedent if it continues. And I would say Dershowitz's opinion carries a lot more weight than that of the chorus of our CNN watchers.
Peter Neil
I can't imagine a judge saying that the prosecution could not have any new witnesses, other than the ones from a preliminary hearing to decide if a trial should go forward. That's what the Republicans are saying.
What are they afraid of?
The President of The United States has lost his mind. The all-caps screaming and relentless tweeting of nonsense is scary.
Chip Star
Dershowitz would say that because he’s become a Trumpophiles.
Strangerland
That ship sailed 20 years ago with Clinton's BJ.
Yubaru
Once again, deflecting the discussion from the heart of the case. The republicans that argue this point should be impeached themselves for failure to do their duty as elected officials.
Strangerland
They refuse to provide witnesses before, now they're refusing to allow them later.
Republicans have abandoned all sense of ethics whatsoever. They clearly only want the truth stifled, not revealed.
rgcivilian1
Question remains, why was Biden conducting private meetings and conducting private business transactions on the publics dime? hmmm. backdoor deals. I would do the same and have them investigated under the Patriot Act and National Security Act. That is what the corporate board Democrats are so busy hiding. How many of them sit on global corporate boards and have filled their personal coffers? This whole get POTUS has been a farce from the beginning and a true 'waste, fraud and abuse" that they themselves should be kicked out. What is more scary is adding the "voting process" to the new NDAA which clearly cuts more into the people's basic rights instead of adding it to a more civil approach act not one for national defense and can be controlled by the military.
TrevorPeace
Theatre of the Absurd, and at NFL playoff time, to boot!
Haaa Nemui
CNN watchers? Interesting you don’t think the views of your guys posting here count for much. You’re finally starting to see the light?
Burning Bush
Pelosi calls Trump a “threat”
in the daytime but claims to pray for him at night.
What a bizarre lady.
Ah_so
As yet there has been no meaningful defense from Trump to explain his actions over Ukraine or his reaction afterwards. Unless he does, I can't see that the Senate would have any option but to convict.
Unless they just ignore the evidence and vote along purely politics lines. But that would be a shocking betrayal of the construction. I'm sure they wouldn't stoop so low.
No Business
He will be impeached, but then, rightfully, exonerated by the Senate. And then win in 2020. This whole witch-hunt only makes his chances of winning higher. I thank the Democrats for this boost to his re-election campaign!
Haaa Nemui
What’s wrong with that? praying for a sick person is quite normal.
plasticmonkey
”hatred” “sham” “witch hunt”. “coup” “duly elected”
Trumpsters have nothing but meaningless and unsubstantiated cliches to defend their man.
Yubaru
And what does this have to do with Trump extorting a foreign government? Another obfuscation and deflection.
Whether or not Biden did anything is not the point.
Burning Bush
The Dems are driving a wedge through an already divided nation.
I can’t see American recovering from this quasi civil war until Dems stop their incessant campaign to oust a duly elected President.
PTownsend
and that's why Trump's coup and his attempts to undermine the republic a coup which is financed by the globe's richest and most powerful, the so called elite, the establishment, must be stopped. But that same elite establishment know they have GOP lackeys in the Senate who'll protect him and their interests. The globe's richest and most powerful have increased their wealth and power during the Trump reign and will do whatever it takes to keep him in office.
Burning Bush
Err.. you mean like Michael Bloomberg and George Soros, both of whom oppose Trump and support the Democrats.
Chip Star
Trumpophiles: Do you have any actual defense of Donny beyond disparaging the Democrats, irrelevant references to Hillary, and baseless conspiracy theories?
You haven’t presented any evidence that demonstrated Donny didn’t attempt to solicit foreign assistance with his campaign by withholding military assistance to Ukraine. You also haven’t presented any evidence that Donny didn’t instruct Congress.
Chip Star
*obstruct
Burning Bush
It’s standard procedure for the US to withhold aid unless the recepient country tackle corruption.
Trump did nothing wrong nor unusual.
Yubaru
It is illegal to bribe someone for information regarding a political opponent, THAT is wrong AND unusual!
Again a deflection and obfuscation from reality!
plasticmonkey
There it is again.
Note to Trumpsters: impeachment is Intended as a check on "duly elected" presidents who abuse their office. Elections do not give a president carte blanche.
Chip Star
Yes, it is. However, it’s nit standard procedure for the US to withhold aid unless a country assists the president with his reelection campaign.
Except for soliciting foreign assistance with his re-election campaign.
Want to try a substantive defense again, or do you prefer to go back to disparagement and conspiracy theories?
PTownsend
I think perspectives of 'wrong and unusual' vary from person to person and country to country. For example, Russians, Chinese, Saudis, Iranians, North Koreans and others living under authoritarian regimes would probably accept whatever their respective despots do, see nothing wrong or unusual in their decisions. Mostly because they know they could get smashed if they do.
