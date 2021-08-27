Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 U.S. troops

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
The U.S. general overseeing the evacuation said the attacks would not stop the United States from evacuating Americans and others, and flights out were continuing. Gen Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said there was a large amount of security at the airport, and alternate routes were being used to get evacuees in. About 5,000 people were awaiting flights on the airfield, McKenzie said.
The blasts came hours after Western officials warned of a major attack, urging people to leave the airport. But that advice went largely unheeded by Afghans desperate to escape the country in the last few days of an American-led evacuation before the U.S. officially ends its 20-year presence on Aug 31.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the killings on its Amaq news channel. The IS affiliate in Afghanistan is far more radical than the Taliban, who recently took control of the country in a lightning blitz. The Taliban were not believed to have been involved in the attacks and condemned the blasts.
In an emotional speech from the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden said the latest bloodshed would not drive the U.S. out of Afghanistan earlier than scheduled, and that he had instructed the U.S. military to develop plans to strike IS.
“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said.
U.S. officials initially said 11 Marines and one Navy medic were among those who died. Another service member died hours later. Eighteen service members were wounded and officials warned the toll could grow. More than 140 Afghans were wounded, an Afghan official said.
One of the bombers struck people standing knee-deep in a wastewater canal under the sweltering sun, throwing bodies into the fetid water. Those who moments earlier had hoped to get on flights out could be seen carrying the wounded to ambulances in a daze, their own clothes darkened with blood.
Emergency, an Italian charity that operates hospitals in Afghanistan, said it had received at least 60 patients wounded in the airport attack, in addition to 10 who were dead when they arrived.
“Surgeons will be working into the night,” said Marco Puntin, the charity’s manager in Afghanistan. The wounded overflowed the triage zone into the physiotherapy area and more beds were being added, he said.
The Afghan official who confirmed the overall Afghan toll spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said one explosion was near an airport entrance and another was a short distance away by a hotel. McKenzie said clearly some failure at the airport allowed a suicide bomber to get so close to the gate.
He said the Taliban has been screening people outside the gates, though there was no indication that the Taliban deliberately allowed Thursday’s attacks to happen. He said the U.S. has asked Taliban commanders to tighten security around the airport’s perimeter.
Adam Khan was waiting nearby when he saw the first explosion outside what's known as the Abbey gate. He said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded, including some who were maimed.
The second blast was at or near Baron Hotel, where many people, including Afghans, Britons and Americans, were told to gather in recent days before heading to the airport for evacuation. Additional explosions could be heard later, but Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said some blasts were carried out by U.S. forces to destroy their equipment.
A former Royal Marine who runs an animal shelter in Afghanistan says he and his staff were caught up in the aftermath of the blast near the airport.
“All of a sudden we heard gunshots and our vehicle was targeted, had our driver not turned around he would have been shot in the head by a man with an AK-47," Paul “Pen” Farthing told Britain’s Press Association news agency.
Farthing is trying to get staff of his Nowzad charity out of Afghanistan, along with the group’s rescued animals.
He is among thousands trying to flee. Over the last week, the airport has been the scene of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of America's longest war and the Taliban's takeover, as flight after flight took off carrying those who fear a return to the militants' brutal rule. When the Taliban were last in power, they confined women largely to their home and widely imposed draconian restrictions.
Already, some countries have ended their evacuations and begun to withdraw their soldiers and diplomats, signaling the beginning of the end of one of history's largest airlifts. The Taliban have insisted foreign troops must be out by America's self-imposed deadline of Aug 31 — and the evacuations must end then, too.
In Washington, Biden spent much of the morning in the secure White House Situation Room where he was briefed on the explosions and conferred with his national security team and commanders on the ground in Kabul.
Overnight, warnings emerged from Western capitals about a threat from IS, which has seen its ranks boosted by the Taliban’s freeing of prisoners during its advance through Afghanistan.
