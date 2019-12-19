U.S. House votes to impeach Trump for abuse of power

Donald Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached on Wednesday, as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power in a historic step that will inflame partisan tensions across a deeply divided America.
The Democratic-led House passed the abuse of power article of impeachment on a largely party-line 230-197 vote. The House then proceeded with a vote on a second article of impeachment charging him with obstruction of Congress.
The House action sets the stage for a trial next month in the Republican-controlled Senate - friendlier terrain for Trump on whether to convict him and remove him from office. As the House voted, Trump was addressing a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan.
No president in the 243-year history of the United States has been removed from office by impeachment. That would require a two-thirds majority in the 100-member Senate, meaning at least 20 Republicans would have to join Democrats in voting against Trump - and none have indicated they will.
Trump, who is seeking another four-year term in the November 2020 presidential election, has called the impeachment drive an"attempted coup" by Democrats seeking to nullify his 2106 election victory. The Senate's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, has predicted there is "no chance" his chamber will remove Trump when it holds its trial.
The first of the articles accused Trump, 73, of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, as well as a discredited theory promoted by the president and beneficial to Russia that Democrats conspired with Ukraine to meddle in the 2016 election.
Democrats said Trump held back $391 million in security aid intended to combat Russia-backed separatists and a coveted White House meeting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as leverage to coerce Kiev into interfering in the 2020 election by smearing Biden.
The second article accuses Trump of obstruction of Congress by directing administration officials and agencies not to comply with lawful House subpoenas for testimony and documents related to impeachment.
Trump has denied wrongdoing and called the impeachment inquiry, launched by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in September, a"witch hunt."
During a daylong debate before the vote, Pelosi read the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance and said: "We are here to defend democracy for the people."
"If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the president's reckless actions make impeachment necessary," Pelosi said.
As the debate unfolded, Trump on Twitter called the proceedings "AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA" and on his party. On the House floor, Republicans accused Democrats of seeking to use an unfair, rigged process to nullify the 2016 election.
"The matter before the House today is based solely on a fundamental hatred of our president. It's a sham, a witch hunt - and it's tantamount to a coup against the duly elected president of the United States," Republican Representative Mike Rogers said.
Republican Representative Mike Kelly compared the impeachment to the Japanese attack on Hawaii's Pearl Harbor in 1941, calling the House proceedings another "date that will live in infamy" - similar to the words Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt used to describe the raid that killed about 2,400 people and led to America's entry into World War Two.
POLARIZED COUNTRY
Trump's election has polarized the United States, dividing families and friends and making it more difficult for politicians in Washington to find middle ground as they try to confront pressing challenges like the rise of China and climate change.
The impeachment vote comes ahead of Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, which will pit him against the winner among a field of Democratic contenders, including Biden, who have repeatedly criticized Trump's conduct in office and promised to make it a key issue.
Reuters/Ipsos polls show that while most Democrats want to see him impeached, most Republicans do not. Televised hearings last month that were meant to build public support for impeachment appear to have pushed the two sides further apart.
The House vote on Wednesday was just the latest, but also unquestionably the biggest, in a string of controversies that have buffeted the turbulent presidency of the New York real estate mogul and former reality TV personality.
Central to the impeachment inquiry was a July 25 telephone call in which Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who had joined the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma while his father was U.S. vice president.
Trump has accused the Bidens of corruption without offering evidence. They have denied wrongdoing.
A rough transcript of the call released by the White House showed Trump asking Zelenskiy, elected only three months earlier and eager for American support, to "do us a favor" and conduct the investigations in coordination with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
Giuliani in the prior months had engaged in a concerted effort to persuade Ukraine to carry out the investigations. Testimony before House committees showed that Giuliani helped engineer Trump's removal last May of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, who was perceived as a roadblock to those investigations.
Impeachment is a remedy devised by the United States' founders, wary of a monarch on American soil after breaking away from Britain and King George III in the 18th century, to enable Congress to remove a president who has committed "high crimes and misdemeanors."
