Hundreds return to Hong Kong streets as metro, shops shut after violence

Hong Kong’s metro system stayed shut on Saturday, paralyzing transport in the Asian financial hub, and malls and shops closed early after a night of chaos in which police shot a teenage boy and protesters torched businesses and metro stations.
Friday's protests across the Chinese-ruled city erupted hours after its embattled leader, Carrie Lam, invoked colonial-era emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years to ban the face masks demonstrators use to hide their identities.
The night's "extreme violence" justified the use of the emergency law, Beijing-backed Lam said in a television address on Saturday.
"The radical behavior of rioters took Hong Kong through a very dark night, leaving society today half-paralyzed," she said in pre-recorded remarks.
"The extreme violence clearly illustrated that Hong Kong's public safety is widely endangered. That's the concrete reason that we had to invoke emergency law yesterday to introduce the anti-mask law."
But undeterred by the ban and transport shutdown, several hundred pro-democracy protesters, many wearing masks, took to the streets on Saturday, marching through the normally bustling central district of Causeway Bay.
Other groups gathered in Sheung Shui and Tsim Sha Tsui districts as the sun began to set.
"We’re not sure what is going to happen later, but we felt we had to get out and show our basic right to wear a mask," said one protester, Sue, 22, who wore a black mask and dark glasses to the Causeway Bay march.
"The government needs to learn it can’t squeeze Hong Kong people like this."
The increasingly violent demonstrations that have roiled the city for four months began in opposition to a bill introduced in April that would have allowed extradition to mainland China, but they have since spiraled into a broader pro-democracy movement.
The unrest has plunged Hong Kong into its biggest political crisis since its handover from Britain to China in 1997 under a“one country, two systems” formula that granted it autonomy and broad freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland.
China's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office said on Friday the protests were evolving into a revolution backed by foreign forces and could not continue indefinitely.
The United Nations human rights chief called on Saturday for an independent probe into the violence during anti-government protests in Hong Kong, saying the injuries were alarming.
MTR Corp said its network, which carries about 5 million passengers each day, would remain suspended, while shopping malls and supermarkets also closed, in a new blow for retailers and restaurants in a city on the edge of recession.
"As we are no longer in a position to provide safe and reliable service to passengers in the circumstances, the corporation had no choice but to make the decision to suspend the service of its entire network," it said in a statement.
Protesters had set fires at stations, as well as to an empty train, and injured two staff, added MTR, which is known for operating one of the world's most efficient rail networks.
All stations closed late on Friday, stranding passengers and forcing many to walk home, a situation set to worsen during a holiday weekend in the city.
The airport express, one of the most popular routes to the airport, re-opened with restricted service on Saturday, MTR said.
More than a dozen shopping malls, supermarkets, and branches of Bank of China (Hong Kong), Bank of East Asia, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, which have been targeted by protesters, said they would not open on Saturday.
The 7-Eleven chain of convenience stores said outlets would close at 5 p.m.
Shoppers formed long lines in supermarkets ahead of the expected closures.
Companies across Hong Kong, the Asian base for many global businesses, are increasingly walking a tightrope between the protesters and China’s Communist Party rulers in Beijing.
On Saturday, shoe brand Vans came under fire from Hong Kong internet users for removing from its website a design submitted in an online competition that showed Hong Kong protesters clad in yellow hard-hats.
In a statement, Vans said designs were removed "in line with our company's long-held values of respect and tolerance, as well as our clearly communicated guidelines for this competition".
The ban on face masks, which took effect on Saturday, was ordered under emergency laws allowing authorities to "make any regulations whatsoever" in what they deem to be the public interest.
But the move enraged protesters, who took to the streets to vent their anger, many wearing masks in defiance of the ban.
There were no immediate reports of arrests over the masks.
Demonstrators set fires, hurled petrol bombs at police and burned the Chinese national flag, in a direct challenge to authorities in Beijing.
Police said an officer in Yuen Long, a district in the outlying New Territories that saw fierce clashes in July, had fired a shot in self-defense after a protester threw a petrol bomb at him, setting him on fire.
Media said a 14-year-old boy was shot and the city’s Hospital Authority said his condition was now stable, but gave no details.