Shortly before the attack, the acting U.S. ambassador to Kabul, Ross Wilson, said the security threat at the Kabul airport overnight was “clearly regarded as credible, as imminent, as compelling.” But in an interview with ABC News, he would not give details.
Late Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy warned citizens at three airport gates to leave immediately due to an unspecified security threat. Australia, Britain and New Zealand also advised their citizens Thursday not to go to the airport.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied that any attack was imminent at the airport, where the group's fighters have deployed and occasionally used heavy-handed tactics to control the crowds. After the attack, he appeared to shirk blame, noting the airport is controlled by U.S. troops.
Before the blast, the Taliban sprayed a water cannon at those gathered at one airport gate to try to drive the crowd away, as someone launched tear gas canisters elsewhere.
Nadia Sadat, a 27-year-old Afghan, carried her 2-year-old daughter with her outside the airport. She and her husband, who had worked with coalition forces, missed a call from a number they believed was the State Department and were trying to get into the airport without any luck. Her husband had pressed ahead in the crowd to try to get them inside.
“We have to find a way to evacuate because our lives are in danger,” Sadat said. "My husband received several threatening messages from unknown sources. We have no chance except escaping.”
Aman Karimi, 50, escorted his daughter and her family to the airport, fearful the Taliban would target her because of her husband's work with NATO.
“The Taliban have already begun seeking those who have worked with NATO," he said. “They are looking for them house-by-house at night.”
The Sunni extremists of IS, with links to the group's more well-known affiliate in Syria and Iraq, have carried out a series of brutal attacks, mainly targeting Afghanistan's Shiite Muslim minority, including a 2020 assault on a maternity hospital in Kabul in which they killed women and infants.
The Taliban have fought against Islamic State militants in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have wrested back control nearly 20 years after they were ousted in a U.S.-led invasion. The Americans went in following the 9/11 attacks, which al-Qaida orchestrated while being sheltered by the group.
Amid the warnings and the pending American withdrawal, Canada ended its evacuations, and European nations halted or prepared to stop their own operations.
The Taliban have said they'll allow Afghans to leave via commercial flights after the deadline next week, but it remains unclear which airlines would return to an airport controlled by the militants. Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said talks were underway between his country and the Taliban about allowing Turkish civilian experts to help run the facility.
The Biden administration has been widely blamed for a chaotic and deadly evacuation that began in earnest only after the collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government and the Taliban's takeover of the country. More than 100,000 people have been evacuated so far.
Thursday's attacks were sure to intensify political pressure from all sides on Biden, who already was under heavy criticism for not beginning the pullout earlier. He had announced in April that he was ending the U.S. war and would have all forces out by September.
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California called for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, to bring the chamber back into session to consider legislation that would prohibit the U.S. withdrawal until all Americans are out. That's highly unlikely, and Pelosi's office dismissed such suggestions as “empty stunts.”© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
3RENSHO
Paul
Asiaman7
And a certain wing of the U.S. government and its supporters actually want the U.S. to stay in Afghanistan longer! Oddly, the same group that wants a wall along the Mexican border and has issues with Islam has no problem welcoming over 82,000 (and rapidly rising daily) Afghans (mostly Sunni Muslims) into U.S. society — as long as the issue can somehow be used to attack President Biden and keep attention off the Republican mismanagement of the COVID pandemic in the U.S. south. Serious contradictions.
stormcrow
Wolfpack
This is what Biden’s incompetence has wrought. He ignored the advice of his generals and the intelligence community. He did not first consult allied nations with troops and civilian personnel in country then refused to take their calls for a day and a half after the Taliban take. Now the JV team ISIS is blowing up American personnel and civilians. Impeachment is too good for this idiot president.
JeffLee
Time to tell the Afghans: sorry, now we’re getting out. For 18 years, the West gave you a trillion dollars to rid yourselves of the Taliban and ISIS, and many of our young men and women died for your cause.