Whereas some, probably most in democratic states would see things differently. Except of course those living in democracies pushing for a more authoritarian state.
If the US loses the Constitution's balance and separation of powers, if Trump's allowed to take even greater powers for the executive, those who want to maintain the principles the republic was built on lose.
Strangerland
You’re trying to disprove the majority by showing the existence of outliers.
Doesn’t work mate. At least on a logical level.
Strangerland
Duly elected. Duly impeached.
45&3.
Blacklabel
I really wonder how you guys are going to reconcile the acquittal in the Senate.
quercetum
Misdemeanors. Yes, that’s enough to remove a president. This should cover it shouldn’t it?
But it says “and” not “or.”
Is the phone call and military aid considered “high crime?”
Yubaru
Bribery and possible extortion? Yeah those are "high crimes".
Blacklabel
Democrat Alcee Hastings was impeached for bribery and perjury while being a judge. He is a now a democratic member who will be voting to impeach the President.
this is like part 2 of a movie that already filmed part 3 at the same time. Nothing that happens really matters except to move the story along to the final part. What happens in the finale (acquittal) happens is all that matters and all that is remembered.
Mr. Noidall
The only threat to American democracy are the democrats. Too bad the dumb masses will never get it. Sure, impeach. Install a regular deep state career politician. Keep telling everyone their victims of some sort of oppression, keep raising taxes, expand government, decrease individual freedom, increase crime and government programs and dependence. Donald Trump-the only president impeached simply because democrats didn't like him.
Serrano
Pelosi on Wednesday called Donald Trump a threat to American democracy
She is delusional.
Trump would become the third U.S. president ever to be impeached
And the first to be impeached without evidence of a crime.
Oh my...
McCarthy: A future Congress may expunge this impeachment vote
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxkapXxld84
Trump has accused the Bidens of corruption without offering evidence
Oh my! Evidence there be!
https://www.truthdig.com/articles/the-legal-biden-family-corruption-democrats-refuse-to-acknowledge/
Blacklabel
Where did bribery come from again? And you don’t impeach for “possible” anything. You find out if it happened first.
real justice and investigation doesn’t have a “before Christmas 2019” deadline.
Simon Foston
BlacklabelToday 08:07 am JST
Simple. We all know the Republican Senators won't be basing their judgment on whether they think Trump is guilty or innocent, but on how bad they think it will be for them personally if they go against him, his base or their own leadership.
kurisupisu
US economy forging ahead and unemployment down-Pelosi is barking up the wrong tree...
Serrano
Is the phone call and military aid considered “high crime?”
Bribery and possible extortion? Yeah those are "high crimes".
Then why aren't bribery and extortion listed in the articles of impeachment? Oh my.
Blacklabel
But “acquittal” means not guilty and we move on. Regardless of any speculation about thought processes.
CrazyJoe
I can't quite figure out why Republicans are against impeachment, given that they would end up with President Pence - all of the retrograde views with none of the drama. But I guess if you're living in Jonestown, only Jim Jones will do.
Chip Star
Just like OJ?
Simon Foston
BlacklabelToday 08:17 am JST
They can impeach for anything they want if it gets majority support in the House.
Mr. NoidallToday 08:15 am JST
The American voters gave them control of the House of Representatives in a democratic election. They're doing what they were elected to do.
Doesn't sound like you have a lot of respect for the American people. Given that the Democrats would be no threat to anyone if no one voted for them, doesn't that make the "dumb masses" a bigger threat?
klausdorth
Always repeating what deDonnie says.
"... It's a sham, a witch hunt ...."
Can't they come up with anything better.
But it must be what has been said before:
repeat, repeat and repeat again until people finally believe it, whether true or not.
Worked in 1933, still might work today.
Chip Star
https://www.google.com/amp/s/finance.yahoo.com/amphtml/news/we-squandered-major-economic-recovery-harvard-professor-142245851.html
Chip Star
Only if you ignore the mountain of evidence provided by administration officials in testimony. HAR!
stormcrow
As a matter of principle . . . impeach.
For the history books . . . impeach.
To support the constitution . . . impeach.
To say no to selfish and dishonest wanna-be-dictators . . . impeach.
To deny Republicans who want us to believe that up is down and down is up . . . impeach.
Blacklabel
Yes just like OJ. Except the prosecution having real evidence and the charge being murder, not a phone call.
so actually no, nothing like OJ but thanks for playing.
Blacklabel
Sure please do that. Exactly what dictatorships and third world countries would do.
bass4funk
That’s just speculation, But what is reality is that you have 31 freshman Democrats that are in an increased danger of losing their seats that one in Trump districts. Which is OK by me, because Trump appointed today 11 new conservative federal judges and impeachment is looking more and more every day that it’s going against the Democrats, so I do want them to continue.