Only two previous presidents have been impeached. The House in 1998 impeached President Bill Clinton on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice arising from a sexual relationship he had with a White House intern, but the Senate acquitted him. The House impeached President Andrew Johnson in 1868, focused on his removal of the secretary of war, but he was acquitted by one vote in the Senate.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon resigned after the House Judiciary Committee approved articles of impeachment in the Watergate corruption scandal but before the full House could pass them.© Thomson Reuters 2019.
WilliB
Wow, no chorus from the Trump haters yet? I just wanted to point out that Allan Dershowitz says the current impeachment scam is constutionally wrong and would set a terrible precedent if it continues. And I would say Dershowitz's opinion carries a lot more weight than that of the chorus of our CNN watchers.
Peter Neil
I can't imagine a judge saying that the prosecution could not have any new witnesses, other than the ones from a preliminary hearing to decide if a trial should go forward. That's what the Republicans are saying.
What are they afraid of?
The President of The United States has lost his mind. The all-caps screaming and relentless tweeting of nonsense is scary.
Chip Star
Dershowitz would say that because he’s become a Trumpophiles.
Strangerland
That ship sailed 20 years ago with Clinton's BJ.
Yubaru
Once again, deflecting the discussion from the heart of the case. The republicans that argue this point should be impeached themselves for failure to do their duty as elected officials.
Strangerland
They refuse to provide witnesses before, now they're refusing to allow them later.
Republicans have abandoned all sense of ethics whatsoever. They clearly only want the truth stifled, not revealed.
rgcivilian1
Question remains, why was Biden conducting private meetings and conducting private business transactions on the publics dime? hmmm. backdoor deals. I would do the same and have them investigated under the Patriot Act and National Security Act. That is what the corporate board Democrats are so busy hiding. How many of them sit on global corporate boards and have filled their personal coffers? This whole get POTUS has been a farce from the beginning and a true 'waste, fraud and abuse" that they themselves should be kicked out. What is more scary is adding the "voting process" to the new NDAA which clearly cuts more into the people's basic rights instead of adding it to a more civil approach act not one for national defense and can be controlled by the military.
TrevorPeace
Theatre of the Absurd, and at NFL playoff time, to boot!
Haaa Nemui
CNN watchers? Interesting you don’t think the views of your guys posting here count for much. You’re finally starting to see the light?
Burning Bush
Pelosi calls Trump a “threat”
in the daytime but claims to pray for him at night.
What a bizarre lady.
Ah_so
As yet there has been no meaningful defense from Trump to explain his actions over Ukraine or his reaction afterwards. Unless he does, I can't see that the Senate would have any option but to convict.
Unless they just ignore the evidence and vote along purely politics lines. But that would be a shocking betrayal of the construction. I'm sure they wouldn't stoop so low.
No Business
He will be impeached, but then, rightfully, exonerated by the Senate. And then win in 2020. This whole witch-hunt only makes his chances of winning higher. I thank the Democrats for this boost to his re-election campaign!
Haaa Nemui
What’s wrong with that? praying for a sick person is quite normal.
plasticmonkey
”hatred” “sham” “witch hunt”. “coup” “duly elected”
Trumpsters have nothing but meaningless and unsubstantiated cliches to defend their man.
Yubaru
And what does this have to do with Trump extorting a foreign government? Another obfuscation and deflection.
Whether or not Biden did anything is not the point.
Burning Bush
The Dems are driving a wedge through an already divided nation.
I can’t see American recovering from this quasi civil war until Dems stop their incessant campaign to oust a duly elected President.
PTownsend
and that's why Trump's coup and his attempts to undermine the republic a coup which is financed by the globe's richest and most powerful, the so called elite, the establishment, must be stopped. But that same elite establishment know they have GOP lackeys in the Senate who'll protect him and their interests. The globe's richest and most powerful have increased their wealth and power during the Trump reign and will do whatever it takes to keep him in office.
Burning Bush
Err.. you mean like Michael Bloomberg and George Soros, both of whom oppose Trump and support the Democrats.
Chip Star
Trumpophiles: Do you have any actual defense of Donny beyond disparaging the Democrats, irrelevant references to Hillary, and baseless conspiracy theories?
