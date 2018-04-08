Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police stand near where a man drove a van into a group of people sitting outside a popular restaurant in the old city center of Muenster, Germany, on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS
world

Man drives van into restaurant in Germany, killing two; then shoots himself

7 Comments
By Elke Ahlswede
MUENSTER, Germany

A German man drove a van into a group of people sitting outside a restaurant in the old city centre of Muenster in western Germany on Saturday, killing two of them before shooting himself dead, police and state officials said.

The vehicle ploughed into people seated at tables outside the Grosser Kiepenkerl eatery, a popular destination for tourists in the pretty university city.

Herbert Reul, interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, home to Muenster, told German television the suspect was a German citizen and there was "no indication of an Islamist background".

Police spokesman Andreas Bode earlier said: "At 15:27, a vehicle drove into the outside area of the restaurant... three people were killed, 20 injured, and six of those seriously injured."

"The perpetrator killed himself in the vehicle," Bode added.

Reul said the three dead included the perpetrator.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported in its online edition that the perpetrator was Jens R., 48, who resided some 2 km (1.2 miles) from the crime scene.

Broadcaster ZDF said police were searching his apartment and that he had contact with far-right extremists, but there was no evidence thus far that he was a far-right extremist himself.

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung said the man had psychological problems. The Interior Ministry in North Rhine-Westphalia would neither confirm nor deny the report.

Bode said investigators were looking at the possibility that other suspects fled the scene, though they had no evidence that this was the case, he added.

Bild newspaper said police were searching for two possible additional suspects after witnesses said they had seen two people jump out of the van. Jens R. had no police record, the newspaper said.

"The crime scene investigators are checking out the crime scene, trying to identify, investigate and secure traces. That is our current task," Bode said.

A police spokeswoman said: "The danger is over."

Martin Wiech, who said he had studied in Muenster, told Der Spiegel he had driven there to go shopping and was now unable to return to his car.

"Unbelievable that something like this could happen in Muenster. It is one of the most peaceful cities I know," he said.

The incident came one year to the day after a truck attack in Stockholm that killed five people.

It also evoked memories of a December 2016 truck attack in Berlin that killed 12. In that attack, Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then ploughed into a crowded marketplace, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens of others.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement she was "deeply shaken".

"Everything possible is now being done to clarify the facts and to support the victims and their relatives", she added.

On Saturday evening, the White House issued a statement sending U.S. President Donald Trump's "thoughts and prayers" to the families of those killed.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: "All my thoughts are with the victims of the attack in Muenster. France shares in Germany's suffering".

Der Spiegel reported that police were investigating a similar incident that occurred in the eastern German city of Cottbus on Friday evening, when a man drove his car into a group of people, injuring two, before fleeing.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Whenever they hold off giving the attacker’s name, it’s usually because it’s politically sensitive.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

They announced his name, a German. The authorities are investigating if it was a right wing attack or something personal. They raided his apartment looking for explosives.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Whenever they hold off giving the attacker’s name, it’s usually because it’s politically sensitive.

Whenever they hold off giving the attacker's name, usually someone tries to politicize it.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

the guy had mental issues according to the media.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

They announced his name, a German. The authorities are investigating if it was a right wing attack or something personal. They raided his apartment looking for explosives.

So what was his name? Germany is in many ways a melting pot and You could be a German born Muslim or Hindu, Buddhist etc. Many Muslim Germans identify themselves as Muslims first and German second, so we don't know yet, but being German born doesn't mean anything. if you believe in radical Jihadism, it's all the same. We just don't know, but Germany does have a law that withholds the persons identity or race from the from being released public usually.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

And yet again someone trying to push a narrative. I deleted a post before that I had finished hoping that people would do this themselves but apparently not...

It doesn't take more than a minute to look up that information yourself but then you would not have anything to post here now, would you?

Jens R. (a really common German name)

Born 1969 in the Sauerland, Germany

Self employed industrial designer

Used his own car

Has attempted suicide before

Not known to be an extremist (of any kind...so not just what you are trying to imply)

Neighbors have described him as being somewhat weird and he was apparently often asking for trouble

Known to the police for damage to property and threatening people

Apparently had another weapon at home

Right now there is nothing that speaks for an islamic background

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@bas4 Germany is in many ways a melting pot

You seem to have a lot of knowledge about Germany and Austria. You'd mentioned your grandparents (sometimes parents) were immigrants to the US. Are they from there?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

