In prime-time address, Biden warns of election-year rhetoric, saying 'it's time to cool it down'

President Joe Biden warned Sunday of the risks of political violence in the U.S. after Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, saying, “It's time to cool it down.”
In a prime-time national address from the Oval Office, Biden said political passions can run high but “we must never descend into violence.” The president acknowledged the passions of an election year, and that he and Republicans offer different policy visions, but implored Americans to “recommit” to resolving their differences peacefully.
“There is no place in America for this kind of violence — for any violence. Ever. Period. No exception. We can’t allow this violence to be normalized," Biden said.
Biden spoke for six minutes in his third address to the nation since Saturday evening's attack by a shooter that killed one rallygoer and seriously injured two more. His warning came hours after FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate said agents have seen increasingly violent rhetoric online since the attack at the Trump rally.
The president and his team had been grappling with how to calibrate the path forward after the weekend attack on the very person Biden is trying to defeat in November’s election.
The president noted that the Republican National Convention was opening in Milwaukee on Monday, while he himself would be returning to the reelection campaign trail after pausing his schedule to manage the immediate response to the shooting. Biden said he had “no doubt” that Republicans will “criticize my record and offer their own vision for this country" and promised to campaign laying out his own ideas, but said those disagreements must remain peaceful.
“We can do this,” Biden pleaded, saying the nation was founded on a democracy that gave reason and balance a chance to prevail over brute force. “American democracy — where arguments are made in good faith. American democracy — where the rule of law is respected. Where decency, dignity, fair play aren’t just quaint notions, they’re living, breathing realities.”
Biden also warned that political tensions were being flamed by a balkanized media environment and exploited by American enemies.
“Here in America we need to get out of our silos, where we only listen to those with whom we agree, where misinformation is rampant, where foreign actors fan the flames of our division to shape the outcomes consistent with their interests, not ours,” Biden said.
Earlier Sunday he had been briefed in the White House Situation Room and condemned the attempted assassination of his predecessor, Trump, as “contrary to everything we stand for as a nation.” He said he was ordering an independent security review of how such an attack could have happened.
The president said he has also directed the U.S. Secret Service to review all security measures for the RNC. Hours later, Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, the Secret Service’s coordinator for the convention, said the weekend attack against Trump did not prompt any changes to the agency's security plan for the event and officials “are fully prepared.”
Biden called for the country to “unite as one nation,” promised a “thorough and swift” review and asked the public not to “make assumptions” about the shooter’s motives or affiliations.
The president said he and first lady Jill Biden were praying for the family of Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief who was shot and killed during the Trump rally Saturday night in Butler, Pennsylvania.
“He was protecting his family from the bullets," Biden said. "God love him.”
The president also said he'd had a “short but good conversation” with Trump in the hours after the shootings and said he was “sincerely grateful” that the former president is “doing well and recovering.”
Trump, who has called for national resilience since the shooting, posted on his social media account after Biden's remarks, “UNITE AMERICA!”
Biden, who has set out to brand Trump as a dire threat to democracy and the nation’s very founding principles, put a temporary pause on such political messaging. Shortly after Saturday night's attack, Biden’s reelection campaign froze “all outbound communications” and was working to pull down its television ads.
The president also postponed a planned trip to Texas on Monday, where he was to speak on the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act at the Lyndon B. Johnson presidential library. An NBC News interview between Biden and anchor Lester Holt will now occur at the White House, instead of in Texas, as initially planned.
Biden's campaign said that, after the NBC interview airs on Monday night, it and the Democratic National Committee “will continue drawing the contrast” with Trump over the course of the GOP convention — even though it remains unclear when ads would resume.
Biden also still plans to make a planned trip to Las Vegas, which will include a campaign event Wednesday. Vice President Kamala Harris postponed her planned campaign trip to Florida on Tuesday, where she had been set to meet with Republican women.
Trump, meanwhile, arrived Sunday evening in Milwaukee for the Republican convention, where criticism of Biden and the Democrats is sure to be searing.
The weekend developments were only the latest upheaval in a campaign that has been extraordinarily topsy-turvy in recent weeks.