You haven’t presented any evidence that demonstrated Donny didn’t attempt to solicit foreign assistance with his campaign by withholding military assistance to Ukraine. You also haven’t presented any evidence that Donny didn’t instruct Congress.
Chip Star
*obstruct
Burning Bush
It’s standard procedure for the US to withhold aid unless the recepient country tackle corruption.
Trump did nothing wrong nor unusual.
Yubaru
It is illegal to bribe someone for information regarding a political opponent, THAT is wrong AND unusual!
Again a deflection and obfuscation from reality!
plasticmonkey
There it is again.
Note to Trumpsters: impeachment is Intended as a check on "duly elected" presidents who abuse their office. Elections do not give a president carte blanche.
Chip Star
Yes, it is. However, it’s nit standard procedure for the US to withhold aid unless a country assists the president with his reelection campaign.
Except for soliciting foreign assistance with his re-election campaign.
Want to try a substantive defense again, or do you prefer to go back to disparagement and conspiracy theories?
PTownsend
I think perspectives of 'wrong and unusual' vary from person to person and country to country. For example, Russians, Chinese, Saudis, Iranians, North Koreans and others living under authoritarian regimes would probably accept whatever their respective despots do, see nothing wrong or unusual in their decisions. Mostly because they know they could get smashed if they do.
Whereas some, probably most in democratic states would see things differently. Except of course those living in democracies pushing for a more authoritarian state.
If the US loses the Constitution's balance and separation of powers, if Trump's allowed to take even greater powers for the executive, those who want to maintain the principles the republic was built on lose.
Strangerland
You’re trying to disprove the majority by showing the existence of outliers.
Doesn’t work mate. At least on a logical level.
Strangerland
Duly elected. Duly impeached.
45&3.
Blacklabel
I really wonder how you guys are going to reconcile the acquittal in the Senate.
quercetum
Misdemeanors. Yes, that’s enough to remove a president. This should cover it shouldn’t it?
But it says “and” not “or.”
Is the phone call and military aid considered “high crime?”
Yubaru
Bribery and possible extortion? Yeah those are "high crimes".
Blacklabel
Democrat Alcee Hastings was impeached for bribery and perjury while being a judge. He is a now a democratic member who will be voting to impeach the President.
this is like part 2 of a movie that already filmed part 3 at the same time. Nothing that happens really matters except to move the story along to the final part. What happens in the finale (acquittal) happens is all that matters and all that is remembered.
Mr. Noidall
The only threat to American democracy are the democrats. Too bad the dumb masses will never get it. Sure, impeach. Install a regular deep state career politician. Keep telling everyone their victims of some sort of oppression, keep raising taxes, expand government, decrease individual freedom, increase crime and government programs and dependence. Donald Trump-the only president impeached simply because democrats didn't like him.
Serrano
Pelosi on Wednesday called Donald Trump a threat to American democracy
She is delusional.
Trump would become the third U.S. president ever to be impeached
And the first to be impeached without evidence of a crime.
Oh my...
McCarthy: A future Congress may expunge this impeachment vote
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxkapXxld84
Trump has accused the Bidens of corruption without offering evidence
Oh my! Evidence there be!
https://www.truthdig.com/articles/the-legal-biden-family-corruption-democrats-refuse-to-acknowledge/
Blacklabel
Where did bribery come from again? And you don’t impeach for “possible” anything. You find out if it happened first.
real justice and investigation doesn’t have a “before Christmas 2019” deadline.
Simon Foston
BlacklabelToday 08:07 am JST
Simple. We all know the Republican Senators won't be basing their judgment on whether they think Trump is guilty or innocent, but on how bad they think it will be for them personally if they go against him, his base or their own leadership.
kurisupisu
US economy forging ahead and unemployment down-Pelosi is barking up the wrong tree...
Serrano
Is the phone call and military aid considered “high crime?”
Bribery and possible extortion? Yeah those are "high crimes".
Then why aren't bribery and extortion listed in the articles of impeachment? Oh my.
