Kavanaugh accuser wants FBI investigation before she will testify

A woman who has accused President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, of sexual assault decades ago wants her allegations to be investigated by the FBI before she appears at a U.S. Senate hearing, her lawyers said on Tuesday.
The development further roiled a confirmation process that once seemed smooth for Kavanaugh, whose confirmation to the lifetime post could consolidate the conservative grip on the top U.S. court.
Christine Blasey Ford, a university professor in California, has accused Kavanaugh of attacking her and trying to remove her clothing while he was drunk at a suburban Maryland party in 1982 when they were both high school students, allegations Kavanaugh has called "completely false."
The Senate Judiciary Committee, which is overseeing the nomination, had called a hearing for Monday to examine the matter, and the White House had said Kavanaugh was ready to testify.
In a letter to the committee's chairman, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, Ford's attorneys said an FBI investigation needed to come first.
"A full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner, and that the committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions," the lawyers wrote. A copy of the letter was posted on the committee's website. (https://bit.ly/2OAJWD0)
Grassley said there is no reason to delay Ford's testimony and an invitation for her to appear before the committee on Monday stands.
"Dr Ford's testimony would reflect her personal knowledge and memory of events. Nothing the FBI or any other investigator does would have any bearing on what Dr Ford tells the committee, so there is no reason for any further delay," Grassley said in a statement.
Democrats, already fiercely opposed to the nominee, have also been seeking an FBI investigation, a request that Republicans have rebuffed. Trump and other Republicans said they did not think the FBI needed to be involved.
A hearing would represent a potential make-or-break moment for the conservative federal appeals court judge's confirmation chances, as Trump pursues his goal of moving the federal judiciary to the right.
Republicans control the Senate by only a narrow margin, meaning any defections within the party could sink the nomination and deal a major setback to Trump.
Earlier on Tuesday, Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the committee's Republicans, said the panel would vote on the nomination next week whether or not Ford testified. A vote in committee would be a precursor to action in the full Senate.
"If she does not want to come Monday, publicly or privately, we're going to move on and vote Wednesday," he told Fox News Channel.
In a statement on Monday, a representative for the Justice Department said the FBI had followed protocol forwarding information about the allegation to the White House.
"The FBI's role in such matters is to provide information for the use of the decision makers," the statement said.
Trump earlier on Tuesday stepped up his defense of Kavanaugh and expressed sympathy toward his nominee, who met with officials at the White House for a second straight day, although not with the president.
"I feel so badly for him that he's going through this, to be honest with you," Trump told a news conference. "This is not a man that deserves this."
"Hopefully the woman will come forward, state her case. He will state his case before representatives of the United States Senate. And then they will vote," Trump added.
Senator John Cornyn, a member of the Senate Republican leadership, appeared to cast doubt on Ford's allegations.
"We just don't know what happened 36 years ago and there are gaps in her memory. She doesn't know how she got there, when it was, and so that would logically be something where she would get questions," Cornyn told reporters.
Cornyn's fellow Republicans have generally avoided criticizing Ford, instead castigating Democrats for not revealing her allegations earlier.
The confirmation fight comes just weeks before the Nov. 6 congressional elections in which Democrats are seeking to take control of Congress from Trump's fellow Republicans, which would be a major blow to the president's agenda.
Ford detailed her allegation in a letter sent in July to Senator Dianne Feinstein, the committee's top Democrat. The letter's contents leaked last week and Ford identified herself in an interview with the Washington Post published on Sunday that included details about the alleged assault.
In a statement, Feinstein, said the committee should accede to Ford's wishes and postpone Monday's hearing.
"A proper investigation must be completed, witnesses interviewed, evidence reviewed and all sides spoken to. Only then should the chairman set a hearing date," she said in a statement.
Lisa Banks, an attorney for Ford, told CNN her client was dealing with "hate mail, harassment, death threats" and that her immediate focus was protecting herself and her family.
Democrats have objected to the proposed hearing format, with Feinstein arguing there should be more than just two witnesses, possibly to include people in whom Ford previously confided. The committee's Democrats said witnesses should include Kavanaugh's friend Mark Judge, who Ford has said witnessed the alleged incident.
A lawyer representing Judge sent a letter to Grassley saying Judge did not want to speak publicly about the matter.
"In fact, I have no memory of this alleged incident. Brett Kavanaugh and I were friends in high school but I do not recall the party described in Dr Ford's letter. More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr Ford describes," the letter quoted Judge as saying.
Judge is the author of a 1997 memoir titled "Wasted: Tales of a Gen X Drunk," which recounts his experiences as a teenage alcoholic.
One Democratic senator, Richard Blumenthal, said Kavanaugh should withdraw his nomination.
"I believe Dr Ford. I believe the survivor here," Blumenthal said. "She has come forward courageously and bravely, knowing she would face a nightmare of possible and vicious scrutiny."
