Johnson tells parliament: You can tie my hands, but I will not delay Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would not request an extension to Brexit, hours after a law came into force demanding that he delay Britain's departure from the European Union until 2020 unless he can strike a divorce deal.
For the second time in a week, lawmakers rejected Johnson's request to try and break the deadlock through an early national election. Parliament is now due to be suspended until Oct 14.
Johnson appeared to have lost control of Britain's withdrawal from the European Union with the approval of the law, which obliges him to seek a delay unless he can strike a new deal at an EU summit next month.
EU leaders have repeatedly said they have not received specific proposals ahead of an EU summit on Oct 17 and 18, at which Johnson hopes he can secure a deal.
"This government will press on with negotiating a deal, while preparing to leave without one," Johnson told parliament after the result of the vote on an early election.
"I will go to that crucial summit on October the 17th and no matter how many devices this parliament invents to tie my hands, I will strive to get an agreement in the national interest ... This government will not delay Brexit any further."
Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said the party was eager for an election, but would not support Johnson's move to hold one until it was certain a delay to Brexit had been secured.
"As keen as we are, we are not prepared to risk inflicting the disaster of no-deal on our communities," Corbyn said.
Brexit, the United Kingdom's most significant geopolitical move in decades, remains in question more than three years since the 2016 referendum, with possible outcomes ranging from an exit on Oct 31 without a withdrawal agreement to smooth the transition, to abandoning the whole endeavour.
The bill seeking to block a no-deal exit, passed into law on Monday when it received assent from Queen Elizabeth, will force Johnson to seek a three-month extension to the Oct. 31 deadline unless parliament has either approved a deal or consented by Oct 19 to leave without one.
Responding to concerns the government could ignore the legislation, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab earlier told parliament that the government would respect the rule of law but added, "Sometimes it can be more complex because there are conflicting laws or competing legal advice."
Johnson took over as prime minister in July after his predecessor Theresa May failed to push the Withdrawal Agreement through parliament.
Parliament returned from its summer break last week, and Johnson has lost all six votes held in the House of Commons since.
Under Johnson's premiership, Britain's three-year Brexit crisis has stepped up a gear, leaving financial markets and businesses bewildered by an array of political decisions that diplomats compare to the style of U.S. President Donald Trump.
BlackRock, a U.S. investment firm that manages $6.8 trillion of assets, said a no-deal Brexit or a referendum had become more plausible.
The pound trimmed gains against the dollar, to stand slightly higher on Monday at $1.234. It jumped to a six-week high of $1.2385 in London trading after economic data beat forecasts.
House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, champion of parliament in its move to rein in the prime minister over Brexit, took a veiled swipe at Johnson as he announced on Monday he would stand down from the role, issuing a warning to the government not to "degrade" parliament.
Johnson, a former journalist who derided the EU and later became the face of the 2016 Vote Leave campaign, has repeatedly promised to deliver Brexit on Oct. 31.
Ireland told Johnson on Monday that he must make specific proposals on the future of the Irish border if there was to be any hope of averting a no-deal departure, saying Dublin could not rely on simple promises.
"In the absence of agreed alternative arrangements, no backstop is no deal for us," Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, standing beside Johnson, told reporters.
"We are open to alternatives, but they must be realistic ones, legally binding and workable, and we haven't received such proposals to date."
Varadkar's blunt remarks indicate the difficulty of Johnson's gamble of using the threat of a no-deal exit to convince Germany and France that they must rewrite an exit pact struck last November.
"I want to find a deal, I want to get a deal," Johnson said in Dublin, adding that there was plenty of time to find one before the October EU summit.
The law that took effect on Monday does allow for one scenario in which a no-deal Brexit could take place on Oct. 31 - if parliament approved a no-deal exit by Oct. 19.
However the current parliament would be unlikely to switch stance and approve a no-deal exit by then.
Lawmakers voted 311 to 302 on Monday to demand the government publish documents over its planning for a no-deal Brexit and private communications from government officials involved in a decision to suspend parliament.
