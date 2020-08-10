Japan to send help as Mauritius races to contain massive fuel oil spill

Thousands of students, environmental activists and residents of Mauritius were working around the clock Sunday, trying to reduce the damage to the Indian Ocean island from a fuel oil spill after a ship ran aground on a coral reef.
An estimated 1,000 tons of fuel oil from the Japanese bulk carrier, which was carrying 4,000 tons of it, have already escaped into the sea, officials said. Workers were seeking to stop more oil from leaking, but with high winds and rough seas on Sunday there were reports of new cracks to the ship's hull.
In Japan, officials of the company that owns the bulk carrier, Nagashiki Shipping, and the ship’s operator, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, apologized Sunday for the oil leak.
At their first news conference since the ship ran aground two weeks ago, the officials said they have sent experts to Mauritius to join in the cleanup effort. They are trying to do so in an environmentally safe way, without using emulsifiers and other environmentally harmful chemicals, said Kiyoaki Nagashiki, president of the shipowner Nagashiki Shipping.
“First of all, we are doing the utmost to prevent further oil spill and to remove it from the sea,” said Akihiko Ono, vice president of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines. “We are aware of a potential major impact on the tourism in the area and we take it very seriously."
The officials said the Wakashio left China on July 14 and was on its way to Brazil. The ship was about 1 mile off the southeast coast of Mauritius when it went aground, even though it was supposed to be 10 to 20 miles (16 to 32 kilometers) away from the island, Mitsui executive Masanori Kato said. Mitsui is investigating why the ship went off course.
The officials said the companies were continuing to remove fuel from the ship using a vessel small enough to safely operate in the shallow waters. They said the operation is time-consuming because of rough waves. The shipowner and operator are working with a salvage ship to lift the tanker while trying to prevent any further oil leaks.
The ship’s engine room and ballast tank were damaged and had water seeping inside, but its 20 crew members have been safely evacuated, officials said.
Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has declared a state of emergency and appealed for international help. He said the spill “represents a danger” for the country of 1.3 million people that relies heavily on tourism and has been hurt by travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Satellite images show a dark slick spreading in the turquoise waters near wetlands that the government called “very sensitive.” Wildlife workers and volunteers, meanwhile, ferried dozens of baby tortoises and rare plants from an island near the spill, Ile aux Aigrettes, to the mainland.
“This is no longer a threat to our environment, it is a full-blown ecological disaster that has affected one of the most environmentally important parts of Mauritius, the Mahebourg Lagoon,” said Sunil Dowarkasing, an environmental consultant and former member of parliament.
“The people of Mauritius, thousands and thousands, have come out to try to prevent as much damage as possible,” said Dowarkasing, who spoke from the relief efforts at Bois des Amourettes by the lagoon.
He said people have created long floating oil booms to try to slow the spread into the lagoon and onto the coast. The hastily made fabric booms are stuffed with sugar cane leaves and straw and kept afloat with plastic bottles, he said. People are also using empty oil drums to scoop up as much oil as possible from shallower waters.
University students and members of the local Lions and Rotary clubs are among the volunteers, he said.
“We are working flat out. It's a major challenge, because the oil is not only floating in the lagoon, it's already washing up on the shore,” said Dowarkasing. “The booms are really working in many spots.”
He said the steady winds and waves have spread the fuel across the eastern side of the island.
“We've never seen anything like this in Mauritius,” he said.
The lagoon is a protected area, created several years ago to preserve an area in Mauritius as it was 200 years ago.
“The coral reefs had begun to regenerate and the lagoon was getting back its coral gardens,” said Dowarkasing. “Now this might all be killed again by the oil spill.”
A French military transport aircraft was carrying pollution control equipment to Mauritius and a navy vessel with additional material planned to sail from the nearby French island of Reunion.
Residents and environmentalists alike asked why authorities didn’t act more quickly after the ship, the MV Wakashio, ran aground on a coral reef on July 25.
“That’s the big question,” Jean Hugues Gardenne with the Mauritian Wildlife Foundation told The Associated Press. “Why that ship has been sitting for long on that coral reef and nothing being done.”
For days, residents peered out at the precariously tilted ship as a salvage team arrived and began to work, but ocean waves kept battering the ship. Cracks in the hull were detected a few days ago and the salvage team was quickly evacuated. Some 400 sea booms were deployed to contain the spill, but they were not enough, he said.
27 Comments
kurisupisu
Was the captain asleep at the wheel or what?
Mitsui OSK Lines are going to be hit with a big claim to clear up this mess!
The Avenger
I know we have bigger fish to fry these days, but this is truly an ecological disaster. How in 2020 (radars, technology, etc...) a tanker can run aground a coral reef is beyond me.
Mark
SURE GUYS It TOOK YOU 2 WEEKS to come out from your hiding.
""At their first news conference since the ship ran aground two weeks ago, the officials said they have sent experts to Mauritius to join in the cleanup effort.""
Only after Al Jazeera reported the accident to the world, and France was already on the ground and sending experts to clean up YOUR mess. Then you hold a news conference after 2 weeks when you could't cover it up anymore.
Shame on you guys.
sakurasuki
Mauritius white sand and coral reef won't be the same again, decades ago if something bad like this happened the company leader would step down but recently they only offer a bow while keeping their position.
OnTheTrail
Why is a ship carrying oil from China to Brazil? I don't understand this shipment.
sakurasuki
They did on Friday, faster than any Japanese media.
