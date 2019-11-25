Landslide democratic win in HK election raises pressure on city's leader

Hong Kong's democrats scored a landslide majority in district council elections, which saw a record turnout after six months of anti-government protests, increasing pressure on the city's embattled leader on Monday to listen to pro-democracy calls.
Sunday's elections marked a rare weekend lull in the unrest that has rocked the financial hub. Democratic candidates across the city of 7.4 million people secured nearly 90% of the 452 district council seats, broadcaster RTHK reported, despite a strongly resourced and mobilized pro-establishment opposition.
Hong Kong's pro-Beijing chief executive Carrie Lam said in a statement the government respected the results and wished "the peaceful, safe and orderly situation to continue".
"There are various analyses and interpretations in the community in relation to the results, and quite a few are of the view that the results reflect people's dissatisfaction with the current situation and the deep-seated problems in society," she said.
The government would "listen to the opinions of members of the public humbly and seriously reflect", Lam said.
Results showed upset wins for democrats against heavyweight pro-Beijing opponents when they started trickling in after midnight on Sunday, causing some voting centers to erupt in loud cheers and chants of "Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution Now" - a slogan used by many protesters over the past six months.
Some winning candidates said the result was akin to a vote of support for the demonstrators and could raise the heat on Lam amid the city's worst political crisis in decades.
"This is the power of democracy. This is a democratic tsunami," said Tommy Cheung, a former student protest leader who won a seat in the Yuen Long district close to China's border.
The voting ended with no major disruptions in a day that saw massive, though orderly, queues form outside voting centers.
"This district election shows that the central government needs to face the demands of a democratic system," Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai said. "Today's result is the first step of our long way to democracy."
The pro-democracy camp only secured around 100 seats at the previous polls four years ago. Almost three million people voted, a record turnout of more than 71% that appeared to have been spurred by the turmoil, almost double the number last time.
Starry Lee, chairwoman of the city's largest pro-Beijing party, the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, apologized for her party's performance.
"For this major defeat, we do not want to find any excuses and reasons," said Lee. She said the party rejected her offer to resign earlier on Monday.
Hong Kong's district councils control some spending and decide a range of livelihood issues such as transport. They also serve as an important grassroots platform to radiate political influence in the Chinese-ruled city.
"I believe this result is because there are a lot of voters who hope to use this election and their vote to show their support for the (protest) movement, and their five demands, and their dissatisfaction with the Hong Kong government," said former student leader Lester Shum, who won a seat.
The protesters' demands include full democracy, as well as an independent inquiry into perceived police brutality.
"The district council is just one very important path of struggle. In future, we must find other paths of struggle to keep fighting," Shum said.
The state-run China Daily newspaper said in an editorial on Monday the election "will hopefully have served as an opportunity to return the city to normal".
"The relative tranquillity the city enjoyed since several days before the election suggests all stakeholders regarded it as an opportunity to air their views," it said.
Demonstrators are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. They say they are also responding to perceived police brutality.
China denies interfering and says it is committed to the"one country, two systems" formula for the autonomy of Hong Kong put in place in 1997. Police say they have shown restraint in the face of potentially deadly attacks.
Sophie Richardson, China Director of Human Rights Watch, said the results showed "a commitment to peaceful political participation" and called on Hong Kong and Beijing authorities to address Hong Kongers' "legitimate grievances".
"Ignoring assertions of political rights - either through the ballot box or peaceful street protests - is a losing strategy," she said.
Jimmy Sham, a leader of the Civil Human Rights Front, which organized some of the anti-government rallies, won his electoral contest, as did Kelvin Lam, who stood in after prominent activist Joshua Wong was barred from running.
A number of pro-Beijing heavyweights including Junius Ho, whose abrasive public comments have made him a hate-figure among many protesters, lost to pro-democracy challengers. He described it on Facebook as "an unusual result".
The protests started over a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial but rapidly evolved into calls for full democracy, posing the biggest populist challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.© Thomson Reuters 2019.