What did most of you do? Your soldiers chose not to fight, your provincial authorites chose to make agreements and accommodation with the Taliban rather than stand up to them, your leaders fled. Most of the rest of you didn’t do anything, happy to leave the job to us, and now it’s time for you to feel the consequences of your failure as a society. Good luck, you’re gonna need it.
noriahojanen
Taliban should allow for an extension of evaluation period, which would make the airport less crowded and less vulnerable to terror attacks. Otherwise, it would be considered as a collaborator to the ISIS-K who has claimed responsibility.
oldman_13
Trump and the right wingers gloat when they themselves wanted the United States out of the country. Was it not Trump that negotiated with the Taliban? Shameless hypocrites.
Kentarogaijin
No, This is what decades of incompetence has wrought..
Impeach all Presidents, Impeach the senate, impeach the military, impeach the two ridiculous political parties, impeach the country that now is the mockery of the whole world..
Randy Johnson
ulysses
It’s time to bring the troops home, The taliban apparently have no control over the situation and it will cost more lives to continue with the situation.
Blacklabel
Incompetence cost people their lives. There is a lot more to be said but for now the focus needs to be on the military members and Afghan civilians who lost everything.
Laguna
I'm just glad we're out of there. Leave it to them to duke it out. If history serves as a lesson, it'll be a few decades until the US involves itself in a foreign conflict where it has no place - but, caveat, Taiwan and South Korea are still on the menu.
Mr. Noidall
Biden said to the terrorists he won’t forget. If the situation wasn’t such a dumpster fire, I’d laugh at the irony. But not this time. I imagine it’s hard for the taliban to take Biden seriously when he stands like a stick figure at the podium and obviously reads. At least Bush snatched the bullhorn at rubble of 9/11 and went off the cuff. Not Biden. Always sticking to the script. Biden promised to be a uniter; he says America is back—whatever that’s supposed to mean; but it’s hard to relate to Biden when he can never talk to me. He just reads. And because of that, he’s cold and unrelatable. And now servicemen and women are dying because of him.
vanityofvanities
What were the check points? All happened due to ill unprepared withdrawal.
FizzBit
Looking for someone to point your finger at? Look no further than Secretary of State Blinken. He either doesn’t know what he’s doing and panicking like a deer in the headlights, or he’s working against Biden for god knows what reason. I’m glad Biden is getting out but it seems his team is making every possible mistake that can be made, while the pentagon is actually trying to thwart a smooth exit.
The Avenger
Wakarimasen
Sad but almost inevitable. There was always going to be a group of fanatics who couldnt pass this opportunity to kill US troops. US put its troops in an untenable position - most US military casualties in a decade. The buck stops in the Oval office.
Strangerland
This whole Afghanistan has shown just how pathetic American foreign policy has been for decades. It's a direct product of American Exceptionalism, whereby Americans feel they are Exceptional, and therefore should be allowed to do whatever they want. This was seen after 9-11, when instead of taking a moment to reflect on why people from other nations would want to do to America what America had done for decades to other nations, they instead freaked out and did more Americaning to more nations.
Now 20 years later, nothing has been gained, America still hasn't taken any responsibility for it's rampages around the world, and the net increase in hatred of America has increased expontentially as a result.
Every American administration supported this since the invasion of Afghanistan and the invasion of Iraq. And Americans by far supported the invasion of both Afghanistan and Iraq when it happened.
You people sit there and point fingers trying to say "it's Biden's fault" or "it's Trump's fault", as if the family and friends of those are supposed to care. It's all your fault for supporting this American Rampage in the Middle East.
But instead, you'll blame it on others so you can dust off your hands and say "not our fault, they did it". Because you're American, and you're Exceptional. Right?
Strangerland
Not: "maybe we should think about why this happened", instead: "we're going to murder more of you".
