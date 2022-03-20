Latest developments in Russian invasion of Ukraine

Authorities in Ukraine’s eastern city of Kharkiv say at least five civilians have been killed in the latest Russian shelling.
Regional police in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said the victims of the Russian artillery attack early Sunday included a 9-year-old boy.
Kharkiv has been besieged by Russian forces since the start of the invasion and has come under a relentless barrage.
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS TODAY
Authorities in Ukraine have evacuated scores of baby orphans from a city engulfed by combat.
The governor of the northeastern Sumy region, Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, said Sunday that 71 infants have been safely evacuated via a humanitarian corridor. Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook that the orphans will be taken to an unspecified foreign country. He said most of them require constant medical attention.
Like many other Ukrainian cities, Sumy has been besieged by Russian troops and faced repeated shelling.
New series of missile strikes
The Russian military says it has carried out a new series of strikes on Ukrainian military facilities with long-range hypersonic and cruise missiles.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Sunday that the Kinzhal hypersonic missile hit a Ukrainian fuel depot in Kostiantynivka near the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv. The strike marked the second day in a row that Russia used the Kinzhal, a weapon capable of striking targets 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) away at a speed 10 times the speed of sound.
The previous day, the Russian military said the Kinzhal was used for the first time in combat to destroy an ammunition depot in Diliatyn in the Carpathian Mountains in western Ukraine.
Konashenkov noted that the Kalibr cruise missiles launched by Russian warships from the Caspian Sea were also involved in the strike on the fuel depot in Kostiantynivka. He said Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea were used to destroy an armor repair plant in Nizhyn in the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine.
Konashenkov added that another strike by air-launched missiles hit a Ukrainian facility in Ovruch in the northern Zhytomyr region where foreign fighters and Ukrainian special forces were based.
Art school bombed
Authorities in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol say that the Russian military has bombed an art school where about 400 people had taken refuge.
Local authorities said Sunday that the school building was destroyed and people could remain under the rubble. There was no immediate word on casualties.
Russian forces on Wednesday also bombed a theater in Mariupol where civilians took shelter. The authorities said 130 people were rescued but many more could remain under the debris.
Mariupol, a strategic port on the Azov Sea, has been encircled by Russian troops, cut off from energy, food and water supplies, and has faced a relentless bombardment.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the siege of Mariupol would go down in history for what he said were war crimes committed by Russian troops.
Political parties suspended
Zelenskyy has ordered to suspend activities of 11 political parties with links to Russia.
The largest of them is the Opposition Platform for Life, which has 44 out of 450 seats in the country’s parliament. The party is led by Viktor Medvedchuk, who has friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter.
Also on the list is the Nashi (Ours) party led by Yevheniy Murayev. Before the Russian invasion. the British authorities had warned that Russia wanted to install Murayev as the leader of Ukraine.
Speaking in a video address early Sunday, Zelenskyy said that “given a large-scale war unleashed by the Russian Federation and links between it and some political structures, the activities of a number of political parties is suspended for the period of the martial law.” He added that “activities by politicians aimed at discord and collaboration will not succeed.”
Babies waiting for parents
In peacetime, Ukraine has a thriving surrogate industry, one of the few countries where foreigners can get Ukrainian women to carry their pregnancies. Now at least 20 of those babies are stuck in a makeshift bomb shelter in Ukraine’s capital, waiting for parents to travel into the war zone to pick them up.
They’re well cared for at the moment. Surrogacy center nurses are stranded with them, because constant shelling makes it too dangerous for them to go home. Russian troops are trying to encircle the city, with Ukrainian defenders holding them off for now, the threat comes from the air.
Nurse Lyudmilla Yashchenko says they’re staying in the bomb shelter to save their lives, and the lives of the babies, some of whom are just days old. They have enough food and baby supplies for now, and can only hope and wait for the newborns to be picked up, and the war to end.
Ukraine defending airspace
The British defense ministry said the Ukrainian Air Force and air defense forces are “continuing to effectively defend Ukrainian airspace.”
“Russia has failed to gain control of the air and is largely relying on stand-off weapons launched from the relative safety of Russian airspace to strike targets within Ukraine,” the ministry said on Twitter. “Gaining control of the air was one of Russia’s principal objectives for the opening days of the conflict and their continued failure to do so has significantly blunted their operational progress.”
