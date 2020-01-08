Iran attacks U.S. forces in Iraq in retaliation for killing of commander

Iran said it launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel at about 1.30 a.m. local time, the U.S. military said on Tuesday.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed they fired the missiles to retaliate for last week's killing of Qassem Soleimani, according to a statement on state TV.
The statement advised the United States to withdraw its troops from the region to prevent more deaths, state TV said.
The Pentagon did not provide reports of casualties in the attack.
"We are working on initial battle damage assessments," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement, adding the bases targeted were al-Asad air base and another in Erbil, Iraq. "As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region."
U.S. President Donald Trump, who visited the al-Asad air base in December 2018, has been briefed on reports of the attack and was monitoring the situation, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.
"We are aware of the reports of attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq. The president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," Grisham said in a statement.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived at the White House following news of the attack. It was unclear what response, if any, the United States was planning.
Hours earlier on Tuesday, Esper said the United States should anticipate retaliation from Iran over Friday's killing in Iraq of Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds Force.
"I think we should expect that they will retaliate in some way, shape or form," he told a news briefing at the Pentagon, adding that such retaliation could be through Iran-backed proxy groups outside of Iran or "by their own hand."
"We're prepared for any contingency. And then we will respond appropriately to whatever they do."
Stock markets in Asia fell sharply on news of the rocket attack, while investor safe havens including the Japanese yen and gold shot higher. U.S. crude prices surged almost 5% on worries any conflict could cut oil supplies.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it would prohibit U.S. civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Singapore Airlines had already diverted all flight routes from Iranian airspace.
Soleimani, a pivotal figure in orchestrating Iran's long-standing campaign to drive U.S. forces out of Iraq, was also responsible for building up Tehran's network of proxy armies across the Middle East.
He was a national hero to many Iranians, whether supporters of the clerical leadership or not, but viewed as a dangerous villain by Western governments opposed to Iran's arc of influence running across the Levant and into the Gulf region.
A senior Iranian official said on Tuesday that Tehran was considering several scenarios to avenge Soleimani's death. Other senior figures have said the Islamic Republic would match the scale of the killing when it responds, but that it would choose the time and place.
"We will take revenge, a hard and definitive revenge," the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, General Hossein Salami, told throngs who crowded the streets for Soleimani's funeral on Tuesday in Kerman, his hometown in southeastern Iran.
Soleimani's burial went ahead after several hours of delay following a stampede that killed at least 56 people and injured more than 210, according an emergency official quoted by Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.
Soleimani's body had been taken to holy Shi'ite Muslim cities in Iraq and Iran, as well as the Iranian capital, Tehran, before arriving to be buried in the city cemetery's "martyrs section", according to the semi-official news agency ISNA.
In each place, huge numbers of people filled thoroughfares, chanting: "Death to America" and weeping with emotion. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept as he led prayers in Tehran.
Prompted by the strong public backlash over Soleimani's killing on Iraqi soil, lawmakers in Iraq voted on Sunday to demand a removal of all foreign forces from the country.
More than 5,000 U.S. troops remain in Iraq along with other foreign forces as part of a coalition that has trained and backed up Iraqi security forces against the threat of Islamic State militants.
Some 115 German soldiers are stationed in Erbil and all are fine, a spokesman for Bundeswehr operations said.
A NATO official told Reuters it would move some of its several hundred trainers out of Iraq. Canada said on Tuesday some of its 500 Iraq-based forces would be temporarily moved to Kuwait for safety reasons.
U.S. officials have said Soleimani was killed because of solid intelligence indicating forces under his command planned attacks on U.S. targets in the region, although they have provided no evidence.
Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said 13 "revenge scenarios" were being considered, Fars news agency reported. Even the weakest option would prove "a historic nightmare for the Americans", he said.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
SimondB
If this turns into a full blown war then it will be solely down to the incredibly stupid actions of Donald Trump. Wouldn't put it pass this jackass to go nuke eventually.
Black Sabbath
Simon
If Trump tried to use nukes, he'd be Art 25'ed.
