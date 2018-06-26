Illegal immigrant parents not facing U.S. prosecution for now; Trump, congresswoman clash

Illegal immigrant parents not facing U.S. prosecution for nowParents who cross illegally from Mexico to the United States with their children will not face prosecution for the time being because the government is running short of space to house them, officials said on Monday.
President Donald Trump's administration has vowed to prosecute all adults who cross the border illegally but its policy of separating immigrant children from parents met fierce international criticism so it is now trying to keep detained families together while the parents await trial.
That has created logistics problems of how to house those families, and the Customs and Border Protection agency is now not referring new cases for prosecution, CBP officials said.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the administration was not dropping its policy of "zero-tolerance" of illegal immigration but it needed a "temporary solution" until it can house migrant families.
"This will only last a short amount of time, because we’re going to run out of space, we're going to run out of resources in order to keep people together. And we're asking Congress to provide those resources and do their job," Sanders told reporters.
A source at the CBP said it expects to soon resume the referrals for prosecution and is still sending for prosecution those adults who are caught crossing illegally and do not have children with them.
Trump faced a global outcry this month, including sharp criticism from some inside his Republican Party, over migrant children being separated from their parents.
He formally ended the policy of separating families last Wednesday, but the administration has yet to reunite more than 2,000 children with their parents and it is not clear how it will house thousands of families while parents are prosecuted.
The U.S. military has been asked to prepare to house up to 20,000 unaccompanied child migrants on its bases.
Although Republicans control both chambers in Congress, disagreements between moderates and conservatives in the party over immigration matters have hit prospects for a speedy legislative fix to the border crisis.
Mark Meadows, leader of a conservative faction among Republicans in the House of Representatives, said on Monday he expected that an immigration bill being worked on by Republicans would fail.
A group of Republican and Democratic senators huddled late on Monday to see whether they might be able to come together on legislation establishing a protocol for treating immigrant families as their pleas for asylum or other protections from deportation are considered.
But after the meeting, Senator Dianne Feinstein, the senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said "Nothing’s going to happen this week," on legislation in the Senate.
With Congress out of session next week for the July 4 public holiday, that would mean the Senate could not debate a bill until at least the following week.
Trump has expressed frustration at U.S. immigration laws and reiterated on Monday that people should be turned away at the border. Democrats have accused him of wanting to circumvent the U.S. constitution's guarantee of due process for those accused of crimes.
"We want a system where, when people come in illegally, they have to go out. And a nice simple system that works," Trump told reporters.
The immigration crisis has triggered new political tension, and Trump lashed out at a Democratic congresswoman who had urged Americans to confront members of his inner circle in public places.
The lawmaker, Maxine Waters, told a crowd in her home state of California on Sunday that a Virginia restaurant's refusal to serve White House press secretary Sarah Sanders should be a model for resisting Trump.
"If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd," Waters said.
"And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere. We've got to get the children connected to their parents."
Trump fired back on Monday, calling Waters "an extraordinarily low IQ person."
Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was confronted at a Mexican restaurant in Washington by protesters yelling: "Shame! Shame!"
House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called for cooler heads on both sides.
"Trump’s daily lack of civility has provoked responses that are predictable but unacceptable," she said. "As we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
54 Comments
Login to comment
cla68
This call by liberal leaders for their people to confront and attack Trump supporters is very worrying. If Democrats take back the government will Republicans be put in concentration camps?
Burning Bush
Good, keep everyone on their toes, shake things up a bit. That's what the fatcats in Washington need.
Black Sabbath
Liar.
extanker
Both sides are a bunch of nuts, but dumb stunts like this is what's going to keep the Republicans in office for another 4 years.
katsu78
Trump supporters think abusing innocent children is the same thing as "keeping everyone on their toes." This is the kind of person who votes for Trump, the kind of person who thinks children from south of the border aren't really people like they are people.
Why would they be? There is no call to put Republicans in concentration camps, and there is an enormous gulf between protesting a member of the cabinet who is out to dinner with strong language and throwing people in concentration camps.