The showdown has echoes of current Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' contentious confirmation hearings in 1991 involving sexual harassment allegations lodged against him by a law professor named Anita Hill.
Thomas, the court's second black justice, was ultimately confirmed, but only after a nasty televised hearing in which Hill faced pointed questions from Republican senators and the nominee said he was the victim of "a high-tech lynching for uppity blacks."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Burning Bush
A little scared of the "under Oath" thingy.
Especially since other people who were at the same party have come forward and are willing to testify against her version of events.
Justice has been served.
CrazyJoe
How do you NOT have the third person in the room testify? Not calling Mr. Judge looks bad; we can therefore assume what he'd say would be even worse.
bass4funk
Oh, please, if this woman were that serious, she would immediately run to testify under oath, Kavanaugh did, he wants to testify now, this very moment, I'm not saying nothing happened, but if she's dancing around and not getting back to WH officials that she is willing to testify under oath, the left can make excuses all they want, everyone can see what this is.
Blacklabel
Believes someone from 36 years ago whose evidence is just “I say so”. So much so that he wants Kavanaugh out even before a hearing.
But he doesn’t believe Keith Ellison’s accuser from this year. Who has witnesses, medical records and other evidence.
Tells me all I need to know what this is about.
Blacklabel
Only conclusion I missed was Roy Moore. I underestimated how just enough people could be misled/shamed enough to make him lose. But that’s ok cause the guy elected still votes with Trump more than half the time cause he wants to get elected again.
So what’s your conclusion on this case? Myself I’m curious why there is no anger at the Democrats who made this public when she specifically asked that it not be.
SuperLib
One bright spot for Kavanaugh is that he isn't going to jail, unlike so many other Trump appointees.
bass4funk
Of course the man is not going to prison, what for?
Blacklabel
There is even a yearbook in this case too. According to CNN and their breathless reporting, it “raises eyebrows” yeah a 1983 yearbook looked at in 2018 just might. Not even Kavanugh’s yearvook but the school itself. But Kavanaugh is obviously responsible for its content, right?
conveniently the accuser’s yearbook nowhere to be found and all her social media deleted in advance.
SuperLib
For attempted rape, obviously.
Burning Bush
Let Kavanaugh's story be an inspiration to the countless men who've been falsely accused.
Stand your ground, maintain your innocence and your accuser will inevitably back down.
I think at this point she should be compelled to testify under oath because she made such a serious accusation against him and disrupted the proceedings of government with her shenanigans.
Chip Star
Conservatives junoingbto conclusions before the facts have been revealed. Just like a broken record.
CrazyJoe
Mark Judge would perjure himself, which is why they're keeping him from testifying.
GOP is avoiding the truth, and is trying to dangle a shiny object to distract everyone from the fact that ONE other person besides Kavanaugh was accused and in the room. You'd think, if they were innocent, they'd have Judge testify to bolster Kavanaugh. His absence is a tell that Judge is a real issue, and there's fire behind this smoke.
One thing you can always count on with the GOP is the cover-up. Watergate, Iran-Contra, 9/11 warnings, etc. These guys have no ethics, no morals, no shame.
Chip Star
"I feel so badly for him that he's going through this, to be honest with you," Trump told a news conference. "... This is not a man that deserves this."
Anyone Trump attacks "deserves it," but people attack Trump or his appointees, and those people are out of control, etc. so transparent.
Blacklabel
So now she wants a full FBI investigation BEFORE she testifies. She is complaining she can’t stay at her home due to threats. yet still no blame for the Dems who leaked her name and allegations in the first place
Move forward with the confirmation. If anything found in the investigation they can remove him later.
gelendestrasse
This is turning into nothing but a delaying tactic by the democrats. The whole thing had become one hurdle after another before any facts are presented. The only conclusion is that there are no facts that can be corroborated and that the whole leak has been orchestrated.
SuperLib
Oh relax. He will get voted through. Even if she had proof there’s no way the GOP would let a woman derail a strong man looking to advance the conservative agenda.
Women are chattel to the GOP.
Laguna
Ha! Repubs are looking panicked. "Confirm him and we can remove him later"? "A delaying tactic by the Democrats"? Good God! Have you not been keeping up with recent history?!
Really, Kavanaugh's actions years ago are less important than his actions now. One judged to have been dishonest or misleading is clearly unfit for SCOTUS. And, frankly, from my paltry knowledge, it does not look good for him. He seems to have a pattern of lying; perhaps that's why Trump chose him - kindred souls.
stormcrow
First of all, Brett Kavanaugh should withdraw his name on the grounds of public doubt about his character. Period.
Regarding an investigation, sure, why not? We waited for over 400 days when Obama was president, so what's the mad rush now? Secondly, why hold a hearing without an investigation first. Thirdly, we're talking about a permanent position on the United States Supreme Court and a nominee being chosen by a president who's basically under investigation for committing treason.