And please don't call Trump a jackass. "This wrongs the jackass."
Madden
Don't know what they expected. If Iran had carried out such an assassination on one of the American military commanders they'd probably have invaded already!
KariHaruka
What did Trump expect would happen after he thought that it would be a great idea to whack the hornets nest?....
The guy is the very definition of a 'cockwomble'.
Numan
You mean provoking another nation for the sole purpose of initiating conflict might result in retaliation? Who knew?
Vote Democrat in 2020!
zichi
2am local time rocket attack on Ain Al-Asad Air base. The Revolutionary Guard are probably responsible.
SuperLib
But guys, think of the bright side. That disastrous nuclear deal that stopped Iran's enrichment and improved relations is over. Surely that's worth a new neocon proxy war.
Cricky
Just a thought, had Iran assassinated an American General would Americans be ok with that? Would the Lincon memorial be a valid target? And after all why are American troops even in the Middle East? Oil, protect Isreal, feed the military industrial complex? The whole thing is devoid of any basic human emotions, just out and out greed and evil intent.
bass4funk
Improved? Must’ve been asleep on that one.
https://www.myheritage.org/news/4-reasons-why-the-iran-deal-may-be-the-worst-diplomatic-decision-in-history/
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2018/05/iran-nuclear-deal-flawed/559595/
**Tehran gets to keep its vast nuclear infrastructure and its missile program.** And the promises from Iran only confirm the obvious: that the regime definitely has nuclear-weapons ambitions. After all, why have a massive ballistic-missile program and secret military nuclear facilities if the plan isn’t to build nuclear weapons?
The deal is temporary, by design. Even the White House doesn’t claim it will permanently keep Iran from getting a bomb. So, what’s the point?
Yeah, Obama fell for it hook, line and sinker. The Iranians were laughing their butts off and who could blame them?
SuperLib
Wow, they used ballistic missiles fired from Iran. Didn't expect that.
klausdorth
So, are they (or better Donnie) gonna start a war now?
He should have known better right from the start.
But of course he didn't, as always:
first speak (or do something) and after that turn on your brain (if you got some).
Kniknaknokkaer
The U.S have been itching for war with Iran since Trump came to power. Idiots.
kwatt
It seems Trump got a war as he expected and all American troops can't pull back home any more, but more soldiers would rather go there.
Mr. Noidall
Wow! Iran's "master of intrigue and force" and the "evil genius" was taken out by a dopy kindergarten jackass. Who would've guessed it.
zichi
Trump previously stated he would retaliate in a big way.
SuperLib
Why do you keep trotting out this opinion piece from 2015? You do realize that this is coming from a writer who is predicting the future and not based on reality in 2020, right?
An example:
We've seen nothing like that since the deal was signed. Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Syria, none of them are in a nuclear race right now even with an escalation of proxy wars. He got it completely wrong.
Stop living in incorrect 2015 incorrect predictions and get into 2020 reality.
Mr. Noidall
I can totally see your point since this is the 12th attack by the Iranians and Trump hasn't done anything about for months until last now. If only he would've waited for Iran to make it a hundred attacks. But no. Trump being the warmonger he is.
vanityofvanities
It was oil involved in the trouble before. But the problem at the bottom is Israel's location in the middle east. Cannot the United States accept Israel at shomewhere in their country?
minello7
In the meantime Saudi Arabia just sits back and laughs while Trump and the US does their dirty work against Iran . Remember Trump did nothing against Saudi Arabia over the killing of an American journalist, was that US citizen any less important than the US contractor that warranted the assassination of a top Iranian government official, regardless of his crimes. Now the world awaits to see if another useless war by the US is about to erupt in the Middle East , wasn't Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan enough for the US , it now wants a war with Iran.
Cricky
Well should get interesting as Isreal has a nuclear program and as a rogue state protected by American veto vote at the United Nations could first strike. And claim it was necessary to protect itself with American backing. They with the South African fascist (at the time) government worked on genetic poisons to kill blacks in Africa, (luckily the scientists had morals and failed on purpose) Israeli scientists were horrified when it turned out their DNA was the same as those they wanted to kill. So with so much hatred and animosity there is no need to get involed at all. Let Darwans theory play out like the Galápagos Islands.