But one of the most consistent things about this regime has been how people defending Trump have projected their own behavior onto his opponents. They accuse the left of having paid protesters, when Trump is the only politician on record in recent history actually doing that. They whine, "but her emails!", when Trump's own team did exactly the same thing. They call politicians corrupt as a class, when they actively cultivate corruption in their own ranks.
So watch any right-winger who claims to be afraid of being put in a camp on the basis of their politics. That means they're going to try doing it to you.
SuperLib
Waters was out of line for saying that. We really don't want to become like them.
bass4funk
I was born and grew up half of my life in LA and Maxine Waters is as toxic as any politician can get. The woman is a complete embarrassment! During the Rodney King riots when truck driver Reginald Denny was hit in the head with a chunk of Concrete slab or fire hydrant by the thug Damian Williams, the woman visited his home to offer their family support, it was unbelievable, the man almost died and had to have numerous reconstruction surgeries to fix his head and she supports the family, so her actions now are not at all surprising, this is who she is and her and many on the left are. If they can’t get their way, push back, tell them they are not welcome and if you need to use violence....
juminRhee
Sanders is just the mouthpiece. Why don't we refuse to serve the generals, command officers, and pilots who do drone strikes killing civilians? See how well the "just following orders should not be obeyed" goes when military members are tried in military courts for refusing to follow orders. God forbid the US should lose a war and Americans get charged as war criminals.
juminRhee
Do not show them evil, but be nice. Offer your best and see their reaction and guilt.
Black Sabbath
Ward: Just don't lose sight of whose rights are being violated!
Anderson: Don't put me on your perch, Mr. Ward.
Ward: Don't drag me into your gutter, Mr. Anderson!
Anderson: These people are crawling out of the SEWER, MR. WARD! Maybe the gutter's where we outta be!
kurisupisu
What person can defend illegal immigration and then vilify those that seek to end the problem with ‘confrontation’
Hardly a democratic thinker....!
Strangerland
Unfortunately that's probably true.
Go ahead. I'd rather not be in the gutter.
Tokyo-Engr
@extanker: I agree with your post that things have gotten crazy. I am not sure I agree that the Republicans will hold office but I am reaching the point where I am not sure I care anymore.
The level of dialogue in the U.S. has deteriorated so far that I would not be surprised if there is some kind of "uprising" or major event. Both parties are to blame and they have succeeded at one thing at least; dividing the (dis)United States further than I have seen in my life and I saw the Vietnam protests, Nixon impeachment, etc. etc. Trump is like a child with his Twitter account and Maxine Waters (who should consider leaving her multi-million dollar house and living in her district) calling for violence is just as bad.
Was interesting talking to my mom this morning (who has been around to see a lot more than I have) and she has the same sentiment about the level of division in the country (as do most of her friends that are of the same age).
I fear it will take a major event (such as civil unrest or worse) before the U.S. can even begin to get on the right track again. If you look at any social metric the U.S. has been falling for the last 3 decades and now is no longer in the top 10 in any important measure of a society (i.e. education, infant mortality, crime, health care, etc.). The U.S. people, instead of fighting each other, should try to unite against a government that has been leading the country to destruction. Our governing class is more interested in getting reelected, maintaining their cushy lifestyle, and enriching themselves rather than representing the American people.
Black Sabbath
Thank you, I will.
Because the only thing bullies respect is power. That is how to beat them.
plasticmonkey
Waters is wrong on this. It's a strategy that is neither moral nor effective.
Democrats should not imitate the Trump model of public discourse (and for the most part they have not).
Like that. America has a president who tweets these petty ad hominem attacks.
PTownsend
I completely agree. Call me naive, but one way for Americans overseas, including those who post on this site, to do that is to stop bifurcating issues and dividing into one of two sides. I'll continue to express my opinion, but will try not to oversimplify them to us v. them, zeros and ones levels. I expect the Russian posters to continue to throw fuel on fires - but that's what they're paid to do.
Strangerland
Civil war does seem to be on the horizon. There is just too much division, and people are only getting more extreme, not less.
When you have both sides casting the other side as the worst thing in the history of this universe and all others, while refusing to acknowledge that there are those on their own side that are equally bad, are only making the problem worse. Those that blame every person on the other side for the actions taken by a few or even one, are only making the problem worse.
