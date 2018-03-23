Man holds hostages in French supermarket; police officer shot

Police are seen at the scene of a hostage situation in a supermarket in Trebes, Aude, France, in Friday.

Eight people are being held captive in a supermarket in the southwestern France town of Trebes, a police source said on Friday, adding that the hostage-taker had shot at a police officer.

BFM TV said the hostage-taker has claimed allegiance to Islamic State.

A source at the Paris prosecutor's office said counter-terrorism prosecutors were investigating the hostage-taking.

The local prefecture confirmed the hostage-taking at the Super U supermarket but did not confirm the Islamic State allegiance.

Earlier, France's Interior Ministry had said security officials were carrying out an operation at a supermarket in southern France, but gave no details.

The UNSA police union also said on Twitter a police operation was underway after an individual had earlier shot at four officers in the Carcassone region injuring one of them.