Abigail
This is not the time for Trump bashing but uniting as a country, regardless of who is in office or Congress. We must stand united at all times against any kinds of threats period. Too late to do who started what in a region heavily involved in war for thousands of years. The US must stand together and people who call themselves Americans should put an end to their whining and man up.
Kniknaknokkaer
He needlessly broke the nuclear deal with Iran, the relationship was as cordial as it had been between the 2 for ages and now look. It's totally on Trump.
bass4funk
Always expect the unexpected. This is why liberals are bad when it comes to defense. They just wouldn’t expect an adversary to get down and dirty.
As well as this:
The United States was going to ignore that which is easy to detect—the design and testing of missiles—and focus on what is impossible to detect unless you get really lucky with human-intelligence penetrations or walk-ins—the development of warheads. And where have the mullahs probably put warhead design? On Revolutionary Guard Corps bases like Parchin. When we get a chance to review the Iranian archive snatched by Mossad (and I certainly hope the Israelis release all of the material), I suspect we will see in detail what we have long known: Nuclear-weapons research and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps are inseparable.
In other words, the organization that is responsible for internal oppression, foreign wars, overseas terrorism, and an expeditionary army of non-Iranian Shiites is the overlord of the nuclear-weapons program. Which brings up the most comedic moment in Obama’s nuclear adventure: the remote-controlled soil sampling of earth at Parchin, where International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors were not permitted to enter. According to Obama, Kerry, Sherman, and so many others, the JCPOA granted the International Atomic Energy Agency access to Iranian military bases for inspections. But “access” here doesn’t meet the standard, say, of the Oxford English Dictionary, where it means: “Admittance (to the presence or use of a thing or person); the action or process of obtaining stored documents, data, etc.” Not only did Obama debase American diplomacy, but his mania for a deal debased the International Atomic Energy Agency, too.
We would’ve had nothing like this if Obama wouldn’t of been too eager and foolish to try to make some rational deal with the country with which we have no diplomatic relations with.
Stop believing that a faulty and disastrous treaty that the Iranians duped the Obama administration with was ever going to be upheld.
No Business
Iran is about to be sent back to the Stone Age.
zichi
The nuclear agreement wasn't just with Obama. It was also accepted by all the EU countries, Russia and China.
nishikat
Don't forget that Iran is 2x the size of Iraq for population. Trump people seem to think that Iran is the same size as Rhode Island. Should have stayed with nuclear agreement. Boeing would be selling more jets in Iran by now (and other major industries). Iraq would be more stable too = better economy for all. Trump keeps bragging about the mile high stock prices (like his non existent wall) but he can't blame Hillary if there is a crash. The Trumps just love to hate Hillary.
lincolnman
Well standby today for the daily dose of Trumper twisting and turning....
Their Sainted Leader, the one who they cheered when he said 'No More Wars", and "Bring the troops home", has just launched a third Middle East War...one that could be far more deadly than the other two...
But that doesn't faze Repub NEOCONs - they lust for war in the sand - its in their DNA - just look at the 1991 Gulf War and 2003 Iraq War - both still ongoing.
And the "No More War" Emperor has taken off his clothes and let everyone see him for the true Repub NEOCON that he is...
That's your President Trumpers - a RINO and a NEOCON...
Just the guy you voted for - right?
"No more blood in the sand", right?
Humiliating, isn't it?
ulysses
Donny's only hope for re-election is a war, so he got what he wanted. But talk is cheap and wars are costly.
It appears the missiles were launched from Iran, but will wait for confirmation.
The problem with wars is that everyone lies so much, you cannot figure out what true.
Hoping that it doesn't go further and innocents don't lose lives.
plasticmonkey
Yep. Things are certainly shaping up in the Middle East under Donny's presidency.
