Macron says Australian PM Morrison lied to him

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison lied to him while he was secretly negotiating a submarine deal with the United States and Britain.
Answering a reporter’s question about whether he thinks Morrison lied to him, Macron replied, “I don’t think, I know” he lied.
Australia last month canceled a multi-billion dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and instead decided to acquire U.S. nuclear-powered submarines. The decision was part of an Indo-Pacific pact between Australia, Britain and the U.S.
The pact, known as AUKUS, infuriated France, which recalled its ambassadors to the U.S and Australia over the lost deal.
Macron and Morrison talked on Thursday for the first time since Australia canceled the French submarine contract. They were both in Rome for the Group of 20 nations summit but did not hold a bilateral meeting.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
9 Comments
GdTokyo
Scotty from marketing not having a good time.
BigYen
Scotty from Marketing should get back to marketing, where lying is an asset and being an ethical vacuum is essential.
tooheysnew
A politician lying !? I don’t believe it
englisc aspyrgend
Macaroon just can’t keep his mouth shut; diplomacy doesn’t seem to be something he understands, the concept of least said soonest mended is unknown to him, Talleyrand would be deeply disappointed. His personal feelings obviously are more important than any considerations of the long term benefit to France or its allies.
Andy
He lives a lie, simply check out his church. Remember his comment, " climate change is in the hands of the lord"
starpunk
iI he really said tben he should be reminded that the LORD gives us brains and wants us to use them. And Macaroon has a responsibility, part of that responsibility is handling the climate change issue.
prionking
Scotty lies for a living. Then again so does Macron. Neither should be surprised.
starpunk
My my my, Macron Dacron is talking trash like a 7th grader. How did he ever get to be the French President with that kind of maturity?
Pukey2
Australia led by this guy is becoming more and more racist with the warmongering and yellow peril rhetoric. The French themselves aren't any better with a similar colonial attitude. And they'll turn on each other too.