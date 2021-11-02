World leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks

World leaders turned up the heat and resorted to end-of-the-world rhetoric Monday in an attempt to bring new urgency to sputtering international climate negotiations.
The metaphors were dramatic and mixed at the start of the talks, known as COP26. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described global warming as “a doomsday device” strapped to humanity. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres told his colleagues that humans are “digging our own graves.” And Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, speaking for vulnerable island nations, added moral thunder, warning leaders not to “allow the path of greed and selfishness to sow the seeds of our common destruction.”
Amid the speeches, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his coal-dependent country will aim to stop adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere by 2070 — two decades after the United States and at least 10 years later than China. Modi said the goal of reaching “net zero” by 2070 was one of five measures India planned to undertake to meet its commitments under the Paris climate accord.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel avoided soaring rhetoric and delved into policy.
"There’s no more time to sit back," Biden said in a more measured warning that also apologized for his predecessor's decision to temporarily pull the U.S. out of the historic 2015 Paris agreement, something he said put the country behind in its efforts. “Every day we delay, the cost of inaction increases.”
In a recorded welcome message, Queen Elizabeth II said she hoped the conference would be “one of those rare occasions where everyone will have the chance to rise above the politics of the moment."
“History has shown that when nations come together in common cause, there is always room for hope,” she said in the video, which was recorded on Friday at Windsor Castle.
One of the United Nations’ biggest concerns is that some countries are more focused on amorphous long-term net-zero goals instead of seeking cuts this decade that could prevent temperature increases that would exceed the Paris goal.
Modi also outlined shorter-term goals for the world’s third-biggest carbon emitter: raising its goal for non-fossil energy production, meeting half of its energy needs with renewable sources, cutting carbon emissions by 1 billion tons compared with previous targets and reducing the carbon intensity of its economy by 45% — all by 2030.
While 2070 sounds far off for India’s pledge, four outside experts from think tanks and universities said India's new short- and long-term goals are significant, while not huge, because of that nation's development status. Ulka Kelkar, who directs India climate policy analysis for the World Resource Institute, said a lot depends on details, but the 2070 goal would be similar to the U.S. and Europe adopting net-zero goals 20 years ago.
Still, European officials privately expressed disappointment at India’s late target, but declined to comment publicly.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen touted already announced efforts to make Europe “the first net-zero continent” in the long-term and cut emissions 55% in this decade. She pushed for other rich countries to aid poorer nations as much as Europe does and put a price on carbon emissions because “nature cannot pay that price anymore.”
Bolivia President Luis Arce said the speeches from developed countries sought to portray them as climate change leaders “but this is far from the truth.” He said rich nations need to face their historic responsibilities for causing the warming problem and not fix it by forcing rules on poor countries. The real solution, he said, “is an alternative to capitalism” and “unfettered consumerism.”
Johnson pointed out that the 130-plus world leaders gathered for the leaders' summit portion of the conference had an average age of over 60, while the generations most harmed by climate change aren’t yet born.
Outside the negotiations, youth climate activist Greta Thunberg accused world leaders of “pretending to take our future seriously.”
“Change is not going to come from inside there,” Thunberg said, “We say no more blah, blah, blah.”
The conference aims to get governments to commit to curbing carbon emissions fast enough to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. The world has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit). Current projections based on planned emissions cuts over the next decade are for it to hit 2.7C (4.9F) by the year 2100.
Increased warming over coming decades would melt much of the planet’s ice, raise global sea levels and greatly increase the likelihood and intensity of extreme weather, scientists say. With every tenth of a degree of warming, the dangers soar faster, they say.
The other goals for the meeting are for rich nations to give poor nations $100 billion a year in climate aid and to reach an agreement to spend half of the money to adapt to worsening climate impacts.
But Mottley, of Barbados, warned that negotiators are falling short.
"This is immoral and it is unjust," Mottley said. "Are we so blinded and hardened that we can no longer appreciate the cries of humanity?"
“We are already gasping for survival,” chimed in President Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan of the Seychelles, another island nation. “Tomorrow is not an option for it will be too late.”
