Hunter Biden email episode illustrates risk to Trump from Giuliani

A New York tabloid’s puzzling account about how it acquired emails purportedly from Joe Biden’s son has raised some red flags. One of the biggest involves the source of the emails: Rudy Giuliani.
Giuliani has traveled abroad looking for dirt on the Bidens, developing relationships with shadowy figures, including a Ukrainian lawmaker who U.S. officials have described as a Russian agent and part of a broader Russian effort to denigrate the Democratic presidential nominee.
Yet Giuliani says foreign sources didn’t provide the Hunter Biden emails. He says a laptop containing the emails and intimate photos was simply abandoned in a Delaware repair shop and the shop owner reached out to Giuliani's lawyer.
That hasn’t stopped the FBI from investigating whether the emails are part of a foreign influence operation. The emails have surfaced as U.S. officials have been warning that Russia, which backed Trump’s 2016 campaign through hacking of Democratic emails and a covert social media campaign, is interfering again this year. The latest episode with Giuliani underscores the risk he poses to a White House that spent years confronted by a federal investigation into whether Trump associates had coordinated with Russia.
The Washington Post reported Thursday that intelligence agencies had warned the White House last year that Giuliani was the target of a Russian influence operation. The newspaper, citing four former officials, said that assessment was based on information including intercepted communications showing Giuliani had been in contact with people tied to Russian intelligence.
The newspaper said national security adviser Robert O’Brien had warned Trump that information Giuliani brought back from Ukraine should be considered contaminated by Russia, but that Trump brushed off the warning.
Far from distancing himself from Giuliani, Trump has made the purported Hunter Biden emails one of his main talking points in the final weeks of the campaign as he tries to disparage his Democratic rival.
The Trump-friendly New York Post began publishing stories about the emails Wednesday, saying it had obtained them from the former New York mayor. The newspaper said the emails of Hunter Biden, a California resident, were found in a laptop that had been dropped off for service at a Delaware repair shop by an unidentified man who never picked it up. They said the shop owner turned it over to the FBI, but also made a copy of the hard drive and provided that to Giuliani’s lawyer.
One 2015 email published by the Post purported to show a top adviser for Burisma, the Ukraine gas company where Hunter Biden held a board seat, thanking Biden for giving him an opportunity to meet his father when the older Biden was serving as U.S. vice president. The Biden campaign and a lawyer for Hunter Biden said they had no record of such a meeting taking place. They have not addressed the authenticity of the emails.
Giuliani did not respond Friday for a request for comment from The Associated Press. But in an interview Thursday with a SiriusXM show, he asserted that the laptop had been dropped off by Hunter Biden, and that the material was not hacked and the laptop was legally obtained. He said on Fox News on Friday that the information from the laptop was “authentic as hell.”
The FBI is investigating whether the emails are tied to a foreign influence operation, according to a person who was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity to AP. The exact scope of what was being investigated was not clear.
But the report that intelligence agencies have been concerned about Giuliani is hardly surprising.
Andrii Derkach, the Ukrainian parliamentarian who is one of Giuliani’s principal contacts, was mentioned in an August intelligence assessment that described a concerted Russian effort to disparage Biden. A Treasury Department sanction announcement from last month characterized Derkach as an “active Russian agent for over a decade."
Derkach in recent months has leaked recordings of calls Biden had as vice president with Ukraine’s then-leader, audio the Biden campaign contends is heavily edited. Despite his own administration’s warnings on Derkach, Trump has promoted those recordings on Twitter.
Giuliani has not been shy about discussing his foreign contacts, including with Derkach. In December, Derkach posted on his Facebook page photos of him and Giuliani meeting in Kyiv.
Frustration about Giuliani in the West Wing has long run rampant, with those around the president warily watching Giuliani’s efforts to bring down the Bidens and fearful they could boomerang back on the president.
Giuliani was central to advancing a discredited theory that Ukraine, not Russia, had interfered in the 2016 election. His shadowy efforts to get Ukraine to launch investigations into the Bidens helped create the impeachment case against Trump.
Even detractors in the president’s orbit recognize Giuliani as a force in Trump’s defense during the lengthy Russia investigation by the special counsel. The probe detailed extensive contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia but did not allege a criminal conspiracy between the two to tip the 2016 election. Yet the effort to undermine Robert Mueller led Giuliani to Ukraine, which many feel directly led to Trump's impeachment. He was acquitted by the Senate in February.
After long struggling to find a cable-ready defender, Trump has been mostly appreciative of Giuliani’s attack-dog style — and, for a time, his broadsides against Mueller appeared to play a role in driving down the special counsel’s approval ratings. But at other times, the president has expressed private dismay at Giuliani’s scattershot style.
Some around Trump fear that the case being made against the younger Biden has been weakened because Giuliani has become its face.