A Ukrainian military official meanwhile confirmed to a Ukrainian newspaper that Russian forces carried out a missile strike Friday on a missile and ammunition warehouse in the Delyatyn settlement of the Ivano-Frankivsk region in western Ukraine.
But Ukraine’s Air Forces spokesman Yurii Ihnat told Ukrainskaya Pravda on Saturday that it has not been confirmed that the missile was indeed a hypersonic Kinzhal.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said earlier Saturday that Russian military hit the underground warehouse in Delyatyn on Friday with the hypersonic Kinzhal missile in its first reported combat use. According to Russian officials, the Kinzhal, carried by MiG-31 fighter jets, has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,250 miles) and flies at 10 times the speed of sound.
Zelenskyy calls Mariupol siege war crime
Zelenskyy said the siege of Mariupol will go down in history for what he’s calling war crimes by Russia’s military.
“To do this to a peaceful city, what the occupiers did, is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come,” he said early Sunday in his nighttime video address to the nation.
Zelenskyy told Ukrainians the ongoing negotiations with Russia were “not simple or pleasant, but they are necessary.” He said he discussed the course of the talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.
“Ukraine has always sought a peaceful solution. Moreover, we are interested in peace now,” he said.
Meanwhile, Russia’s military isn’t even recovering the bodies of its soldiers in some places, Zelenskyy said.
“In places where there were especially fierce battles, the bodies of Russian soldiers simply pile up along our line of defense. And no one is collecting these bodies,” he said. He described as battle near Chornobayivka in the south, where Ukrainian forces held their positions and six times beat back the Russians, who just kept “sending their people to slaughter.”
Russian death estimates vary
The math of military conquests and occupation may be against Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.
Estimates of Russian deaths vary widely. Yet even conservative figures are in the low thousands. That’s a much faster pace than in previous Russian offensives, threatening support for the war among ordinary Russians. Russia had 64 deaths in five days of fighting during its 2008 war with Georgia. It lost about 15,000 in Afghanistan over 10 years, and more than 11,000 over years of fighting in Chechnya.
Russia’s number of dead and wounded in Ukraine is nearing the 10% benchmark of diminished combat effectiveness, said Dmitry Gorenburg, a researcher on Russia’s security at the Virginia-based CNA think tank. The reported battlefield deaths of four Russian generals — out of an estimated 20 in the fight — signal impaired command, he said.
Researchers tracking only those Russian equipment losses that were photographed or recorded on video say Russia has lost more than 1,500 tanks, trucks, mounted equipment and other heavy gear. Two out of three of those were captured or abandoned, signaling the failings of the Russian troops that let them go.
When it comes to the grinding job of capturing and holding cities, conventional military metrics suggest Russia needs a 5-to-1 advantage in urban fighting, analysts say. Meanwhile, the formula for ruling a restive territory in the face of armed opposition is 20 fighters for every 1,000 people — or 800,000 Russian troops for Ukraine’s more than 40 million people, said Michael Clarke, former head of the British-based Royal United Services Institute, a defense think tank
That’s almost as many as Russia’s entire active-duty military of 900,000, and it means controlling substantial Ukrainian territory long term could take more resources than Russia can commit, he said.
“Unless the Russians intend to be completely genocidal — they could flatten all the major cities, and Ukrainians will rise up against Russian occupation — there will be just constant guerrilla war,” said Clarke.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
49 Comments
Login to comment
Addfwyn
Absolutely insane. I know they banned communist parties back in 2015, which was bad enough.
Other parties not mentioned included the Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, the Socialist Party of Ukraine, the Left Opposition Bloc, the Union of Left Forces, and even the Volodymyr Saldo Bloc. Now any party with any slightly left leanings is banned, leaving only extreme right parties. Which is doubly strange because Russia isn't left leaning whatsoever. Any opposition to the conservative government can just get labeled as a Russian sympathizer and banned.
This is the west's proud beacon of democracy and freedom?
Blacklabel
isn’t this odd that Zelensky is now using this whole thing to eliminate political rivals? by restricting their political activities for the duration of the martial law he set?
just based on Russian “links”? Both parties in the US have Russian links too, can we have our 13.6 billion dollars back then?
PTownsend
During wartime, especially during an extreme crisis when unity is demanded if Ukraine is to resist further Russian control, the above is to be expected.