Yeah, it's time to take a deep breath and slow down. Let the FBI look into this and find out whether or not this allegation of sexual assault has legs or not. There's no hurry.
SuperLib
It’s a shrewd move by Ford now that I think about it. Everyone knows the GOP will invite her in, let her speak, then ask her to leave so they can confirm Kavanaugh.
An investigation, on the other hand, is unbiased, impartial, and has the ability to actually mean something. The public will get to see everything as well. The GOP will be forced to admit that their decision to let her speak is just lip service and they want to avoid anything that might derail their justice.
I still think they will confirm him, but they might lose votes in the midterms along the way.
Strangerland
No they can't.
Strangerland
Or rather, they won't.
Goodlucktoyou
Either fatal car accident or hush money.
Wolfpack
I get the feeling that the reason Feinstein waited until the last minute to throw the woman out there is because she was desperate. If she had a solid case she would have leaked her name much earlier in July when she was initially informed about Ford. I give Feinstein credit for the Alynskyite tactics but there is no way to prove her allegations. This is just red meat for her political base.
Ford is a politically active Leftist so there is an alternative motive for the possibility that she is making a false allegation. There is also the fact that she would surely become a celebrity in her apparently Leftist work and social circles like Anita Hill.
Hopefully Ford will come to realize that Feinstein’s outing of her is proof that she is being used and the Senator doesn’t have her best interests at heart. If she doesn’t show up next week or starts making outlandish demands of the Senate Judiciary Committee that would indicate that she is having second thoughts about allowing the Dems to use her like they so obviously are.
bass4funk
How would you know that? Oh, that’s right, you don’t.
Really? Kavanaugh wants to testify, his accuser now doesn't, but wants the FBI to investigate which they already said they will not. So who’s avoiding the truth? Not the GOP.
So where is this woman? Hello?
ROFL! Unlike The Dems countless of cover-ups, these people can’t say a single word.
Chip Star
The same way you know Mueller has nothing in Trump. Oh, that's right, you don't.
The GOP is definitely avoiding the truth by not ordering an investigation. The FBI is corrupt anyway.
Waiting for an investigation to occur. Hello?
ulysses
Cheats, pedophiles, rapists.
The GOP sure is an exclusive club.
bass4funk
No, but if he did we would have already known about it, so the likelihood of him having anything other than a contrived obstruction charge, there’s nothing.
FBI said they not gonna touch it and how do you poop or just screw something that happened back in 1983 when two people were around 16 and 17 years old, that’s just nutty and insane! Kavanaugh is completely ahead of this and WANTS to testify under oath and his accuser.....where is she? Oh, now she’s incognito....uh-huh...
That won’t happen, so now what’s the plan?
The Democrats sure are an exclusive club, they definitely got all the money.
Strangerland
No.
You investigate.
theeastisred
The timing of the revelation was not determined by the Democrats but by the person making the allegation herself. Why do people purposely say things they know to be untrue - i.e. that the Democrats 'sat on' it?
bass4funk
Yes, we would have, this circus has been going on and on and still nothing. Good luck with them trying to hit the President with anything but a possible obstruction charge, if at all and the Senate isn’t going to convict him, but hey, if the left think they have a shot, go for it, looks like Kavanaugh seems more and more vindicated since his accuser is a No show now. The left are running out of options and fast!
bass4funk
The session is in their blood, they know that losing power is something that is not an option for you, says they can, they will do whatever they can to regain or retain power and if that is through lies and deception, so be it.
Strangerland
No.
Strangerland
Once again Bass is pretending to be privy to the inner knowledge of the investigation.
Strangerland
He's a racist. More evil than Hillary.
LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!
ulysses
Dr. Ford has asked for an FBI inquiry before she testifies.
Considering that her testimony will turn out to be a 'she said, he said', this should be a perfectly reasonable request.
But then nothing is reasonable for the 'Exclusive Club' Party.
Sneezy
I knew that conservatives were regressive, but I didn't realise that they're so regressive that they aren't toilet trained.
Sneezy
I don't understand, are Democratic party members bad because they're rich? Because you've spent a lot of time saying that Trump is smart because he is rich. It follows that if Democratic Party members have all the money, they must be the smartest.
You advocate tax cuts for the rich, because you deify the wealthy. But you think that Democratic Party members are bad because they have a lot of money?
Do you have a political philosophy beyond "democrats bad"?
theeastisred
This does not answer my question as to why certain people insist on repeating things they know to be untrue. Of course we don't expect truth from Don Jr but in general, can you help us out here?
Chip Star
That's not how investigations work. You guys rip the republican resistance inside the WH for leaking but expect someone on Mueller's team to leak.
Chip Star
I wonder if this prediction will be like your predictions about the IG report showing corruption, Rudy shutting down Mueller straight away, etc.
Chip Star
Why do you despise the rule of law, which is predicated on investigations running their courses?