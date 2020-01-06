Iraq wants foreign troops out after air strike; Trump threatens sanctions

Iraq's parliament called on Sunday for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave as a backlash grows against the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general, and President Donald Trump doubled down on threats to target Iranian cultural sites if Tehran retaliates.
Deepening a crisis that has heightened fears of a major Middle East conflagration, Iran said it was taking another step back from commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers.
Iran's most prominent general, Qassem Soleimani, was killed on Friday in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an attack that carried U.S.-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters.
An Iranian government minister denounced Trump as a"terrorist in a suit" after the U.S. president sent a series of Twitter posts on Saturday threatening to hit 52 Iranian sites, including targets important to Iranian culture, if Tehran attacks Americans or U.S. assets to avenge Soleimani's death.
Talking to reporters aboard Air Force One on the way to Washington from Florida on Sunday evening, Trump stood by those comments.
"They're allowed to kill our people. They're allowed to torture and maim our people. They're allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we're not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn't work that way," he said.
Democratic critics of the Republican president have said Trump was reckless in authorizing the strike, and some said his comments about targeting cultural sites amounted to threats to commit war crimes. Many asked why Soleimani, long seen as a threat by U.S. authorities, had to be killed now.
Republicans in Congress have generally backed Trump's move.
Trump also threatened sanctions against Iraq and said that if U.S. troops were required to leave the country, Iraq's government would have to pay Washington for the cost of a "very extraordinarily expensive" air base there.
He said if Iraq asked U.S. forces to leave on an unfriendly basis, "we will charge them sanctions like they've never seen before ever. It'll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame."
The Iraqi parliament passed a resolution calling for an end to all foreign troop presence, reflecting the fears of many in Iraq that Friday's strike could engulf them in another war between two bigger powers long at odds in Iraq and across the region.
While such resolutions are not binding on the government, this one is likely to be heeded: Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi had earlier called on parliament to end foreign troop presence as soon as possible.
Iran and the United States have been competing for clout in Iraq since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003 that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.
VOTE ON FOREIGN TROOPS
Before Trump's comments to reporters, a State Department spokeswoman said the United States was waiting for clarification of the legal nature and impact of the resolution, and strongly urged Iraqi leaders to reconsider the importance of the two nations' ongoing economic and security relationship.
Some 5,000 U.S. troops remain in Iraq, most in an advisory role.
Abdul Mahdi said that despite the "internal and external difficulties" the country might face, canceling its request for help from U.S.-led coalition military forces "remains best for Iraq on principle and practically."
He said he had been scheduled to meet Soleimani the day he was killed, and that the general had been due to deliver an Iranian response to a message from Saudi Arabia that Abdul Mahdi had earlier passed to Tehran. Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran had been about to "reach a breakthrough over the situation in Iraq and the region", Abdul Mahdi said.
Despite decades of U.S.-Iran enmity, Iranian-backed militia and U.S. troops fought side by side during Iraq's 2014-17 war against Islamic State, their common enemy. Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in Friday's strike.
Sunday's parliamentary resolution was passed by overwhelmingly Shi'ite lawmakers, as the special session was boycotted by most Sunni Muslim and Kurdish lawmakers.
One Sunni member of parliament told Reuters both groups feared that kicking out U.S.-led forces would leave Iraq vulnerable to insurgents, undermine security and heighten the power of Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias.
NUCLEAR DEAL
The 'E3' group of countries comprising France, Britain and Germany called on Iran to refrain from any violent action and urged it to go back to respecting arrangements laid out in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
The three nations also reaffirmed their determination to fight Islamic State and called on Iraqi authorities to continue to give the necessary support to the coalition.
It was Trump's withdrawal of the United States from the deal in 2018 and reimposition of sanctions on Iran that touched off a new spiral of tensions after a brief thaw following the accord.
On Sunday, Iran further distanced itself from the agreement, saying it would continue to cooperate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog but would respect no limits to its uranium enrichment work.
That meant "there will be no limitations in enrichment capacity, level of enrichment and research and development and... it will be based on Iran's technical needs," state TV said, quoting a government statement. It said the rollback of its nuclear commitments could be reversed if Washington lifted sanctions on Tehran.
As head of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, Soleimani masterminded Iran's clandestine and military operations abroad, creating an arc of Shi'ite power with the help of proxy militias confronting the regional might of the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia.