And the cycle continues. Rinse, wash, repeat.
bass4funk
Sorry, there is just no way any of this can be blamed on Trump, that ship has sailed a long time ago. Biden owns this 110% even if Biden were to survive this, he’s pretty much done. No one is gleeful about this. No one is taking a victory lap. I don’t like the guy, but I don’t want to see this tragedy happen under any President, but more importantly, who the hell is advising Biden? Whoever it is they need to be fired or hauled off to prison, either way they need to be held accountable. It absolutely doesn’t matter what Trump did, he negotiated with the Taliban, who else could he negotiate with? There was no one else there. I don’t fault Biden for leaving, I actually support it, but not like this, Biden had every opportunity as President to determine how we should leave that country and from what we now know, he was told by multiple high ranking people to leave a residual force behind and leave in small incremental steps, he didn’t do that, he chose this path, that’s on him. He and this administration have handled this situation as well as the border beyond badly. He will go down as the worst President surpassing Nixon and Carter.
Helix
What did most of you do? Your soldiers chose not to fight, your provincial authorites chose to make agreements and accommodation with the Taliban rather than stand up to them, your leaders fled. Most of the rest of you didn’t do anything, happy to leave the job to us, and now it’s time for you to feel the consequences of your failure as a society. Good luck, you’re gonna need it.
70,000 Afghan National Army soldiers died fighting alongside US troops. Its a staggering number and speaks to their bravery and commitment and US and Brit vets are attesting to that.
Both the Afghan army and the provincial leaders you talk about were solidly in place before Biden pulled the rug out from under them with his appallingly incompetent, zero thought zero planning exit.
Do you honestly believe Obama or Trump (or any US president of this century) would have presided over this catastrophic debacle taking place in Kabul?
Biden is appallingly out of his depth.
u_s__reamer
The terrorists have just dotted the i on twenty futile years of wasted blood and treasure in Afghanistan. After 9/11 the removal of the corrupt rulers of the insidious Saudi snake-pit (the oily source of fanatical Sunni terrorism) would have been a much simpler solution. Oil revenues could have been used to modernize Afghanistan instead of sowing seeds of mischief-making terrorism. Now the US occupation has finally come to a bloody end, but the tragic Afghan saga will be continued with a new script from the pen (and gun) of the Taliban.
Japan Violet
They are misleading you. Taliban, ISIS and Al Queada are all connected at the top of their organizations.
ulysses
Those who keep repeating that Biden is done, will be doing that for the next 7 years.
There is no easy way out of this mess and after August 31 people will be praising Biden for a fast withdrawal.
It is our duty to get the Afghans who worked with the troops out, but getting them killed by suicide bombers is not the way.
JeffLee
That's too easy. Gerald Ford, Fall of Saigon. Despite the North make steady and consistent progress over several months, the US gave itself two days to get out, and only evacuated 6,000 people. Next, Reagan, Lebanon. 240 Marines and soldiers killed by terrorists -- in a single day. To name only 2 events.
Neither of these conservative Republican were blamed over which they "presided." Indeed, Reagan easily won re-election a few months later.
bass4funk
Doubt it, but then again Nixon and Carter hoped so as well and even if Biden were to survive this, they lost the House for sure and possibly the Senate and at this rate, the Presidency as well.
Bush thought so as well.
Well, Biden was warned by his senior staff, the Pentagon, NSA and even the CIA and he ignored all of them and here we are.
Asiaman7
Interesting NYT article on the real winner in all this — Pakistan and China.
“They call each other as ‘close as lips and teeth.’”
https://www.yahoo.com/news/real-winner-afghan-war-not-120220823.html
Ingvar
The US soldiers are legitimate military targets. The hospitals, schools, weddings and etc in Afghanistan they have been attacking for 20 years are not legitimate military targets.
ulysses
Interesting to see that the only concern, even after 13 soldiers died, is of taking the House and Senate.
Bush did 2 terms, guess who didn’t.
What did he ignore?
Ingvar
USA has been a staunch supporter of Al Qaida in Syria. Even ISIS as long as they confined their attacks to the Syrian government a civilians under the rule of the Syrian government.
GdTokyo
bass4funkToday 07:36 am JST
Your most lol statement yet.
Trump made this deal to quit Afghanistan.