Guterres struck an equally gloomy note.
“We are digging our own graves,” said the U.N. secretary-general. “Our planet is changing before our eyes — from the ocean depths to mountaintops, from melting glaciers to relentless extreme weather events.”
The speeches will continue through Tuesday, then the leaders will leave.
The idea is that they will do the big political give-and-take, setting out broad outlines of agreement, and then have other government officials hammer out the details. That’s what worked to make the historic 2015 Paris climate deal a success, former U.N. Climate Secretary Christiana Figueres told The Associated Press.
“For heads of state, it is actually a much better use of their strategic thinking,” Figueres said.
Thousands lined up in a chilly wind in Glasgow on Monday to get through a bottleneck at the entrance to the venue. But what will be noticeable are a handful of major absences.
Xi Jinping, president of top carbon-polluting nation China, is not in Glasgow. Figueres said his absence is not that significant because he isn't leaving the country during the pandemic and his climate envoy is a veteran negotiator.
Biden has chided China and Russia for their less-than-ambitious efforts to curb emissions and blamed them for a disappointing statement on climate change at the end of the meeting of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies in Rome this weekend.
Perhaps more troublesome for the U.N. summit is the absence of several small nations from the Pacific islands that couldn’t make it because of COVID-19 restrictions and logistics. That’s a big problem because their voices relay urgency, Figueres said.
In addition, the heads of several major emerging economies beyond China are also skipping Scotland, including those from Russia, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa. That leaves Modi the only leader present from the so-called BRICS nations, which account for more than 40% of global emissions.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
42 Comments
Login to comment
Yrral
Not
Yrral
Not
Good
All because you left the light on and took too long of a shower.
Wobot
The climate problem is so serious they all flew in on private jets and drove around in massive motorcades instead of just connecting on Zoom like everyone else
Kenchi
Well they have us trained to be afraid so it shouldn’t be too difficult
prionking
Smug alert over Glasgow for the next 2 weeks.
Jonathan Prin
Please tell me why taxes would cut GHG emissions ?
Reduce price of wood, nuclear electricity, give incentives to get cheaper prices for not using energy...
Instead they jolly plan to tax you morr and more while they won't ever stop emitting their GHG flying in jet and eating with 2 or 3 waiters aside each.
There is no hurry against climate change, there 'll never be any doomsday of any sort. There is a need for progress, human adaptation, and stopping damaging directly nature.
prionking
For once she's making sense.
The do-as-we-say brigade will be heavy on announcements that the world will end in X years and that we have to start eating bugs and staying within a few kms of home to save the planet (sound familiar?) while they get drunk and constipated on fine wine and steak flown in from France and Japan before jetting off home to try and implement it. And if the citizens won't comply? Well, there's always another virus.
Kenchi
@Jonathan Prin
The reason why taxes would cut GHG omissions is twofold.
1) It would make the elite richer and give them even more power
2) It would make us poorer and more dependent on the elite
anything that doesn’t include the two reasons above, would never even be considered
didou
Only one country now by its politics and actions can meet the above target. It is Gambia. ( read in an article, but I guess some small and poor countries also do not contribute to climate change)
None of the leading countries can keep with the target they fixed five years ago, and previously. Economy and industrial power does not wed with climate changes.
World leading scientists keep warning on the climate change and water resources depletion. Few are listening.
Thanks to covid, CO2 emissions have been reduced
Jacko
The year just keeps getting further and further away.......tell me this isn't just an act.
M3M3M3
This is what it's all about. It won't be provided in cash of course, but rather in overpriced products and consulting services from handpicked and well connected eco-companies and climate NGOs.
ian
As I've said before if there's a real climate emergency world leaders will act on it with more urgency than they did for the covid pandemic.
ian
In any case how could they expect other countries to listen when peoe are dying of covid and they can't even share their stockpiles of vaccines?
Happy Day
Al Gore's net worth when he left politics: $2 million
Al Gore's net worth after hustling "climate change": $300 million
Open your wallets, folks, some people are about to become real rich, just not you.