“Impeach him! Strike him down and complete your wrath!” Yes, I feel the anger, the force is strong within these Democrats.
Chip Star
So, you think the testimony that demonstrated Donny was withholding military aid on the condition that Ukraine assist his re-election campaign isn’t real evidence of a real crime?
Thanks for playing.
Chip Star
The president thinking he is above the law and acting in accordance with that belief whilst his party cheers him on is exactly what happens in dictatorships and third world countries.
Chip Star
Bass: Here is the only response your posts deserve: Blahblah. Blah. Blahblahblah.
Chip Star
Republicans in the senate aren’t even trying to hide the fact that they are bias. They’re not even bothering to pay lip service to the oaths is office they took.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/sen-mitch-mcconnell-possible-impeachment-154628575.html
bass4funk
Also I wish these Democrats would stop going on about our founding fathers, that really does chap my rear end hearing these anti-Americans invoking quotes which mean absolutely nothing to these people.
You do know no one in Washington even believes that statement, no one, not even the socialist Democrats think that. But yeah I throw pepper in the pot stir up the masses, I guess so.
Ditto.
SuperLib
Love the way that sounds. It will be his biggest legacy.
Kudos to Pelosi and Schiff.
Chip Star
"I'm not an impartial juror," the Senate majority leader said Tuesday after a reporter asked him what his message is to Americans who might have concerns about his ability to be impartial during the anticipated Trump trial.
"This is a political process. This is not anything judicial about it," the Kentucky Republican continued.
"Impeachment is a political decision. The House made a partisan political decision to impeach," he said. "I would anticipate we will have a largely partisan outcome in the Senate. I'm not impartial about this at all."
Uh-oh. Looks like Moscow didn’t get the memo about the conservative narrative that this process was unfair.
If impeachment is not a judicial process at all, why are Trumpophiles bad Donny screeching about due process?
Serrano
Only if you ignore the mountain of evidence provided by administration officials in testimony. HAR!
What mountain of evidence, Chip? Your "mountain of evidence" is just a mountain of he said/she said/I heard and I think.
I can't quite figure out why Republicans are against impeachment, given that they would end up with President Pence
Yeah! And Pence would then pardon Trump and make him his vice president, and then resign, making Trump president again! Yeah! Tee hee! Seriously though, Crazy, this impeachment is a disgrace, that's why they're against it.
Is the phone call and military aid considered “high crime?”
Bribery and possible extortion? Yeah those are "high crimes".
Then why aren't bribery and extortion listed in the articles of impeachment? Oh my.
I love how this gets downvoted but the downvoters can't answer the question. Again, if Trump is guilty of bribery and extortion, which are certainly impeachable crimes, why aren't they in the Democrats' articles of impeachment?
Haaa Nemui
The president thinking he is above the law and acting in accordance with that belief whilst his party cheers him on is exactly what happens in dictatorships and third world countries.
Which is really really scary and the reason that it's being allowed to happen.
You do know the evil empire are actually the bad guys right?
Chip Star
Blah, blah.
Blah, blah. Blah.
If my posts only deserve blah blah responses, why did you bother attempting to substantively respond to my posts? ROFL!
Chip Star
It’s called testimony, which is a form of evidence. I don’t expect Trumpophiles to understand or accept this though.
bass4funk
Testimony that was given by Partisan Democrats, yeah, that’s solid sound evidence. Lol
Chip Star
Blah,blah.
Serrano
On the House floor, Pelosi read the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance, then said: "Today we are here to defend democracy for the people"
The height of hypocrisy. Go ahead, Dems, vote to impeach, it's going to blow up in your faces in a spectacular fashion.
Hervé L'Eisa
No evidence of any crime whatsoever. Who's the threat to democracy again?
Chip Star
Blah, blah.
bass4funk
https://www.businessinsider.com/democrats-losing-impeachment-public-opinion-trump-gop-2019-12
https://theweek.com/articles/883322/how-nancy-pelosi-could-lose-impeachment-vote
Seems like the losing Democrats...
Uh-oh.....
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/new-polls-show-trump-gaining-support-form-independents/vi-BBY73Y0
Chip Star
BLAH
Serrano
Here's some relevant reading material. I challenge the impeachment fans to respond with something better than "Blah, blah," lol.
Trump’s Letter to Pelosi protesting Impeachment
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Letter-from-President-Trump-final.pdf
stormcrow
Russia if you're listening . . .
"All roads lead to Putin."
Putin has got Trump in his front pocket. What an embarrassment!
To see an American president like Trump on knees groveling to a dictator like that. Disgraceful!