Blacklabel
But “acquittal” means not guilty and we move on. Regardless of any speculation about thought processes.
CrazyJoe
I can't quite figure out why Republicans are against impeachment, given that they would end up with President Pence - all of the retrograde views with none of the drama. But I guess if you're living in Jonestown, only Jim Jones will do.
Chip Star
Just like OJ?
Simon Foston
BlacklabelToday 08:17 am JST
They can impeach for anything they want if it gets majority support in the House.
Mr. NoidallToday 08:15 am JST
The American voters gave them control of the House of Representatives in a democratic election. They're doing what they were elected to do.
Doesn't sound like you have a lot of respect for the American people. Given that the Democrats would be no threat to anyone if no one voted for them, doesn't that make the "dumb masses" a bigger threat?
klausdorth
Always repeating what deDonnie says.
"... It's a sham, a witch hunt ...."
Can't they come up with anything better.
But it must be what has been said before:
repeat, repeat and repeat again until people finally believe it, whether true or not.
Worked in 1933, still might work today.
Chip Star
https://www.google.com/amp/s/finance.yahoo.com/amphtml/news/we-squandered-major-economic-recovery-harvard-professor-142245851.html
Chip Star
Only if you ignore the mountain of evidence provided by administration officials in testimony. HAR!
stormcrow
As a matter of principle . . . impeach.
For the history books . . . impeach.
To support the constitution . . . impeach.
To say no to selfish and dishonest wanna-be-dictators . . . impeach.
To deny Republicans who want us to believe that up is down and down is up . . . impeach.
Blacklabel
Yes just like OJ. Except the prosecution having real evidence and the charge being murder, not a phone call.
so actually no, nothing like OJ but thanks for playing.
Blacklabel
Sure please do that. Exactly what dictatorships and third world countries would do.
bass4funk
That’s just speculation, But what is reality is that you have 31 freshman Democrats that are in an increased danger of losing their seats that one in Trump districts. Which is OK by me, because Trump appointed today 11 new conservative federal judges and impeachment is looking more and more every day that it’s going against the Democrats, so I do want them to continue.
“Impeach him! Strike him down and complete your wrath!” Yes, I feel the anger, the force is strong within these Democrats.
Chip Star
The president thinking he is above the law and acting in accordance with that belief whilst his party cheers him on is exactly what happens in dictatorships and third world countries.
Chip Star
Republicans in the senate aren’t even trying to hide the fact that they are bias. They’re not even bothering to pay lip service to the oaths is office they took.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/sen-mitch-mcconnell-possible-impeachment-154628575.html
bass4funk
Also I wish these Democrats would stop going on about our founding fathers, that really does chap my rear end hearing these anti-Americans invoking quotes which mean absolutely nothing to these people.
You do know no one in Washington even believes that statement, no one, not even the socialist Democrats think that. But yeah I throw pepper in the pot stir up the masses, I guess so.
Ditto.
SuperLib
Love the way that sounds. It will be his biggest legacy.
Kudos to Pelosi and Schiff.
Chip Star
"I'm not an impartial juror," the Senate majority leader said Tuesday after a reporter asked him what his message is to Americans who might have concerns about his ability to be impartial during the anticipated Trump trial.
"This is a political process. This is not anything judicial about it," the Kentucky Republican continued.
"Impeachment is a political decision. The House made a partisan political decision to impeach," he said. "I would anticipate we will have a largely partisan outcome in the Senate. I'm not impartial about this at all."
Uh-oh. Looks like Moscow didn’t get the memo about the conservative narrative that this process was unfair.
If impeachment is not a judicial process at all, why are Trumpophiles bad Donny screeching about due process?
Serrano
Only if you ignore the mountain of evidence provided by administration officials in testimony. HAR!
What mountain of evidence, Chip? Your "mountain of evidence" is just a mountain of he said/she said/I heard and I think.
I can't quite figure out why Republicans are against impeachment, given that they would end up with President Pence
Yeah! And Pence would then pardon Trump and make him his vice president, and then resign, making Trump president again! Yeah! Tee hee! Seriously though, Crazy, this impeachment is a disgrace, that's why they're against it.
