Ambulance staff take a man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday. Photo: AP/Mark Baker
world

Many reported dead in 2 New Zealand mosque shootings

1 Comment
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Many people were killed in shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday, a witness said. Police have not yet described the scale of the shooting but urged people in central Christchurch to stay indoors.

Witness Len Peneha said he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch at about 1:45 p.m. and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror.

Peneha, who has lived next door to the mosque for about five years, said the gunman ran out of the mosque, dropped what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon in Peneha's driveway, and fled.

Peneha said he then went into the mosque to try and help.

"I saw dead people everywhere. There were three in the hallway, at the door leading into the mosque, and people inside the mosque," he said. "It's unbelievable nutty. I don't understand how anyone could do this to these people, to anyone. It's ridiculous."

New Zealand media said a shooting had also occurred in a second mosque. No details were immediately available.

RIP to the victims of this senseless hatred.

Looks like it's happened in 2 separate Mosques?

https://www.news.com.au/world/pacific/police-respond-to-shooting-inside-christchurch-mosque/news-story/db75a7aa031b8db068ca7c7e44c4728e

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Tragic.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It has been verified that at least one of the gunman livestreamed the shooting to social media, sharing the horrifying video to Facebook

Presume FB took it down pronto, denying the perp the propaganda coup he desired.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Shocked to see something like this in New Zealand!

I was just reading the article about student walkout in NZ in relation to climate change, and this horrific incident will completely overshadow that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