About 100 demonstrators besieged a branch of the Bank of China (Hong Kong) in the high-end shopping district of Causeway Bay, while across the harbor in the district of Kowloon, protesters smashed the glass store front of a China Life Insurance branch.
Police fired volleys of tear gas to disperse protesters in flashpoint districts such as Causeway Bay, Sha Tin and Wong Tai Sin, underscoring the challenges they face as protests show no sign of letting up.
Hospital authorities said 31 people were hurt in Friday's protests, two of them seriously.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
9 Comments
rlperez@hotmail.com.au
"Increasingly violent demonstrations that have roiled the city for four months"?
What! These were previously described as "PEACEFUL" protests, now they are "increasingly violent...over four months".
rlperez@hotmail.com.au
" had fired a shot in self-defense after a protester threw a petrol bomb at him, setting him on fire." No, these are PEACEFUL protests.
Strangerland
When you're fighting for your freedom and that of all your descendants for all time, violence can seem justified.
China can very easily stop the violence by walking away from a country that does not want them.
This is all China's fault.
I wonder how long until Trump's tarriffs and the HK riots destabilize China to the point that its economy collapses.
Joe Blow
The protesters are starting to hurt their own cause by smashing up stores.
If they tried to smash up my store they'd get it right back!
The Original Wing
Without stating the reason why, this article makes it sound like the protestors are committing random, senseless acts of violence.
The Hong Kong MTR has very clearly and very firmly set themselves as allies of the HK police and government. They have sporadically closed stations to prevent protestors from getting home from rallies on the opposite side of the city. They have allowed the police to use MTR stations as satellite police offices during confrontations, and have allowed police officers to use subways tactically, trapping protestors on platforms while trains arrive full of police who have initiated violence against them. Also, and perhaps most importantly, are the events of Aug. 31 - a police attack with over-the-top violence that many people believe resulted in one or more people being beaten to death by the police. There is CCTV footage of the events, that the MTR has refused to show - which intensifies the belief that they have something very grave to hide. Numerous demands for the release of the CCTV footage have gone ignored.
For those reasons, the MTR has become a popular target for the protestors.
The Original Wing
Let me explain to you how time works. You see, something can start in one way, and slowly change in another direction as time moves forward. Saying "The weather is getting increasingly cooler" can co-exist with "The temperature was 38 degrees several months ago." It's a remarkable thing, if you think about it.
rlperez@hotmail.com.au
The Original Wing: "one or more people being beaten to death by the police."
More anti-China hysteria.
"closed stations to prevent protestors from getting home from rallies"
More hysteria.
"allowed the police to use MTR stations as satellite police offices during confrontations,"
Are you for real?
As far as I am aware, from news coverage, NO protester or police have been killed from the RIOT.
Were do you get "beaten to death"?
Burning Bush
"Chinese-ruled" city.
Akin to referring to Honolulu as a US-ruled city.
NLP at work.
The Original Wing
I've been discussing it quite reasonably. If you'd like to see hysteria, take a look at the comments at the very top of this comment section, full of words in all-caps and exclamation points.
I said many people allege that someone was beaten to death, not that I I know it to be true. Where do I get it from? I get it from the shrine that Hong Kongers have built and maintained (despite being destroyed by the HK police several times) outside Prince Edward MTR station ever since Aug. 31. I get it from the multiple sit-ins that occurred at the station, demanding for the CCTV footage to be released (which it wasn't). I get it from the multiple people who posed the question to C.E. Lam at her "dialogue" event a week ago or so.
Again - I have no idea whether it happened it not. If you read my previous post, my point was not to claim that these things happened. My point was to fill in missing information in the story, which is to explain why the protestors have targeted the MTR. Accept their reasons or not, it doesn't matter. I'm simply explaining their rationale, and that the target wasn't random.
rlperez@hotmail.com.au
So, all your comments are on hearsay and assumptions. MTR didn't release the videos so they must show protesters being beaten to death. A "shrine'' gave me the information!
"My point was to fill in missing information in the story," with my assumptions.
Seems reasonable but wouldn't stand up in court.
Comments should be based on fact or they are nothing more that propaganda, anti-China hysteria.