Trump excluded the Afghan government from the negotiations.
Trump released 5,000 Taliban from prison even though the Taliban didn’t keep their word.
Trump wanted to invite the Taliban to Camp David, and sent his Sec State to negotiate with a terrorist organization publicly.
This disaster has Trump’s DNA all over it, and not amount of gaslighting will change that.
zichi
It was foolish of Trump to believe he could make a peace deal with the Taliban.
TrevorPeace
I only care about the people left behind. It's Neanderthal, in Afghanistan. Someone should make a movie of it and compare it to Jean Auel's 'Clan of the Cave Bear'. Only the weapons have changed.
ShinkansenCaboose
We ain’t seen nothing yet. They have surface to air missiles in their hands.
warispeace
The US War of Terror and imperial hubris once again comes back to bite, but many of the victims are not combatants, not the neocon and neoliberal ideologues, not weapons makers and investors and not the war-room planners and generals.
Mr Kipling
I feel sorry for the Afghans who died in this senseless slaughter.
FizzBit
There is a major player(s) you never want to give any responsibility to. Furthermore, the foreign policy is not pathetic, it has very clear goals and those goals were met. Plenty of writers out their, Naomi Klein, Noam Chomsky, John Perkins (Confessions of an Economic Hit Man), can guide you to the real actors in this occupation.
The funny part of your post is where you lambast the finger pointers. As you are no different, just pointing your finger at the wrong group. Blaming the citizens of a country for their countries behavior can only go so far.
But ah, that’s right, you trust the MSM and believe what they report on must be the whole truth. My bad.
Wolfpack
No one will be praising the action that led directly to the death of 13 US service personal, more than in the past 18 months, and scores of Afghan civilians. Tragic day.
bass4funk
The likely outcome of this will be Biden will either have to resign or once the GOP retake the House there will be inquiries and investigations as to who ordered what and how a lot of this was poorly executed. People will be left behind and as a result of this major screwup by this administration getting Americans out will realistically impossible. You could send special ops in, but at this point they would be sitting ducks.
drlucifer
ulysses
It is better to live in reality otherwise you will always be disappointed in life.
President Biden will finish the withdrawal on the schedule set by him and ensure that more troops don’t get killed.
ulysses
There isn’t too much understanding of how things work, rather a continuation of fantasies.
There will be no special ops, no more Rambos going in, that’s stuff for movies, real life is different.
Wolfpack
America should have been decisive when the Taliban rapidly advanced on Kabul and flooded the city with troops. There are rapid reaction forces that can put thousands of troops anywhere in the world in less than a day. But the administration has dithered and remains indecisive in reacting to the facts on the ground.
America negotiated with the Taliban to provide security around the perimeter of the airport- how stupid do you have to be to make that kind of deal. Now there are scores of dead.
drlucifer
Waoh, one of the best post if not best from a poster that I have read here on JT.
A post from someone with a good commanding view of an issue.
Trinity
Trying to blame Trump for this is neither helpful nor based on any logic. It is partisan and desperate and there is never a time for such dishonesty least of all at this time.
My concern is that President Biden appears to be isolated and ill-advised.
VP Harris’s absence and avoidance is worrying and perplexing.
bass4funk
There is no way all Americans will be out by 8/31 they are scattered all over the place, the insult and ludicrous statement that some Americans chose to stay is so over the top insulting. It can’t and won’t happen. The only thing looking forward is trying to send in private soldier for hire to go in and see who they can possibly extract, but I’m quite sure we will see an American hostage on TV once again.
For the Chinese that are excited to go in, they will try and scoop up as much of the lithium they can, so for them, it’s a happy day.
kwatt
This is the biggest chaos there I've never seen. It is going to be more and more chaos and catastrophe until end. I don't get how/why this happened. Evacuations were supposed to be done peacefully.
Randy Johnson
Readers, instead bickering over Biden and Trump, please focus your discussions on the current situation in Afghanistan and what is likely to happen from now on. The discussion will be much more productive that way.