Hundreds of thousands of mourners, many chanting, beating their chests and wailing in grief, turned out across Iran to show their respects after his body was returned to a hero's welcome.© Thomson Reuters 2020
KnowBetter
As if they ever did. It was always on their terms which allowed them to simply move things around. In that sense Obama made a useless, unenforceable deal with Iran. Iran is run like a shell game at a bazaar, things are always kept in motion so you never really know where the prize is and that's just how they play. They are always running a scam/scheme like a used car salesman. For you my friend, special price.
arrestpaul
Iran only had to abide by the terms of the nuclear deal for ten years. Then Iran was free to build as many nukes as they could afford. The latest statement by President Hassan Rouhani's administration saying the country would not observe limits on fuel enrichment, on the size of its enriched uranium stockpile and on its research and development activities doesn't change Iran's plans, or timetable.
Sh1mon M4sada
I want my 2 minutes back. What a waste of print space!
Iran has already breached the deal, it was never going to achieve no nukes in the long term even if the deal was kept.
Iraq is suffering from schizophrenia, whether it needs USA or its resources changes with the season. Pointless.
Trump is right just let them go at each other and pull out US troops voluntarily, but of course then the left would blame USA for the bloodshed that ensues regardless.
ulysses
So the US is now an occupying force in Iraq!!!!
2 decades after idiot 1 started a disastrous war, idiot 2 is starting an even more disastrous war.
Idiot 1 handed over Iraq to Iran, idiot 2 is handing it over to ISIS!!!!
TumbleDry
Well, Trump killed the deal. Of course it is useless now...
Yubaru
Trump has managed one thing in all this mess, take the media focus off the impeachment and put him in a position to argue that the US "need" him as president!
CS
Iran would be foolish to retaliate, the US would obliterate them, the military might of the US is incredible, Im glad theyre our allies. If Iran didnt want conflict, maybe dont attack a US embassy? What did they think would happen? A bouquet and thank you card? I fully support trump, protect our American cousins and if needed just destroy them. U.K and U.S stand together!
Burning Bush
US forces unwelcome in Iraq.
Go Home.
yakyak
All of this over the killing of a General? It's called war for a reason. Every Iranian I have ever spoken to have all expressed to me that Iran was 1000 percent better when the Shah was in power and allied to the U.S.A.
The people of Iran and the religious Government of Iran are worlds apart.
Jimizo
Keep the UK out of this. Trump’s cultish followers will excuse whatever filth, dishonesty or idiocy he gets up to but nobody else should involve themselves.
Trump owns this.
arrestpaul
Except that it's the news media outlets who chose which "news" stories you should hear. I guess the news media outlets aren't that interested in the biased impeachment anymore. Tempus fugit.
TumbleDry
@yakyak: depends on which end of the stick you are.
otherworldly
Then Trump will call that bluff and bring them home, problem is Iraq understands if that were to happen there would be a civil war and Iran would take over. Trump doesn't want to be in Iraq.
Chip Star
Why didn’t Donny negotiate a a SOFA with Iraq? He’s had three years to do so, but chose not to like the moron he is.
Sh1mon M4sada
Iraqi gov just voted to hand over to ISIS.
USA protesters marching in the street demanding handover to ISIS.
Seems to me it's one of those occasions where 'democracy is an ass'.
CrazyJoe
So Mr. Pompeo has decided that we will occupy a sovereign country. I worry for our troops stationed there. We’ve seen this all before.
It would appear that more people have attended Soleimani's funeral than Trump's inauguration.
BertieWooster
Seems like the US military isn't popular ANYWHERE!
Okinawa doesn't want them either!
Chip Star
Absolutely inaccurate. This sounds like talking points from Israel.
IloveCoffee
My opinion is that either Trump ordered the assassination of Soleimani to get the attention off the impeachment, or he wasn't actually asked about it, but informed only after the fact, and is now trying to save face by pretending he was in charge of the killing. I think it was last year when John Bolton and his people went behind Trump's back and made decisions on foreign policy without even informing Trump. I have a feeling something similar has happened again. People who want to see Trump gone from office made the decision to kill Soleimani, and then informed Trump after the fact to put him in a tough situation. Somehow i doubt Trump would have ordered the killing of Soleimani. I think he knows that that would provoke a conflict with Iran, and that is the last thing he needs right now. He won the elections because he promised to end the wars. Does he think he is going to win the elections now by involving the US in another war? I think either he wasn't told about the attack, or he is thinking that, by escalating the tensions with Iran, that will help him with the elections somehow.
