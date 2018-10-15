Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, right, shakes hands with his North Korean counterpart Ri Son Gwon before their meeting at the southern side of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, on Monday. Photo: Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP
Koreas to break ground on inter-Korean railroad

SEOUL, South Korea

South and North Korea have agreed to hold a groundbreaking ceremony sometime in late November or early December on an ambitious future project to connect their railways and roads.

South Korea's Unification Ministry also said Monday after high-level talks that the rivals agreed to soon hold general-level military talks to discuss reducing border tensions and setting up a joint military committee that's meant to maintain communication and avoid crises and accidental clashes.

The Koreas also agreed to hold talks between sports officials in late October to discuss plans to send combined teams to the 2020 Summer Olympics and make a push to co-host the 2032 Summer Games.

The Koreas also agreed to hold Red Cross talks in November to set up video-conference meetings between aging relatives separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

The railroads were originally built by Japan for free during the annexation.

