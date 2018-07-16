Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Man suspected of shooting 3 Kansas City police officers killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Authorities shot and killed a man suspected of shooting three Kansas City police officers, a newspaper reported.

The suspect died Sunday afternoon after barricading himself in a house in the southeast part of the city, The Kansas City Star reported. Police said the suspect emerged from the home and was killed in an exchange of gunfire.

The newspaper reported that all three officers were expected to live.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said the first two officers were shot during an undercover operation at a motel less than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from Kauffman Stadium, where the Kansas City Royals baseball team plays. The suspect then fled in a vehicle with another person, who was arrested when officers found the vehicle.

The suspect barricaded himself inside of a home about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the motel. He shot the third officer in the arm during the standoff, the newspaper reported.

The suspect was a person of interest in the fatal shooting earlier this month of a University of Missouri-Kansas City student was fatally wounded during a robbery.