I see a high likelihood of us getting bogged down in afghanistan AGAIN because of this so-called administration's EXTREME poor decision making.
onedragon
Just shows how you cannot exchange metoo for burkas. Religion and faith have proven more valuable than building a new California in Mesopotamia.
cracaphat
The Taliban and Isis couldn't be trusted all along.The old fogies in Trump and Biden can share in this embarrassing disaster of a withdrawal. China and Russia must be pizzing themselves with laughter.And Japan better take heed.The U.S. having Japan's back in the case of a China attack, has legitimately been brought into question.
Japantime
I don’t understand what America is still doing there. They haven’t made any progress in improving the situation. Over 20 years later and the group they ousted are back in charge.
Kaerimashita
The more I hear about this the more it looks like a class A mismanagement. US looks really shabby right now
ulysses
I am glad our military doesn’t get their strategy from action movies.
The focus should be in getting the troops out, am sure the military will do that.
snowymountainhell
Whats’ happening is tragic for ALL but has to be seen to its frustrating conclusion. LET’S NEVER FORGET it was “the MEDIA” who also played a significant part in garnering public sentiment for the ‘War on Terror’ after 9/11. - So now, it’s seems hypocritical tho censor the same public venting of frustrations.
8T
The challenge is the US military works best on offence, they are not the TSA. Biden blew it big time.
FizzBit
They are there for sure, they’re just trying to stay out of the sensitized “surprised” reaction? of the click bait corporate MSM cameras.
Kniknaknokkaer
I see many deluded Americans still believe it was possible to gracefully walk away from a war they hadn't won.
FizzBit
Yes it does. IMO, what you’re seeing are two groups disagreeing/fighting it out; the US elite who want out and the globalists who want to stay.
Hiro
There is nothing wrong with evacuating but their biggest mistake was to leave the whole city undefended while only securing the airport. What did they expect? That the enemies would just sit and have tea in the city?
They should have defended the capital in the beginning until the evacuation of the people were complete before allowing the taliban to take the whole city.
Mark
We been hearing about the threat for day now, and sadly it happened. MSNBC and DW news of Germany have been reporting the threats, actions were taken to minimize it or eliminate it but when you have so many people jammed in one location it's a prime and soft target for any terrorist.
RIP people, God save freedom and democracy.
Abhimish
and if we couldn't in 20 years time and trilllions of dollars later, we run with tails between our legs.
Tokyo-m
Indeed. The Taliban, though evil, have total self-belief and know what they are fighting for. The west is too busy arguing about pronouns, so of course we are losing.
FizzBit
Im guessing Biden woke up in the morning and his advisors telling him “guess what, Bagram airfield has been abandoned and the military are are now huddled at Kabul airport.
Everyone here should be asking “why would the military do that?”
Im interested in hearing your theories.
GBR48
What a shambles. Should have had a steady stream of the largest planes the runway could take shuttling people to the nearest safe country, and then going back for more.
If you are going to run away, at least plan it properly.
There will be long term fallout from this. North Korea is a lot safer. Taiwan less so.
Fighto!
For better or worse, this plays right into Trumps hands for his 2024 campaign. He will be hard to beat.
Bungle
Quite. Afghanistan is an object lesson in how family, clan, and religion trump so-called progressive values.
Peter14
A tragedy occurring simply because of hate and a radical groups desire to kill those who hold different beliefs. There is something seriously wrong with humanity that any group wants to kill others due to differing faith or opinions.
I have no idea how to resolve such issues peacefully as it takes a desire on all parties to want peace in order to reach that goal. Radicals expect everyone to take up their teachings or die and that will never happen.
Peace on Earth, just too far away to actually achieve. We have nobody to blame but humanity itself for being unable to be tolerant to itself. There is nobody else to blame.