Bungle
My understanding of Middle-Eastern politics is too incomplete to form a hardened opinion, but I do know that it takes two to tango, Simon.
Laguna
Agreed - and the initial footage was broadcast live by Iran, leaving the US forces with time to prepare. This seems like a message more than an attack, though we'll see what the damage is.
The US, if it were smart, should let this go - they brought it on and are in a position to de-esculate by responding in a calm manner. But then, that's only if Trump's intention is geopolitical stability and not to take attention away from his Senate trial.
klausdorth
Some people here just don't understand the FACTS (all in caps, like "him").
The nuclear deal was the best thing that could have happened.
The EU and other countries were in favor, but NO, deDonnie had to terminate it.
And this wasn't the first agreement where he screwed up!
He wants his war despite his promises to have all military pulled out of those regions, despite many other promises he couldn't keep and won't keep! Open your eyes, please, and see what's really going on.
Jimizo
You mean like in the Iraq disaster when pretty much all the the mainstream channels were salivating over missile strikes? Did it fill you with pride?
This kind of ‘standing together’ garbage is exactly what the warmongers like and partly why they keep getting away with it.
SuperLib
I think Trump is an isolationist but he gets emotional and wants to lash out militarily and that ends up turning him into a neocon.
SuperLib
I'll pass. We've been over your article at least a dozen times already.
Concerned Citizen
Violence begets violence. It's just not worth getting involved. President Trump should not have provoked Iran. For the sake of peace and the lives of many I hope and pray that he and the Iranians calm down.
PTownsend
A variation on Bush 43's 'You're for us or you're for the terrorists', interpreted by many to mean 'you're for the terrorists or you're for the terrorists'. I'll sit this one out, hope it doesn't spread, and that saner heads prevail. But with Trump and his neocons...
GoTrumpers (US and 'foreign'): you own this. Especially those who parroted the Internet research Agency's 'Hillary's going to start WW3'.
nishikat
Trump got out of the nuclear agreement because he hates Obama when Obama made fun of Trump at the correspondents' dinner. Trump is thin skinned. Is Trump ready for a recession? It could happen and he can't just blame Hillary.
PTownsend
If fuel prices go up, expect that to affect the economy. But Trump will blame someone else. He can't stand the heat in the kitchen. The bucks only stop at his syndicate's bank accounts. Knock wood he won't be the only president besides Truman ...
iraira
And today's attack happened under a Republican administration. Looks like they are just as bad at predicting what an adversary would do as Democrats.....generalize much?
bass4funk
elephant200
Donald Trump gave the world a very bad impression especially the muslim and third world countries that he is a very arrogance, mean, harsh and nasty white man who holds tremendous wealth and power! The conflict between US and Iran wont stop as long as he holds power! But unfortunately many arrogance and naïve white men or women in the 52 states were supporting him!
SuperLib
Watching Hannity now.
"This behavior will get a reaction. That's just the way the world works and if we don't react we're basically incentivising more of it."
It's stunning that he doesn't realize Iran is in the exact same position.
ListenTheTruth
Hopefully there were no casualties in the ballistic missile attacks, this then lets Iran to say they “gave a response” and the chance, slight though it may be, to deescalate.
SuperLib
Uh, oh. Hannity is going full neocon, saying that negotiations with a country like Iran isn't possible. He will take Trump with him.
Ted Cruz is on talking about Obama and pallets of cash because that's important right now. Looks like they are trashing the nuclear deal because Obama's policy is apparently more relevant than Trump's policy tonight.
yakyak
That includes the Theocratic lunatic the controls Iran!
bass4funk
No, he’s got the economy. But at the same time, he doesn’t have to allow the radical to bomb us, if he did then liberals would bellow out why didn’t he do anything.
To a certain point.
I agree.
SuperLib
Marco Rubio up next. First comments? Obama's deal.
klausdorth
Good updates of what's going on here
And please, don't give me this alternative facts crap!
otherworldly
He showed enormous restraint until an American was killed. Iran has been provoking the U.S. for 40+ years.
Please do research that point.