Biden’s shaky debate performance on June 27 so spooked his own party that some top surrogates and donors turned on him, and nearly 20 Democratic members of Congress called on the president to leave the race outright. Facing mounting questions about whether he was fit for a second term, Biden and his top advisers have been scrambling to salvage his campaign by adding events around the country and more aggressively criticizing Trump.
Saturday's attack upended — at least for now — that counteroffensive on the cusp of the Republican convention.
The campaign hoped that Sunday's Oval Office address let Biden further drive home his point about unity while demonstrating leadership that could assuage nervous critics within his own party.
“We’ll debate and we’ll disagree, that’s not going to change,” Biden said in his afternoon remarks. “But we’ll not lose sight of who we are as Americans.”
Although investigators are still in the early stages of determining what occurred and why, some Biden critics were calling out the president for telling donors in a private call Monday that “it’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.”
A person familiar with those remarks said the president was trying to make the point that Trump had gotten away with a light public schedule after last month's debate while the president himself faced intense scrutiny. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to more freely discuss private conversations.
In the donor call, Biden said: “I have one job and that’s to beat Donald Trump. ... I’m absolutely certain I’m the best person to be able to do that."
He continued: "So, we're done talking about the debate. It's time to put Trump in the bullseye. He's gotten away with doing nothing for the last 10 days except ride around in his golf cart, bragging about scores he didn't score. … Anyway I won't get into his golf game."
Quo Primum
Democrats two days ago, and three days ago, and last month, and last year, and every day for the past 8 years:
"Trump is a Nazi! He'll be worse than Hitler! He's a threat to democracy! His supporters are dangerous ideologues! We have to stop him! We can't let him become president again!"
Democrats since yesterday:
"Geez, we're glad he's okay. But you Trump supporters need to tone down your rhetoric."
Blacklabel
“Joe Biden just gave an Oval Office address in which…
He called Trump “Former Trump”
Compared the assassination attempt to January 6th and the FBI-involved kidnapping plot against Gretchen WhitmerTold people to go to the “battle box” instead of the ballot box”
PTownsend
I fully agree, but when Trump ramps the passion up as far as he can, in a country like the US, with so many guns, violence unfortunately can happen. Will the Secret Service do weapons checks before Trump rallies, or will Trump say let hem bring their guns and will Trump's supporters bring weapons to the next rallies hoping to be a 'good guy with a gun' because they don't trust the police to do their job.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The polarization in the US today is largely Trump's creation:
https://pt.icct.nl/sites/default/files/import/pdf/nacos-et-al.pdf
Blacklabel
“Violence has never been the answer, whether it's a violent mob attacking the Capitol on January 6, or a brutal attack on the spouse of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, or intimidation of election officials, or the kidnapping plot against a sitting governor, or the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.”
all the stuff my team wants to incessantly complain about first and then oh yeah, whatever happened to Trump too, let’s move on now!
Quo Primum
To be honest, I was alarmed -- but not quite "shocked" -- that an attempt was made on President Trump's life.
After all, eight years of a constant stream of the most vile, disgusting, invective vitriol ever hurled at an American politician was (let's face it) bound to incite & fuel an assassination attempt against him sooner or later.
That's why, sorry not sorry, these calls from Biden and the left to "tone down the rhetoric" seem so hollow.
I do want to believe that Biden's calls for toning-down are sincere. But after eight years of everything from Trump being called Hitler to two-big "celebrities" holding images of his severed head ... again, Biden's words now seem to be just that.
Just words.
Empty, virtue-signaling words.
Quo Primum
Biden now:
"It's time to cool the rhetoric down."
Biden only two weeks ago:
"Donald Trump is a genuine threat to this nation. That is not hyperbole. He’s a threat to our freedom. He’s a threat to our democracy. He is literally a threat to the America that we stand for."
And that's one of the milder things that the Left has said about Trump.
So I just find it so hollow and empty that the Left is calling for "cooling down" now, after more than eight years of the most disgusting, vitriolic, and even potentially violence-inciting rhetoric against Trump that one can imagine.