Zelensky is a sharp contrast to Putin who's threatening his own people:
https://www.aljazeera.com/tag/ukraine-russia-crisis/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJVYqP6eF2U
Where are those who claimed Australia, Canada and New Zealand were fascist states led by tyrants. Mighty quiet when your Putin shows his inner-Stalin
Ingvar
before the war he had already had the leaders of various parties arrested and banned at least 2 along with ordering the closure of 6 TV stations and the blocking of the most popular social media platform in the country. This is the regime western leaders call "democratic". And the scary thing is, the general public in the west largely go along with it.
Addfwyn
@Blacklabel
It is laughably easy for Zelensky to tie anyone in the country to Russia that he so chooses. Given how close Ukraine and Russia are both geographically and historically, I would be amazed if you could find anyone who didn't have "russian links".
It is a convenient way to remove all of his political rivals. Note how nobody banned is related to his party or their allies at all.
Blacklabel
Where “unity is demanded”?
unmm that’s not a democracy at all.
and the kind of thing that led to Japanese people in camps in the USA because of Japan “links”. Are we going back to that be ok now cause it’s “war time”?
Ingvar
Are you suggesting Stalin was a fascist. Makes sense in these Orwellian times. The man who made by far the greatest contribution to the defeat of fascism was a fascist and the guy in Ukraine who bans TV stations, social media platforms and political parties critical of his regime is a model democrat. Really frightening times. Fascism has returned. Just as Trotsky said the inexorable tendency made inevitable.
Blacklabel
Super convenient. Just say someone’s kid has a Russian godfather and he and his entire party of more than 10% of the parliament, poof! Gone.
so Zelensky himself has no “Russian ties”? Find that hard to believe.
Addfwyn
We aren't far off. Yuri Gagarin being removed from mention in the Space Foundation fundaraiser, schools trying to ban Dostoevsky, orchestras cancelling Tchaikovsky performances. None of which were even alive during the current Russian government. Heck, even Russian cats were getting banned. I am surprised Isaac Asimov books aren't being pulled off the shelf yet.
Now entire political parties getting banned.
But for freedom, so it's okay?
Peeping_Tom
There is one way to resolve this:
By pitching "valiant\" Zelinsky McGregor versus "sniveling half-man" Putin Nurmagomedov inside the UFC cage.
(I swear I didn't come up with the adjectives personally).
Anything longer than 5 seconds, "Valiant Zelinsky" to be declared a winner; Russians go home.
I am betting on the "sniveling half-man" winning overwhelmingly, within 5 seconds.
One (1) second for the knockout blow, the remaining 4 seconds with "Valiant Zelinsky" running for dear life, screaming for his momma!
after that everyone can enjoy their parties.
FizzBit
This MSM slip is evidence that the west knew what was about to unfold and IMO, wanted the invasion to go ahead. No emergency diplomatic solutions, just a stone wall of psychopathic obstinance. There is no need for NATO in Ukraine.
Blacklabel
But weren’t the members of these banned parties elected by the people in free and fair elections?
Ukraine isn’t corrupt like it recently used to be…..right?
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
...
None of which still excuses the Russian invasion.
Antiquesaving
While simultaneously making it a crime to call the facist OUN UPA war criminals, ( which to counter this Poland in 2018 made it a crime to call these groups anything other than war criminals and ethnic cleansing after failed negotiation with Ukraine)
This is music to Putin's ears, the Russians that weren't on his side now will be.
His original claims of Neo Nazis in Ukraine where never taking very seriously but now he will point to this and more people will believe and follow!
What has Ukraine been thinking for 8 years, how can we best push the breakaway regions more towards Putin? How can we pass more laws against ethnic Russians to upset them more? Etc...
Did Ukraine think " hey if I make them more unwelcome, maybe they will just leave and go away" is that what they thought?
It has been one stupid blundering action after another as the poked the Crazy Putin Russian Bear for 8 years and then cat all surprised when the crazy man with a million man Army and nuclear weapons decides to invade.
Notice how gently both the USA tread with north Korea? They don't give in but they don't poke poke poke the crazy guy with nukes.
Haaa Nemui
Why should Russia be the only nation allowed to stifle political opposition?