The Trump campaign has been pushing allegations of corruption against the Bidens for more than a year, with the president advancing the widely discredited theory that the vice president sought to force out Ukraine’s top prosecutor to protect his son from scrutiny. Though Trump associates believe a case can be made that Hunter enriched himself by selling access to his father, they fear that Giuliani’s lack of credibility will cause the allegations to implode.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
19 Comments
Login to comment
FizzBit
LOL
Well that was expected. Any story that puts the Dems in a bad light...”It MUST be the Russians!”
so pathetic. And I imagine the drones will eat it up. Did the Russians plant a used laptop at a computer store too, which, by the way, was subpoenaed by FBI agent Joshua Wilson, who is also the top guy who investigates pedophiles? A pic of the subpoena is on the net so there’s no conspiracy theory or fake news in this one.
invalid CSRF
Strangerland
Yeah, it can't be the Russians, that would be Trump and his morons were duped! That couldn't be, could it?
...could it?
Strangerland
Maybe. Or maybe it was another party. Could have even been a never Trumper. Or a Democrat.
Of course, ethical people would certify that it's real before putting it out there, but well, Giuliani - even the guys' own daughter is publicly stating he's a piece of crap.
stormcrow
And Giuliani is smack dab in the middle of it all. Disgraceful.
Strangerland
Giuliani who regularly meets with the Russians to further Trump's interests. Hmm...
PTownsend
When some 'Americans' wear Tshirts saying 'I'd rather be Russian than Democrat' It's not surprising to read posts from 'American' Trump supporters once again defending Russia while disbelieving US sources. These are the same people who've served as Useful 'Is for the various Kremlin troll armies, parroting their 'if Hillary doesn't do what Russia wants she'll start WW3' among other slogans.
The US alt right want the US under Trump to copy a Russian style form of national socialism, one where white nationalists prevail.
FizzBit
Again LOL
The famous P. T. Barnum quote works well here. No spinning this one into a conspiracy conspiracy theory. Which oddly, is now acceptable for Trump haters.
invalid CSRF
P. Smith
Could have been Russians. Could have been Chinese. Could have been anyone. Given the lack of credibility of the story, it’s hard to say.
*Several experts on foreign disinformation quickly warned that there were major red flags about the articles published by the New York Post, *including Giuliani's involvement, the changing stories about how the emails were obtained, and the digital metadata of images posted by the newspaper.
. . .
The first paragraph of one of the New York Post stories contains blatant disinformation that was debunked last year. It says the alleged meeting in 2015 was problematic because Joe Biden "pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating" Burisma. Trump championed this false narrative during his impeachment.
*In reality, the Burisma investigation was dormant when Biden urged Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin.** Biden's actions were in support of US and European policy, who wanted Shokin ousted because he was corrupt. Firing him would have increased -- not decreased -- investigative scrutiny of Burisma*.
Graham DeShazo
Because no story from fine multi-pulitzer winning (current country zero) news establishment such as the NY Post (most common articles include Kanye, Real Housewives, Kardashian/ Jenner drama) could ever be duped by the Russians, right?
Blacklabel
Notice that this topic was totally avoided/ignored here until “Russia” could be added as a possibility days later to try to cover it up.
lincolnman
BINGO! This has to be the most inept, transparent, obvious hoax ever - but what more would you expect from Crazy Rudy and Dumpster Steve; one currently under investigation for illegally representing a foreign entity and the other arrested for fraud and awaiting trial. Talk about a couple losers...
They were either too stupid to realize they were being duped by Russian intel or they were colluding with them...
I think it was probably both...
Blacklabel
A person on the emails has already confirmed their authenticity. thats all that matters.
Busby
*President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani insisted that he had absolutely no idea that one of his key sources in his smear campaign against Joe Biden was a Russian spy interfering in the U.S. presidential election. Giuliani failed to explain on MSNBC how he allegedly missed all signs that Ukrainian lawmaker and conspiracy-pusher Andrii Derkach was a Russian operative. “You’re a former prosecutor from the Southern District of New York, a former mayor of New York City, you have a national security firm,” host Jonathan Capehart said. “How could you not know that this person you were talking to was a known Russian agent?“ *
*The Treasury Department revealed Thursday that *Derkach was an “active Russian agent for over a decade, maintaining close connections with the Russian Intelligence Services.”
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/andrii-derkach-rudy-giuliani-trump-russian-spy_n_5f5d69a4c5b6b485080163cc
Crazy Rudy - either duped or colluding with a Russian agent...
"Colluding with Russia" will be the epitaph on the gravestone of the Trump campaign...
Blacklabel
”a person with knowledge of the situation” doesn’t work anymore like it did for all your stories?
He has a name. It’s online.
Blacklabel
Big Guy didn’t deny it nor blame Russia disinformation, he attacked the reporter.
“I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir?
He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.”
P. Smith
None of my stories. I’m not a writer and I don’t cite stories with anonymous sources because I know how sensitive to real journalism conservatives are.
Lots if names are online. Some posters here even think the rest of us should be able to infer their ethnicity by their screen name. Isn’t that hilarious?
Simon Foston
BlacklabelToday 12:03 pm JST
Why so coy? I would have thought that if it were a name that everyone would find credible you would be eager to share it.
Strangerland
I love seeing the pubs annoyed at Biden treating their nothingburger like a nothingburger not even worse addressing.
These people are worth nothing more than disdain as lesser humans.
P. Smith
To be fair, they also deserve ridicule.