Strangerland
This is good news. It will breathe new life into the pro democracy protests, and put to rest the China proponents who have been trying to pretend like the HK people don’t fully support separation from China. Aka freedom.
Burning Bush
Well done.
This is the proper way to vent frustrations with Socialism.
Through the ballot box, not with petrol bombs and smashed windows.
Congrats HK. Hopefully the Socialists will take note and dial back their restrictions on freedom.
CrazyJoe
I'm so glad to see the people of Hong Kong showing up in record turn-outs to vote. I hope that's what happens here too in 2020.
Voting in high numbers is the only non-violent way to express your opinion...
My hope is that the people stay safe and the integrity of their votes are maintained.
cracaphat
The bullet or the ballot.But only in a democracy. Unfortunately this election result will mean nothing to the mainland. Integrating H.K.by any means necessary,sooner than scheduled,is the goal. I'm sure,Taiwan is nervously watching, because potentially they're up next
PTownsend
Especially to those who believe in democratic principles. It must be worrying to those pushing big state uber alles like the authoritarian systems found in China, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, etc. as they watch the majority of people voting for greater freedoms, especially freedom from excessive state control. Free elections and a free press are essential to maintaining the few personal freedoms individuals have left; except perhaps to those individuals who want big brother to make decisions for them. For example trolls (aka pond scum) paid by their states to attack democracies.
zones2surf
An awesome result!!
Unfortunately, this will only harden Beijing's stance against Hong Kong.
They know all too well that, if Hong Kong had full democracy, with elections for ALL legislators in Legco and for the Chief Executive, they would lose control.
The people of Hong Kong would choose representatives that put the interests of Hong Kongers ahead of the interests of Beijing.
And THAT is absolutely unacceptable to Beijing.
CE Carrie Lam will mouth words of "respecting the people", but then she will go on with carrying out the orders of Beijing as their puppet.
And in the coming days, weeks and months, watch for Beijing to use every covert measure at its disposal to further erode the autonomy of Hong Kong and the 1 country, 2 systems framework.
Osaka_Doug
Very good HongKong! Now, the next step is that Carrie Lam must be humble and finally resign.
Akie
"Demonstrators are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. They say they are also responding to perceived police brutality" ?
If China is meddling, how can you have the election ? Unless China is supporting it.
Ganbare Japan!
Take that Lam and fellow Commies!
Freedom and Democracy for HK! If the corrupt HK "government", thug police andanddont their Commie Beijing paymasters dont accept the will of the people, expect the freedom fighters to take to the streets again.
Akie
Who is really meddling in HK ?
BigYen
If China is as smart and pragmatic a country as the Chinese think it is, then they should take notice of this result, step back from the current policy of confrontation with the protesters, lean on Carrie Lam to step down, and start again - listening to the people this time, instead of trying to wreck the agreement made when Hong Kong was handed over by the Brits, that HK would have autonomy until 2049.
The people have spoken, but the problem is that China doesn't have a good history of listening to them.
u_s__reamer
Culture of lies are the world problems.
Not sure what you mean: good grammar might clarify, but looking in the mirror would be even more to the point.
Simple question: why believe the word of government (especially an undemocratic one) when history has indicated the folly of gullibility?
David Varnes
Very simple... this:
"Hong Kong's district councils control some spending and decide a range of local livelihood issues such as transport. They also serve as an important grassroots platform to radiate political influence in the China-ruled city."
In other words, these district council positions have no real power in Hong Kong. They are, as noted, symbolic and powerless. Beijing doesn't fear them because they mean nothing. It's like someone electing an avowed libertarian or communist to the position of county dog catcher.
zichi
Hong Kong shock waves rattle the establishment boat firing a broadside at Beijing.
zichi
We the People.
Do the hustle
No surprises here. Hong Kong was a democracy until it was given back to the Chinese from England in the year 2,000. I’m actually surprised it has taken this long for things to explode.
Akie
HK will never be a Colony again, that is final answer.
marcelito
Well done to the citizens of HK indeed.