UChosePoorly
All of the 'neutral' posters sure are mad about the Ukrainians taking emergency measures to protect themselves during one of the largest land wars in decades that has so far been fought entirely on their own soil. Strange response from 'neutral' posters if you ask me.
UChosePoorly
Democracy isn't a suicide pact.
FizzBit
A little late don’t you think?
Inviting NATO, a military force, into your country and for the last 8 years you’ve been attacking your own citizens on your border who happen to be your neighbors kin. Meanwhile your neighbor is trying to use diplomacy, but promises of consequences.
How is that protecting yourself?
Antiquesaving
UChosePoorlyToday 05:48 pm JST
Well we didn't ask you because all the war mongers and so-called Freedom fighters here seem so gung ho on Ukraine's rights when it comes to the US, but when it's Yemen for the past several years you guys are awfully quiet, oh I forgot that is a USA Ally bombing the crap out of the place and no blonde haired blue-eyed Europeans there.
Double standard much?
Ingvar
Zelensky ran on a platform of ending the war and repairing relations with Russia. Shortly after he was elected, he went to the front line and "asked" the Azov Battalion to stop shelling Donetsk. They laughed at him, gave him a kick up the backside and sent him on his way. So Zelensky had a choice to make, combat the Azov Battalion and by extension, NATO or combat the Russians.
Blacklabel
dictatorships are born from good people accepting things that they know are wrong or immoral to be done “at the time” to “survive” a moment.
Then after the moment passes no way to return back to how it was and you have one man will all the money and all the power.
these banned parliament members were elected by the people and are now being restricted based on the weakest of connections to Russia.
that’s wrong.
Fighto!
You think it's a good idea to allow foreign involvement in political parties at a time that nation - fascist Russia - is illegally invading and killing innocent Ukrainians?
Now that would be insane - and no nation would allow it.
UChosePoorly
Fizzbit - so your suggestion to Ukraine in the past would have just been to continue to appease Russia? That hasn't seemed to work out for them.
UChosePoorly
Blacklabel - I don't know what to tell you if you haven't seen the invasion map. Ukraine's larger, less democratic neighbor has invaded their country on three sides. This is not a minor "emergency". Their country is under existential thread. They aren't going to allow political parties with close ties to the invader to cause trouble. For the US, this would be like China invading us and you lot on here decrying that the Chinese Communist Party was banned in the States as a response.
Haaa Nemui
What you mention is despicable, that’s true, but it in no way justifies a foreign invasion by a nation that has highly questionable political activities of their own. So to answer the question. Yes.
gcbel
As we’ve seen in the United States, Moscow can be very effective at influencing the corruptible and weak minded, at penetrating and subverting democracies. Our own Republican Party has Russian links, Pro-Putinists. In the media we have comrade Carlson and his ilk. In Congress, we have useful idiots MTG and Madison Cawthorn and many more. And we had the twice impeached Russia stooge in the presidency only just recently.
Ukraine is in a war with Russia. That Russia imposed on it . Is suspending the Russia-linked parties during period of martial law a wise choice? It’s difficult to say from our vantage point. Just recently we saw Russians abduct the mayor of Melitopol install Galina Danilchenko from the Opposition Bloc party. Maybe under duress. If she’s accepted willingly that’s treason. If these Russia aligned parties are actively working to undermine their own country in time of war, then I can see why they’d take the action to suspend. Again, difficult to say from our comfortable vantage point.
But for the benefit our whataboutists, that’s still leaps and bounds better than the situation in Russia.
Antiquesaving
Sure as soon as the supporters of Ukraine explain why the USA backed attacks on Yemen are okay but not this.
I don't see either as ok but only one is getting news and western condemnation the other the people are just dying under USA made bombs in international silence.
Again double standard much?
UChosePoorly
AS - What did I say about trying to change the subject?
Peter14
A much restrained reply to Putin calling those opposed to him in Russia as traitors to be rooted out.
Easy to see Zelensky is the better leader.
Antiquesaving
Matthew HopkinsToday 06:29 pm JST
Has the UK government in the past 50 years made a racist, ethnic cleansing paramilitary organization national heroes at the same time?
Ukraine has, ask Poland it protested to the point in 2018 passing it's own law declaring it illegal to claims these groups are not criminal and stipulates that these organizations were specifically ethnic cleansing groups!
gcbel
You mean like not getting involved in a war where an authoritarian state , a dictatorship seeks to brutally subdue and weaker neighbor country to impose on it a vassal status? Not supporting a people that is actually fighting for their freedom? That would indeed be immoral.