Yomiuri did reporting on Saturday
https://www.yomiuri.co.jp/economy/20200808-OYT1T50171/
While NHK did that on the same day
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20200808/k10012558041000.html
James Stowe
The world needs to shift away from this dirty fuel.
3RENSHO
“That’s the big question...Why that ship has been sitting for long on that coral reef and nothing being done.”
ANSWER: to save money. The ship owners were waiting for the full moon (which often brings a higher tide) and hoping the high tide would refloat the ship, without having to spend money for expensive recovery operations.
ifd66
Another example of the external costs (externalities) that are not included in the price of fossil fuels.
This compny should FULLY compensate for the cleanup and lost tourist revenues.
Strangerland
And out of curiosity, what do you figure the odds are that the earth is flat?
MariusJ
Lots of misunderstandings here.... The ship is a bulk carrier, not a tanker - the story contradicts itself on this point. There's no cargo on board, it was heading empty to Brazil to load iron ore to carry to China to be made into steel. What's leaking is the ship's fuel. Although it's obviously a bad situation, if the ship was a fully laden tanker, it might have hundreds of thousands of tons of oil onboard, so the total size of this spill isn't so big and can be dealt with.
Actually Mitsui OSK aren't responsible - they're the end users of the ship, the charterers - it's the owners who are responsible for safe navigation and getting capable officers and crew to man the ship. This is obviously a serious error by whoever was on watch.
Finally, it's not reasonable to say that the owners have been doing nothing for 2 weeks - they immediately called a salvage company but it's not so simple to pull a ship that size off a reef, and if they don't wait for good weather the result could be worse than the original problem. The priority is to pump the remaining fuel out.
PTownsend
Especially given how critical tourism is to the Mauritius economy. The big oil corporations and their shippers need to be held accountable for acts like this one that sounds like it could have been easily prevented.
Far passed time for the globe to shift away from being so heavily dependent on burning so much oil, and being so dependent on big oil. And its wars for oil.
forzaducati
As one can see from the hatches, it’s not an oil tanker but a bulk carrier. What’s leaking isn’t cargo but fuel oil.
Vanessa Carlisle
What in the HELL was an oil tanker doing anywhere near Mauritius? Its a tiny spot in the middle of nowhere that certainly does not need a crude oil tanker anywhere near it.
@sakurasuki NHK and the Yomiuri do not report to the world. Al Jazeera does. Most people in the world have no idea what NHK and the Yomiuri even are.
starpunk
A new 'Exxon Valdez' incident.
Just like the Gulf of Mexico, and shores of the florida panhandle. Never mind the disgusting mess from the aftereffects of the 1991 Gulf War 'victory'.
We need cleaner energy, more of it and we need to tackle this issue yesterday!
Harry_Gatto
The ship is not a tanker with a cargo of oil. The ship - owned by a Japanese company but registered in Panama - was empty when it ran aground, but had some 4000 tonnes of fuel aboard.
Correct.
sakurasuki
@vanessa
Since both of those media based in Japan and speak same language with company that face this disaster, they were expected to make contact immediately and provide coverage compared to other news.
It might in Japanese language for Japanese people but even that they started no later than Al Jazeera. Even other international news that has Japanese language content they can provide earlier information to Japanese people. So Japanese people being inform pretty late about this news if they were using major Japanese news only.
gogogo
Japan better get on top of this if this is there own ship!
Pukey2
This is so sad. Why is this in the news only now?
JeffLee
@Vanessa Carlisle
Yes they do. NHK World is an English-language TV news channel available throughout the world. Yomiuiri publishes the Japan News, an English language daily with a globally accessible website.
dbsaiya
MOL in the shipping news again! If you have time, Google the post-Panamax container vessel the MOL COMFORT. Unbelievable photos. I could be wrong but I think the COMFORT accident expedited the ratification of IMO's VGM (International Maritime Organization, Verified Gross Mass) requirement. I think MOL had better send more than just experts but also send lots of grunt labor out to the beaches and lots of money.
Vanessa Carlisle
No they don't. They can "try" but nobody outside Japan without some very specific ties wants to listen to Japan government propaganda news reports in any language.
Precious few people heard about this idiotic man-made disaster via Japanese news outlets because they are NOT reporting to the world as the world does not tune in to them.
Zaphod
It is 4000 tons. Nothing on the scale of a supertanker accident or the Mexican golf borehole disaster a few years back. The media should get a grip.
Zaphod
OnTheTrail
It was not. The oil is just from its own fuel tank. It is not a sailing ship, you know.
yakyak
Well Japan, You have almost completely decimated our beautiful oceans. Fished out all the fish, taken all the plants, and destroyed some of the most beautiful places in the world, all for shiny smart phones, sushi bars and plastic packaging........What a world we live in.
MariusJ
MOL are the charterers of this ship, so they're not actually at fault. The owners are responsible for the crewing & management of the ship, and human error is obviously the cause. 4,000 tons is obviously a lot of fuel but it's not anything like a supertanker spill. I don't blame the Mauritians for being upset, but the clean up will be paid for and no doubt insurance will compensate them handsomely.
Bjorn Tomention
So as many have mentioned its not an oil tanker its a bulk carrier, some need to understand basics and do some research to figure the difference.
Its no Exxon Valdex situation its carrying ore not oil
Christopher Lowery
Well、let's just be thankful that it wasn't an oil tanker, that would have been a catastrophe. However, this is no picnic, and waiting two weeks seems more like paperwork bureaucracy, something that needs to dealt with at a later date. They just need to get that fuel out of the water, and that cargo ship to the yard, and quick. Good luck.