I hope that's what happens here too in 2020.
Yeah, I hope too but unfortunately the chances are minimal, LDP,s has spent decades perfecting the system here to ensure their dominance.
Toasted Heretic
Er, socialists are not restricting freedom in HK, the Chinese regime is.
Toasted Heretic
Indeed, hopefully the result has sent a clear message to the would be colonizers in Beijing.
talaraedokko
I hope world governments give these freedom fighters their support. Time for Chinese to breathe some freedom. Good going Hong Kong.
bass4funk
Very good and a great day for democracy, let’s hope Beijing respects the process, I have my doubts, but I pray that they do.
juminRhee
And it was returned in 1997...and democracy was only given in the 80s upon reaching an agreement with China. Not sure if they ever got full responsible govt (parliamentary).
ulysses
Well done to the people of HK, they ensured the election was peaceful.
However let's keep our expectations realistic, the rulers in Beijing will never let democracy succeed and will find ways to subvert the process.
Haaa Nemui
Great news HK!!!
Like an electoral college...
theFu
They didn't have a choice.
China has been anti-democracy since the return of the SARs.
https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/australianz/chinese-defector-to-australia-details-beijings-alleged-intel-ops
The pro-Democracy representatives need to take their oath, so they aren't blocked from representing their people as has happened previously.
They need to change the laws which control how the different leaders are selected throughout the SAR
and
they need to get Carrie Lam out and not allow any appointed by Xi puppet into that role.
Muratafan
China listens to no one. If someone says they have an unfavorable opinion of China, China simply says 'you are uneducated about China.'
I have feeling this is simply cover for China in the near future to say 'see, elections were held and there is STILL violence....clearly democracy is not helping anyone in Hong Kong. It's time for China/Beijing to 'help' stabilize things in Hong Kong'.
Jimizo
A great turnout. Loud and clear from the people of Hong Kong.
stormcrow
"Give me liberty, or give me death!"
Patrick Henry
Richmond, VA, March 23, 1775
This looks like such a moment in the future direction of Hong Kong. Hopefully, this struggle of theirs will be beneficial to them in the end.
nandakandamanda
The problem is that the Chinese leadership does not respect the concept of democracy, which has 'failed' in their eyes. China sees a different future for the world, under a system which ignores and pushes aside all other possible political or religious systems.
stormcrow
@nandakandamanda
Agreed. It's like this old communist guard has put on a lot of make up to try and look different in the eyes of a suspicious world, but, beneath China's freshly added frosting, it's still on the same mission as it was before.
sf2k
Vive Hong Kong Libre!!!!
expat
What HK Democracy protesters know awaits if the HK govt ever has the opportunity to deport them -
'Allow no escapes': leak exposes reality of China's vast prison camp network
The internal workings of a vast chain of Chinese internment camps used to detain at least a million people from the nation’s Muslim minorities are laid out in leaked Communist Party documents published on Sunday. The China Cables, a cache of classified government papers, appear to provide the first official glimpse into the structure, daily life and ideological framework behind centres in north-western Xinjiang region that have provoked international condemnation. Obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and shared with the Guardian, the BBC and 15 other media partners, the documents have been independently assessed by experts who have concluded they are authentic. China said they had been “fabricated”.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/nov/24/china-cables-leak-no-escapes-reality-china-uighur-prison-camp
juminRhee
Expat:
If China ever admits of them, they will bring up American internment camps for Japanese and equate the two. And Gitmo. They do classify them as terrorists.
nandakandamanda
juminRhee, the Chinese classify the whole Uighur population as terrorists?
Sh1mon M4sada
Does that surprise you?
The CCP classify their entire population, including their own card carrying members as a social experiment during the 'Great Leap Forward' era that saw 60 millions Chinese starved or tortured to death.
Fast forward a few decades, they supported the Pol Pot regime in Cambodia who classify the entire Cambodian population as evil capitalists and systematically killed millions of them.
They are still on the path of 'beat them harder and harder until they submit' as you can see in HK.