Until yesterday, I was actually 50/50 on whether to vote for Trump or not.
As of yesterday, though, he definitely gets my vote.
browny1
That the chaos that is US politics, continues to spill out over the whole world, is a black mark for true democracy everywhere.
The shooting was shocking - politicians should be able to publicly express their views without fear of death - and tragically an innocent man was killed.
Those blaming anti-Trump rhetoric as the cause of the incident are way too short-sighted in their blinkered analogies. The mocking, defiling, disparaging sensationalist propaganda spewing from the other side is no less hateful.
All are signs of a broken system. A system that has been in decline for decades. rusting in it's own belt of decay, that no-one was willing to take steps to reform for fear of being seen by the crowds as "Anti." Anti- Left, Anti-Right, Anti-Good, Anti-Business, Anti-Christ, Anti-Peace, Anti-Freedom, Anti-Poor, Anti-Rich..........Anti-Everything!
That it could come to this - preached to the world as the Great Land of the Free for decades - falls upon all US citizens to acknowledge the calamitous rabbit hole spiral downwards and seek reason, trust and compromise as a means to escape.
Prayers, Martyrs, Guns, Belligerence, False hopes et al won't cut it.
Quo Primum
Biden on X (formerly Twitter), June 28:
"Donald Trump is a genuine threat to this nation. He's a threat to our freedom. He's a threat to our democracy. He's literally a threat to everything America stands for."
Cool down the rhetoric, eh?
plasticmonkey
Calling it for what it is (except for the "literally Hitler" line, which Biden has not said). It's not made-up phony baloney like Trump does.
No presidential candidate has every had such divisive and incendiary rhetoric as Donald Trump. Here's a sample from the moments before he was shot in the ear. This kind of stuff is CONSTANT from this clown:
*And we got to bring our country back to health, because our country is going to hell, if you haven't noticed. Millions and millions of people are pouring in from prisons and from mental institutions. We're going to stop it. We're going to get it stopped. We're going to bring them back, as he said. We're going to bring them back.*
*We're going to defeat Crooked Joe Biden and laughing Kamala Harris.*
*I tell you what, we did fantastically in 2016. We did much better in 2020. You know we did much better, and it was rigged. It was a rigged deal.*
*We're going to make it... And it's not easy because we have *millions and millions of people in our country that shouldn't be here, dangerous people.
plasticmonkey
That's not incendiary. It's true. He tried to overturn the 2020 election results.
wtfjapan
Trump: hardly even speaks for 11 days, returns after not being imprisoned as Dems had scheduled, gets shot.
first the shooter was a registered republican, No matter how hard Maga try to blame democrats, 8yrs of Trump lies , insinuating violence against those that dont agree with him , even in his own party.
Trump was hiding for 10 days from the effects of project 2025, a fascist manifesto which mentions Trumpism over 300 times, 140 of the people involved in it worked for Trump or have dealings with him. Even the leader stated that their agenda will remain bloodless if the left choose too.
As for toning down lets see if Trump leads by example, do you think hell stop attacking people calling them names , laughing at their misfortune. yeah unlikely. If he refuses then why should the dems stop calling him out. If the roles were reversed do you think Trump would disown the violence, unlikely he embraces it. just like he laughed at Pelosis attempted murder
plasticmonkey
Why? Because he got his ear shot?
Toblerone
“It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye”. Biden will never live this down.
Blacklabel
The left: well all our inciteful violent rhetoric is “true”. Don’t blame us!
while butwhaddabout everything Trump says that is also true is “violent rhetoric”
never gonna change, are you?
guess we need to humiliate and defeat Biden (and you) at the “battle” box that Joe so eloquently spoke of.
Toblerone
Biden on X (formerly Twitter), June 28:
*"Donald Trump is a genuine threat to this nation. He's a threat to our freedom. He's a threat to our democracy. He's literally a threat to everything America stands for."*
Cool down the rhetoric, eh?
Disgusting, isnt it.
Blacklabel
I am a registered Democrat. Means nothing.
you just saw the tens of thousands of Democrats who disingenuously registered as Republicans to meddle in the Republican primaries didn’t you?