South Korean soldiers stand as vehicles carrying a South Korean delegation pass the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Thursday, March 29, 2018. The delegation led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon will hold a high-level talks with North Korea at the northern side of the Panmunjom. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
world

Kim Jong Un meeting with Moon set for April 27

PAJU, South Korea

South Korean officials said Thursday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in at a border village on April 27.

The third summit ever between the Koreas could prove significant in the global diplomatic push to resolve the standoff over the North's nuclear program.

The announcement was made after a high-level meeting Thursday between the countries at the border village of Panmunjom. Few other details were released.

The Koreas will hold another preparatory meeting April 4 to discuss protocol, security and media coverage issues.

The current talks follow a surprise meeting this week between Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Kim may also meet with President Donald Trump.

I can hear the booms going on now. Should be an interesting meeting.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