Chip Star
Good thing Okinawa is part of Japan and Japan wants US troops.
Chip Star
All thanks to your boy Donny.
Toasted Heretic
Well, that's the region in turmoil and another generation (or several) of angry young Persians fired up.
And who can blame them?
Whatever happens next, is down to the murderous Trump administration.
Toasted Heretic
Equally chilling is how the US is becoming a theocracy, with government figures actually stating that a deity is on their side.
Because we all know what a great combination religious fervour and wars are, right?
bass4funk
Soleimani’s
Not really.
Jimizo
Trump ordered the death of Soleimani.
Who will be to blame for the blowback?
Toasted Heretic
True, but not relevant to the Trump debacle in the ME.
In the meantime, this illegal act, this assassination, will be treated with the contempt it deserves. Other countries must stand up to the US and condemn, in the strongest terms possible, this act of war.
Take to the streets and protest, write to your representatives, boycott American goods. Every little bit helps.
bass4funk
If anything they should be blaming Soleimani. I was disappointed that Bush didn’t go after this guy and I knew Obama wouldn’t do it and I nought Trump would do the same, boy was I wrong! But my respect for the President went up tenfold. Soleimani was living on borrowed time and the world is a much safer place without this guy.
SuperLib
Well the good news is that Iran will be increasing their enrichment. Or at last I've been told that's good news since the nuclear deal preventing that is now dead.
Sh1mon M4sada
My quote from @ulysses gir deleted, see quote beliw.
in any case, now that there's a real possibility US troops could withdraw from Iraq, are you still unhappy because it's what Trump wanted all along?
Peter14
There is no position in the world capable providing and argument saying Trump is needed as President. The most useless self important fool the world has seen in the past 70 years. America needs a real President, not the court fool that it currently has.
Sh1mon M4sada
Agreed 100%.
Even if you were biased against USA, you can't deny this guy's bloody hands are in every bloody conflict in the middle east today. I'm glad there's been a reset, now the Iranians know there is no more untouchables.
SuperLib
And now that he's gone Iran won't be able to plan any more attacks.
BigYen
Yeah, war is called war for a reason, but it seems to have escaped your attention that the US and Iran aren't actually at war. That makes this killing an assassination, and if a real war happens now it will all be down to Trump and the US.
Maybe because the Iranians you meet are exiles who supported the Shah. Go to Iran and talk to the people in the streets and most likely you'll get a different opinion.
bass4funk
Good, he can help us find all of their centrifuges easier to hit with our F-22, B-2 and F-35
The treaty didn’t prevent anything. That’s why it’s a treat, it’s not a bipartisan act that was legislated and why not? Because it was a faulty deal with more holes than Swiss cheese. Congress would have never approved of it, especially with a country we have no diplomatic relations with. Ripping a deal that was ultimately bad for the Israelis, Saudis and us was the best thing Trump could have done. Iran is the Last Country to moan about a war crime.
Wolfpack
Soleimani kills over 600 American soldiers- Obama gives Iran a billion dollars in cash in pallets from the back of heavy military transport aircraft. Trump takes the same guy out to show that Iran cannot keep killing Americans with impunity and the political Left loses their collectivist minds. For Democrats in the US it’s a binary world- either appease the Mullahs or Trump is getting into WWIII.
u_s__reamer
The murder of Soleimani and others crowning the interminable and insufferable 3-year Trumpiad proves only one thing: anybody can be POTUS whether ignorant, uneducated, foolish, stupid or demented.
They are always running a scam/scheme like a used car salesman.
also applies to the US "Deep State" in spades. Just open a history book for adults: it's a "never-ending story" because humans who don't read can learn nothing from history.
bass4funk
It is baffling to say the least. For the life of me, I can’t understand the liberal thought process either. Smh.....
ksteer
I think your faith in the US military is a bit unfounded, there strength is purely in how large they are. But there are many other countries in the world that have much smaller militaries and are leagues ahead in effectiveness.Iran didn't attack an embassy. Protesters in Iraq did, whether the militias that protested are supported by Iran or not is irrelevant.