Haaa Nemui
Against a foreign invasion by a regime that has highly questionable activities of their own. Yes
Antiquesaving
Peter14Today 06:41 pm JST
So using that logic the Dictator goes out and has shoots his opposition executed without a trial.
The so-called good guy can do the same as low as he does a few political maneuvering and possibly a show trial or two.
Is that the level the west now has adopted?
People keep saying there was no chance of Ukraine becoming part of NATO because of the rules and the conflict in the east!
But is that true?
Look at all the excuses look at all the exceptions the West is making for Ukraine, racist laws "they have their reasons" we looked the other way, every time they pass the new law disenfranchising a minority group, Western countries came up with an excuse not to intervene, to look the other way, etc.. Are we sure they wouldn't have come up with an excuse to let them into NATO?
This entire war was a miscalculation since 2014 no there's no excuse for Putin's actions there's also no excuse for how the West and the Ukraine poorly handled this.
OssanAmerica
"The largest of them is the Opposition Platform for Life, which has 44 out of 450 seats in the country’s parliament. The party is led by Viktor Medvedchuk, who has friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter."
gcbel
Zero equivalency.
Antiquesaving
Ukraine poked the bear, now it is doubling down poking even more as they desperately hope someone will be stupid enough to come to their aid.
The west encouraged the poking just to see how far they could get but lost the false control they thought they had,
They did not count on the mad man calling their bluff,
Then unprepared they plugged the world into economic disaster before thinking thinks through and now we are heading for a worldwide food crisis.
And what does Ukraine and the West think is best now?
POKE THE BEAR MORE!
No there is no "fair" solution so stop the wishful thinking.
Ukraine isn't going to win, it isn't going to come out whole but at this point the alternative is far worse.
Now give use your best Macho " fight all the way to Moscow" rhetoric , etc.. or the pathetic " we don't reward bullies" as we do it everyday, month, years, decade, century, etc... How else did the USA Russia, China, etc.. become so powerful.
Welcome to reality.
Blacklabel
It’s not “they” who decided this- it’s one person- Zelensky. And these are his political rivals who were elected by the people.
does each member of each party have these “ties” and what are they? (no one ever said close ties, just ties)
itsonlyrocknroll
I went to my local Christian Church. I must admit to being a lapsed Christian and Catholic.
I prayed that Ukraine most venerable would be spared and find safe haven.
Wishful thinking?
Unless the global community accept that there are going to sacrifices, to UN policy of humanity, and the right to exist.
Then we will all slide into oblivion of are own making
Antiquesaving
Oh so this all just happened in a vacuum?
You mean there was no Maydan, no war with the breakaway regions, no on going war with those regions, no laws recognizing OUN UPA as freedom fighters and not the ethnic cleansing group the rest of the world call them, no law in 2021 declaring all the recognized native ethnic groups in Ukraine that said Russians weren't, you mean non of that has anything to do with what is going on today.
Their banning of opposition parties and the present war is all happening in a vacuum.
Ok that's good to know.
Antiquesaving
itsonlyrocknrollToday 07:19 pm JST
You should read the following.
It shows how in it's move to alienate Russia and especially the ethnic Russian minority in Ukraine.
Even religion has been dragged into the ring.
https://www.rferl.org/amp/kyiv-patriarch-rejects-property-seizures-saying-they-ll-give-kremlin-pretext-for-incursions/29580539.html
gcbel
Yes. Zero. Equivalency. I
And Maidan was a popular uprising against a corrupt regime. There is no genocide ethnic cleansing... There was a Russian aggression on Ukraine- Crimea, Eastern regions
Russia started a full blown War. It thought Ukrainians would roll over. It shows they really believed their propaganda about Maidan. The Ukrainians are showing them that, yeah, they’ll fight for their freedom; to be free from Russia
Zero equivalency. Sorry.
Peter14
That is Putin's past and present position.
As far as I know the press release mentions nothing of trials and executions in Ukraine, only that pro-Russian politicians are being banned.
Why allow pro Russians access to critical security information they would not hesitate to pass on to Russia to exploit? This is an Invasion and Ukrainians are being exterminated by Russian soldiers.
