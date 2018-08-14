Man suspected of terrorism attack on UK parliament after driving into pedestrians

British police said they believe a man deliberately drove a car into pedestrians and cyclists on Tuesday before ramming it into barriers outside London's parliament in what appeared to be the second terrorism attack on the building in just under 18 months.
Three people were injured after the vehicle was driven through a group of cyclists and pedestrians during the early morning rush hour before smashing into a protective barrier on a lane used for accessing parliament.
The driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested by armed officers at the scene moments later.
"Given that this appears to be a deliberate act, the method, and this being an iconic site, we are treating it as a terrorist incident," London Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said.
In March 2017, Khalid Masood, 52, killed four people on nearby Westminster Bridge and stabbed to death an unarmed police officer in the grounds of parliament before being shot dead.
It was the first of five attacks on Britain last year which police blamed on terrorism, three of which involved vehicles being used as a weapon.
Basu said the suspect in Tuesday's incident was in custody but was not co-operating with detectives. Although he had not been formally identified, the man was not believed to be known to security forces, Basu added.
"At this early stage of the investigation, no other suspects at the scene have been identified or reported to police," Basu said. "There is no intelligence of further danger to Londoners or the rest of the UK in connection with this incident."
Police said a silver Ford Fiesta had collided with a number of cyclists and pedestrians before crashing into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament at 6:37 a.m. No other weapons had been found, Basu said.
Camera footage showed the vehicle taking a wrong turn into a group of cyclists waiting at traffic lights before veering across the road and into a lane leading to parliament before hitting the barrier as two police officers jumped to safety.
Two people were taken to hospital and one woman was still receiving treatment for serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Armed officers swarmed the scene and cordoned off a large area around the parliament building in central London, usually bustling with tourists and government workers.
"I saw the cyclists, injured cyclists. I don't know if he's hit these people, or if they've just dived to escape," witness Jason Williams told reporters. "It didn't swerve, there was not another car going behind him. It looked like it was planned."
Images shot by a Euronews journalist showed police pointing their guns at the vehicle shortly after the crash. Footage on social media showed a handcuffed man being led away by heavily armed police.
British Prime Minister Theresa May, who like other lawmakers is on holiday during parliament's summer recess, said her thoughts were with the people injured. Government security officials were due to hold a meeting of their emergency committee at 1300 GMT to discuss the incident.
"All Londoners, like me, utterly condemn all acts of terrorism on our city," London's Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who has previously spoken out about security issues in London, also commented on the incident.
"These animals are crazy and must be dealt with through toughness and strength," Trump said on Twitter.
Westminster Underground station, close to parliament, was closed to the public and the building cordoned off.
Nigel Evans, a lawmaker from May's Conservative Party, said the incident had shown security measures at parliament were effective but might still need to be reviewed.
"I’m sure that (debate about) pedestrianisation of Parliament Square and which vehicles should be able to access so closely in parliament will be reignited," he told BBC TV.
Britain is on its second-highest threat level of "severe", meaning an attack is considered highly likely and the authorities say a dozen Islamist plots had been foiled since Masood's attack in Westminster last year.
Last week, a Muslim convert admitted plotting to kill more than 100 people by driving a truck into pedestrians on London's Oxford Street, the capital's major shopping thoroughfare.
In October last year, 11 people were injured when a car collided with pedestrians near London’s Natural History Museum, raising fears of an attack, but police later said the incident was a road traffic accident.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
KariHaruka
Both the Metropolitan Police & London Ambulance Service have issued statements that they believe that nobody has suffered serious injuries. Thank god!
And can I also just praise the Police on their quick reaction to this incident. Without any information on possible dangers the officers were surrounding the suspect without any concern for their own lives. These are the people who we should be respecting!
Goodlucktoyou
Good on the police
Thunderbird2
Police now saying it WAS a terror attack.
cla68
Open borders globalism strikes again.
Toasted Heretic
I hope the victims recover from this horrible and traumatic attack.
kurisupisu
Prime Minister May had to be rushed out of parliament after a policeman was murdered in the last terror attack.
Now its the same thing again,right?
Toasted Heretic
Not exactly - Parliament aren't sitting.
M3M3M3
The UK's annual counter-terrorism budget for 2018/2019 is £757,000,000 ($968,000,000). The Home Office is thought to be monitoring 3,500 potential terrorists around the clock. A further 20,000 are considered 'person's of interest'. The EU terrorism coordinator estimate that up to 25,000 in the UK could pose a terror threat (the highest number in Europe).
Toasted Heretic
Do those numbers include other domestic terrorists - far right or dissident Irish Republicans?
Whoever is behind it, the response from plod was pretty darn efficient.
M3M3M3
No, it only includes Islamist extremists. I left that part out to avoid being too controversial.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/islamist-extremists-uk-highest-number-europe-25000-terror-threat-eu-official-isis-islam-britain-a7923966.html
Toasted Heretic
And he's right, of course. Has been that way for centuries. London has always been a target for violence, dissenters, and assasinations.
David Copeland and the IRA spring to mind. It's scary stuff at first but Londoners get used to it. The majority of us rub along very well together.
kurisupisu
“Do those numbers include other domestic terrorists - far right or dissident Irish Republicans”
There hasn’t been a ‘’dissident Irish Rupublican” attack since 2001!
Look up where the attacks on Wikipedia-I don’t want to post anything that could lead my comment to be deleted......
Bungle
Not until very recently by Muslims, thou'.
CrazyJoe
Thank goodness nobody died and it's not as bad as it could have been.
Keep strong London, all the love from aboard.
Toasted Heretic
They haven't gone away, you know.
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-44082633
Armed resistance now comes from the main dissident group referred to by the police and MI5 as the New IRA.
Of course, they keep operations low key and have not carried out atrocities in London but it could still happen.
I guess the people in the 6 counties are of marginally less importance than our friends in London. Sure, look at Omagh. 29 people murdered and the 20th anniversary was marked elsewhere but not a mention here.
Meanwhile, the far right are still a threat. All potential terrorists should be taken notice of.
But not all the folk some like to blow the dog whistle at - are potential terrorists.
See the difference?
Toasted Heretic
Terrorists are terrorists. The effects of being blown to pieces by a bomb from the 'RA or a bomb from a white supremacist are pretty much as devestating as from an ISIS terrorist.
Toasted Heretic
Interesting stats on the use of police firearms
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/police-use-of-firearms-statistics-england-and-wales-april-2016-to-march-2017/police-use-of-firearms-statistics-england-and-wales-april-2016-to-march-2017#incidents-in-which-police-firearms-were-discharged
It's reassuring to know that people in the UK don't live in fear of terrorists or guns, despite what some would wish the situation to be.
Londoners tend to come together at times like these, even though the far right tries to capitalise on such horrors.
Bungle
Correct.
Describing the effects of terrorism is a complete non-sequitur. What we should be discussing is the risk of terrorism (probability x impact), and what can be done to minimize said terrorism.
Toasted Heretic
I'd have to disagree. The effects are being played out right now online and in London. There's the physical effects, there's the trauma and there's the chitter chatter of who's responsible etc.
Educate people, that's a start. Be more vigilant when it comes to hate preachers - be they "religious" or otherwise. Prison is a good place to start. Many poorly educated people become radicalised in prisons. Or be even more pro-active and close down faith schools (of all faiths) and integrate the different peoples.
Vince Black
Stricter policies for Muslim majority nationalities is the only way. Strictly monitor them and have them report to the authorities on a regular basis
SuperLib
We feel the same way about gun owners in the US, but laws like that will never happen,