@yakyak, Clearly have no idea what you are talking about... The US supported the coup in 1979 to replace the Shah with the Ayatollah... The US is the sole reason why the islamic republic exists..
SuperLib
Their facilities are underground. It's already been decided that military strikes can't solve the issue. I'm surprised you didn't already know that.
Except Iran getting nukes, which Trump signed off on multiple times as being in compliance. If your approach is better then please tell me about the success of Iran's new announcement on increasing enrichment. I mean that's success, right? Or are we still waiting for the success to start?
I will not try to change your distorted views from far-right website opinion blogs from years ago. Your words are empty when faced with the reality that we are now moving in the opposite direction with enrichment as a direct result of your policies. You do not want a deal, you are a Bolton lover who supports regime change and gives lip service to Trump saying he wants to be out of the area.
Here's what else is fun: tell me all about the deal you imagine happening in the end. Full access 24/7 forever? Please go over some broad strokes so we at least know what you're working towards as Iran turns away.
Right this second we have increased enrichment and the start of a war that will get people killed. Killing a single Iranian general didn't do a damn thing except increase hostilities. The same thing would happen if they killed one of our generals....but imagine them giving a press release saying how safer they are.
Trump is too emotional to handle this job and the responsibilities for it.
Chip Star
Sure. You were too busy leading the cheers to invade Iraq.
Despite Obama having killed more terrorists with drones than any other president, which you pilloried him for doing.
Nope.
Chip Star
So much to unpack here:
Wow. He must have gotten his training from Chuck Norris.
Yep. Completely accurate. Obama piloted the plane and pushed the pallet of Iran’s cash out the back himself.
Yes, because only one person in Iran was responsible for killing its enemies. Now, Iran is completely impotent.
SuperLib
We're coming up on 70 years since the overthrow and at some point Iran has to take responsibility for their current situation. If they want a liberal democracy with good relations with the West, they can have it. They choose not to. Their choice.
Toasted Heretic
This guy Trumpists had never heard of until a few days ago. Because they would have mentioned him before, if he was such a concern.
Such wanton slavering for war. Time to send in UN or EU forces to halt battle preparations in the US.
Chip Star
Donny’s clearly going for the pump presidents get when the US is in armed conflict, or the threat thereof. It’s called the patriotic pump or rally around the flag effect.
He’a also telegraphing our moves to Iran, which he pilloried Obama for having allegedly done.
Bass: Why hasn’t Donny negotiates a SOFA with Iraq? You know, what you incorrectly alleged Obama didn’t do and pillory him for allegedly not having done so.
Toasted Heretic
And who will show the US that they cannot keep killing the rest of us with impunity?
Decades of interference, murder, illegal invasions, war, bombings, chemical and nuclear weapons used against the peoples of the world.
Enough is enough is enough.
We don't want your murder machine anymore.
Chip Star
It’s typically people who have never served their countries that are the most ardent supporters of going to war.
What makes Trumpophiles a little different is their claim to want to get out of the ME. How can we simultaneously go to war in the ME and bring our troops home?
Sh1mon M4sada
The street of Iran was flooded with protesters just weeks ago, 1000 of them was killed by Quds...the rest are still in prison.
Chip Star
This doesn’t mean those people supported the Shah.
Sh1mon M4sada
The cycle of violence continues regardless. US withdrawed in 2011, by 2014 ISIS filled the gap, then US was asked to comeback...
Are you interested in taking sides only?
Wolfpack
Jimmy Carter purposefully overthrew the Shah to install an Islamic terrorist state run by religious fanatics who chant ‘Death to America” five times a day right after prayers?
ReturningGrace
When Trump withdrew the troops from ME, the anti groupie screamed in anger "no, Trump leaves the void to another power or some bad guys to fill." When Trump deployed more troops to ME, the anti groupie jumped up and down, "no, Trump is starting WW3." Well, I find these reactions highly amusing. Trump is a gift that keeps on giving. Regardless of what the fans or anti-fans want, the US can't leave the ME. Can't.
Toasted Heretic
Yes, the "bring it on" responses from those sitting comfortably thousands of miles from the region is particularly sickening.
It's baffling, isn't it? Such is the cult of personality. It's like the Kims or one of those theocracies I alluded to.
The timing, of course, suits the leader well. With domestic crisis after crisis, such a spectacle will distract and result in much patriotic chest-beating, whilst the rest of look on, aghast.