Is the phone call and military aid considered “high crime?”
Bribery and possible extortion? Yeah those are "high crimes".
Then why aren't bribery and extortion listed in the articles of impeachment? Oh my.
I love how this gets downvoted but the downvoters can't answer the question. Again, if Trump is guilty of bribery and extortion, which are certainly impeachable crimes, why aren't they in the Democrats' articles of impeachment?
Haaa Nemui
The president thinking he is above the law and acting in accordance with that belief whilst his party cheers him on is exactly what happens in dictatorships and third world countries.
Which is really really scary and the reason that it's being allowed to happen.
You do know the evil empire are actually the bad guys right?
Chip Star
Blah, blah.
Blah, blah. Blah.
If my posts only deserve blah blah responses, why did you bother attempting to substantively respond to my posts? ROFL!
Chip Star
It’s called testimony, which is a form of evidence. I don’t expect Trumpophiles to understand or accept this though.
bass4funk
Testimony that was given by Partisan Democrats, yeah, that’s solid sound evidence. Lol
Chip Star
Blah,blah.
Serrano
On the House floor, Pelosi read the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance, then said: "Today we are here to defend democracy for the people"
The height of hypocrisy. Go ahead, Dems, vote to impeach, it's going to blow up in your faces in a spectacular fashion.
Hervé L'Eisa
No evidence of any crime whatsoever. Who's the threat to democracy again?
Chip Star
Blah, blah.
bass4funk
https://www.businessinsider.com/democrats-losing-impeachment-public-opinion-trump-gop-2019-12
https://theweek.com/articles/883322/how-nancy-pelosi-could-lose-impeachment-vote
Seems like the losing Democrats...
Uh-oh.....
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/new-polls-show-trump-gaining-support-form-independents/vi-BBY73Y0
Chip Star
BLAH
Serrano
Here's some relevant reading material. I challenge the impeachment fans to respond with something better than "Blah, blah," lol.
Trump’s Letter to Pelosi protesting Impeachment
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Letter-from-President-Trump-final.pdf
stormcrow
Russia if you're listening . . .
"All roads lead to Putin."
Putin has got Trump in his front pocket. What an embarrassment!
To see an American president like Trump on knees groveling to a dictator like that. Disgraceful!
Serrano
Putin has got Trump in his front pocket.
Keep beating that dead horse.
What an embarrassment!
Yeah, the Dems are really embarrassing themselves and bringing shame onto the revered U.S. House of Representatives with this sham impeachment.
To see an American president like Trump on knees groveling to a dictator like that. Disgraceful!
Yeah, that's why Trump pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear treaty that the Russians were violating, and provided Ukraine with weapons to defend themselves against a Russian attack.
That be some weird groveling. Gives groveling a new meaning, doesn't it!
SuperLib
Heck, even bass said Trump used poor judgement and bad decisions. Take it up with him.
ulysses
Donny is having another meltdown, if yesterdays pathetically sick letter wasn't enough now he's throwing tantrums on twitter. Somebody needs to get him out of the toilet and give him a pacifier.
Seeing Donny's comedy show makes the impeachment process worth it!!!!
Serrano
Heck, even bass said Trump used poor judgement and bad decisions. Take it up with him.
Read the letter. And read the transcript while you're at it, lol.
ulysses
We've all read it and agree the Donny needs help. Instead of the WH he needs to be in the Psychiatric ward of some hospital.
And your point was.......?
Chip Star
The only response this trash is worthy of is: Blah, blah, blah.
bass4funk
But you also conveniently left out the part where I said, there were no grounds for him to be impeached based on that call.
How would you know that? Wait! CNN said so, didn’t they? Ahhhhh...
He did not or can you prove he did? Everything that he said it was counted measured and true. The Dems are heading over a cliff and he as well as the supporters and a growing number of independents are glad if they do.
Well, it’s actually even more fun watching the Democrats climb up hamburger Hill.