This is totally justified and restrained. They are not being imprisoned or executed like in Russia.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Yeah, so is Putin's invading Ukraine, but you don't think the US should assist them.
Blacklabel
We “assisted” them 13.6 billion dollars last week. When we can’t even have 2 billion to secure our own border and needed money for COVID response.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Yeah, and you didn't even like that.
We don't need 2 billion for a dumb wall. Even if 2 billion was allocated to the wall, you'd still be complaining about sending money to Ukraine. Far better for them to be conquered by a the forces of a Russian dictator, right?
Antiquesaving
Really! A foreign backed coup with plenty of UPA flags everywhere.
I know I watched it in the western news and that was the first time I saw those flags not the blue yellow Ukraine but red and black UPA.
You mean the overthrow after an agreement for new elections had already been reached? You mean that "popular uprising" that was only supported in the western regions, that one?
From day one ilof it's recent history the vote for the leader was nearly 50/50 right down the East West divide and each time the West side was never happy when the scale tipped towards the east.
Take a look at the election results from the first independent election.
The Russians in the east had a real reason to fear.
Those that took power at Maydan are the same people that tried making Stepan Bandera and UPA leader Roman Shukhevych national heroes previously and would do it again and partially succeed in doing so in 2015.
Finally banning these opposition parties is exactly what they would have done had they been able to get away with it in 2014 and 2015 this is always been Ukraine's goal long before this war long before world war II Ukraine has wanted an ethnically clean country.
Blacklabel
It’s far better for them to take the deal that’s offered. Then no more innocent people die.
can you explain why the US feels obligated to send Ukraine 13.6 billion dollars but no jets and no support of a no fly zone?
gcbel
I’ve lived in quite a few countries (including the US) where ethnic minorities had grievances, many of them legitimate, as to their status and treatment. None of these were akin to 1930’s Germany, or the ethnic cleansing in Kosovo. To portray Ukraine either as perfect or like one of the aforementioned would be a lie.
Now if we want to talk about how Russia treats it’s ethnic minorities… we’d have a lot of meat.
FizzBit
UChosePoorly - What’s wrong with that. Doesn’t Japan appease the US?
Anyway, Ukraine is and has been a BIG mafia mess for many years. The US has been playing games with them and Biden and son Hunter are well connected as well as past Trump folks, Obama folks, and so on. Those poor poor Ukrainians who just wanna live a nice life are pawns in a bigger game. I’m talking about the big picture, not just what’s happened in the last 3 weeks.
Blacklabel
If orange guy was still there and his totally unqualified kid had worked on the board of directors in Ukraine, you would be screaming that payment is part of some quid pro quo related to his kid. Like his kid had only been hired for when help like this was needed later. Corrupt!
no one can answer WHY the US is even involved in this to the level of 13.6 billion dollars.
Antiquesaving
It is interesting all pro Ukraine Anti Putin can only say nothing justifies Putin's actions.
They will avoid like the plague any discussion about what lead to this situation.
They act as if it all happened in some dystopian vacuum!
You people act like Russia is the only place that's ever invaded anyone come on Iraq Afghanistan, even Grenada,, etc..
You all act like nothing anyone did could possibly ever justify this war but all the other ones well we had our reasons they were justifiable because we won them!
The hypocrisy is so thick here you would need a bulldozer to shift it.
Russian bends political parties you are up in arms, Ukraine bans political parties yes fine no problem.
Russia discriminates against the minority oh how terrible bad Russia we should punish them. Ukraine does the same oh that's their internal rights they have the right to run their country that way they want.
You act like nothing the Ukrainian government did over the past eight years contributed to the problems.
I have clearly admitted that Putin is wrong he's a dictator we all know that but at least I don't stick my head in the sand and pretend that Ukraine is some innocent little child. How do you hypocrites look yourself in the mirror?
Antiquesaving
gcbelToday 07:45 pm JST
Read up on UPA ethnic cleansing before during and after WW2 then come back to me on that.
Oh I forgot to mention UPA are officially heroes in Ukraine criminals in Poland.
Like to explain that?
Blacklabel
A celebrity put the Ukraine flag on their Twitter so they dutifully “support the current thing” blindly.
even this article was edited and headline changed since It was posted to downplay the restrictions on political parties. Don’t think that part was supposed to be released.