Has it really come to this? Again?
lincolnman
We now need to call the election of 2016 "The Return of the NEOCONs"....
All those campaign slogans; "Bring the troops home!", "Stop endless wars!", "No more US blood in the sand!", was all a scam, BS, a con-job...
Trump bamboozled his supporters again - making them think he was "different", and not a "war monger"....
HAH! He sure played you guys.
Dick Cheney must be smiling at his ranch in Wyoming....he got his third Middle East War...and a big jump in his Haliburton stock...
bass4funk
Carpet bombers and bunker busters can and we have enough of them and can build more, this is where fossil fuel comes in handy.
There is NO negotiation with Iran on denuclearizing, if they weren’t going to be less hostile 40 years ago, then why now? Being the realist that I am, confrontation with Iran is inevitable and for far too long, both of the previous administration allowed Iran to become more emboldened and to think they can attack Americans at any given time with total impunity and Soleimani was the limit, he needed to go, it’s a great thing.
Nor will I yours from far-left website opinion blogs from years ago.
Not empty, I’m real simple, you can’t negotiate with Iran, they won’t denuclearize and don’t give me that spiel about the disastrous Obama treaty. Either way, this was going to happen, now Iran can back down or they can suffer, and if they think they can kill more Americans and we’ll just not turn the country into a smoking pile of rubble then they’re living in a fantasy world. Ask the families that had loved ones killed by Soleimani, ask them if they’re disgusted that he’s dead.
The deal that I imagine in the end would be that around completely denuclearize, but I know that will never happen, but I do also know and think that do US should go after any aggression that stems from Iran or any of its proxies and this is where Israel in Saudi’s come in and we can definitely rely on them to help us in containing or even if all else fails using military force if need be.
Probably, but I care more about American blood being spilled, but with the hardware we have, that’s less likely to happen.
Tell that to the families, but liberals didn’t think that through when they went after OBL.
I personally don’t care about the Iranian press. They can pound sand.
Thats the good thing, we had two Presidents previously that said to the families who’s family members that were slaughtered by Soleimani basically saying, they died, but too bad, their lives aren’t worth risking a military conflict with Iran. Nice, real nice.
bass4funk
No, we knew about this guy for many, many years, please turn off the liberal chatter.
ROFL! Yeah, that’ll never happen.
Wolfpack
Emotional? Guess Obama got emotional when he knocked off Anwar al-Awlaki (an American citizen) and Osama binLaden. Soleimani was responsible for killing more than 600 Americans - somehow I think being a bit emotional isn’t a bad thing. Maybe Trump should have given Soleimani a cargo plane full of money instead. Either way, Iran has been at war with the US for 40 years. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to take notice of that reality and fight back every once in a while.
Sh1mon M4sada
...possibly correct, and it means they don't support the cleric.
stormcrow
It's The Art of the Deal in reverse.
Sh1mon M4sada
no need for that...just cut off all access and utilities, how long can the centrifuges spin without power?
SuperLib
You can see a lot of what Panetta was talking about.
Trump fans want to bring our troops home but they also want to use our troops to project force and strike our enemies so we don't look weak. Trump announces a clumsy pullout from Syria and they cheer for not getting involved, then they cheer when those troops are sent to Iraq to escalate things with Iran.
At the end of the day they support both isolationism and pre-emptive strike, which is such a stupid contradiction only Trump fans could pull it off without noticing.
Jimizo
What do you think is going to happen now? A new guy in place with a change of direction from Iran?
René Pihlak
as far as I can tell, Congress has not declared war on Iran. So what war are you talking about?
SuperLib
You're just wrong on this one. There is no military solution to hitting their centrifuges. Let's move on, please don't waste everyone's time trying to save face. Take your licks like a man and move on.
So this whole idea of renegotiating a better deal has just been BS from you? Makes sense now. You've always supported regime change in the Middle East.
RichardPearce
The dramatic headline and alarmist wording obscure the much more assuring truth.
The Iranian nuclear program will remain the NNPT compliant, civilian energy and medical isotope producing program that it has been since the Iranian population kicked out the Shah.