And people are doing these two things more and more and more.
Blacklabel
Schumer and Pelosi both said this behavior isn’t right, but refuse to denounce Maxine Waters. Just more empty words.
Guess they have figured out they are losing the midterms and need to find a topic to blame for the loss.
Tokyo-Engr
@PTownsend - I think the fact that technology makes it so easy to express ourselves instantly results in people reacting emotionally sometimes rather than trying to break things down logically. The incident at the restaurant with Sanders would never had made the news 20 years ago. Our President uses Twitter in such a manner where he looks really foolish and as an American overseas I find it to be an embarrassment.
For years the U.S. system has consisted of 2 parties and every time a 3rd party has tried to make headway there is a concerted effort by the other 2 parties to slam the door. The political class knows that it is in their best interest to keep the 2 party system going for as long as possible.
I do not think you are naive as I do think what you suggest is helpful, but as an expatriated American I find when I go back to the U.S. that each time things seem worse (regardless of how the economy is performing). The underlying tension is uncomfortable. Everything now is an issue in the U.S.
There are those that believe that there is a concerted effort to undermine and destroy the fabric of the U.S. and there are times when I find this believable.
People here say Abe does things to distract the Japanese public (i.e. North Korean abductions, etc.) from the real issues at hand in Japan. Well I would say the U.S. political class does the same on a much higher level.
Strangerland
You refused to denounce Moore. Your president refused to denounce Moore.
I don't think you're in a position to be proselytizing about a team not denouncing one of their own.
Nothing will ever get fixed as long as people are condemning the other team as devils without condemning their own team for doing the same.
bass4funk
Why would they not given their verbal and increasing hostile attitudes towards conservatives.
Not yet.
You can protest all you want, you don’t have the right to follow, stalk and harass anyone, if someone followed me and got in my face, the outcome of the person would not be a kind one. Leave people alone, especially when they are out, some of these losers are even going to peoples homes now, astonishing!
Which was proven a dozen times.
Proof?
https://www.politico.com/blogs/2016-presidential-debate-fact-check/2016/10/is-clinton-encouraging-violence-at-trumps-rallies-230048
What?
stormcrow
The man is a walking Tweet. Less fighting and more leading, please.
Toasted Heretic
Waters didn't actually threaten violence. Unlike the extraordinary racist, Donald J Trump. That sexual predator, child abusing enemy of human rights has advocate violence on several occasions.
Meanwhile, the children remain traumatised.
CrazyJoe
The best way to beat a bully and his minions to stand up to them. Trump and his supporters represent the worst of America. Stand up to them and call them what they are. And vote in November to begin to put an end to this nightmare.
ulysses
Trump calling someone 'Low IQ' is a bit rich.
He can barely put together a decent sentence.
Alphaape
That is the fault of their parents, and if any government is at fault it is the one that they are coming from, and not Pres. Trump nor the USA. I am for immigration done legally, but the USA is not there to take care of the world's poor. I find it interesting that many on the left complain that we are not doing enough for the poor in America, yet I see we are placing these children in foster care facilities, spending upwards to $35,000 a day for their upkeep, and now will possibly house some on military bases, yet we don't do the same for US citizens who live there.
Confronting people in their personal lives is not the answer to resolving this. Again, if any government official is to be confronted, it should be from those countries that people are leaving and they should be brought to task on the conditions of their countries that causes their citizens to leave.
CrazyJoe
Like the Dotard's ever been in a fight in his life. Behind every blowhard front is a whiny little coward.
Pukey2
Takes one to know one. Reclaiming my time.
bass4funk
“Actually” well, she didn’t call for peace and calmness.
Ok, so all alleged, never proven, but whatever...
As thousands of children in the States and worldwide. When I visit my local Toys R Us, I’m also traumatized.
Strangerland
And children, that is how they justified ripping parents apart from their children, and keeping the children in cages. Because they don't like going to Toys R Us.
Attilathehungry
Maxine Waters is perhaps the greatest living proof that term limits in Congress are absolutely essential! She is an utter embarrassment as a political figure, and a rep for her district. She somehow can afford to live in a $4 million mansion while her district is rife with poverty.
