world

Man arrested after New Zealand quarantine escape

2 Comments
WELLINGTON

A man in New Zealand who had tested positive for the coronavirus faces criminal charges after he escaped from an Auckland quarantine hotel and returned home, according to authorities.

In New Zealand, people who test positive for the virus are routinely required to isolate in hotels run by the military. Authorities believe the man escaped early Thursday and was on the run for about 12 hours before police — dressed in full protective gear — arrested him about 10 kilometers (6 miles) away.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told reporters it wasn’t yet clear how the man escaped the hotel, although closed circuit cameras showed a man hiding in a bush when a security guard walked past.

Under a new COVID-19 law passed last year, the man could face a fine or up to six months in jail if found guilty of failing to comply with a health order. New Zealand is currently battling an outbreak of the delta variant in Auckland.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Did he have any symptoms?

How many cycles were used on the PCR test?

You can keep ramping up the cycles and get a positive Corona reading out of rock or stick.

These Covid rules have to have checks and balances otherwise the authorities have carte blanche power to detain anybody illegally just by ramping up the cycles on the test.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

You can keep ramping up the cycles and get a positive Corona reading out of rock or stick.

Completely false, this is a well debunked lie because there are many other mechanisms to discard amplification not specific for COVID, no matter how many cycles are used.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