Bungle
You are making the same mistake that progressives ar wont to make regarding the Middle East and those countries such as Afghanistan which hold similar values. The Taliban, or ISIS, or Al Quaeda, or whatever label the alphabet agencies assign to them are not discrete entities; they are deeply embedded in the culture and citizens of those countries to the extent it is difficult to see where one ends and the other begins.
In fact, one of the several misgivings I have about accepting Afghan refugees is that even if they are not sympathetic to the Taliban, it does not mean they are sympathetic to the West, either. What if their differences with the Taliban are only on points of policy? It could make them hard to integrate.
Helix
I see many deluded Americans still believe it was possible to gracefully walk away from a war they hadn't won.
a clever soundbite but empty words.
You actually think this couldnt have been planned and managed properly instead of with mind numbing incompetence?
Helix
There is nothing wrong with evacuating but their biggest mistake was to leave the whole city undefended while only securing the airport. What did they expect? That the enemies would just sit and have tea in the city?
They should have defended the capital in the beginning until the evacuation of the people were complete before allowing the taliban to take the whole city.
You are correct.
quercetum
...and in the service for the military industrial complex.
The nearly two-decade war in Afghanistan has cost the United States $2.26 trillion, or $300 million a day, according to a new analysis by Brown University. Ask not what the war cost the US, but who profited from the war.
After twenty years and trillions flowing through the Pentagon’s war chest, the real winners were thousands of private military contractors that profited immensely.
Strangerland
I agree with that statement. But in this case, we don't know if the bombing was due to ideology, or due to hatred directed towards an invader that took over their country for 20 years and rained hellfire from the sky.
I never think violence in the answer, and I condemn the bombers for using it. But I have to question whether this one was ideology, or a parting shot.
starpunk
This doesn't really surprize me at all. Veterans I know from the Iraq (2003 - 2011) and as far back as Lebanon (1982 - 1984) wars have told me about these sui-car bomb attacks. The problem is, since the vehicles are unmarked and they drive right atchya, you often don't know it until it's too late.
The IS always takes credit for practically every act of terror anywhere whether they actually are behind it or not. Like the late Moammar Qadaffy of Libya they are a bunch of violent scummy brats who love to strike fear and terror in anyone, everyone, anywhere. And they are certainly are not 'Muslims' in any sense of the word.
And if the IS and the Taliban truly are rivals/opponents/enemies then it shows even further just how pointless this war has been. All the foreigners need to get the funk out of there and let these crazy yahoos have it out on each other in the midst of their mountainous terrain.
Strangerland
I don't. And I think there were plenty of intelligent people who would have, could have, and likely tried to tell this to America before they ever invaded. This was a mission doomed to fail, and was simply Little Bush trying to find a way to appease the American people who were angry that someone dared do to them what they had been doing to people elsewhere in the world for decades.
Getting out of the country was always going to turn into a disaster. Staying in the country wasn't ever going to be any better. They went in with anger and a goal of retribution, and not a plan of exit. Of course it was going to be a mess. And they created 20 additional years of hatred in the meantime. Add that to the anger from an invasion of Iraq based on lies, and the terrible withdrawal from Syria, abandoning their Kurd allies, and America isn't looking very good right now.
All America has done is created a situation in which the CCP now get to swoop in and look like angels, playing off the power vacuum created through lack of confidence in America to be either confident OR trustworthy. And they've never had any self-reflection on why 9-11 happened, how they screwed up in Iraq, and now how they've screwed up in Afghanistan. And hell, lets through Vietnam in there as well, as there never really was a reckoning for that either.
America is like that politician who always claimed to be clean and spotless, and you find out they were stealing from the system, sleeping with their secretary, and selling state secrets to their enemies.
itsonlyrocknroll
Afghanistan crisis: Who are Isis-K?
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-58333533
Might be helpful of have some understanding of who these religious extremists actually are.
Afghanistan is in danger of returning to the same hot bed of religious extremism that drove the methodology for the 20 year occupation and war.
Every day that passes give reason that a phased withdrawal over a much more extended period of time would or could have prevented the mayhem and bloodshed.