Anonymous
Yeehaa! Run, Maxine, run! Waters in 2020! (Sorry, Bernie.)
Schopenhauer
America is an interesting, dynamic and exciting place becoming more exciting by the unique president of 71 years old having a beautiful young wife. I think people of America chose the right person as their president. America remains strong in the world.
Strangerland
So, are we to get it straight that you are anti-capitalist? I was pretty sure the right was pro-capitalism, yet here you seem to be criticizing a capitalist result, and... pushing for communism? Confusing.
theFu
Nothing more need be said. All she sees are family members trying to get their extended family into the USA without going through the visa lines. If that is what her constituents want, then she is doing an excellent job.
And she isn't wrong about everything related to immigration into the USA, but neither is President Trump.
Trump knows that people entering the country illegally are overwhelming the system. If you want to request asylum, you should have to enter legally, period. If you don't enter legally, through a controlled border, that should be an automatic reject on the asylum request.
Tokyo-Engr
@Attila - Here is how
https://www.politico.com/story/2012/09/report-details-waters-ethics-case-debacle-081665
I am quite liberal but I really dislike Waters. She represents one of the poorist districts in CA but I do not think you would ever see her living there.
However, that does not excuse Trump's ridiculous use of Twitter
stocktrader
Republicans are no angels considering you had George Bush spear headed blowing up WTC buildings 1, 2 and 7 (That's right, 3 sky scrappers were collapsed, not 2 for all you low info people).
But now you look at the Democrats. Maxine Waters seems to be merely senile or drunk, but unfortunately she always rants like this. Same with the Democrat house leader? Nancy Pelosi. But the cake goes to John Podesta! I mean, he must really like cheese pizza with walnut sauce with spirit cooking (Spirit Cooking = satanic ritual), or the FBI list of pedophilic code words used in the deep web are just a coincidence with his emails!
It's interesting that I agree with almost everyone who posts here on different topics on news here in Japan such as murder, punishment, other crimes or local news, but seem to be starkly divided on the Trump issue.
US (Hollywood for one example), as in the UK and many other places, something seems abundantly clear, the ruling class is made up of pedophiles and the Democratic party seems to be championed by them (at the moment).
Attilathehungry
tokyo engineer; I agree on both counts. Maxine is a fraud and a crook. How does she acquire such wealth on a government salary? As for Trump, someone should either break his thumbs or take his phone away, especially at night. All it does is throw the media into a constant state of hysteria, to the detriment of stories that are actually important or meaningful.
bass4funk
And yet, the people that were throwing the punches were liberals, now you have the loons in Hollywood like Peter Fonda advocating for all out violence against the Presidents son and wife.
Thank you
Uhhh....because they weren’t Japanese.
Which was wise on their part.
No will wait to this white supremacist house and offered support for his family, so please don’t go there. Waters supported the very man that bludgeoned him almost to death. Insulting, racist to the max and this from a sitting Senator. As bad as Pelosi is, the woman hasn’t pushed for violence to her credit, but Waters has always been an obnoxious public servant.
Schumer is trying his best to quell the situation and good on him.
zichi
The nations top border enforcement official acknowledged Monday that authorities have abandoned for now their efforts to prosecute immigrant families who cross the southern border after Trump ordered an end to the separation of parents and children.
Toasted Heretic
One idiot who was rightly condemned. Waters isn't advocating violence, unlike PotUS.
As I said, they weren't being violent. But now you're pumped and would have squared up to them, right? This is exactly the culture of aggression that Trump has enabled. You're entitled to wear what you want, of course. Just as others are entitled to look at a deliberately provocative choice of headgear.
What are you talking about & what does it have to do with the murder at Charlottesville?
bass4funk
Oh, the Alex Jones theory once again? Smh....
I served in a different way. I just had a camera and not a gun.