Tokyo-m
That picture. If it were in Japan there would be a double line of close-packed police waving batons and megaphones around the protest, just as with the Olympics. I'm so glad that in the UK, unlike Japan, you have freedom to demonstrate.
Danielsan
A good dose of fear to keep the little people in line and at each others throats.
Meanwhile, business as usual.
Attilathehungry
I must say that I am enjoying the healthy level of cynicism here this morning. As others have said, 50 private jets are landing in Glasgow every DAY for this gabfest. It is all about getting the right people a place at the trough of public money. And shockingly, as Prion said, Our Greta was right when she said the problem won't be solved in Glasgow.
zichi
400 private jets landed at Glasgow airport, including Jeff Bezos' $65 million Gulf Stream jet. Biden used 85 cars for the G20 meeting in Rome.
"“It can’t be stressed enough how bad private jets are for the environment, it is the worst way to travel by miles. Our research has found that most journeys could easily be completed on scheduled flights."
https://pagesix.com/2021/11/01/outrage-as-vips-take-private-jets-to-climate-summit/
zichi
COP26
*Secure commitments on cutting emissions by 2030 and reaching Net Zero as close to 2050 as possible.
*Keep alive hopes of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees.
*Phase out unabated coal power stations, drum up investment in renewable energy.
*Strike deals on reducing deforestation.
*Rack up $100billion in climate finance pledges.
*Finalise rules to implement the Paris Agreement.
Helix
Biden jets in on that flying hulk Airforce One, rides “in style” to the circus in a motorcade of at least 85 automobiles ( also flown in) and joins his fellow clown elite to lecture the world and have a lot of laughs and gourmet food. You couldn’t make this up!
Yrral
The whole earth will end someday, not like this, maybe by this when the sun expand and then contract and destroy earth and it sister planet, do not worry it will happen billion of years from now
Express sister
"If you eat food, you can't try to change things" - extremely smart poster Helix King.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Attempts to bring new urgency ?
Ugh !
Got that right
Buffoons!
Call themselves leaders ?
Alex
Is Biden going to address how the shale gas exploration process is damaging the environment? Not while the LNG prices are so nicely high in Asia!
Wolfpack
Or the pipeline from Russia to Germany that he endorsed.
Helix
@Express Sister “If you eat food, you can't try to change things" - extremely smart poster Helix King.
Care to elaborate?
Express sister
No.
Attilathehungry
For climate change, there is no "settled science". There never is on most complicated issues. I remember 40 years ago that the big climate issue was the coming Ice Age. Do we know better now? Yes. Will we know better in another 20-30 years? Yes. I make my judgements to a large extent based on the actions of those ringing the alarm bells. If someone is shouting "this building is burning down" while not leaving the building, I get a bit skeptical.
Tom San
Climate scientists fear tripping points as ignoring such would mean unattainable SDG's.
ian
I haven't heard that phrase in a while esp in discussions re climate change, is it still being commonly used?
zichi
The three biggest producers of CO2. China (28%), America (15%), and India (7%). Followed by Russia (5%) and Japan (3%).
CrashTestDummy
Meanwhile, all these world leaders have carbon footprints of cities, but are forcing everyone to change. Only for thee, not for me.
goldnugget
Buffoonery at its best, thanks to so-called world leaders!
8T
Ladies and Gentlemen and Others, the Charlatans have taken centre stage.
ian
I guess the Fukushima disaster threw a monkey wrench to the campaign, makes weaning off of oil and coal that much more difficult
Express sister
This is incorrect.
bass4funk
Excellent point and spot on
Wolfpack
Whenever a “scientist” says ‘the science is settled’, you are not listening to a person who believes in actual science. You are listening to someone who is spouting dogma. There is no such thing as science without skepticism.
ian
Why?
ian
The biggest problem for this campaign is that not everyone is so stupid to just believe that science is settled.
Express sister
Science.
John
I wonder where some of you get your “science”....CNN or MSNBC...definitely not from reading a book... :)
Express sister
What are the best books to read regarding climate science?