The only thing that has changed is they've finally triggered the full penalty clause that was there so that if the US and/Or EU reneged on the agreement (And both the US and the EU states involved in the deal did that a while ago) the deal could be declared void. (Just as most deals have a mechanism where if one party doesn't even make a good faith effort to live up to its obligations, the other party is not bound by anything in the deal, either)
And the deal was only ever a face saving way to get America out of a trap of their own making (The speed that the US could tweak and 'escalate' it's 'sanctions' on Iran was always in danger of being eclipsed by the speed that banks and corporations could find a way to bypass them) and the Iranians are no longer concerned about embarrassing the US, and they've given up hope that the UK or Germany are going to stand up against American outrages (they couldn't even muster the courage to condemn the murder of an official representative of the Iranian government as he met with an official representative of the Iraqi government on his way to a diplomatic meeting with the head of the Iraqi government) so they're not even interested in giving those EU states any more of a grace period.
They will, however, as a government that is even more vehemently opposed to the existence of nuclear weapons than Japan is, continue to cooperate with the IAEA inspectors and abide by the Nuclear weapons nonproliferations standards, despite the fact that they get no benefit from that.
zichi
The kettle is starting to boil contrary to Trump's previous claims of not wanting war.
Blacklabel
Too bad that Iraq vote is non binding. We would love for them to just let us go home.
we stay liberals complain that we are there. We leave it’s oh my god you are giving Iraq to ISIS!
Wolfpack
Not likely - but at least when Iran kills another American contractor, lights fire to another US embassy, and sends it’s terrorist general to Iraq to plan more mayhem they will have to think that it just might not be that great an idea.
Blacklabel
Michael Flynn told us all about this guy in 2015. The Obama Iran deal gave him amnesty as one of its conditions.
Mr Kipling
Just to remind everyone, there has not been one speck of credible evidence that since the revolution in 1979, Iran’s nuclear program has been for military purposes. None.
In less that 4 days, US forces asked to leave Iraq, Iranian influence massively increased Iraq. Iranian population totally united behind its leaders. US standing in the world at an all time low, US forces and others in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and other Middle East countries at much higher risk. World economy shaky, Suleimani has been replaced within the day of his murder. And we are waiting for the response, which will come. The Iranians have a very good track record for retaliation.
And the Trump faithful on this board really think this was a good move? Really?
Raw Beer
Yeah, Iran could but they never showed any signs of wanting nuclear weapons...
What these developments have done is bring the US and Iran closer to war, which is what Trump's masters have demanded of him from the start.
bass4funk
You can see a lot of what Panetta was talking about.
No, what they want is an end to these myopic Washington bureaucratic wars, but at the same time, they’re tired of our leaders not giving countries like Iran a measurable response when they kill our people with impunity. If they have the guts to try to make a disastrous deal with a country that we have no diplomatic relations with, then they can take the initiative to take out the people that have done the same to ours. It’s not about being weak, it’s about accountability.
interesting, liberals always wanted out of these wars and now they can give me the president for trying his best to get out of them....weird.
No one is cheering, but no one wants to see any more of our soldiers killed with impunity
That’s OK, people are allowed to change their opinions on issues, strategy works for me.
bass4funk
Sorry, I think you’re wrong on this one, really I do.
We just have a difference of opinion.Let's move on, please don't waste everyone's time trying to save face. Take your licks like a man and move on.
Not just me.
No, I support us leaving the ME.
Blacklabel
So Russia and Iran are aligned. US takes action against Iran after multiple provocations.
liberals: he’s doing what his master Putin wants!
huh?
SuperLib
So you think killing an Iranian general and tweeting a response will end things? My word. So it's all over with Iran now? You're predicting an end?
You have a different opinion from every military adviser who has ever commented on the matter. Not with me.
Love it when I turn a 35-year conservative journalist into a cut and paste placeholder. Makes me feel like I'm smarter then every other conservative journalist on the planet.
Love the escalations, want to come home. Trump fans going schizo as they have no accountability. You supported regime change in Iraq. You supported regime change in Syria. You support regime change in Iran in everything but name. Hard to accomplish your military goes with no military in the area.
Just bounce back and forth and you should be fine.
elephant200
What Saddam Huessein has predicted during his days in trail has come true! A mess and bloodshed in Iraq!
Blacklabel
Liberals: Trumps Twitter is an official record!!!
liberals: he can’t do that! Can and did. Boomerang again.
liberals again: it’s a threat! Twitter has to remove those tweets! (Iranian twitter threats: that’s free speech, cause orangemanbad!)
bass4funk
No, I’m predicting that Iran is now on official notice..