Children are children, thousands of them everywhere all over the world. So where’s the outrage? I worry about children in America, I worry about Americans, I am angry about parents allowing their children and sending their children on a very dangerous journey. We don’t owe illegals anything, no country does, should we help, if we have the resources, the space and the money, but we have to worry about our own and we have to be fair, when you have people paying thousands of dollars to become citizens and they have to wait for years and have followed all rules of law, it’s unfair to let people jump ahead because they just feel like coming in or want to come in to see relatives or whatever their reasons are, they can request, but they have to wait in line and Mexico is equally complicit by not helping or giving aid to these people, but giving them visas and sending them north, cold and irresponsible and then they try to lecture us. I Just have no words to convey the sadness, anger and dismay I feel about this.
Strangerland
I have no idea where she got her money, but even though I proclaim to be pro-capitalist, I'm going to call her a fraud and a crook for daring to be successful in a capitalist economy for some reason I haven't bothered to figure out.
bass4funk
Waters has always advocated violence in subliminal ways, sorry, I have 35 years of experience knowing this woman in my home State and listening to her toxic politics, I was embarrassed then and I’m mortified now.
Following standards with her family to a restaurant following AGPam Bondi with your boyfriend getting in his face, a psychotic loon shooting and almost killing Senator Scalise, the left is unhinged completely.
No, I made an opinionated comment about the last President and was verbally assaulted a few years back, Trump wasn’t on the scene, it has nothing to do with Trump, it has everything to do with being intolerant and unhinged, you can say whatever you want about a person, I do it all the time, I talk about liberals all the time and are disasters policies, but I don’t put my hands on anyone yet, liberals feel that they can put their hands on anyone that disagrees with that or if they don’t like any of their viewpoints unacceptable.
Yes, but you don’t have the right step up to anyone, very dangerous.
nishikat
Yes, but you don’t have the right step up to anyone, very dangerous.
People are frustrated with fake news like Obama was born in Kenya.
juminRhee
The US isn't a parliamentary system, nor does it have multimember at-large districts (exception of 2 senators per state). That being said, the US can become de jure nonpartisan. Also, there's a 2-term limit on the president, why not congress? Lastly, make the presidency a chief administrator position, who merely carries out (e.g. executes) the law. The House and Senate Armed Forces Committees would, perhaps through joint committee, be the ones to handle defence crises. The Queen is commander-in-chief too, but nobody sees her directly ordering drone strikes, etc.
Wolfpack
And what’s amazing is Trump still beat the Dems most qualified presidential candidate in history despite the fact that his IQ is on par with that raving lunatic Maxine Waters.
Last year the over the top hate from the Democrats led to the attempted murder of a baseball diamond full of Republican lawmakers. How many more mock severed Trump heads and assassinaion plays before there is more violence. Another Dallas cop shooting fest by an enraged BLM sympathizer or an Antifa incitement a at klan rally. Enough is enough with the #resistance.
The Dems and their allies in the media and the Deep State need to come to terms with the fact that they lost the election and stop trying to overthrow the Trump administration. I am sure that Republicans were not too happy living through two terms of the Marxist-inspired Obama administration. I know Trump is a clown but the Left has become a village full of idiots - and dangerous ones at that.
hachikoreloaded
"advocated violence in subliminal ways"
Uh oh or LOL don't know which is more appropriate.
yakyak
and an "extraordinarily" dumb elitist politician!
expat
Kevin K. McAleenan, the commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, said Monday that his agency has temporarily stopped handing over migrant adults who cross the Mexican border with children for prosecution, undercutting claims by Trump administration spokespersons that “zero tolerance” for illegal immigration is still in place.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/25/us/politics/border-officials-suspend-handing-over-migrant-families-to-prosecutors.html?hp&action=click&pgtype=Homepage&clickSource=story-heading&module=first-column-region®ion=top-news&WT.nav=top-news
presto345
The dude is nothing more than a boor in a suit with a long tie, orange hair, a loud mouth and a twitter account.
blahblah222
Seems like US is just few years from their own cultural revolution.
Anyone not part of the far left is at risk of getting purged.
US society as a whole, even without official laws, is far more repressive on freedoms of expression and speech than many nations, and it will only get worse from now on.
zichi
confusing when the mods delete so many comments these days
stormcrow
Republicans: "We know where each and everyone of those children are."
Then what the hell you waiting for? End the hostage taking now.