Looting erupts during Minneapolis protests over black man's killing by white police officer

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday called on prosecutors to file criminal charges against a white police officer shown on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of a handcuffed African-American man who later died at a hospital.
The officer, along with three others involved in the apprehension of George Floyd, 46, were dismissed from the police department as the FBI on Tuesday opened an investigation of the incident, a day after the deadly confrontation unfolded in Minnesota's largest city.
Late on Wednesday, hundreds of protesters, many wearing face coverings, filled streets near the scene of the deadly encounter for a second day, some clashing with police in riot gear who fired tear gas into the crowds and lobbed concussion grenades.
Demonstrators pelted police with rocks, water bottles and other projectiles.
Local television news footage from a helicopter flying over the area showed dozens of individuals looting a Target store, running out with armloads of clothing and shopping carts filled with merchandise.
President Donald Trump said on Twitter he wanted an FBI investigation "to be expedited," saying he appreciated "all the work done by local law enforcement."
"My heart goes out to George's family and friends. Justice will be served!" he tweeted.
Video of Monday's fatal encounter between police and Floyd, which has stirred a national outcry, shows him lying face down in the street with a white officer pinning his knee against the man's throat. Floyd is heard on the recording gasping for air and groaning, "I can't breathe," before he finally grows still, while onlookers plead with the officer to let him up.
The city identified the four officers on Wednesday as Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng. It did not identify the officer who had his knee against Floyd's throat, and provided no further information.
"Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail? If you had done it or I had done it we would be behind bars right now," Frey told a news briefing on Wednesday. "I am calling on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman ... to charge the arresting officer in this case."
The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, the union that represents the city's police force, said in a statement the officers involved were cooperating with investigators and it was"not time to rush to judgment."
"We must review all video. We must wait for the medical examiner's report," the union said, asking the community to remain calm.
Frey did not specify what charge he thought was appropriate for the officer, but said he has relayed his wish to Freeman, prosecutor in the county where Minneapolis is located.
On Tuesday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said it would make a charging decision after the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conclude their investigations.
The case is reminiscent of the 2014 killing of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man in New York City who died after being put in a police chokehold and telling officers, "I can't breathe." The officer who placed Garner in a fatal chokehold was fired but not criminally prosecuted.
The Garner case was one of a series of killings of black men by U.S. police officers that fueled the "Black Lives Matter" movement, which campaigns against violence toward black people and systemic racism.
A protest in Minneapolis was planned for Wednesday in front of the home of a police officer organizers say was involved in the incident, according to a posting on Facebook. The organizer said a peaceful protest was planned, but the officer will "feel our pain and what it's like to be afraid for his life."© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Burning Bush
Good.
The Police Chief should be sacked as well and their entire training program revamped.
US cops are basically street thugs who walk around with macho attitudes acting like they're the town tough guys.
Time to go back to pressed blue uniforms with neckties and a cap and the requirement to address citizens as Sir or Ma'am.
Get these paramilitary goons off the streets.
bass4funk
Heartbreaking video absolutely scary. I don’t know what was in the officers head, but I can assure you kneeing someone in the head is the most painful thing. I train in martial arts and I’ve experienced multiple times in training having a knee to my head, on my ear to be more exact with that kind of pressure it won’t take long to pass out or die if you continue to push your weight on the knee. Once the man was handcuffed or subdued he was no longer a threat and he could have stopped, but he didn’t and there’s no justification for the officers actions.
ulysses
That might change when the band of bigots at Fox tell him otherwise.
Yeah, sure!!
The Avenger
You more you look at it, the more the other cops look like the direct murderer's armed security, protecting him from the growing crowd so he could finish his dirty work. If Floyd had been an actual physical threat at the time, the other cops would have been helping to restrain him, not creating a perimeter.
This was intentional murder, and the video shows it. And those policemen standing around said nothing and did nothing to prevent the murder.
Wolfpack
That cop is going to jail for a long time. Is there a death penalty in Minnesota? This guy qualifies.
Sneezy
Tragic. And people still say that Black Lives Matter isn't important.
Blacklabel
The looting of the Target store as part of the "riot" isnt helpful.
ReynardFox
Maybe we ought to start applying 'defense of a third party' to cops. That man would still be alive had people been able to intervene in his defense.
stormcrow
These police officers in question behaved a lot like SS guards. Once you have the person in question under control, you're supposed to leave him alone. This was clearly not the case. As with Rodney King, the police went above and beyond their powers to beat up a man who was no longer offering any resistance and was under control.
A good argument for police officers to always wear body cameras.
zichi
To this white officer, Black Lives Do Not Matter. The police dept needs a overhaul and all officers tested and quizzed on dealing with suspects, especially the black communities.
They should be charged with manslaughter.
Reckless
In my opinion the hiring of police officers needs to change dramatically to include those from the communities that are policed and much better deescalation training. My impression is that many war-hardened soldiers return and then go into law enforcement with the mentality to conquer, and not serve and protect.
Sneezy
Just abolish the police tbh
bass4funk
FNC has nothing to do with this guys tragic death, what are you talking about.
Sorry, but you don’t know anything about me.
Strangerland
What?!
The officers in this situation deserve all the condemnation they get.
But if you thing living in a world without the police would be a good thing, I hope you're one of the rapists, and not the rapees. Or swap that crime with anything violent.
bass4funk
Most definitely, in fact, it just reflects on the community poorly.
No, the movement, not the people, of course the people are important. But trying to take on the police, you’re not going to win, ever.
Sneezy
The police are bad. Abolish the police and replace them with something useful, like public servants whose purpose is to protect citizens.
Blacklabel
I try to support these type of protests, as they have social value to make needed change. What happened was wrong and needs to be addressed with legal action against those found guilty.
But why every time do the protesters turn violent, burn things and then steal the property of others as part of it? It takes away almost any sympathetic response to the issue that people are protesting against.
What happened was wrong and sad. But breaking the windows of stores to steal goods and physically attacking police in response to this is also wrong and cant be supported.