Depends, I heard military officials that praised the move.
Ok, lol
No, we do. Soleimani is dead, doesn’t get more clearer than that.
Past tense ”supported”
I don’t, at least not by US forces.
.
zichi
Blacklabel
Including when he retweets racist videos.
zichi
Iranians put $80 million bounty on Trump's head.
Serrano
And now that he's gone Iran won't be able to plan any more attacks.
Oh, they'll be able to plan attacks, but they'll be committing suicide if they carry them out.
Iraq's parliament called for the expulsion of all American troops from Iraqi soil.
Great! This gives Trump the perfect excuse to finally get us out of Iraq in spite of opposition to this by the neo-cons and neo-libs. They can be re-deployed to help secure our southern border.
SuperLib
Ah, going with, "I'll pretend I lost track of conversation to hide my lack of knowledge" tactic from bass. I'll remind you: You think the US can bomb Iranian centrifuges with our current stock of weapons. I sincerely asked you to not waste people's time just because you got embarrassed. Just be a man and own it.
So you expect Iran to fold and the attacks will end, right?
bass4funk
I feel the opposite.
I think so, I hope so
No, I hope they send their worst to make it easier for us to pick them off.
ThePBot
To think the world just goes on when the US assassinates the #2 guy in Iran...
SuperLib
You feel that an F-35 can take out Iran's centrifuges? LOL OK. Bass has gone on record saying his feelings say an F-35 can bomb the center of a mountain. Noted for the record.
Trump fan, right?
That's called an escalation. More schizo foreign policy from unaccountable Trump fans. Bring them home but only after we send them out!
1glenn
Call me cynical, but did Trump just kill an Iranian general, and cause an international crisis, all for the sake of drawing attention away from his Ukraine scandal?
Numan
LOL! Wow, worst president in US History!
TigersTokyoDome
Quite a mature response I thought. You want to start a war on our yard? Then just leave.
Trump didn't think about this one. He has troops stationed in another country and now he risks having his foothold there removed.
Blacklabel
no he didnt, so dont worry. If he wanted to do something like that, he would have done it before he was impeached* right? Cause the only thing left for that is for Nancy to never send it, or to send it for acquittal.
Hervé L'Eisa
Oh, listen to the selective outrage. Those crying foul today lauded the elimination of Bin Laden under the direction of St Barry
Hervé L'Eisa
And here you have the diagnosis :
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-derangement-syndrome-skyrockets-over-soleimani
Chip Star
Too right.
Particularly from those who have never served their country. Bass is a perfect example.
nishikat
Trump also threatened sanctions against Iraq
(from article above)
Currently Iraq (Not Saudi Arabia - 9/11!!!!) is part of the Muslim ban and now sanctions? Let the party begin. How many trillions and lives lost on this?
Blacklabel
So what domestic "crisis" are liberals claiming is going on now?
TigersTokyoDome
Huge difference between Bin Laden and Soleimani. Bin Laden admitted terrorism and did not hold any governmental role. Soleimani was the elected armed forces representative of a nation sitting on the United Nations council.
You think Soleimani has any more blood on his hands than any US or Israeli or Russian military general?
And by the way Bin Laden's killing was unlawful and without trial. But the US has previous there with Saddam Hussein etc.
Raw Beer
Soleimani was murdered because he was fighting against ISIS, which is a US-Israel-Saudi proxy...
ulysses
Nobody, not even Donny knows what he wants, his depleted mind picks up scraps of whatever is thrown at him and he clings to them like a whiny baby.
Getting troops out of Iraq is not a bad idea, you just need to live with the fact that you are handing Iraq over to Iran.
Which probably wasn't a bad idea under a friendly Iran, but now its a mess..........
Wakarimasen
All this anguish is silly. The whole Middle East is a mess and has been since Kuwait. US and the "coalition" (what a joke) should just pack up and leave. If Iran asserts control over Iraq so what? If Saudi and other Sunni dictatorhips and "kingdoms" go to war with Iran, so what? If Assad stays, so what? If he goes, so what? Nothing the US does or doesn't do will ever meet with approval by all sides. and so the mess continues.
As it was under a number of previous presidents. Honestly killing a few senior warmiongers doesn't feel much worse than bombing the hell out of the civilian populace, killing thousands and displacing thousands more. Bring the boys home.
Numan
LOL! Worst president ever!