Those calling for the documents to be published say they will show the decision to suspend parliament was politically motivated, as a way to limit discussion on Brexit. The government said the suspension was to give Johnson the chance to set out a new legislative agenda.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
Wolfpack
The elites are trying to thwart the people’s intentions when they voted to leave the EU. Corporations own the UK Left and a good chunk of the right as well. Democracy dies in the darkness of the ruling class.
SuperLib
The debate isn't about leaving or not, it's about leaving with a deal or without a deal.
Sh1mon M4sada
Then that should have been part of the referendum. It wasn't, where was Corbyn then? Oh year, he was busy being anti EU, labelling it a capitalist club, he was busy calling Hamas and Hezbollah friends, and dissing his own leaders for being on the right side of politics etc.
You can't trust a jelly fish like Corbyn, no backbone and stings on contact.
Alfie Noakes
An interesting comment. Perhaps you could explain which corporations own "the UK Left," as you call it.
Alfie Noakes
Yawn.
More Corbyn smearing from the sock puppet troll army.
"Israel secretly operates a troll army of thousands, partly funded by a government department. The Ministry of Strategic Affairs is dedicated to a global “war” against BDS, the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement for Palestinian rights."
"In August last year, Act.IL ran a campaign directing its troll army to make and promote comments online against the British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, accusing him of anti-Semitism. This meddling in British democracy came during the height of summer 2018’s media hysteria about a supposed “crisis” of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party."
https://electronicintifada.net/content/how-israeli-spies-are-flooding-facebook-and-twitter/27596
Speed
All hell, just leave w/o a deal and see what happens. I'm sick and tired of hearing about this.
Yubaru
51.9% in favor of leaving/48.1% against leaving, so in effect you are trying to say that nearly HALF the people who voted to stay within the EU are elites?
Up until now, in my entire life, I have yet to meet a single "elitist" person from GB. I never knew GB was so stuck up? (Percentage wise that is!)
No Business
Best PM in a long time, delivering on what a majority of the UK electorate voted for. Just get a couple of sympathetic EU countries to veto any extension, Boris! That way, we're out on October 31st NO DEAL!
kurisupisu
Johnson is on course to end this impasse next month...
Sh1mon M4sada
+1 for me. Finally someone with brains and integrity. Mrs May might have the brains but the dealing and wheeling shows her integrity towards the people was questionable.
Jimizo
Integrity? Boris Johnson?
Nope.
No Business
@Alfie Noakes : Democracy sucks, eh?!
CrazyJoe
Johnson is a reckless bomb-thrower. Now, after alienating everyone, he is scrambling to cobble together some jury-rigged deal that will be crap. It will be left to the adults in the room to clean up the ensuing mess.
Alfie Noakes
The 2016 referendum was fraudulent and the charlatan Johnson is now British PM thanks to the 100,000 white, over 65, rich, racist, xenophobic, home counties resident Tory party members who voted for him in the Conservative election. That's not democracy.
lucabrasi
@CrazyJoe
Sounds remarkably like the situation across the pond.
Peeping_Tom
"Boris Johnson news – live: PM loses second attempt to trigger early general election"
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-news-live-brexit-delay-no-deal-election-vote-prorogue-parliamen-a9097146.html
itsonlyrocknroll
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could martyr his Premiership, on the altar of whatever politically the electorate believe in, Parliamentary political imbalances or otherwise
Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid could be pivotal to/for future negotiation with the European Union especially over the financial settlement.
An element that will decide future Detente, a verbalism long best forgotten from futures past could be requisite
lucabrasi
A suggestion from the “What happens if I press this red button?” school of politics.
Peeping_Tom
"... just leave w/o a deal and see what happens."
Some just don't get it; they're usually Brexiteers, for some strange reasons.
"UK Queen approves law blocking no-deal Brexit"
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/09/uk-queen-approves-law-blocking-no-deal-brexit-190909173704966.html
Tokyo-m
Three years ago the British people voted to leave the EU.
A year later there was a general election in which the majority of votes went to parties saying they'd honour that decision.
And yet, here we are, three years later, and still not out. Parliament has done everything it can to mis-represent the people and frustrate the will of the electorate.
Kaerimashita
My money still on leaving with No Deal. And Tories (or Tory Brexit Party coalition) winning the election. Electorate watching the last shambolic 2 or 3 years will get rid of many of these jokers.