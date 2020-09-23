Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hindu devotees wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus offer prayers at Shakti Ganesh temple in Hyderabad, India. Photo: AP
world

India reports 83,000 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
NEW DELHI

India reported more than 83,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, showing some decline after reaching a record a week earlier.

The country has now confirmed more than 5.6 million cases. The health ministry also reported 1,085 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 90,020.

India is expected to become the world's worst-hit country within weeks, surpassing the United States, where nearly 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus.

But the past week has seen some improvement in India, with the numbers dropping after a record 97,894 new cases were reported on Sept. 16.

Balram Bhargava, director-general of the Indian Council for Medical Research, said Tuesday that vaccines with at least 50% efficacy will be approved for use against the coronavirus. That’s the benchmark set by the World Health Organization, as no vaccine for respiratory diseases is 100% effective, Bhargava told reporters.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #98: Saxophone Players Serenade Midnight Passengers Stranded at Shinjuku Station

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

8 Fascinating Spiritual Getaways in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Neighborhood Guide

Discovering Sankeien Garden, Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 37, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying and Selling on Mercari, Rakuma, and PayPay Furima

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Miyakojima

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Shopping For Gifts During A Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Season 3 of Netflix’s Aggretsuko is Darker Than Ever

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Vitamin C: Why We Need It And What Beauty Products To Use

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog