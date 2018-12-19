Judge fiercely criticizes Trump ex-adviser Flynn; delays Russia probe sentencing

A U.S. judge fiercely criticized President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday for lying to FBI agents in a probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and delayed sentencing him until Flynn has finished helping prosecutors.
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan told Flynn, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, that he had arguably betrayed his country. Sullivan also noted that Flynn had operated as an undeclared lobbyist for Turkey even as he worked on Trump's campaign team and prepared to be his White House national security adviser.
Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his December 2016 conversations with Sergei Kislyak, then Russia's ambassador in Washington, about U.S. sanctions imposed on Moscow by the administration of Trump's Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, after Trump's election victory but before he took office.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, leading the investigation into possible collusion between Trump's campaign team and Russia ahead of the election, had asked the judge not to sentence Flynn to prison because he had already provided "substantial" cooperation over the course of many interviews.
But Sullivan sternly told Flynn his actions were abhorrent, noting that Flynn had also lied to senior White House officials, who in turn misled the public. The judge said he had read additional facts about Flynn's behavior that have not been made public.
At one point, Sullivan asked prosecutors if Flynn could have been charged with treason, although the judge later said he had not been suggesting such a charge was warranted.
"Arguably, you sold your country out," Sullivan told Flynn."I'm not hiding my disgust, my disdain for this criminal offense."
Flynn, dressed in a suit and tie, showed little emotion throughout the hearing, and spoke calmly when he confirmed his guilty plea and answered questions from the judge.
Sullivan appeared ready to sentence Flynn to prison but then gave him the option of a delay in his sentencing so he could fully cooperate with any pending investigations and bolster his case for leniency. The judge told Flynn he could not promise that he would not eventually sentence him to serve prison time.
Flynn accepted that offer. Sullivan did not set a new date for sentencing but asked Mueller's team and Flynn's attorney to give him a status report by March 13.
Prosecutors said Flynn already had provided most of the cooperation he could, but it was possible he might be able to help investigators further. Flynn's attorney said his client is cooperating with federal prosecutors in a case against Bijan Rafiekian, his former business partner who has been charged with unregistered lobbying for Turkey.
Rafiekian pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to those charges in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. His trial is scheduled for Feb. 11. Flynn is expected to testify.
Prosecutors have said Rafiekian and Flynn lobbied to have Washington extradite a Muslim cleric who lives in the United States and is accused by Turkey's government of backing a 2016 coup attempt. Flynn has not been charged in that case.
Flynn was a high-profile adviser to Trump's campaign team. At the Republican Party's national convention in 2016, Flynn led Trump's supporters in cries of "Lock her up!" directed against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
A group of protesters, including some who chanted "Lock him up," gathered outside the courthouse on Tuesday, along with a large inflatable rat fashioned to look like Trump. Several Flynn supporters also were there, cheering as he entered and exited. One held a sign that read, "Michael Flynn is a hero."
Flynn became national security adviser when Trump took office in January 2017, but lasted only 24 days before being fired.
He told FBI investigators on Jan. 24, 2017, that he had not discussed the U.S. sanctions with Kislyak when in fact he had, according to his plea agreement. Trump has said he fired Flynn because he also lied to Vice President Mike Pence about the contacts with Kislyak.
Trump has said Flynn did not break the law and has voiced support for him, raising speculation the Republican president might pardon him.
"Good luck today in court to General Michael Flynn. Will be interesting to see what he has to say, despite tremendous pressure being put on him, about Russian Collusion in our great and, obviously, highly successful political campaign. There was no Collusion!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning.
After the hearing, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters the FBI had "ambushed" Flynn in the way agents questioned him, but said his "activities" at the center of the case "don't have anything to do with the president" and disputed that Flynn had committed treason.
"We wish General Flynn well," Sanders said.
In contrast, Trump has called his former long-time personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who has pleaded guilty to separate charges, a "rat."
Mueller's investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 election and whether Trump has unlawfully sought to obstruct the probe has cast a shadow over his presidency. Several former Trump aides have pleaded guilty in Mueller's probe, but Flynn was the first former Trump White House official to do so. Mueller also has charged a series of Russian individuals and entities.
Trump has called Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt" and has denied collusion with Moscow.
Russia has denied meddling in the election, contrary to the conclusion of U.S. intelligence agencies that have said Moscow used hacking and propaganda to try to sow discord in the United States and boost Trump's chances against Clinton.
Lying to the FBI carries a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison. Flynn's plea agreement stated that he was eligible for a sentence of between zero and six months.
Insane Wayne
The judge did the right thing. Flynn should testify about what he has done. THEN he should be sentenced.
Laguna
I read recently that Trump may already be under sealed indictment, meaning his crimes are no longer under the statue of limitations. And his foundation was shut down, but the lawsuit against it continues. All in all, not a good day for the Don. Anyone want to defend him?
Insane Wayne
You are right. He is in huge trouble, I just can’t understand why Muller didn’t want to prosecute Flynn and the Russians from the Cambridge group. Maybe he has so much evidence that he is overwhelmed.
Ah_so
Dare I say it....
Lock Him Up! Lock Him Up!
Ha ha. Hee hee.
Burning Bush
Awesome.
Any evidence he provided to Mueller is now inadmissible. He's a proven liar.
Hilarious.
bass4funk
One possibility is it will probably remain sealed until he leaves office 2024 after that it’s anyone’s guess, but with the flimsy allegations Mueller has of now at this moment, even later the President has nothing to really worry about, the worst that could happen at this point is he’d better get his bank account ready
SuperLib
The judge:
"Arguably, you sold your country out. I'm not hiding my disgust, my disdain for this criminal offense."
Trump:
"Good luck today in court to General Michael Flynn. Will be interesting to see what he has to say, despite tremendous pressure being put on him, about Russian Collusion in our great and, obviously, highly successful political campaign."
Ah_so
Afraid that's not how it works. It's all still admissible.
PTownsend
And still many 'American' Trump supporters (aka Trumpistanians) believe Russian propaganda and rightwing media like infowars, Fox'news' among others instead of what the US intelligence agencies report.
As are many Trump supporters, especially those who continue to back Individual 1 and his crime syndicate in their attempt to establish Trumpistan. At least they're consistent; since the 2016 election they've said they wanted Trump to tear down US systems, which Trump and his bund attempt to do on a daily basis.
Get some MORE Mueller!
CrazyJoe
It should be pointed out that Obama fired this guy; and Trump, trying to do the opposite of everything Obama did, hired him back to an even greater role. This is sort of why the Trump Presidency - trying to undo everything Obama did - is hopelessly misguided.
It would be a travesty if General “Lock Her Up” Flynn somehow manages not to be locked up after what looks like treason working for the Turkish dictator while also working for the US. He needs some prison time.
PTownsend
And like so many Trump backers was also a believer in conspiracy theories.
https://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2017/feb/14/michael-flynns-troubling-penchant-conspiracy-thoer/
Dollars to doughnuts Flynn with the help of his son will make their money back giving conspiracy laden speeches to the many whack, ultrarightist groups (including the NRA) in the US, maybe even Europe, and will be supported along the way by funding from Bannon and Flynn's friends in Moscow.
bass4funk
I don’t know if the man needs prison time, but this thing is so screwed up on so many levels, we just don’t know, unlike liberals I won’t speculate on this, but this is a bizarre one.
Ah_so
Perhaps not so surprising, since it turns out that Flynn was elbow deep in a real conspiracy to subvert democracy.
Ah_so
You're unusually withholding judgement in this case. What makes it so different from all the others?
Silvafan
LOL! And the hits just keep on coming!
Deadforgood
Not really surprised, giving his unstable career of recent. I don't know the law well enough to say he should do time or not but it sure is interesting to hear the Former National Security Adviser admit to conspiring with a Russian ambassador and lobbying for Turkey with unapproved funding. This is the man who was in charge of advising our national security...If not Flynn then someone should be held accountable, don't you think?
@burningbush, his statements are totally admissible man, previously lying doesn't beat evidence which has led those lies to come untangled. Same thing happened to Cohen and it's happened to many others in court.
yamada1043
G.I. Joe Flynn is a disgrace who sold his country out. He should also face militray justice and lose his military pension.
nishikat
...conservatives are the ones getting locked up.
LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!
He thought Hillary would get locked up but it is really him. It's so funny.
Now how are those Trump kids looking? I bet they really wish daddy didn't run for president. Their daddy playing president must be like watching your child play with fire but there is nothing you can do to take away the matches.
Simon Foston
bass4funkToday 08:45 am JST
But you will speculate that the president has nothing to worry about no matter what's going on with Flynn. Still exactly the same thing you like accusing "liberals" of.
Northernlife
Flynn is toast...the great orange said he was a good man...suppose anyone who is willing to commit crimes for you is a good man...
nishikat
Trump followers are brainwashed. There were a couple of other Republicans that I liked and I would be fine if they were president. Trump is not Conservative. He's something else, and people around him are going down like Manafort and Flynn.
bass4funk
Trump is the President, Flynn is not. You can’t indict a sitting President and even if you COULD you wouldn’t get him removed.
But I do know the difference between a President, his Presidential powers and the powers of the NSA.
lincolnman
I'm confused - maybe a Trump supporter here can assist me...
Michael Flynn has fully cooperated with the Special Counsel, and met with him at least 19 time for over 63 hours, providing evidently credible information and evidence on the counsel's "core investigation" which is collusion.
At this hearing, where the judge was obviously going to sentence him to jail, Flynn requested that be delayed, so he can go back and provide even more testimony and evidence regarding collusion, in hopes of getting a reduced sentence.
The Special Counsel's office agreed with the request for both reduced sentencing and a delay to provide more testimony/evidence, saying that Flynn in fact has provided "substantial cooperation".
So Flynn has essentially in Trump's words "ratted out" Trump on the collusion allegation...
Just as Cohen has ratted out Trump on the conspiracy allegation...
Why does Trump give Flynn best wishes and "good luck" and call Cohen a "rat" and a "liar"?
expat
Treason by any other name is still treason. Representing the interests of a foreign government for financial gain while acting NAtional Security Advisor is treason. Obama warned Trump to steer clear of him, so of course the Dotard did just the opposite. Expect to see Indicidual 1 and his family indicted in the coming year.
Goodlucktoyou
This stuff is getting too much. Have a snap election without trump or Clinton.
Simon Foston
lincolnmanToday 10:36 am JST
I doubt it. The nonsense they come out with is guaranteed to leave you even more confused.
theeastisred
President Swamp is a career criminal who surrounds himself with low-lifes and infects everyone within range. We should not be surprised by any of this.
bass4funk
Welcome our world, that’s what we’ve been saying for the last 8 years.
Wait! So when a person says to former President Medvedev, “wait until after the elections, I’ll have more flexibility on the missile defense shield”, talking on a hot mic, that’s not treason? Hmmmmm....smell the hypocrisy.
Laguna
Lincolnman, my guess is that Flynn's delayed sentencing and Trump's usually kind words are related - he's got a lot more to spill, and Trump is terrified.
nishikat
Saying what?
The Little Trumps like Donald Jr? Remember prosecutors and the Special Counsel work slowly but deadly. And if something happens on the local level with the local prosecutors that CANNOT be pardoned. Lots on dirty business happening in the STATE of New York and I hear they've got some nasty prosecutors there.
wtfjapan
Any evidence he provided to Mueller is now inadmissible. He's a proven liar. Hilarious.
well since Trump is a proven liar any evidence, statement, twitter rant that comes out of his mouth should be inadmissible in a court of law also. Seems Pinocchio in Chief can't really defend himself now
Strangerland
Don't people feel stupid posting 'logic' like this?
bass4funk
Let me take a wails guess, but the liberal msm, the politicians are all honest? As well as the top echelon of the FBI? Oh, that’s real rich. Lol
Northernlife
Whats rich is Trumplets screaming that Mueller is corrupt without a single piece of evidence...Rolf Lol
Simon Foston
bass4funkToday 11:38 am JST
What, you've been saying for the last eight years that Trump supporters are either disingenuous, stupid or just incoherent?
Deadforgood
@bass4funk
Are you saying that if other politicians lie and the media spreads fake news, it makes it ok for the president to lie? That doesn't make any sense to me...
stormcrow
Arguably, you sold your country out . . .
Yep!
Ah_so
Eh?
bass4funk
Did I say that?
Of course it doesn’t.
I just think it’s strange, the FBI knew everything what was going on, so why did the corrupt cops speak to the NSA without following proper protocol, they didn’t even give him his Miranda warnings which they didn’t And the reason for that is because that idiot Comey was investigating the president. So as I have said before, I don’t know how this will end up for Flynn, but he does have that ace of not being Mirandized in his pocket.
Deadforgood
@bass4funk You kinda did...
Defending Trump by accusing liberal msm, politicians, and the FBI are also liars.
Deadforgood
@bass4funk
Was he not read his rights? Only thing I've heard is that prosecutors failed to inform him lying to the FBI was a federal crime (something you hope the former national security adviser would know). Even right wing media says he should never had lied to the FBI.
bass4funk
No, I did not.
I’m not defending Trump, but to even suggest that the liberal mainstream media is not out to get him or that are not lying is just completely ludicrous.
No, not at the time when they approached him already knowing what they knew and if they thought he was a suspect and before any conversation there after would’ve taken place, they should have read him his Miranda warnings.
I understand, but that’s not the issue, the issue is, entrapment and not reading his rights. Bad move on the part of the FBI.
Toasted Heretic
Lock him up.
Lock the whole crime family up and wipe their grubby fingerprints off the White House for good.
Sadly, it won't heal America's divisions - that will take some very brave and dedicated people and probably a generation or two to achieve.
bass4funk
Why? Even knowing that the FBI entrapped him? Wow.
But what about the last ones they let go? You’re not outraged by that? I know I am.
Socialists? Lol
nishikat
Please be specific. Who are the last ones?
lincolnman
Take it from someone with background in law enforcement - when someone is considered a suspect in a crime, they are read their Miranda rights under the 5th Amendment. Flynn was interviewed as a witness in possible collusion by Manafort, Gates, Papadapolous, and others in the Trump campaign. He chose to lie about any contact he had with Russians, validated by intercepts of the Russian Ambassador.
If he had been entrapped or the FBI had violated his rights in any way Judge Sullivan would have thrown the Government’s whole case out today. He did just the opposite, as outlined in the article above. Moreover, as someone with 33 years active military service, and as head of the DIA, Flynn has been interviewed by Federal Agents hundreds of times as part of retaining his security clearance - the notion that he didn’t know not to lie to an FBI agent is beyond ridiculous. And he and his attorney’s were specifically asked by the judge;
Tuesday, Sullivan asked Flynn's attorneys if the former national security adviser was "entrapped by the FBI." His defense lawyer said, "No, your honor."
By the way, Judge Sullivan was praised by Fox News Judge Jeanine…
https://www.newsweek.com/msnbc-anchor-ridicules-jeanine-pirro-praising-flynn-judge-ill-donate-500-if-1264303
And lastly, why are all the Trump supporters ignoring my 10:36 question above?
Jimizo
The sheer number of dodgy people surrounding Trump is incredible.
Strangerland
But we all know you’re not enraged by the Trump Cartel literally taking over America. As I say, the most hypocritical poster on this site.
nishikat
But they still blame Hillary and her lost emails.
lostrune2
What you forget to mention is that Flynn was caught lying to FBI agents in a probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election
Meaning, if you're calling him a liar on that, that means he lied about some truth in the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election
So you're essentially admitting to the existence of some truth in the probe because you're admitting Flynn was lying when questioned about it
nishikat
Wow, how did the judge miss that one and not dismiss all charges against Flynn?
Toasted Heretic
Poor grasp on ideologies and an understanding as to what bravery and dedication actually means. LOL!
Clue: It's not the corrupt junta currently in charge.
bass4funk
Flynn wasn’t at the moment he was approached when the agents came up to him, if they want to investigate, they are allowed to do that all day long, but to go up to him and basically lay an entrapment for him is sleazy at its worst.
Oh, my gosh, lock your doors, DEFCON 9, keep your kids under the bed, Flynn lied. Forget everyone else in Washington that really lied through their death, we have to give the Death penalty to Flynn because he told a lie, we are just not safe anymore.
I did in a more compressed way.
nishikat
Did the judge say this? It seems a judge with a law degree would be the best judge of this. If the judge didn't say it was entrapment then it wasn't.
Lock him up! Lock him up!
wipeout
@bass4funk
Miranda warnings apply only when a suspect is taken into custody. They are intended as a protection against self-incrimination. (By like, you know, blurting out the truth about a crime you've committed instead of asserting your right to silence.)
So one thing you've misunderstood, in addition to Miranda itself, is the concept of self-incrimination.
Flynn wasn't in custody, he was serving as the National Security Advisor, and was voluntarily interviewed by the FBI. Lying to them wasn't self-incrimination, it was committing a crime. And a very, very unwise place to do that is while in eye contact with FBI investigators.
wipeout
They made me lie to them!
Yeah, right.
lincolnman
Flynn was being interviewed as a witness...
When asked by Judge Sullivan today if he was entrapped both he and his lawyer said "No"...
Judge Sullivan would have dismissed the case if he believed the government had acted inappropriately, even if Flynn and his lawyers said no...
Even the usual far-right conspiracy theorists know this one is bogus...
Poor attempt at satire. He lied about meeting with Russians...you know, just like Manafort, Gates, Papapolous, Sessions, etc., etc..
Decompress it because I didn't see it. Why is Flynn who is fully cooperating with Mueller in not one but three separate investigations (Russia, Turkey, and an "unreleased" one) a good guy, and Cohen who is cooperating in two investigations (Russia and Payoff-gate) a liar and "rat"...?
Why isn't Flynn a "rat" too?
Madverts
President Moron couldn't keep his mouth shut then. Unbelievable the pre-hearing comments from the Moron and his equally moronic press secretary.
That's some victim there, poor Mike Flynn.
C'mon it's only treason.
Joeintokyo
I hope Flynn can learn from his lessons.
SuperLib
Thats my understanding as well:
“If a person is in custody (deprived of his or her freedom of action in any significant way), the police must read the Miranda rights if they want to ask questions and use the answers as evidence at trial.
If someone is not in police custody, however, no Miranda warning is required and anything the person says can be used at trial.”
https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/police-questioning-miranda-warnings-29930.html
bass4funk
Sorry, but you’re not exactly right on that point.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/12/16/rep_darrell_issa_flynns_conviction_will_be_overturned.html
And now that Judge Sullivan has made it pretty clear that they, in layman's terms, violated his Miranda rights, tricked him into not having a lawyer, when, in fact, he was not only a suspect, but a target, and they had transcripts. This kind of conduct, we haven't seen in a long time.
It is the reason that there was a Supreme Court decision on Miranda about informing rights.
And I would not be surprised a bit that the conviction of Flynn is overturned because of the Justice Department and the FBI's misconduct, and that, in fact, we go potentially all the way to Supreme Court with new protections when the FBI and the Department of Justice lies to somebody and tricks them into making statements, and then charges them with a lie that they entrapped them in.
bass4funk
So the msn is now working for Trump? What?
Everything is treason to liberals. Walking and chewing mentos would be considered high treason to liberals.
lincolnman
Cites Darrell "I'm in Trump's Pocket" Issa - a far right wing nut who's seat was taken over by a Democrat...
Flynn and his lawyer both stated in court to a judge that we was not entrapped.
He has provided "significant contribution" to Mueller's core investigation - which is COLLUSION. So much so that Mueller is asking for leniency at sentencing.
He's fully cooperating in two other investigations involving Trump - i.e., giving testimony and evidence...
He's cooperating with Mueller on a broader scale and more completely than Cohen.
So for the fourth time, why isn't Flynn a rat like Cohen?
nishikat
But Flynn is under arrest unlike the fake crime of Hillary and her "lost 300,000 emails". It's like a broken record. Where is Hillary's 300,000 emails? Can't you Trump people think of something new for Hillary? Because with Trump it is not necessary because there is something new and illegal almost on daily basis. All Trump people can say is Where is Hillary's 300,000 emails?
Sorry, but you’re not exactly right on that point.
But the point is whatever the claim is from the Trump people, Flynn's arrest is cut and dry. No violation of rights there. Now did I hear a Trump person ask about Hillary's 300,000 emails again?
wipeout
@bass4funk
Not only am I completely right, but (more importantly) the FBI and the court understand the law very well, no matter how hard you try to distort the picture.
Your link's already out of date, seeing as Issa wrongly predicts that Flynn's case would be tossed out. "Judge Sullivan has made it pretty clear that they, in layman's terms, violated his Miranda rights, tricked him into not having a lawyer, when, in fact, he was not only a suspect, but a target, and they had transcripts."
How do you square that with Sullivan actually saying "This is a very serious offense [...] A high-ranking senior official of the government making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation while on the physical premises of the White House."
This is how the guilty plea, after detailed questioning by the judge, was handled yesterday:
"I would like to proceed, your honor," Flynn said.
Sullivan asked, "Because you're guilty of this offense?"
"Yes, your honor," Flynn said, nodding.
Sullivan then accepted Flynn's plea.
The judge has established Flynn's willingness to plead guilty and to be sentenced. This is not a case that can be overturned or appealed or chucked out on legal grounds. Flynn has acknowledged that the process was correct, legal, and proper, declining the opportunities given him by the judge to say otherwise.
SuperLib
Yeah, all of the criminals around Trump have an ace in their pocket somehow. Manafort will be pardoned, Flynn will get overturned, Trump will never face justice as President.
This is all some kind of game to you, some kind of competition with people on message boards. You know Trump's people are scum but you so badly want them to walk free, all so you can declare yourself the winner. These magical aces in the holes are your mechanism for coping with loss, like none of it's real or it's all going to get overturned or pardoned and you will eventually win in the end.
But this isn't a game. If Manafort and Flynn were in our government right now the odds are good that they would be compromised right now. They would be helping to create policy that can have far-reaching implications to our country, and it's all meaningless to you. You just want to see these criminals walk so you can rush back here and proudly declare yourself the victor.
You really need to find new ways of feeling like a winner, ones that don't hurt our country. Now take that 35 years of journalism experience and repackage my comments and send them back to me.
bass4funk
Ok, well, I think you are completely and emphatically wrong on this.
Doesn't change the fact at all that the Feds entrapped Flynn.
I predict that if Flynn were to get Jail time, it would be less than a year.
It didn’t think that they would have a case and a strong case that the church probably my overturn his sentence they would have excepted to extend the sentence hearing.
Yes and all the reason why he has a strong case that the Feds overstepped their authority because they were so obsessed with trying to get to Trump, now granted, Flynn should haveg never lied, but that doesn’t change the fact that the corrupt cops violated his basic civil rights, big problem.
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s legal team on Tuesday night filed an extensive sentencing memo making the case for Flynn to serve probation only. And in doing so, they suggest Flynn went into the meeting with the FBI, in which he lied, with a false sense of security. They note the investigators didn’t recommend Flynn bring a lawyer and didn’t explain that lying would put Flynn in legal jeopardy. They also note that others who have pleaded guilty to lying — George Papadopoulos and Alex van der Zwaan — got different treatment on those counts.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2018/12/12/russia-investigation-critics-have-finally-found-their-supposed-perjury-trap/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.caf2e58d0b57
*And this one is up-to-date.
Looks like Flynn’s case not only got stronger, but there’s a silver lining on that as well.
bass4funk
Hillary. Holder, Lynch and Lerner are walking around still, so....
No, it’s not a game for me absolutely not, for you guys it’s all about getting this president out of office and that’s fine, but don’t give me that garbage or hide behind Mueller that this is about seeking the truth and seeking justice it’s all about revenge and to try to undo it do you like the president and take him out of office, that’s what this is all about. I would have much more respect for liberals if they would come clean and just say, I hate this president and I want the government to use every possible and less it necessary to get him out, I can respect that, but I can’t respect when charlatans try to act all concerned about so many of the situations, when they completely ignored everything that happened with the last administration. So no, it’s not a game for me, I take this very seriously and I feel that general Flynn was lied to and here’s a man who serve this country for 33 years and even though he lied which is bad and I’m not condoning it, but what are you doing to him is just a really ridiculous.
I would like to see the same thing to you.
Coping with loss? Lol! I do not think that at all and I don’t think all of these people are bad, the only person that I have a problem with on a limited schedule would be Manafort, other than that it’s just all so ludicrous this entire witchhunt.
I don’t and that is why I am so vehemently opposed that Mueller chose to be a political hack and chills to look the other way regarding the last administration.
And I’m doing exactly just that and that is the reason why I voted for this president, now you know.
lincolnman
Uh, the federal sentencing guideline was only six months - you want to sentence him longer than the guidelines suggest - is that because he is a "rat"?
Wrong - exactly the opposite. In fact, his lawyers actually made his case much worse - rather than approve the plea deal with parole, Judge Sullivan was incensed they threw in this entrapment fairy tale...
That warning turned out to be prescient: after calling Flynn a traitor and threatening him with more prison time, Sullivan unexpectedly postponed sentencing until Flynn had completed his cooperation agreement with Mueller. “He did not follow the expected script,” Cotter admitted, hours later.
Whatever prompted Sullivan to go off-book, the suggestion by Flynn’s lawyers that their client had been the victim of entrapment, and therefore should not receive any jail time, definitely didn’t help. In a 178-page sentencing memo filed last week, they had noted that F.B.I. investigators did not warn Flynn that lying to the bureau was a felony, and that he did not have lawyers present during his questioning. Sullivan was not impressed. In court on Tuesday, the judge responded by repeatedly asking Flynn to confirm his guilty plea and giving him several opportunities to change his mind.
*“It was, obviously, a blunder for Flynn to take up the call in the conservative media that he had been entrapped, and Judge Sullivan made him eat it bite by bite and terrified him, essentially, into withdrawing any suggestion that had been latent or expressed in the memo,” Harry Litman, a former U.S. attorney, told me. “Sullivan was on the warpath.”*
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2018/12/robert-mueller-mike-flynn-sentencing
So your entrapment theory just went up in smoke - but more critically, explain to all of us again why Flynn's extensive cooperation with Mueller on collusion and other crimes doesn't make him a "rat"...
bass4funk
No.
Naw, bro...Flynn most likely won’t spend time in prison since his rights were violated.
And I will submit to you, he probably will have a lot of money coming his way in a tell all book.
But it has nothing to do with his Miranda rights not being read.
Wait? Vanity Fair? Seriously? Why not just quote “Vogue”
Actually, it didn’t, the documents and statements don’t lie unless, the Feds are even more corrupt than previously thought.
wipeout
What exactly are you struggling with:
Do you understand what custody is?
Do you understand that Miranda rights are only for people who are in custody?
Do you understand that Miranda rights specifically do not apply to people who undergo voluntary questioning?
Do you understand that Flynn was not in custody?
bass4funk
Liberals admitting the truth.
Do you understand what entrapment is? Do you understand we’re playing games are?
Which in that case he was strung along.
Do you understand the Feds should’ve identified the true intentions as to what they were trying to do?
Serrano
A lot of what Judge Sullivan said concerning Flynn was nonsense, including saying what Flynn did was treasonous and that he betrayed America.
Sneezy
The only one who doesn’t understand entrapment here is you. Asking questions isn’t entrapment. Entrapment is when an LEO induces someone to commit a crime they otherwise wouldn’t. Pray tell what crime did the FBI induce Flynn to commit? He didn’t have to lie. He did that all by himself.