Yrral
Getting impeach over a Ukrainian hoax ,that was only in Trump head
ulysses
Don't be obsessed by CNN, Donny is crying is heart out on Twitter. Makes me feel sorry for him.
Read above.
Then you need to go back to school and learn counting and measuring.
Don't you mean hamberder, that's how your master spells it!!
Farmboy
It’s a coup! It’s a coup! Ummm, one that puts Mike Pence in power? Pence would be worse than Trump. He isn’t suffering from dementia, and he is, unfortunately, clever, in a bad way.
stormcrow
@Serrano
Did you hear about Trump pulling U.S. ships out of the Black Sea when Putin got upset?
Oh, yeah, Trump's a real man, isn't he? Buk-buk-buk-bukaaack!
OkinawaZ
I'm getting prepared to hear a lot of disappointed far left folks out there.
I've been following this case closely and it is obvious that the Dem's have a very weak case against the president. Actually, weak is probably not the word to use to describe what is going on here; it's false information being paraded as fact.
Lets be honest with ourselves here; the only reason the dems are pushing this as far as they have is because they don't stand a chance in reelection in 2020 with the way the economy is going, and how support for Trump is increasing because middle-minded voters are not dedicated to hating Trump.
I expect a lot of downvotes because most of JapanToday's posting audience is far left leaning based off the things I've read them say.
Serrano
It’s quite telling how Trumpophiles think a partial summary of the call is a transcript. Morons.
Um, can you find the "missing" part of the transcript that shows that Trump committed a crime? No? Didn't think so. No "Blah" this time? And thanks for the insult!
This impeachment is going to be the script for a sequel of Minority Report.
Serrano
We've all read it
I doubt it.
and agree the Donny needs help. Instead of the WH he needs to be in the Psychiatric ward of some hospital.
Change "Donny" and "he" to "Pelosi" and "she" and you've got it right.
Moderator
All readers, please tone down your rhetoric and post sensible comments.
bass4funk
There is not one treat where he was falling apart. He seemed calm and measured or does calm and measured mean, “falling apart” now? Lol
Ok, so you can’t, knew it.
No, I specifically meant, ”Hamburger Hill.”
Serrano
Trump's letter to Pelosi was far too kind. He should written this:
Dear Nancy
This is your president writing you a letter. Don't read it out loud because you'll spit all over it.
So how's the witch hunt going? You guys give up yet or are you thirsty for more?
You guys are ridiculous. At least you're consistent though.
Joe Blow
Boom! All of this!
Trump 2020!
Concerned Citizen
It's going to be a very Merry Christmas for President Trump as the bumbling Democrats give him the best Christmas gift he could have dreamed of, a guaranteed re-election 11 months ahead of time.
Joe Blow
Because it looks bad politically?
Imagine if Biden, with VP Warren wins, and is removed from office and Warren becomes president. Sure, women will be happy, but will the party as a whole?
Well, maybe, Biden is terrible.
bass4funk
It really does, I was around for the last one, that ended up badly as well.
But Biden won’t win, even Dems know it.
Understatement.
Farmboy
i was sorry to miss the part where a Republican Senator compared Trump’s trial with that of Jesus.
zichi
Something Trump never wanted and will rattle his cage regardless of the final outcome. Third member of an exclusive club written into history. Trump outraged, hope his heart can take the stress.
Did Trump wanted to be impeached?
No!
AlexBecu
You already lost! Waste of time! Nothing will happen to Trump. He survives everything! Nothing has affected him so far. Wake up
NCIS Reruns
The end of the beginning...
CrazyJoe
Trump is a liar, a crook and a cheat. And now he's an impeached liar, crook and cheat. For all time this will be the first fact in the history books when anyone reads about Trump. Thank you, Speaker Pelosi and Adam Schiff for your leadership and integrity in defending the Constitution.
Mr. Noidall
Let's watch the unemployment rate and tax raye skyrocket once a democrat assumes office. China and mexico are definitely happy and calling us stupid gringos. Crime rates and broken families will thrive under democrats.
zichi
Today, Trump won the popular vote!